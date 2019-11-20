Gambling On The Resuscitation Of  Sirius Minerals

Contrary to what you might read elsewhere, polyhalite is already being mined from under the Yorkshire moors, so this might offer a good hedge for investors willing to buy into Sirius Minerals.

Brexit does have a part to play here, and the outcome may help determine the future of Sirius Minerals in terms of precipitating an investment earlier than otherwise.

There is no guarantee that the company will survive, but the financing review results released in early November yield a different strategy that might offer investors some glimmer of hope.

The saga of the British polyhalite mining company continues, with the stock having lost 85% of its value due to the failure of its bond financing.

The saga of Sirius Minerals (OTCPK:SRUXF, OTCQX:SRUXY), the company formed by former Australian nightclub bouncer and city banker, Chris Fraser, continues unabated. Thousands of small UK investors have pitched in at much higher prices when the funding spigots seemed to be in full flow and the unlikely project got underway, and have been nervously watching events as their investments got taken to the proverbial woodshed. And when things turned sour, as a fellow contributor here has documented (see here), with the bond financing of US$500m the company needed to release further revolving credit from JP Morgan only forthcoming at prohibitively high interest rates, the company was clearly in trouble. The company abruptly decided to pull the junk bond issue, and blaming market conditions and the lack of government support for its failure to raise the cash it needed. The company immediately scaled back operations and has said it can survive until around April, 2020 on its current resources, but clearly it needs more funding if it is avoid bankruptcy.

So for those not familiar with this saga to date, some good sources of info are here, here and here, as well as the company's website.

What is Polyhalite?

First, I think it is important for investors and shareholders to know what polyhalite is, and how much Sirius Minerals potentially has to mine. Polyhalite, or Polysulphate as it is sometimes called, was formed 260 million years ago when the evaporation of prehistoric seas occurred in the Permian period, leaving polyhalite, halite and potash minerals. It is a mineral salt which is formed from calcium, magnesium and potassium sulphates, and can be used as a mineral fertilizer that is particularly suited to crops which prefer low levels of chloride in the soil, such as tobacco, grapes and other fruits. It is a relatively new fertilizer, and unlike potash, it contains no chlorine, but is already sold with rapidly increasing demand from Brazil, India and the US, by the only other polyhalite mine operating in the world, which is at Boulby, Yorkshire, just up the road from Sirius's operations.

Source: ICL

So that Seeking Alpha readers can be clear about this - this is not potash, but is a richer form of fertilizer (that of course can be mixed with potash), and is particularly attractive for certain farming environments. Also the mine will go through a seam of potash, so that will likely be mined as well.

Are you Sirius?

Sirius has broken ground on it's mine at Woodsmith, and has already spent £1.5bn of the estimated £3.2bn needed to develop the Woodsmith mine in the North York Moors, a highly ambitious project that aims to produce ten million tons of polyhalite a year by 2024. The project is one of the most significant industrial projects to be launched in the UK in decades, and this is partly because of the logistics of getting the polyhalite out of the ground and then getting it to port at Redcar, a small port on the east coast of the UK.

Source: Financial Times

But this project is a particularly challenging project, as the mine lies right in the middle of the beautiful North Yorkshire moors National park, so Sirius had to make various undertakings to ensure that there was nothing too ugly scarring the surface, and has committed to building a long underground industrial railway from the mine to the port facilities it is also developing in Teeside.

Source: Financial Times

The enormity of this project, the struggle to even get to the starting point (by one vote on the North Yorkshire Moors Association, the protecting body for the National park), and the hopes of a local population long dogged by industrial decline and the slow disappearance of family farming in the area, meant that in 2015 when the actual mining work began, this fueled a lot of interest in the UK stock market. 85,000 small investors piled into the stock, and the stock price soared as recently as 2018, with Sirius already booking options to purchase from Qatar, India and even purchasing an interest in a Brazilian potash company so it has access to that market. Sirius was even included in the FTSE 250 index of major UK companies, due to its market cap.

The rest is history.

Source: Sirius Minerals

The Financial Review

After the precipitous crash in the share price when it was announced that the bond offering had been withdrawn, the company said that it would do a financial review. This financial review has now been published by Sirius (see here) and it contains a sensible look and potential way out of the situation that Sirius has found itself in.

The company has decided to seek funding first for capital for the essential parts of the project in order to start selling polyhalite, and then the idea is that the more challenging parts of the project in terms of raising capital, will fall into place. This initial phase has been costed out at approximately US$600m, and then the remaining $2.5bn to ramp up production and to put in the full machinery and equipment required would then be forthcoming.

The company sees the first part of the financing as mostly likely to come from another mining company or investment entity, but this will almost certainly involve dilution of capital for shareholders. Nevertheless, the financial review yields a plan that certainly looks credible and realistic, keeping the original production dates, but extending some of the other capital requirements to take advantage of the potential sale of polyhalite in 2022 when it first comes on-stream.

One additional thing that must be said here - the management team at Sirius Minerals are clearly resilient in the face of the fallout from the bond withdrawal debacle. A lesser management team would have likely issued the (junk) bonds and paid the punitive interest rates that would have likely bankrupted Sirius sooner rather than later.

The Investment Thesis

Let me start out by saying that like all junior miners, this is clearly a spec stock. But given that it is a spec stock, what kind of returns could you earn on Sirius? Clearly despite the precipitous decline in the stock to date (see above), the stock could fall further still (as noted below too, the stock is still shorted at around 5% of float).

Source: Google finance

Source: Shorttracker.co.uk

So let me outline what I think are the risks for shareholders here:

Sirius does not manage to raise the $600m. Clearly in this case, the game is up. Sirius does manage to raise the $600m, but it is by issuing new stock to cover this, and that would effectively dilute the existing shareholders by 2/3rds. On the other hand this would allow Sirius to start getting some cash flow from its sales. Sirius does manage to raise the $600m, but solely by bond financing or some kind of convertible bond. That would clearly be the best option for shareholders, in the short term, but in the longer term there will likely be dilution at some point if and when the stock takes off again. Sirius goes into some kind of joint venture with a mining entity. Once again there is likely to be dilution for shareholders here, but there is a much greater likely to yield the full capital raise to achieve the project's full potential. I think this scenario is highly unlikely given the current management.

But there are other considerations as well, which any potential and current shareholder needs to be made aware of. These are, in no particular order:

Brexit - once Brexit is decided upon in terms of the outcome from the general election, then raising funds, particularly from foreign investors, will become a lot easier;

The next UK government elected in early December - the company had asked for a guarantee from the May conservative government on the interest on any bonds issued, so as to bring the coupon down - but the government refused, partly due to the fact that the guarantee would have drawn scrutiny from the EU, so if the next government is a conservative government and takes the UK out of the EU, then there is much greater likelihood of some kind of tacit assistance from the government. If a Liberal Democrat government (unlikely) or remain coalition government ( - more likely) wins the next election, then it is likely that the UK is staying in the EU, and no tacit support is likely to be forthcoming.

The pound - the UK's currency has been stuck in the $1.20-.30 handle range for some time. Once the air clears concerning Brexit, the likelihood that the pound returns to its traditional $1.40-.60 range is high, which for US investors would mean a nice currency gain too ( - see the chart below).

Source: xe.com

In summary then, these is speculative case to be made, mostly based on the particular circumstances playing out in the UK and on the quality of the management team, that the investment might pay off in the long term.

Yorkshire Hedges

So for those investors who decide to take the plunge, is there any way to hedge your investment? The short answer is that there is no direct way, but there is an indirect way. The Boulby mine up the road, which also mines polyhalite, is owned by Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL). The company appears to be doing very well there (see here), and demonstrates proof of concept in terms of the potential demand for polyhalite for Sirius.

But ICL is also therefore a good hedge against failure of Sirius Minerals. And incidentally ICL also has products such as flame retardants that have been used to fight fires in California and some other interesting chemical products too, plus it pays a forward dividend yield of 4.26%.

Source: Google finance

Conclusions

Sirius Minerals continues to proceed to construct its Woodsmith mine in Yorkshire, UK, but its future funding to continue and to start producing polyhalite is still uncertain. Nevertheless, for those insomniacs who can't sleep well at night, this might be an interesting investment, in that unlike most other junior miners it has backing from significant investors and its stock has been beaten down from much higher levels last year given the recent problems that the company has encountered. There are various factors at work which could yield a positive outcome, and these are mostly political in nature, but also if the project does emerge as viable then investors might also benefit from a recovery in the pound sterling.

As the risks are clearly significant, this stock is definitely a speculative stock, but perhaps one way to mitigate the risk might be to simultaneously invest in Israel Chemicals (ICL) who own the only other polyhalite mine in the world, located in Boulby, just north of the Sirius Minerals mining site - that way if Sirius does fail, at least you are likely to see some upside to ICL as it will be the beneficiary of less competition and basically will go back to being the monopoly world supplier of polyhalite.

