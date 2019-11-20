AT&T: Shares Are Still Attractive Even If Interest Rates Increase

If this low interest rate environment will change remains unknown, however, their shares still offer good value as even low dividend growth can still justify their current valuation.

Meanwhile this article provides an analysis of the rate their future dividends would have to increase to justify their current valuation if risk free rates were to increase.

Introduction

Although there are many difficult aspects to investing, one of the most onerous is the various different ways to perform valuations. Two of the different ways for valuing shares can either be based upon estimating their future situation or through estimating futures that are required to justify their current share price and assessing whether these are reasonable, with the latter being the focus on this article.

Since no singular valuation method is perfect, I believe it is wise to consider a wide variety of considerations and scenarios that are required to justify different valuations. When publishing my previous article a few weeks ago regarding AT&T (T) I stated that "they still offer attractive value in a low interest rate world,” which raises an interesting question regarding whether their shares still offer attractive value even if interest rates increase.

This article will subsequently explore the rate at which their future dividends would have to increase to justify their current share price if risk free rates increase due to a higher interest rate environment. Whilst this scenario currently seems unlikely to eventuate, I believe that prudent investors are wise to consider different scenarios when assessing their investments, as an attractive investment should still be justifiable even if risk free rates were to increase.

Valuation Assumptions

The assumptions remained the same as the previous article, whereby it was assumed that they will maintain an adequately strong financial position and thus can avoid either raising equity or reducing their dividend. Whilst their current financial position is not flawless, there are no reasons to believe that it cannot support their current dividend payments and given the frequency that this topic has been discussed and analysed, it seems rather redundant to provide yet another analysis. Given their moderate free cash flow payout, as subsequently discussed, they are retaining ample excess cash each year to allow their financial position to further strengthen.

Valuation Scenario

The scenario is quite simple and foresees a possible future situation in which interest rates and thus risk free rates also increase significantly from their current low point. Since it is not reasonable to expect interest rates to necessarily move in isolation without any changes in expected market returns occurring, changes in both variables were included in the scenario. Their quarterly dividend is foreseen being raised once again for the following quarter to $0.52 per share and thus making it $2.08 per share on an annual basis.

Valuation Technique

Similarly to last time, the valuation used a standard discounted dividend model, with their cost of equity being estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. Although the primary difference is that this time instead of selecting one risk free rate and expected market return, a variety of these variables were used in conjunction with a 60 month beta (SA), as seen in the table included below:

Image Source: Author.

Valuation Results

The valuation results were based off their current share price of $39.63 as of the time of writing and included in the table below:

Image Source: Author.

It can be seen that the majority of the results that are colored green fall comfortably beneath their one, three, five and ten year compounded average dividend growth rates of 2.00%, 2.08%, 2.13% and 2.26% respectively. Meanwhile the results that are colored yellow and orange sit either broadly around or above these results, respectively.

These results indicate that even if risk free rates and expected market returns were to increase it is still quite easy to justify their current valuation, since in many situations it would still only require compounded average dividend growth less than their historical results. Even in the most extreme scenario whereby the risk free rate increases to 6% whilst accompanied by an expected market return of 10%, their compounded average dividend growth rate would only have to be 3.27% to justify their current valuation. Whilst this dividend growth rate is noticeably higher than their historical results, it is still not unthinkably high if the underlying macroeconomic conditions changed to such a significant extent that this situation could actually eventuate, as inflation would certainly also be significantly higher.

Similarly to last time, it is also important to remember that this valuation technique completely ignores the value of a portion of their free cash flow, thus creating a margin of safety and further supports my previous assertion. During the first nine months of this year their free cash flow was $20.882b whilst their dividend payments totaled $11.162b, thus giving them a very manageable free cash flow payout ratio of only 53.5%. This monstrous amount of free cash flow is not expected to disappear anytime soon, in fact their guidance released during their recent third quarter results forecasts around $28b next year, before growing to as high as $32b in 2022.

Conclusion

Even if the risk free rate and expected market returns were to increase significantly from the level used in my previous article, it is still quite easy to justify their current share price. This valuation exercise indicates that the value within their shares is not driven solely by low risk free rates environment and substandard expectations for future market returns. I believe more upside still remains on their current share price since I believe risk free rates and expected market returns will both remain subdued. Nevertheless even if they increase significantly, their moderate free cash flow payout ratio should ensure they can continue providing at least a low single digit dividend growth rate well into the future.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from AT&T’s Third Quarter 2019 report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.