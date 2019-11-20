L.B. Foster Co. - Cautious But Not Out

We lower our target price to $26.50 per share (earlier $28.00) but maintain our BUY rating.

We are encouraged by FSTR’s guidance of a strong Q4, despite the quarter being typically weak due to seasonality.

Despite a reduction in Q3:19, backlog remains at healthy levels and provides revenue visibility for Q4:19.

Investment Thesis

L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure. The company operates through the following segments: Rail Products and Services; Construction Products; and Tubular and Energy Services.

Q3:19 Highlights

Q3:19 revenues were $154.3 million, down 7.7% from Q3:18, due to weakness in the Tubular and Rail segments, partially off set by growth in Construction Products.

Construction Products sales increased 13.6% YOY, Tubular and Energy Services sales decreased 4.1% YOY, and Rail Products and Services sales decreased 19.8% YOY.

Q3:19 gross profit was $27.7million, down 11.5% YOY. Gross margin was 17.9%, 80 bps lower compared to the prior year quarter.

EBITDA was $8.6 million, down 30% compared to the prior year period. EBITDA margin was ~5.6%, down ~70bps compared to Q3:18.

Net income was $3.1 million, down 52% YOY versus $6.4 million in Q3:18. Diluted EPS was $0.29 versus $0.61 in Q3:18.

New orders were $144 million in Q3:19, a 22.5% decrease YOY. Backlog was $194 million, a 22.9% reduction from the prior year backlog of $252 million.

We adjust our estimates based on the quarter end results and management’s commentary. We maintain our BUY rating and lower our target price to $26.50, with an implied capital appreciation potential of 39%.

Primary Risks

The company operates in highly cyclical industries such as the energy or infrastructure transportation markets. This cyclicality could cause significant volatility in earnings.

Difficulties with integrating acquisitions could adversely affect operating costs and expected benefits from those acquisitions.

Quarterly Summary - Q3:19

Revenues down 7.7% vs. prior year. Total revenues were down ~7.7% to $154.3 million versus $167 million in Q3:18 and were down sequentially vs. $200.9 million in Q2:19. The sales decrease was due to weakness in Rail Products and Services (-19.8% YOY) and Tubular & Energy Services (-4.1% YOY) segments, partially off set by an increase in Construction Products (+13.6% YOY). The reductions were attributable to the timing of transit projects and the London Crossrail volume within the Rail segment, coupled with overall weakness in the served upstream market in the Tubular segment. The Construction Products segment was supported by strength in Precast Concrete Products.

Total revenues were down ~7.7% to $154.3 million versus $167 million in Q3:18 and were down sequentially vs. $200.9 million in Q2:19. The sales decrease was due to weakness in Rail Products and Services (-19.8% YOY) and Tubular & Energy Services (-4.1% YOY) segments, partially off set by an increase in Construction Products (+13.6% YOY). The reductions were attributable to the timing of transit projects and the London Crossrail volume within the Rail segment, coupled with overall weakness in the served upstream market in the Tubular segment. The Construction Products segment was supported by strength in Precast Concrete Products. Gross profit down 11.5%; Gross margin down 80 bps. Q3:19 gross profit was$27.7million, down 11.5% YOY. The decrease was mainly on account of poor performance at the Tubular and Rail segments. Tubular and Energy Services gross profit decreased 22% YOY and Rail Products and Services sales decreased 11.8% YOY. Construction Products gross profit was up 5.7% YOY. Gross margin was 17.9%, 80 bps lower compared to the prior year quarter. The margin was unfavorably impacted by 100 and 410 bps reductions within the Construction and Tubular segments, partially offset by a 200 bps improvement in Rail gross margin.

Q3:19 gross profit was$27.7million, down 11.5% YOY. The decrease was mainly on account of poor performance at the Tubular and Rail segments. Tubular and Energy Services gross profit decreased 22% YOY and Rail Products and Services sales decreased 11.8% YOY. Construction Products gross profit was up 5.7% YOY. Gross margin was 17.9%, 80 bps lower compared to the prior year quarter. The margin was unfavorably impacted by 100 and 410 bps reductions within the Construction and Tubular segments, partially offset by a 200 bps improvement in Rail gross margin. EBITDA at $8.6 million , down 30% compared to the prior year period. EBITDA margin was ~5.6%, down ~70 bps compared to the prior year quarter.

, down 30% compared to the prior year period. EBITDA margin was ~5.6%, down ~70 bps compared to the prior year quarter. Net income was $3.1million , down ~52% YOY versus $6.4million in Q3:18. Diluted EPS was $0.29 versus $0.61 in Q3:18.

, down ~52% YOY versus $6.4million in Q3:18. Diluted EPS was $0.29 versus $0.61 in Q3:18. New orders and backlog. New orders were $144 million in Q3:19, a 22.5% decrease from the prior year quarter, primarily attributable to lower orders across all three segments - Construction Products (-38.7% YOY), Tubular (-24% YOY) and Rail (-3% YOY). Backlog was $194 million at the end of Q3:19, a 22.9% reduction from the prior year backlog of $252million.

New orders were $144 million in Q3:19, a 22.5% decrease from the prior year quarter, primarily attributable to lower orders across all three segments - Construction Products (-38.7% YOY), Tubular (-24% YOY) and Rail (-3% YOY). Backlog was $194 million at the end of Q3:19, a 22.9% reduction from the prior year backlog of $252million. Outlook Q419. Typically, fourth quarter sales are below third quarter sales as certain segments of the Rail and Construction markets complete seasonal projects. However, with a starting backlog of $194 million, FSTR is forecasting Q4:19 sales to be above Q3:19 and in a range of $155 million to $170 million. Management also anticipates another quarter with gross profit margins in excess of 18%. This forecast is expected to result in full year 2019 sales in the range of $660 to $675 million, up at least 5%YOY. Full year 2019 EBITDA is expected to exceed $45 million.

Earnings Estimates

For 2019, we forecast revenue of $667.0million, an increase of 6.4% YOY and in line with management’s guidance range of $660-$675 million. Total backlog of $194 million at the end of Q4:19 is healthy and favorably positions the company moving into Q4:19 and beyond.

Management expects Q4:19 to post solid growth, higher than Q3 despite the quarter being a seasonally weak quarter. For 2020, we forecast revenue growth of 5.8%, resulting in $705.9 million of sales. Management also expects to keep a check on overall costs despite making necessary investments in product innovation, sales , and marketing. FSTR has taken various initiatives to drive operational improvement which has supported margins. These projects include investments in more automated equipment and modernization of plants. As a result of higher revenues and cost cutting measures, we expect operating income to increase.

For 2019 and 2020, we expect operating income of $30.0 million and $32.7 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA will also follow a similar trend, delivering $47.8 and $51.5 million for 2019 and 2020, respectively. Income from continuing operations is forecasted at $21.2 and $22.4 million in 2019 and 2020, respectively. This forecast results in Earnings per Share of $2.00 and $2.10 for 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Valuation and Recommendation

We value FSTR using a combination of multiples based on industry peer companies (P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples) blended with our Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation to derive a fair value target price for the company.

We are valuing FSTR using a combination of P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples. We apply a 20% discount to the average peer group multiple given FSTR’s volatility in earnings and lower margins compared to its peer group. We apply these two multiples to our c2020 forecast, and then discount that result back at our computed cost of capital. We weight this discounted multiple target to equal 50% of our price target. The multiple based target price is $28.10, which discounts back to the present value of$25.69.

We weight the other 50% of our target using our Discounted Cash Flow model. Our DCF model uses our forecasted free cash flow to the firm over the next one year, and then grows EBIT at a 6% rate over years 2-8. We apply a weighted average cost of capital of ~9.4%. Our DCF produces a value of $27.11.

The combination of $25.69 at 50% and $27.11 at 50% results in a weighted average price target of $26.40, which we round up to $26.50.

The exhibit below summarizes our peer group multiples while the DCF is included at the end of this report.

The Exhibit below shows stock price targets using various combinations of forward EPS and P/E multiples. Our EPS estimate for 2019 and 2020 are $2.00 and $2.10, respectively. The portion of the chart not shaded shows resulting stock price targets at various forward P/E multiples (essentially all below the industry peer group average) that are above the current priceof $19.09 as of November 8, 2019.

The Exhibit below shows price targets based on our DCF model using a range of discount rates and return on capital assumptions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.