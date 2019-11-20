Dropbox: Recent Stock Drop Opens Bullish Investment Door

Dropbox reported Q3 revenue growth of 20% when excluding negative impact from currency and was above expectations for another quarter of deceleration.

Dropbox (DBX) reported a strong quarter with revenue growing ~20% when excluding the impact of currency and was ahead of expectations. This also stopped the recent trend of revenue deceleration, which was seen in the past few quarters. Management raised guidance slightly more than the Q3 beat and while there is only one quarter left in the year, it demonstrates their confidence in the business.

However, the stock has traded down around 10% since reporting earnings and heading into 2020, we could see trends start to improve. Valuation has pulled back quite a bit over the past several months as investors have become less confident around the company’s long term growth rate. At ~3.8x a conservative 2020 estimate, I think there is room for valuation to hold constant or even expand as the company improves their margins and profitability.

The company remains one of the leading online cloud storage competitors in the market. After reporting another quarter of revenue deceleration in Q2, the stock took a big hit and traded down ~20% in the following weeks. The stock remains well below their 2019 high of ~$26 as investors continue to doubt the company’s growth trajectory. However, valuation has pulled back a lot as well, opening the door to build a position in a name where revenue growth will likely be 15%+ next year on top of margins and cash flow improving.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

During the quarter, revenue grew 19% to $428 million and was above consensus expectations for $423 million. The 19% revenue growth was impacted by ~1% headwind from negative currency and the growth rate during the quarter showed some signs of acceleration compared to last quarter. Over the past few quarters, investors have started to question whether or not DBX could re-accelerate their revenue growth, or at least show signs of revenue not on a consistent deceleration.

Even though revenue was strong this quarter, management talked about pricing being one of the main drivers for growth. While occasional pricing increases are healthy for the business and understood by consumers, companies cannot solely rely on increasing their prices in order to prevent revenue deceleration.

Average revenue per user increased 4% to ~$123.2 compared to ~$120.5 last quarter. Part of the increase in ARPU was the company passing along some pricing, however, the company also ended the quarter with 400k+ user additions, another impressive feat.

In addition, billings growth during the quarter was 21%, which was better than expectations for ~17%. Even though billings were slightly impacted by pricing, they also benefit from a mix shift more towards annual plans, which seems to be part of the company’s marketing strategy.

Gross margin improved from 75.9% during the year ago period to 76.7%. The growth was driven by better unit efficiencies gains on their hardware infrastructure buildout. This helped lead to an operating margin of 13.1% during the quarter, which was better than expectations for ~12% and expanded from 12.8% in the year ago period.

Given both the revenue and margins were above expectations, this led to EPS of $0.13 during the quarter, slightly above expectations for $0.11.

Free cash flow margin of 23.9% was showed some contraction compared to 33.3% in the year ago period. However, the company continues to use part of their capital expenditures for their new corporate headquarters. During Q3, this amounted to ~$29.2 million and excluding this expenditure, FCF for the quarter would have been $132.2 million, or ~30.8%.

During the conference call, management noted Q4 revenue of $442-444 million, which was slightly ahead of consensus expectations for ~$442 million. This calculates to ~17.5-18% growth for the quarter, or ~19.5-20% excluding the negative impact from currency exchange rates. In addition, guidance included operating margins of 14-15%.

For the full year, management raised their revenue guidance to $1.657-1.659 billion (up from $1.648-1.654 billion), representing ~19% growth, or ~20% growth excluding the negative impact from currency exchanges rates. Operating margins are now expected to be ~12% (up from 11-12%) with free cash flow remaining $375-385 million.

Valuation

With the stock down ~10% since reporting earnings and now down nearly 30% from their recent highs, I think valuation has started to reach a solid entry point. The stock remains well below their 2019 high of ~$26 and with billings growing 21% during the quarter and revenue growth starting to stabilize near 20%, I think the stock could be set up for a good run.

After Q2, investors punished the name as growth came in below expectations and investors expecting more from this name. However, this industry has become a little more competitive and I believe there was some overreaction to Q2 earnings considering revenue growth of ~20% off nearly $2 billion run-rate is still strong.

After another 10% drop despite what seemed to be pretty strong earnings, I think the stock is ripe for outperformance over the coming quarters and heading into 2020. While it is challenging to build a new position in a name right before the give the next year’s guidance, it seems like investors have beaten the stock up pretty bad and expectations seem to be much lower than just a few months ago.

With a current market cap of $7.85 billion, cash of $440 million, and no debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$7.4 billion. Management’s recently raised guidance now implies 2019 revenue of $1.658 billion at the midpoint. While I find it challenging to believe the company can continue near 20% revenue growth, I will assume only 15% revenue growth during 2020, implying a rather large deceleration in growth.

This would result in 2020 revenue of ~$1.91 billion and implies a 2020 revenue multiple of ~3.8x. The chart above indicates the stock used to trade at a much higher forward revenue multiple, though the metrics were a little different. As revenue growth as decelerated and investors have formed a larger cloud of doubt over the name, valuation has pulled back.

However, if we are able to see 15% revenue growth and potentially upside from there in addition to operating margins improving next year, we could see the stock’s multiple start to improve over time. In addition, operating margins will benefit slightly from not having duplicative costs related to their new headquarters and their HelloSign integration expenses being lower (management noted ~2% impact to expenses during 2019).

After another 10% pullback in the stock, I have become more bullish around this name. If 2020 revenue growth shows some signs of deceleration, investors are likely to be rewarded with improved margins and profitability. In addition, the improved free cash flow could allow the company to make an acquisition which could ultimately help revenue growth.

