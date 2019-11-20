The New York Times: Price Increases To Offset ARPU Decline

The company will raise pricing for regular subscribers in 2020 to raise average revenue per user. Subscriber interest likely to remain given political turmoil and 2020 presidential campaign.

But advertising revenue shrunk due to a tough comparable from a year ago. The same is likely next quarter.

Thesis

The New York Times (NYT) posted a quarter with 3% revenue growth. Total subscriptions increased 4% and digital-only subscriptions were up 14%. However, advertising revenue declined 7% due to a tough comp from a year ago. Additionally, average revenue per user (ARPU) was down 11% as the company has fueled subscription growth with low-priced promos that have resulted in a lower ARPU.

The company plans to boost this ARPU by both converting introductory members to higher-priced plans and raising prices for regular subscribers in 2020. It's likely that subscription growth should remain solid through 2020 given the political turmoil surrounding President Trump and a 2020 presidential election campaign that is about to kick into full swing.

But shares look overvalued. Despite strong subscription growth, revenue growth has returned to low-single digits as the company struggles to grow advertising revenue.

Q3: Subscriber Growth Up, Advertising Revenue Down

Overall company revenue grew by 3% in spite of the 7% decline in overall advertising revenue. Total subscription revenues increased approximately 4% in the quarter, with digital-only subscription revenue growing 14% to $116 million.

Interestingly, average revenue per user (ARPU) declined 11% vs. last year because the Times is luring new subscribers with $1/week offers. The company noted that a much larger number of people began the $1 trial than graduate to the higher subscription pricing, thus pushing ARPU down. The company believes this conversion rate will improve, increasing ARPU. The company also believes that a rate hike in 2020 to regular subscribers will also increase ARPU.

Digital subscription growth continues to be strong, particularly digital news subscriptions. NYT added 273,000 net new digital subscriptions in the quarter, of which 209,000 were subscriptions to core news products. That 209,000 was 46% more than the equivalent net adds in Q3 2018, which were themselves more than 33% higher than the adds in Q3 2017. The sharp increase in news subscriptions is not surprising, given the ongoing drama that has existed in D.C. since Trump's election in Nov. 2016. Subscriptions to the newspaper, and revenue growth as a result of that, have resulted in impressive returns for shareholders despite the overall trend of newspapers dying in America. Since Jan. 2017 and today the stock is up 127% vs. the S&P 500's 36%.

On the Q3 call, CEO Mark Thompson attributed much of the recent digital news subscription revenue growth to the intense news cycle, which he expects to extend into 2020 with the presidential election. That said, not all digital subscriptions are for news. The company also sells digital cooking and crossword subscriptions, which accounted for 23% of new subscriptions in Q3.

I don't think our model by any means and the growth we're seeing entirely relies on news. I think that we've demonstrated very broad appeal for The Times, international appeal for The Times. And I think the underlying acceleration is not solely dependent on the news cycle. - CEO Mark Thompson

Despite strong interest in the Times' digital subscriptions, advertising revenue declined in the quarter. Digital was down 5% and print was down 8%. Digital had a tough comparable to Q3-18, when digital advertising revenue grew 17%.

Looking Ahead

Tough 2018 advertising revenue comparables will continue into Q4 and will adversely impact revenue growth. Digital advertising revenue in Q4-18 grew 32%. The company also had a digital ad deal a year ago that generated $10 million that will not be repeated this year. That said, digital subscription growth is expected to be strong again in Q4, growing in the mid-teens.

Given the continued strength of its subscriber numbers, the company plans to raise subscription fees in early 2020. This is probably a smart time to raise rates. The election campaign will be kicking into full swing and anti-Trump sentiment among non-supporters will likely be as strong as ever. People wanting to support journalism, presumably those who already subscribe, likely won't leave because of a modest price increase.

Long term, the company believes it can double its current subscriber count of 5 million to 10 million by 2025. It remains to be seen how feasible this is. Approximately 80% of current subscriptions are digital subscriptions, 75% of which are for news. And CEO Mark Thompson has attributed some of the digital news subscription growth success to the intensity of the news cycle. If the news cycle dies down after the 2020 election, growing the subscriber base could be a challenge.

Valuation

The New York Times looks overvalued at $30. It is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio that is twice the industry average and is growing revenue at a paltry mid-digit level. I believe most of the optimism for the company's lofty valuation is a result of recent torrid subscription rate growth, and advertising revenue growth, in recent years. Despite the continued strong subscriber growth, the company is struggling to grow advertising revenue due to tough comps. And it remains to be seen how price increases will be received by subscribers heading into 2020.

Conclusion

Shares look rich. Read the paper. Skip the stock for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I subscribe to the New York Times.