Project Sales Delays Once Again Offer A Buying Opportunity For Canadian Solar

For the second time this year, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) has been hit by sales delays for its solar projects. The first time occurred as the company gave its first quarter 2019 guidance, and the second when third quarter earnings were announced last week. Despite the delay in closing high dollar value solar projects, which will hit fourth quarter earnings, the company's core solar module business remained extremely strong. As with the first incident which I believed was a buying opportunity, Canadian Solar's recent 16% earnings sell-off should be another longer term buying opportunity because delays in recognizing high value asset sales does not eliminate but rather just pushes earnings forward by a quarter or two.

Core Solar Module Business

Canadian Solar's third quarter revenues were also hit by some delays in closing smaller solar projects. Total revenues came in at $760 million which were below the company's own guidance of $780-810 million and missed Wall Street estimates of $800 million. Despite the large revenue miss, GAAP EPS of $0.96 exceeded analysts' average estimates of $0.68 on strong demand for the company's solar modules; excluding a duty reversal gain, non-GAAP EPS was $0.66.

In the third quarter, the company shipped a record total of 2387 MW of solar modules. This surpassed even the high end of the company's prior guidance of 2200-2300 MW. More importantly solar module gross margin excluding US duty reversals was extremely strong at 23%. As I indicated in my Q3 2019 preview for CSIQ, Canadian Solar often surpasses its guidance for segments of its business where it has more direct control.

This was above my 20% gross margin estimate as the decline in costs exceeded spot average selling price[ASP] declines during the quarter. By my calculations, blended module ASPs came in at around $0.232/watt which were below the quarter's midpoint average for the company's core multi-crystalline PERC modules. Shipment volumes of legacy multi-crystalline modules which sold at on average 15% lower ASPs brought down the company's blended average. This pricing range was exactly inline with my last CSIQ article citing the stock's September/October sell-off was not likely related to a collapse in the company's core solar module business despite concerns raised after disappointing China project installations so far in 2019.

Blended solar module manufacturing costs did decline at a higher rate than I had expected. Part of the decline was linear with module ASP declines since upstream components also witnessed pricing pressure during the quarter. However I estimate the majority of the cost declines were related to RMB weakness relative to the USD since nearly all of the company's manufacturing costs were denominated in RMB.

Canadian Solar's module and system solutions[MSS] segment has also benefited from increasing non-module revenues which likely generate a higher gross margin than the company's reported blended gross margin for solar module sales. As the table below shows, sales of downstream installation equipment and services have been growing steadily in 2019 and is on pace to double last year's totals.

FY 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Solar System Kits $93.25 $25.08 $31.84 $28.10 EPC Services $62.41 $39.68 $84.42 $69.43 O&M Services $10.77 $4.51 $3.40 $5.54 Materials & Components $71.79 $12.77 $15.54 $20.23 Non-Core Total $238.22 $82.04 $135.21 $123.29 Percentage of Total Revenues 9.87% 18.10% 20.44% 18.62%

Lastly it is relevant to note the company excludes anti-dumping and countervailing duties [CVD] reversals from its non-GAAP figures. These costs are incurred on imports to the US but have consistently been reversed since Canadian Solar does not sell its solar modules at negative margins. Because CVD reversals have been recurring and impacted the cost side for shipments made in prior quarters, investors in my opinion should not exclude its reversal gains as non-core earnings. Canadian Solar has reported CVD reversals in every quarter of 2019 and for six straight quarters. As a result, CSIQ's GAAP earnings are closer to the company's profitability than its reported non-GAAP figures.

Solar Project Sales Delays

Similar to recent earnings disappointments from its US competitor First Solar (FSLR), the sole reason for Canadian Solar missing its second half 2019 revenue guidance has been the result of delayed revenue recognition for the sales of its solar projects. In fact, delayed project closings in Japan were also a problem for First Solar. First Solar noted weather related issues such as a recent large tsunami causing some damage that required asset value reassessment. Canadian Solar did not give a specific excuse. Regardless of the cause, the result translates to these high dollar value high margin sales not being recognized until early 2020.

Whether Canadian Solar is completely to blame is still up in the air. Unlike First Solar who consistently missed quarterly estimates every quarter in 2019, this was Canadian Solar's first actual 2019 disappointment; the company's prior warning came during its Q4 2018 earnings release but since actual results were well ahead of expectations the warning was essentially a nonevent. I did criticize First Solar for not providing conservative enough guidance, so weather-related or not, Canadian Solar is at least partially to blame for not updating its investors sooner.

Canadian Solar reported 18.5% operating margins for its energy segment solar project sales in 2018. In years prior to the company separating segment revenues, consolidated gross margin were almost always higher than gross margin recorded for its core module sales business. This implied the project business has been historically more profitable. However so far in 2019 this business has netted negative operating margins, and as a result, profit from solar modules sales accounted for more than the company's consolidated gross profits.

In part this was due to sales delays for higher gross margin projects in combination with the closing of large lower margin projects this year. Whether this has just been a result of poor timing is still debatable considering First Solar decided to exit directly developing and owning solar projects for a model that shifted ownership to third party partners. Given the rise in Canadian Solar's EPC revenues, development consulting for solar projects might actually be a better business model that frees cash flow and lowers risk of having to own high dollar value solar plants for potentially extended periods.

According to management during the company's Q3 2019 earnings conference call, the carrying value of solar plants owned in China were devalued by about $100 million. The company's CFO stated government policy changes last year caused cash flow problems for lower tier competitors and resulted in recent discounted liquidations of Chinese solar projects. While this may have no long term impact on Canadian Solar given its financial strength, it does reveal potential short term risks of owning multi-hundred million dollar projects during periods of instability. Should the market revert back to normal valuations after distressed liquidations, these GAAP accounting balance sheet reassessments would likely be reversed.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Estimates

For the final quarter in 2019 Canadian Solar expects module shipments of 2300-2400 MW, compared to record 2387 MW posted in the third quarter. If historical trends continue and the company surpasses its own high end shipment guidance, it would dispel recent concerns of China's dramatic annual installation declines affecting the company. China's domestic market has often been chased by lower tier bidders, a market segment Canadian Solar has historically avoided.

Total revenues are expected to range between $850 to $880 million with gross margin between 19% and 21%. As noted in its third quarter conference call, a large low margin project sale in the fourth quarter will be lowering the company's consolidated gross margin. This note by management suggests most of Q4 2019 gross profits will come from the company's core module sales segment. It also implies fourth quarter MSS gross margin should stay fairly flat from third quarter levels. If inter-segment elimination totals the 190 MW guided, MSS gross profit should be about $145 million at the high end of shipment guidance.

Unfortunately it is impossible to calculate the company's gross margin for its solar project segment without seeing its books. Unlike module gross margin which is uniform based on a blended ASP, project margins vary dependent on timing, geography, as well as scale. The company's high end shipment guidance implies the solar project segment of Canadian Solar's business should yield around 12% gross margin in the fourth quarter. Considering the company already posted a single digit margin number for this segment so far this year, 12% may be high. Most likely inter-segment shipment elimination will not be as high as the potential 190 MW guided which could push project gross margin into the more probable single digit range.

Given Canadian Solar's historic underestimation of forward guidance and assuming no additional project sales get unexpectedly pushed beyond fourth quarter closing, the following earnings estimate will assume the high end of the company's shipment and revenue guidance. Management having to walk back full year guidance due to project sales delays should also cause for a more cautious forward guidance. USD/RMB exchange rates have also been fairly stable so far this quarter so currency related non-operating adjustments should be minimal.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Estimate

Shipments: 2400 MW, 2210 MW recognized

Revenues: $880 million

Gross Profit: $176 million

Operating Expenses: $122 million

Operating Profit: $54 million

Net Interest Expense: $17 million

Tax: $6 million

Earnings From Unconsolidated Investees: $3 million

Net Income: $34 million

Diluted Share Count: 61 million

GAAP EPS: $0.56

GAAP EPS could be higher if additional CVD reversals are recorded. Canadian Solar's numbers are usually very clean. As noted CVD reversal benefits are always removed from non-GAAP numbers although as I argued should not be. In addition the company's non-GAAP figures do not even exclude share based compensation which is typically the standard deduction for most companies that post non-GAAP results. Share based compensation typically account for $0.05 in quarterly EPS.

Current Wall Street expectations may not have been fully revised to reflect the company's earnings report last week because currently only one analyst is offering a $0.23 EPS estimate. Average revenue estimate for the fourth quarter is $863 million.

Final Thoughts

Even with potentially over $1.00 in EPS being pushed from 2019 to 2020, Canadian Solar's fiscal 2019 GAAP EPS could reach $2.27 if fourth quarter earnings come in as estimated above. At around $15.00 after CSIQ's recent sell-off, the stock at 6-7x current year earnings is not expensive and arguably undervalued despite recent negative post earnings sentiment.

Unlike the tone during Canadian Solar's Q4 2018 conference call, management sounded rather optimistic during their conference call last week. After all the company's core module business hit record shipments last quarter which could be topped again in the current quarter. Gross margin for the first three quarters are also at the highest levels on an annual basis since fiscal 2005.

Operationally the company has been hitting on all cylinders with the only hiccup being delays in finalizing sales of not only high dollar value but high margin solar project sales. Forward thinkers would quickly realize this would augment margin and earnings for next year especially if the company's core module sales business remains stable. As one of the world's top four bankable solar brands, Canadian Solar's slice of the solar industry should be more or less locked in. As seen with third quarter earnings, the company was unaffected by what many industry observers saw as a very gloomy situation in China this year.

Despite what could end up being a 50% annual decline in Chinese solar installations this year, management continued to remain optimistic. Similar to the company's project sales delays which pushed revenues forward, very late solar project approvals by the Chinese government didn't allow enough time for developers to finalize project planning this year. As a result management cited as much as 20 GW of Chinese demand could be pushed into 2020. This volume alone could help the entire solar industry grow by another 15-20% next year. While Canadian Solar does not chase lower margin business such as many larger projects in China, higher overall industry demand should help stabilize pricing and could potentially yield the company another year of high margins.

Obviously no investor could be happy with the decline in CSIQ in recent months. Obviously in hindsight the correct trade was to sell CSIQ between $20-25 which has been the upper trading range for the past five years. With the stock price now at $15 and representing the lower band of the stock's trading range in recent years, the risk should be more to the upside especially since the longer term prospect for earnings has not changed.

