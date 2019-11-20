Azul Earnings Review: Blue Skies

It wasn't much of a surprise, given the recent traffic updates. On November 7, Azul Linhas Aéreas (NYSE:AZUL) reported impressive 3Q19 top- and bottom-line numbers, suggesting once again that it is perhaps one of the best-managed, fastest-growing airlines in the world.

Credit: aerojr.com

Not a single weak spot

Passenger revenues of R$2.89 billion grew nearly 25% YOY, roughly matching the 27% increase in RPK (revenue passenger kilometer) in the period - which, to be fair, was slightly inflated by modestly higher average stage length. Cargo and other revenues increased by a robust 38%, and the growth pace should pick up on the back of Azul's commercial agreement to be e-commerce giant MercadoLibre's (NASDAQ:MELI) exclusive air shipping service provider in Brazil. Top-line growth could have been better, absent slightly unfavorable FX movements.

The bullish story continued further down the P&L. As Azul's fleet continues to be upgraded to more cost-efficient aircraft, margins expanded. CASK (cost per unit of capacity) would have dropped by a noticeable 4% YOY, if not for higher expenses associated with the end of a 20% payroll tax relief effective earlier this year. Outside the company's control but also contributing to op margin expansion of nearly one percentage point, fuel cost per liter dropped by nearly 8% YOY.

Source: company's earnings slides

The fourth quarter is already shaping up to be another strong one, although much of the period's results will depend on the robustness of the December holiday season. October's operations update, released one day prior to earnings day, marked another record month for the airline in capacity and traffic metrics (see charts below).

Once again, most of the strength came from the domestic business, aided by Azul's entry into the Rio-São Paulo "air bridge" in the third quarter. Domestic RPK increased by more than 40% for the first time ever, and load factor expanded by an impressive 230 bps. Meanwhile, international continues to recover, albeit slowly as a weak Brazilian currency continues to inhibit traveling to foreign destinations.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple monthly traffic reports

On the stock

In my view, Azul continues to be one of the most bullish stories in the airline sector, anywhere in the world. The company is benefiting from a combination of network expansion and "competition void" left by the bankruptcy of peer Avianca Brasil to drive revenue growth. Meanwhile, pricing power, coupled with fleet upgrade, has been beneficial to margins. The growth story looks even better once the still small cargo business (e-commerce is a much more incipient business in Brazil than it is in the U.S.) and the yet-to-be-fully-monetized Tudo Azul loyalty program get added to the mix.

Data by YCharts

To be fair, valuations look richer today than they did this time last year (see graph above), when the ADS traded in New York City at about $26 apiece. Still, considering the growth opportunities and cash-rich balance sheet (R$3 billion, including long-term investments, accounting for nearly one-fifth of total assets), a current-year EV to EBITDA of only 5.2x that is on par with the average of the Big 4 airlines in the U.S. point to an attractive price to pay on this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZUL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.