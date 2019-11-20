Revisiting Reata Pharmaceuticals

With insiders buying a good chunk of a recent secondary offering, it is a good time to quickly revisit this name.

The stock of Reata Pharmaceuticals has had a huge run over the past two years.

Today, we check back in on a midcap biotech stock that has had an amazing run since we said to 'buy the dip' when the stock traded at $20 back in March of 2018. Today, we quickly revisit it as insiders gobble up a solid portion of a new secondary offering in the first insider buying so far in 2019. The insider transactions took place this Monday

Company Overview:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) is a Dallas-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical firm. The company is focused on developing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation.

Source: Company Presentation May 2019

The company's primary drug candidate is Bardoxolone methyl, which is in late stage trials for several indications. A phase 3 study for treating Chronic Kidney Disease Caused by Alport Syndrome met its primary endpoint which could support accelerated approval by the FDA. These results were disclosed last week. Alport syndrome is a genetic disorder affecting around one in 50,000 children and is characterized by glomerulonephritis, end-stage kidney disease, as well as hearing loss.

In addition, the company posted positive mid-stage data around another drug candidate omaveloxolone in patients with a rare inherited neurodegenerative disorder called Friedreich's ataxia (FA) in mid-October. One recent article on Reata speculated this could generate $1 billion in peak sales for this indication if eventually approved. The company's market cap is approaching $7 billion.

Insider Buying:

A beneficial owner 'CPMG' took just under $7.5 million of the over $430 million secondary offering. Two other insiders both took like amounts. The last insider buying in this name was back in the first part of December of 2018 by these same two insiders. Those purchases turned out to be prescient as the stock has more than tripled since then.

Analyst Activity & Balance Sheet:

The stock has seen a lot of analyst activity over the past week after its capital raise and Q3 results. Over the past week, four analyst firms, including Stifel Nicolaus and Citigroup, have reiterated Buy ratings. Price targets proffered have ranged from $245 to $328. All four Buy reiterations had significant upward price target revisions.

National Securities Corp. seems to be the lone pessimist on Reata as they downgraded the name to a Neutral from a Buy last week. The company ended the third quarter with $240 million in cash on the balance sheet. The company recently reacquired all rights to Bardoxolone Methyl from AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) which required a $75 million upfront. After the secondary and payment to AbbVie, Reata should have approximately $600 million on the balance sheet.

Total expenses for the first nine months of this year rang in at just under $125 million, so the company is well funded to push its primary drug candidate across the finish line and begin commercialization.

Verdict:

I obviously liked the risk/reward profile on Reata a lot better at $20 a share rather than over $200 now. That said, I still have some shares of Reata after culling profits along the stock's huge rally using the Jensen Rules. Insider buying is encouraging that further upside could still lie ahead. However, I probably would not chase this name after its recent spike. A buy-write strategy might be appropriate to play this name on any dips.

