The Asset Allocator: Do Your Clients Respect You? (Podcast)
How one commands respect is an issue of obvious relevance to financial advisors, who daily deal with clients and prospects.
I relate these principles to my decades of experience observing financial advisors, even noting which speaker at an advisor conference commanded the most respect.
(Hint: It was a former president, and I’ve seen more than one at these events.).
I conclude that both form and content are essential in establishing client respect.
Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
Sales recruiter Jonathan Sack, on medium.com, discusses how one commands respect, an issue of obvious relevance to financial advisors who must relate to clients and prospects.
This podcast (5:42) argues that advisors’ knowledge and problem-solving ability counts most in earning respect, yet advisors never get to display what they know if they haven’t first demonstrated the mode of conduct that is socially required to succeed in business.