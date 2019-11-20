A Rising Tide Can Help Lift United Microelectronics Corporation

Increased demand for foundries is likely to remain in effect for the foreseeable future, which bodes well for UMC.

There is another factor besides 5G that could greatly increase the demand for foundry services from the likes of UMC.

The communications segment is driving most of the increase in demand, which can only increase with the global rollout of 5G networks.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) beat Q3 estimates for revenue and net income. In addition, UMC is quite optimistic about the outlook for 2020. The communications segment is seen as a big driver of demand with the age of 5G upon us. There is even reason to believe that the recent uptick at UMC is something that has room to run and is not just a temporary blip. Why this is so will be covered next.

Q3 2019 earnings

While revenue declined YoY, they increased QoQ. If one U.S. dollar is worth about 30 NT$, then revenue and net income came in at $1.25B and $97.6M respectively in dollar terms. The table below lists the numbers for UMC in comparison to a year ago and the previous quarter.

(Unit: NT$) Q3 2018 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 QoQ YoY Revenue 39,387M 36,031M 37,738M 4.7% (4.2%) Operating income 2,435M 1,761M 2,509M 42.5% 3.0% Net income 1,720M 1,740M 2,929M 68.3% 70.2% EPS 0.14 0.15 0.25 - -

The sequential improvements in top and bottom line numbers could be an indication that UMC is recovering from the bottom it hit a couple of quarters ago. Revenue looks to be on the way up. The same can be said of capacity utilization, which came in at 91% in Q3.

While still lower than a year ago, they represent a substantial improvement over the last three quarters. Wafer shipments and capacity increased by 4.4% and 1.7% respectively compared to Q2. Average selling prices showed a slight increase, but nothing substantial.

(Unit: 8" K equivalent) Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Wafer shipments 1804 1711 1611 1730 1806 Capacity utilization 94% 88% 83% 88% 91% Total capacity 1938 1958 1937 1970 2004

UMC is also optimistic about the outlook for Q4. Demand is expected to stay solid as the company explains in its Q3 earnings call:

Looking to the fourth quarter. Based on customers' forecasts, the overall business outlook appears to remain firm, primarily due to sustained wafer demand from new product developments and a mild inventory replenishment across communications and computing market segments."

A transcript of the Q3 earnings call can be found using this link.

Q4 guidance calls for a utilization rate of around 90% and an increase of 10% in wafer shipments. Average selling prices stay flat. The increase in wafer shipments will be made possible by the acquisition of Fab 12M in Japan, a transaction that was completed on October 1. The recently acquired 12-inch fab will add another 10% to total capacity.

As for next year, UMC expects 2020 to be better than 2019. The rollout of 5G cellular networks is expected to be a major driver of growth. From the Q3 earnings call:

But if we look it from the UMC's addressable market, we expect to see a low single-digit growth in 2020. And this 2020 growth will primarily driven by the new product launch in the 5G communication, as you stated, and the consumer segment. With the 12M that we just acquired, we expect our market share to increase by 10% over the current level in 2020. So we do feel comfortable with our outlook in 2020 at this time, yes."

All in all, a solid earnings report from UMC.

Some weakness remains

However, not everything is perfect at UMC. For example, demand for leading-edge processes from UMC is lagging behind. If revenue is broken down by process node, 40nm is the biggest contributor at 26%. But 28nm stayed more or less flat at 12% and 14nm fell from 5% to 0%. Taken together, the share of the most advanced processes at UMC dropped from 18% a year ago to just 12%.

UMC does expect 28nm to recover somewhat in upcoming quarters. The driving force will be 5G and the communications market as a whole. From the Q3 earnings call:

Some of the fragmented product line will actually continue. And the application we see coming into 28 is mainly in relate to the communication of 5G smartphones."

The increase in demand centered around the 40nm, 65nm, and 90nm process nodes. These three nodes combined for 52% of revenue, an increase of 8% compared to a year ago. The table below shows the contribution of each process node.

UMC Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 14nm and below 5% 1% 0% 0% 0% 14nm < x <= 28nm 13% 10% 10% 13% 12% 28nm < x <= 40nm 22% 23% 20% 24% 26% 40nm < x <= 65nm 12% 13% 14% 14% 14% 65nm < x <= 90nm 10% 11% 12% 12% 12% 90nm < x <= 130nm 11% 13% 15% 14% 11% 130nm < x <= 180nm 14% 15% 15% 12% 13% 180nm < x <= 350nm 10% 11% 11% 8% 9% 500nm and above 3% 3% 3% 3% 3%

If revenue is broken down in terms of application, then the communications segment turns out to be the star performer. Communications now account for 54% of revenue, an increase of 11% YoY. The remaining segments are all declining in comparison to communications.

Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Computer 19% 15% 15% 14% 13% Communications 43% 44% 48% 52% 54% Consumer 28% 30% 29% 28% 26% Other 10% 11% 8% 6% 7%

If revenue is broken down by region, then Asia Pacific is gaining at the expense of other regions. In fact, Asia Pacific has increased its share by 7% in one year. The table below lists the share of each geographic region.

Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 North America 34% 38% 32% 31% 33% Asia Pacific 52% 51% 57% 59% 59% Europe 11% 8% 7% 7% 6% Japan 3% 3% 4% 3% 2%

The rise of Asia as a customer base for UMC is no different from what other competitors have reported. Foundries are seeing more and more Asian customers and China is at the forefront of this trend. More importantly, there is a good reason to think that UMC can expect this trend to continue. China is in the midst of boom in chip design, which means that more Chinese companies will be looking for foundry services.

Why semiconductor chip design in China is currently in the midst of a boom

The increased demand from China for foundry services is no accident. Especially, not for chips related to communications and 5G, in particular. Chinese companies are coming up with more and more chip designs, which for the most part cannot be manufactured by themselves. This is where foundries like UMC come in.

A large number of companies in China are devoting a lot of effort to coming up with competitive semiconductor designs. This has been the case for years, but the trade war between the U.S. and China has given these efforts even more impetus. It used to be that the main motive behind their designs was to profit from them. But the trade war has turned the need for China to have its own chips into a matter of national security.

The trade restrictions imposed by the U.S. government on Chinese companies may turn out to be a watershed moment. For example, Huawei is arguably China's most prominent tech company. The U.S. decided to put Huawei on its Entity List in May, which means that it cannot source supplies from U.S. companies without permission from the U.S. government.

This move is seen by some people as a way for the U.S. to gain an advantage over China in the race for 5G between the two countries. In theory, not having access to U.S. tech could hamper Huawei in 5G. Nonetheless, the number of Chinese tech companies added to the Entity List has since then only increased with no sign of stopping anytime soon.

This blacklisting has made companies from China fully aware that they need to take action if they don't want their supply chains to get interrupted. Especially in relation to 5G components since that is where the U.S. government has focused on.

This requires having alternatives for semiconductor chips that would normally come from the U.S. If China cannot find these chips somewhere else, then it will just have to design them by itself. Once designed, chips have to be manufactured. Manufactured more often than not by foundries. Foundries such as UMC.

Investor takeaways

UMC still has some areas it needs to improve on. But the Q3 report indicates that UMC is now on the path to recovery after a period of relative weakness. If management is right about the outlook for 2020, then the communications sector will be the difference maker. Especially with 5G networks rolling out in more and more countries.

Of all the 5G networks rolling out, the one in China is likely the most important one for UMC. According to the GSM Alliance ("GSMA"), China will have 600 million or 40% of all 5G subscribers in 2025. Such a large number of users will greatly increase the demand for 5G-compatible chipsets. Whether they're for radio access network equipment or smartphones, more semiconductor chips will be needed. These chips will need to be manufactured somewhere, which bodes well for foundries like UMC.

UMC could also benefit in another important way from China. The possibility of losing access to chips from the U.S. has forced China to come up with its own chips as replacements. For instance, China recently announced that it will invest billions more in semiconductors. A big focus of these efforts will be on the communications sector and 5G in particular.

All the new chip designs from China will have to manufacture at some point. If not in their own fabs, then at third-party foundries that offer such a service. Foundries that includes UMC. This trend in China is unlikely to go away anytime soon, which means that UMC can count on China as a customer for years to come.

With this in mind, the bull case looks appropriate for UMC. The company should be able to ride the 5G wave and China's drive to cut its reliance on the U.S. These two factors should greatly increase the demand for foundry services and remain in place for the next twelve months if not longer. Such a rising tide can lift all boats and UMC looks to be in a good position because of it.

