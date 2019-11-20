To Hong Kong, With Love

And yet, President Trump will have to choose between irritating the Senate or irritating President Xi in the coming weeks.

Risk sentiment faltered early on Wednesday amid warnings from China that interference with the country's "internal" affairs will be met with unspecified retaliatory actions.

Geopolitical risk reared its ugly head on Tuesday evening, and, predictably, risk assets shuddered.

On October 15, the US House passed legislation in support of the pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, and China immediately warned that if the bill moved forward, Beijing would retaliate. The foreign ministry didn't specify how, but the implication was clear: If the US passed any laws bolstering the cause of the Hong Kong protesters, it would be viewed as an intolerable intrusion into China's internal affairs that could imperil the trade negotiations.

Fast forward four weeks and the Senate passed a broadly similar measure. It will need to be reconciled with the House version before it can be sent to President Trump, but the writing on the wall is clear: There is overwhelming bipartisan, bicameral support on Capitol Hill for a strong measure supporting Hong Kong's autonomy.

Irrespective of the ostensibly positive message that sends about the US legislature's commitment to democratic norms at a time when those norms are under attack on a global scale, it's not the best news for risk assets, which were shaky on Wednesday.

Hong Kong shares, for example, snapped an unlikely 2-day win streak that had seen the Hang Seng surge nearly 3% despite the escalating violence. US stocks were similarly wobbly and 10-year yields declined for a sixth session in seven to a three-week low, as of this writing (i.e., as of ~11:00 AM, Wednesday).

That latter bit is notable. It was less than two weeks ago when the bond selloff looked set to accelerate, with ripple effects across equities (if not at the index level, then at least for crowded bond proxies which are in bubble territory and, relatedly, for the consensual Long Momentum/Short Value trade which has been caught woefully offsides twice since the end of the summer).

(Heisenberg)

Looking ahead for US equities, the Hong Kong bill presents a potential stumbling block.

Specifically, it puts the White House in a position of having to choose between declining to support a bipartisan rebuke of China's purported encroachment on Hong Kong's autonomy, or support the bill and risk deep-sixing the trade negotiations. China's foreign ministry on Wednesday called on the US to "immediately" take steps to ensure the legislation does not become law. You can translate that directly into President Xi calling on President Trump to put the brakes on Congress's efforts to bolster the protesters, and to do so in a hurry, or risk some manner of retaliation.

This is complicated immeasurably by reports from early October which indicated that Trump told Xi during a June 18 phone call between the two leaders that the White House would "remain quiet" on the Hong Kong situation in order to facilitate the trade deal.

Of course, the administration did blacklist Hikvision and a number of other Chinese firms last month for their role in ostensible human rights abuses, which potentially complicates things even further (i.e., Beijing swallowed that, as well as a somewhat combative speech from Mike Pence late last month, and will thus be less inclined to suffer another perceived slight).

Now that the Senate has approved the bill, the House could pass it fairly quickly [and] if so, it might reach the President’s desk in the next few weeks, potentially around the same time that US-China trade negotiations might conclude," Goldman wrote, in a Tuesday evening note, adding that "congressional approval of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement might also relieve some of the political pressure on the White House to deliver an accomplishment on trade policy.

All of that presents a risk to the Sino-US "Phase One" trade deal, upon which many market participants have pinned their hopes.

So, that's the bad news. The good news for US equities is that there are a variety of mechanical dynamics supporting stocks and keeping things "pinned" (if you will).

Just to dispense with the obvious, the corporate bid is back now that earnings season is in the rearview and the attendant blackouts are behind us. As a reminder, the corporate bid is the largest source of US equity demand by a country mile:

(Goldman)

Here's a kind of 30,000-foot snapshot which, although debatable in terms of how it's presented, does a good job of conveying the overall point:

(SocGen)

But getting a bit more granular (i.e., drilling down into what's going on right now, at this very moment), you should note that the S&P is "sticky" for a reason.

"We now see the largest SPX/SPY consolidated options $Gamma strike now up at 3150 ($9.6B), with spot seemingly 'pinned' between there and the 3100 strike ($8.7B), assisted with further stickiness 'inline' at 3125 ($5.7B) and 3130 ($5.3B)," Nomura's Charlie McElligott wrote Tuesday.

(Nomura)

In addition to that dynamic (which, again, helps to tamp down volatility and keep spot anchored), it's worth noting that leveraged funds are sitting on a $44 billion net short in S&P futures, against an asset manager community which continues to squeeze them (AMs are long something on the order of $141 billion, in the 99th percentile going back to 2006).

And then there's the mechanics of the VIX ETNs, something that's still largely lost on the vast majority of market participants. Here's McElligott again:

Also we are again seeing the multi-day impact of the VIX ETN “futures roll” into settlement, which would mark the 8th month in a row where VIX has hit local lows either the day into or the day of expiry as the ETNs sell UX1 to buy UX2—punishing front VIX future in the process as another “Equities slingshot” boost.

These are the factors driving the price action on any given day/week, even if you don't realize it. As Charlie put it in a recent interview with MacroVoices, "what people think moves the markets actually does not move markets."

When you put all of this together and throw in positive seasonality along with the very real prospect that this year's coordinated central bank easing is likely to start showing up in the data imminently (barring trade talks taking an abrupt turn for the absolute worst), you're still left with a generally constructive take on risk assets into year-end.

But the worry around the Hong Kong legislation is not unfounded. It's extraordinarily difficult to understand how President Xi could possibly acquiesce to an interim trade agreement involving concessions from China if Trump backs the pro-democracy legislation. And yet, it's equally hard to understand what choice the White House has vis-à-vis Congress given the bipartisan support for the bill.

It's true that the President has ignored bipartisan rebukes of the White House's foreign policy before (e.g., when Trump vetoed a bill aimed at ending US support for the war in Yemen), but that seems wholly untenable with the Hong Kong ordeal.

All of the supportive mechanical dynamics mentioned above notwithstanding, I continue to believe that if the December tariff escalation (which, as shown below, entails slapping levies on $160 billion in Chinese goods, most of which are consumer items) goes ahead, it would deal a grievous blow to sentiment.

(Heisenberg)

If the Fed failed to offset that with a sufficiently dovish message at the December FOMC, the stage would be set for another rocky Christmas trade.

