Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (REGN) Management Presents at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Jefferies London Healthcare Conference November 20, 2019

Executives

Bob Landry - Executive Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer

Justin Holko - Vice President of Investor Relations

Analysts

Biren Amin - Jefferies

Biren Amin

My name is Biren Amin. I am one of the biotech analysts here at Jefferies. Welcome everyone to the 2019 London Healthcare Conference. Our next company is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. We have their CFO, Bob Landry. to give us an overview initially and then followed by Q&A that I will moderate.

Bob Landry

Good. So thanks. Hello everybody. Good afternoon, good morning and good evening, if you are on our webcast. Happy to be invited here by Jefferies. So we are going to kind of do a dual split here. I will throw some slides up at a high level, talk through it and then we will move over and we will do probably 15 to 20 minutes of Q&A, depending upon how quick we can get through everything. We do have a corporate presentation that is on our website, okay. So you can access that at the conclusion of this meeting.

And again, comments expressed here today will include forward-looking statements with regards to the future and performance of Regeneron that obviously contains risks. I entertain you to go to our 10-Q and our 10-K where we outline the risks and uncertainties in the business that we are currently at. Thank you.

Okay. So start with kind of a bunch of interesting facts with regards to Regeneron and then we will get into some specifics. We started as a small company with big ideas. We like to think that we are now a bigger company, but our ideas are even bigger going forward and we hope to show you through that in the next couple of slides that we have.

A bunch of, you know, nice accomplishments. Probably the most recent one is joining, we are one of four biotech companies featured in the Dow Jones. We have done a lot of work in the sustainability issue and we are proud of that. We are proud to finally get recognized on that front. Business is healthy. Multiple product approvals, a robust pipeline that we hope to show you.

All right. So third quarter. We had a strong, very strong third quarter. You could see that we hit double digit growth on both top and bottom line. Eylea continued to outperform what the expectations were. Dupixent continues to hit its mark. returned a decent amount of profitability on the Sanofi Alliance, which has been kind of a wait-and-see. We had profitability in Q2 but we even had more profitability in Q3 and I think it's starting to give individuals the light on what the leverage we are going to be able to get on this alliance. That obviously helped with our EPS.

We made significant pipeline advancements. We got EU approval in both AD and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. We discussed the atopic dermatitis data for adolescence which we are going to make a submission for by the end of the year, very important. As part of our third quarter call, we talked about the Libtayo in terms of what our checkpoint inhibitor is doing. We showed you some ORR data related to the monotherapy trial. We gave investors a little bit of a hint in terms of where we are on enrollment, when we expect to finish enrollment and we talked a little bit on the combination trial associated with that.

So Eylea, 16% growth year-over-year for the quarter. You can see the global number up 14%, continues to do very well on that front. And what we are seeing is that it's going across kind of all the indications. We are starting to make nice progress in the DME indication. We did get diabetic retinopathy approved in May. We have, again emphasize the word have, we have extended our sales force in Eylea which we hadn't done that since our November 2011 launch. And now we have a separate subgroup of people that are actually going out and they are marketing against the new and improved diabetic retinopathy indication that we obtained in May. And they are actually going after what continues to be a large untapped DME market.

Now again, what I think people are missing with regards to this category is the VEGF category has a significant demographic tailwind between us and our competitor in the U.S. The branded VEGF market is growing in excess of 12%. We are above that. We continue to take share from both our competitor and from Avastin. So all-in-all, not only the third quarter has been strong but the full nine-months, year-to-date, we are up over 14% with Eylea in the U.S continues to be very, very strong.

Dupixent, you can see the growth numbers, certainly on both the sequential and year-over-year basis. The product continues to do very well. To remind everybody, we have launched in atopic dermatitis, asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The brand is now annualizing at $2.5 billion off of kind of the Q3 run rate. Still, there is a lot to be had, as I mentioned and you will see on future slides, the additional indications that are coming. And on the chart, you can see the specific growth. The NBRx numbers that we continue to get week in and week out are quite amazing that our partners Sanofi and Regeneron appreciate.

For those that like analogs, we like analogs at Regeneron, particularly when you are dealing with biologics in kind of the derm space, which is relatively new and you can also see it in the respiratory space against how we our doing against pretty, I wouldn't say competitive foes, but good strong products that are already out there. And we continue to perform very well from that perspective.

You have heard us mention a lot with regards to pipeline in a product and it was kind of a little bit of a catchy phase when we first launched on atopic dermatitis and then come asthma. But again, the kind of stress where we are on this product in what is continuing to come in, we have outlined what our U.S. approvals are. Near term opportunities, again, the nearest term is atopic dermatitis in peds. We read out information in the third quarter. We plan on filing by the end of the year. And we expect that to be a decent sized incremental opportunity that we are going to be able to take advantage of.

With regards to longer opportunities, we are going after, people get so, I wouldn't say caught up but enamored by asthma and AD that we are actually going after airborne allergies and we did report top line grass data in the second quarter that was positive. We are also doing food allergies, most specifically with, we are doing both the peanut mono and then we are doing a combo trial with Aimmune, okay and that is moving forward. And then just recently, we announced on the call, in the third quarter call, that we are going after additional indications on Dupixent. These are new indications that we hadn't disclosed previously. We plan on going right into Phase 3 with our partner Sanofi on this, which will again kind of boost and bolster this product.

Libtayo, this is our kind of first entry certainly into the PD-1, the third PD-1 product to market and we went after CSCC. And you can see the sales associated with that. We are pleased on that. We have made really good progress. You can see on the chart that we are the number one systemic treatment. This is an October 2018 launch. So within that period of time, we have become, we have been able to surpass chemo that was in that space.

Okay, so high level and maybe we will get into a little bit of this on the Q&A with regards to our oncology strategy. We talked about this a lot on the third quarter call. With ASH coming up, we do have abstracts out there. We will make a splash, hopefully, at ASH with regards to the data that we have. We spoke a lot about this on the call. So I encourage people to get the transcripts on it. And we also added an oncology deck to our corporate website that goes into a little bit more of an expansion with regards to where is Regeneron in terms of the next leg beyond the Libtayo in CSCC.

And again, our next leg and we showed this during the third quarter call, was our entry into non-small cell lung. We gave ORR data. It's not our primary endpoint but we did give ORR data. And we are believers of the fact that this is a very, very, very large market. PD-1s alone are annualizing $20 billion. So we are confident that we are going to make inroads into this market with the PD-1 product that we currently are studying, both mono and in combo with chemo, okay.

Okay. With regards to enhance, there are some very effective oncology products on the market now. I don't need to tell this group that. But the majority of products do not derive benefit from these - there is a lot of patients that don't derive benefits from these treatments, whether alone or in combination. We seek to enhance. So it's not only just our PD-1 in mono, we will show you in a minute with regards all our bispecific platforms that we have. So again, if patients are able to get kind of 30% improvements, we think with the combinations that we have in our pipeline that we are to be able to enhance those benefits, okay.

And again, extend. Tumor settings with limited responses. Checkpoint inhibitors don't work for a lot indications, prostate, colon, breast and hematological cancers. We believe our novel technologies can expand the responsiveness related to these hard to treat tumors. And we will get into a little bit of that, okay.

So Libtayo, so again, that's our foundation with regards to, we wanted to get something approved, we got it approved. That's our bedrock. Now off of that, we can go into CD3 bispecifics. We just put into the clinic a CD28 PSMA product and then we have novel target in modalities, things like peptide in HLA groove. And then partnerships with regards to whether it be the partnership we did with bluebird, we just did one with Vyriad, oncolytic viruses in vaccines. We think we are set off well with our bedrock product to be able to kind of make headway into this space.

So the ability to execute on our I/O strategy will be on the VelociSuite technology. This is an old technology. This is not new technology. VelociSuite technology is what we used for Kevzara, Praluent, Dupixent and the like. So we know this technology. It's allowed us to create best-in-class fully human antibodies. And we have shown data at CD20xCD3. You are going to see upcoming data at BCMA. The data is going to be early. It's going to have a small in, but what I want people to pay attention to is, it's basically kind of confirmation that this bispecific platform that we have is something that is going to be able to be successful with and that we can move that forward. It's a platform. It's like validation on the platform. So that's how I want people to think about it when they see the data that's coming up at ASH.

Okay, the breadth of our oncology pipeline. So on here are six bispecifics that we have into the clinic. We have put a lot into the clinic in the last couple of months, okay. And then on the right-hand side, you could see Libtayo with regards to potentially pivotal what we have going on. I did speak to the non-small cell lung cancer. Data on that was pushed out in the last earnings release. We have BCC coming. We have cervical coming. We have adjuvant CSCC coming. So again, there is a lot in this space that Regeneron is doing. Some of these are wholly-owned, some of these are not wholly-owned. The Libtayo was in partnership with Sanofi. The BCMA and MUC16 bispecs are in collaboration with Sanofi. Everything else is wholly-owned.

And with Regeneron, it's not just oncology. We have been a company that's always been pretty agnostic with regards to therapeutic categories. We kind of go where the science takes us. So here is our latest chart with regards to our pipeline. And that covers, it's a whole breadth of whether it be cardiovascular, allergic, ophthalmology, infectious, rare diseases, pain. There is a lot on there and there is a lot of progress that we are making towards that.

Okay. Regeneron, if you look at our P&L, you know one thing that we do, we do invest with regards to R&D, particularly R&D as a percentage of net. And we do that because we are comfortable on the ROICs that we get back from our investment. So first and foremost, we are going to go internal with the team that we have, with the technology, the VelociSuite technologies that we have in terms of getting the innovation and moving progress on that.

Cash and marketable securities, we are in a net cash position of $6 billion. We are generating a lot of cash. We generated $1.35 billion for the first nine-months of 2019. Roughly $1.8 billion in 2018. We outlined our capital allocation strategy which we hadn't really done previously, not like we did and there is not a lot of magic to it. It's kind of what we always thought we were doing. We are investing in ourselves, particularly on the R&D.

And with that, I highlight our R&D numbers are going up next year in terms of where we are this year because we have a lot of good investable assets to go after. And in business development, we have kind of silently done a lot of business development in terms of with regards to Regeneron. Now we have done roughly $950 million of deals in the last 18 months, probably the biggest one being Alnylam. The Alnylam transaction that we are doing for RNAi. And we are doing these deals on early technology where we are going after modalities that we currently don't have or we can't develop or it will take too long internally to develop. So we actually go out and if we can find partners that are kind of like-mind, like-science, we are doing deals with them on that front.

Select milestones. So a lot has been achieved. I showed you Q3 performance a while ago. With regards to the milestones and achievements, a lot of regulatory approvals have come. For Eylea, I talked about diabetic retinopathy. We do have prefilled syringe. We will be launching that by the end of the year to remain competitive in that marketplace. Libtayo got approved in the EU, atopic dermatitis in adults. So it continues to move along.

We are doing a rolling submission on Ebola. I don't know how many people have followed our Ebola progress that we have made. But from start to finish, in roughly three years we were able to come up with a cure for Ebola that's is being used in the Congo. We are right now in the midst of doing a rolling SBLA. We expect that to get approved sometime in 2020.

You can see the clinical trial readouts, like I said, the Phase 3 for peds between six and 11. We will be filing that by the end of the year. We did a Phase 2 grass. CD20xCD3, we will see more at ASH that we have rolled information out with regards the progress we are making in both FL and DLBCL on that front. And then 2019 and 2020, Dupixent I talked about. So evinacumab, we have read out data on that, not a gigantic category. I don't know, maybe 1,300 patients U.S., 1,700 ex-U.S. but we have seen really dramatic results on, these are the HoFH, the, high, high, high LDL patients.

I talked about Ebola. And then Libtayo, the key readouts coming. We have a lot of binary points. We have fasinumab finally coming out. This has been a long trial that we are in collaborations with Teva with regards to pain. We have enrolled, we are fully enrolled and we expect to readout both safety and efficacy sometime in the second half of 2020. C5 will be rolled out shortly. We are determined. We were trying to, well, we will find out shortly whether or not that gets into the ASH abstract. If not, we will probably push out data on the interim look on Phase 2 for C5 that we have done and that will come, it may come before the end of the year.

Okay. And then I have reconciliations of GAAP and return on invested capital. So again, with that, Biren, I will join you over there and we will jump into Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Biren Amin

Thanks Bob. So bob, we have got about 15 minutes for Q&A. So I just wanted to maybe start with Libtayo approval in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. You just showed a slide up there where you are taking market share from Keytruda and from Opdivo. I think Opdivo went from 10% to 5% and Keytruda went from 23% market share to 11%. So I guess my question is, what's driven your success in this first indication versus PD-1s that have been available in the marketplace for several years?

Bob Landry

Justin, do you mind taking that?

Justin Holko

Sure. It's a great question and I think as you will hear Regeneron say a lot, it really comes down to having great drugs with great data. And what we have been able to show in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma is response rates almost around 50% and that's one of the higher response rates you will see across any solid tumor, frankly. And so we have been able to take that data and take that message to our customers. And it's very compelling to be able to provide the treatment option to patients who really haven't had a lot of great on-label options.

What's important about this launch too is that the thoracic specialists that are treating this disease are also the ones that treat lung cancer. So when we hopefully do get the readout on the lung cancer studies as hopefully positive studies and these are treaters that will have known that we are promoting to today and that hopefully are having really good experiences with Libtayo.

Biren Amin

So when the interim data are available next year and if the trial is positive in lung cancer, you could file on that potentially next year with approval in 2021 and you would be able to leverage the current CSCC launch?

Justin Holko

Obviously, we have to see how the data plays out. But based upon what we have seen so far in terms of the response rates, it gives us confidence that we could have a drug that could be competitive in this space.

Biren Amin

And Bob, I think you showed us slide 16 where you had a Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3 pipeline. And if I look at the Phase 1 pipeline, you have got seven novel compounds in IL and given that you have got first approval with Libtayo and PD-1 as a backbone, talk to us about the company's strategy in terms of combinations with some of these? You have got LAG-3, CTLA-4, BCMA potentially. So just give us what the company's strategy is in terms of combination therapies of its IL franchise?

Bob Landry

Yes, Justin?

Justin Holko

Yes. So I think if George were here, George Yancopoulos, who is our Founding Scientist and Chief Scientific Officer, what he is most excited about is the fact that we have arguably the best toolkit available to us to get after these various cancers. It's not going to be a one-size-fits-all, as you saw Bob talk to earlier. Anti-PD-1 treatment is very effective in many patients but there is still a lot of patients and a lot of cancers that do not benefit from it. So we love the fact that we have a CTLA-4 and LAG-3, should certain combinations pan out in that space. We went on about the bispecifics which we really believe are not only going to be competitive but in the case of even the CD28, that's a very novel class that we believe could be quite innovative. So we would say, it's not going to be a one-size-fits-all but given the many modalities as well as potential combinations that we can pull together based upon where the science leads us, we believe we have some really good shots on goal.

Biren Amin

ASH meeting is coming up in couple of weeks. I think you have highlighted that you are going to have some data sets across 1979, your CD20 bispecific, as well as REGN-5458, your BCMA bispecific. Can you just talk to us about what we should expect as it relates to 1979? We have already had some updates earlier this year at EHA. So what more can we expect from that program? You are in registration studies currently in several lymphoma indications. So what more can we learn at ASH?

Justin Holko

So we expect to have some really interesting data. So, to your point, Biren, we have showed CD20xCD3 data on a couple of occasions now. So we expect that you will see incremental data here. We will have about 20 patients in follicular lymphoma and about 20 patients in DLBCL at what we are calling therapeutic doses. So this program has taken some time for us to learn how to dose effectively and safely. We are now at the point where we are beginning our potentially pivotal Phase 2 program. You will see data at some of those more effective or what we are calling therapeutic level doses.

BCMA, I think to just echo what Bob said earlier, it's going to be early data. But what it should be is a validation that this is a company that can generate really good antibodies against targets of frankly any cancer target that you might be able to think of. And so while it's early data and we encourage you to look at it as an effective drug versus trying to get too deep into the weeds of cross trial comparisons. This shows that this is just another drug that is coming out of this platform and it gives us even more confidence and excitement around the many more bispecifics and programs are coming behind us. So I would view it as a validation of the platform.

Biren Amin

About five, six years ago, The Regeneron Genetics Center was established by the company. Since that time, how has that contributed to the pipeline, especially the early stage pipeline that we are now seeing?

Justin Holko

Yes. It's contributed pretty significantly and arguably we could do a better job of helping to articulate what some of those benefits are. We are at the point where we have sequenced north of 700,000 individuals. And just when you think about in the age of big date, this has really allowed us to generate some significant insights around various targets of disease. And some of them are very amenable to antibody treatment which is obviously in our wheelhouse.

There some other targets that look like they may be more intracellular in nature and has led to some of the collaboration work we have done with Alnylam. But it's something that ultimately is, when you think about some the most difficult things to do in our business, identifying targets of disease, this is a tool that we have invested in and we expect is going to continue to pay dividends going forward.

Bob Landry

And Biren, I will just punctuate. I put on there an ROC slide and people question, what we are bringing into the clinic. I mean, we have such a high bar and part of the high bar is we have RGC. Things like IL-33. I mean we have run a ton of data with regards to where we think we are going to be successful in our IL-33 indications. Again, we have done a proof of concept on asthma. We read that out. COPD is coming by the end of the year. And then on the atopic dermatitis side, that's more in the middle of next year.

So it's just, I mean it's further validation as we go into these Phase 1 and early phase 2 studies, the team has run the traps, so to speak, with regards to what the genetic history is proving and is going to tell us off of, we are not talking small ins, I mean, I don't think there is anyone that has sequenced more exomes than us. So we have just the treasure trove of databases that is really on top of doing the mouse data, doing the toxicology work and then having RGC as further validation as we enter these things into the clinic. I mean, we go in with having fairly high success rates. And as CFO, I need to plan accordingly on that. You don't see the normal attrition that you see in other companies.

Biren Amin

You mentioned IL-33, Bob and atopic dermatitis. There was a recent competitors that had a failed Phase 2. So what gives you confidence that you would be successful in this indication?

Bob Landry

Yes. It's one of those things where and we talk a lot about this in Regeneron, I mean we are going to have to run the experiment. I mean, we obviously know this space. Dupixent, with regards to, I mean not only asthma but also on AD, I mean it sets a tremendous bar with regards to its efficacy and safety. But I mean we will run the trial and see how that turns out and we will readout sometime in the middle of next year on that.

Biren Amin

Yesterday, we spent some time at dinner together and you mentioned that you believe that Eylea is one of the most overlooked assets by investors. Maybe for the audience here, just share your thoughts on that.

Bob Landry

I will. There is no doubt, I mean, there is a formidable competitor that is entering the field. But again, I mean we think Eylea sets a tremendously high bar from a safety and efficacy point of view. I mean, we have been prescribed into 20 million pair of eyes and we have had little to no IOI inflammation associated with that. The label that our competitor has come out with, when they did their head-to-head trial against Eylea, they had four times as high of IOI as what we have shown in Eylea.

Now again, I mean real data will eventually play that out. There were two fairly large trials that that data set was taken from. And part of the conversation last night also talked about and I stressed a little bit on my call with regards to the tailwinds, the demographic tailwinds in the category on VEGF, right. I mean I talked about how Regeneron as a whole, we are bringing in more sales reps to go after the DME opportunity, which we think is still have really laser focused and there is a lot of untapped potential that we can go after and we are making headways on that.

But just the fact that people are living longer and the incidence of diabetes is certainly increasing at a much higher rate than we would care for it to do and those two things have added the tailwinds to the VEGF branded market for just not only us but on Roche's product.

Biren Amin

I guess a few weeks ago you received approval with a prefilled syringe for Eylea. How do you think that will help you in terms of sales growth and clearly Lucentis has a prefilled syringe as well. So just talk to us a little bit about the position of PFS.

Bob Landry

Yes. We have never said that it's going to add incremental volume. I mean, we are the market leader. So we should have, certainly we have the dosing flexibility but we should have the prefilled syringe as part of our tool. It will allow reps to go out and talk about something new as our reps go out to the field to the physicians. They can talk about PFS. We do expect kind of immediate adoption. Roche had immediate adoption with regards to their PFS when they launched it. I mean physicians will appreciate it. It's kind of one less handling step as compared to when they get the vial. They have to prep for all the patients that they have coming. Prefilled syringe will be that much easier, that much of an easier tool. So we certainly don't see it as a negative. We haven't been predicting in terms of what it would do. It's just the right thing to do as the market leader to make sure that we have the latest and greatest. And you know the recent competitor that launched does not have it in a prefilled syringe at the current time.

Biren Amin

I think the company is planning to start Phase 3 studies with the high-dose formulation of Eylea. So this is, I think, a Q12, Q16 week formulation. Can you just talk about these plans? I think a Phase 3 in wet AMD, a Phase 3 in DME. Why you believe or why you are investing in this program?

Bob Landry

Yes. Justin, can you speak to that?

Justin Holko

Sure. So I think it probably goes without saying that the more you can increase the interval between injections into a patient's eye, the better, right. And that's exactly what we are looking to accomplish here. The current Eylea formulation, it's administered two milligrams every eight weeks. We do have the dosing flexibility to go every 12 weeks or every four weeks, depending on the disease and how the patient is doing.

What the high-dose version of aflibercept will do is, it will look at eight milligrams. So four times more equivalent and that will be dosed every 12 weeks, every 16 weeks. It will be a non-inferiority look versus eight week two milligram Eylea. And again, the intent is to show that you can extend the dosing interval. Eylea sets a very high bar. So I don't know that we would expect to see increased efficacy necessarily. If we do, that's a great day, obviously. But the intent here is to see if there is a way to really extend what that interval is and build a bit of moat around this important product.

Biren Amin

I think on your last quarterly call, Len mentioned that you would potentially have some discussions with Sanofi regarding Praluent and Kevzara. What options there are potentially on the table for both of these products?

Bob Landry

I think part of our third quarter benefit against what the street was expecting was the leverage that we are starting to see on the Alliance profitability. And by that I mean the profitability of Kevzara, Praluent and Dupixent. And again, as you can appreciate with Dupixent doing $633 million in sales for the quarter, I mean it's primarily on the backs of Dupixent. Praluent and Kevzara continue to be kind of work in progresses. Now with Sanofi's new leader Paul Hudson, I mean, certainly there are conversations that are ensuing with regards to how do we improve the brand profitability on Praluent which I will tell, particularly in the U.S. from a volume perspective has done tremendous.

The problem is, everything that we are making on the top line volume, we are giving away on the gross to net pricing issues as a result of the formulary pricing that the payors have on this category. So I would say, both Kevzara and Praluent are being looked at all the time. The CEOs are together and are doing their best to drive increased brand profitability associated with that.

Biren Amin

So we have got a minute or two left, maybe one last question on my end. The company has a strong balance sheet. You recently announced a $1 billion share buyback. What other initiatives can we expect in 2020?

Bob Landry

We did. We launched after having been founded in 1988, this past quarter we announced our first buyback which is roughly going to be about 3% of our outstanding shares. It still leaves a lot of cash on the balance sheet. Now again, all of our cash or most of our cash is driven by one product. So we have always said that we are looking for diversity of cash flow earnings, which we are hoping will come from the Alliance. You saw a little bit of that in the third quarter. And that capability of having kind of more than single source cash flow will allow us to have more optionality.

And again, I mean we are open to business development. We are open to business development on the tech side, on the early side, going after modalities. It's something that we are starting to spend a lot more time and energy and we are getting the fruits of our labor in terms of what we think are excellent transactions that have been closed in the last 18 months with really super partnerships with bluebird and Alnylam, just to name the two.

Biren Amin

Great. I think I am going to wrap it up and thank you for coming here and thanks for visiting.

Bob Landry

Thank you.

Justin Holko

Thank you.