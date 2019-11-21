Talking Gold And Stocks With Scott Bauer And Ryan Detrick (Podcast Transcript)

The bull market has room to run, says Detrick, noting the last 10 years hasn't been just one big move higher. There have been sizable corrections along the way, and certainly corrections to come in the future.

Editors' note: This is a transcript version of the episode of Alpha Trader that we published last week. We hope you enjoy.

Aaron Task: Cue the carpenters, the market's on all time high heading into this week of big streak of gains for the big market indices. We got a big show for you today, double your pleasure with double the guests. We have Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy going deep on gold, and Ryan Detrick, Senior Market Strategist at LPL Financial, talking about where he sees this market going from here. We'll be right back with that and more.

AT: All right. Welcome back Alpha Trader. Our guest today is Ryan Detrick, Senior Market Strategist at LPL Financial. Ryan, it's great to have you on the podcast. Thanks for joining us.

Ryan Detrick: Hey, Aaron, thank you very much for having me. Glad to be here.

Stephen Alpher: Hey, Ryan. So you do some great work on the markets and get into the technicals. Before we do that I want to get you to talk about acrophobia. What does acrophobia, what does that have to do with the stock market?

RD: Well, first off, yeah, hey, Steven, glad to be here as well. But acrophobia, that's the fear of heights. And you think about you know, for 10.5 years now, what we've really noticed for most investors is just that, acrophobia. The higher the stock market goes, the more fearful people get. And you think back to -- we're going to get into -- I know, but the late 90s and some other periods, usually people were more excited when markets were peaking. And we're just not really seeing that. So from that contrarian point of view, there's reasons we think this cycle has time. One of the best reasons is from a contrarian point of view, boy-oh-boy, so many people doubt this rally still. That could mean we still have a lot of time left in our opinion.

SA: Yeah, it's been called the most hated bull market of all time and other things of that nature. It is kind of amazing to me as we're talking to you now we're in the midst of a streak of the market hitting all-time highs. So as you are sitting here today, Friday afternoon, do you see anything that's going to derail this market?

RD: Oh, there's always worries. And you know, I mean, the easiest, like you said, I mean, we've had a great run, right? S&P, as we're recording, this is up almost 25% for the year. So you know, we could just have a normal correction, but I like to look at it like this, let's take a big picture look at this, okay. The S&P 500 is up about 360%, the last 10 years, 2.5 years since the March 2009 lows, but we had two 20% corrections in the middle of it, around there in 2011, and then again, just this fourth quarter of last year.

So it's not like we've just gone straight up, not that it has been very easy. I mean the Dow Jones broke out of a 21 month trading range, really, what we -- we're not that far away where we were in January of 2018. So it's not like it's just gone straight up. But the other way, some big macro view and the way we're seeing this is, yes, it's the longest economic cycle growth in our country's history. On a nominal GDP basis, the GDP has gained 50% exactly, so far in this expansion.

We looked at nine previous expansions back to World War Two, the average is 49%. So is this the longest economic cycle ever? Yes. But this is just an average economic cycle, you look at the actual GDP nominal gains, that's just the way to look at it, and it's, in our opinion, ways to say maybe this cycle does indeed have more life left in.

SA: I noticed that the chart that you posted on Twitter earlier this morning, which said that exact same thing, the length of the expansion now is 124 months, which is a record but the nominal GDP is up just 50%. Does this period we're in right now remind you of anything. I always think it reminds me of 1995, we had the Fed hike in '94 caused a bit of a bomb blow up [ph], a little bit of shakiness in the stock market. And Greenspan he didn't call it a mid-cycle correction the way they're calling it now but he took back a few of those rate hikes in 1995. And then said, we're just going to let it cruise from here. And I was thinking, this reminds me of that -- the hated -- the way that bull market was hated in '95 also reminds me of that and leads me to believe as well that we might have a few more years to go.

RD: Yeah. Stephen, I mean, that's a great point. You know, what did Mark Twain's history doesn't repeat but it rhymes. And when you look back in history, the fed's just on three 25 basis point cuts, right? They did that in 1975. They did that 1995 and they did that 1998. Six months later S&P up 10% on average, a year later up 20% on average with those three other times, we kind of saw the three 25 basis point cut mid cycle adjustments. And the thing that we hear when we talk about the fed's cutting rates again, well they cut rates in '01, they cut rates in 2007, and my stocks got cut in half when they started cutting. How did they start those cycles with 50 basis point cuts. We went back and read the transcripts. The feds always going to say about the same thing. It's a slowdown, we're going to cut some rates and the economy should keep going higher. What they did was 50 basis point cuts. And again that this time three, 25 basis point cuts.

It sure does look to us, like a lot of good arguments for the Fed cutting rates, economy's not doing that bad, you know, but when you have cuts near all-time highs, like we just have, I found before this year, there were 17 times the Fed cut rates with the S&P within 2% of an all-time high. One year later, guys, S&P was higher, take a wild guess, 17 times about 15% on average. So there's other things to look at. But boy-o-boy, there's something called don't fight the Fed. And now the Fed is, you know, easing or on positive nine straight hikes before they started cutting this year. That's a tailwind and it's something investors should not ignore.

AT: So those numbers you just mentioned, that's again, some of the great work that you do at LPLresearch.com and people can go there and sign up for your daily macro commentary. When you think about -- so what is your approach to the market? Like how do you then turn that into investment ideas or tradable ideas? And can you share any of them with us right now?

RD: Yeah, absolutely. Aaron, yeah, thanks for the plug there. So LPL we're a broker dealer, man, we've got one of the largest -- one of the largest independent broker dealers and I'm in the research shop. So we actually manage -- we do two things really, we create commentary and market views, big macro views for our advisors. We also manage a lot of money for our advisors.

So I always say as a market strategist, I draw the snowman, I mean the big picture views. We like stocks over bonds, we like emerging markets over developed, we like large or small. Those are some of the big themes we have, that I work with our 50 person research team and we fill in those blanks and work with portfolio managers and analysts and strategists and create the models and portfolios we run for, for our advisors and in essence for their clients.

Now when I do the big picture stuff, those are the things I was just talking about. But we look at the world based on fundamentals, evaluations and market technicals. And when you talk about technicals, I mean to me, I'm kind of a technician first, there's a lot of momentum right. The baton keeps getting passed around to different sectors that are leading. Now all of a sudden we're seeing financials we are finally seeing industrials take over. I mean, those are groups we like. We really like the cyclicals as we head into 2020. I know a lot of people say that but we don't see a recession next year. The technology industrials, financials are three of our favorite groups from the cyclical point of view.

You talk about valuations, you can get a forward PE about 17.5 on the S&P 500. But if you factor in inflation of barely 2%, that's pretty modest actually. In fact, we are about average, I guess we'll say. And then the fundamentals aren't spectacular by any means. But like we said everyone gets scared all the way up, but we don't see recession so we really think of resolution. Potential path resolution with trade is so important when you look at business investment which has been dropping off the map the last couple quarters. That can come in and it's an election year. It is what it is. It's politics. We think there's lots of reasons to find some type of resolution with China, and that can keep up -- keep things going.

But overall fundamentals, valuations and technicals are the three things we look at it at LPL Research, and they suggest us again to stick with the cyclicals. And this bull markets alive and well. And U.S. and emerging markets are two areas we are overweight for our investors.

AT: So and you give individual advice, but do you recommend exposure to those sectors through ETFs, or options? Or how would you, again not specific advice but how would you advise someone to get that exposure?

RD: Yeah, we do too, we focus on ETFs and then mutual funds. We have a due diligence team, they did over 1,000 interviews last year with the various fund managers and they create the recommended list. So we've got different types of models that will trade based on ETFs or mutual funds. So we focus mainly on those two areas. LPL does not do much when it comes to individual equities and never have for 20 years when you look at the shift obviously from active to passive.

In a way we're okay with just sticking with ETFs and mutual funds versus trying to pick which individual equity is your favorite or least favorite.

SA: So Ryan, one thing I get a lot of questions on is the energy sector. And I saw a great chart on Bloomberg today where Apple's market cap is now greater than that of the entire S&P 500 Energy Index, which includes tiny companies like Exxon, Chevron and Conoco. So it's been a woeful underperformer, you have an opinion on maybe the bull markets going to rotate to energy anytime soon?

RD: We don't think so. I guess is the way I'll put it. I mean, looking at simply relative strength, energies -- energy sector versus just the S&P 500 continues to make new lows, right. So that's a technical point of view. We've been on record. We don't really see oil up around $60, $65. That should be the peak. We just aren't really energy bulls, and we haven't been for as long as I've been at LPL. So as you said one place we've kind of been in the right camp when I talk about value, we really think you know, your financials and some of your health care names are where that's going to get most of your bang for the buck.

But when it comes to energy, we've been underweight for years. And as we talk about our 2020 outlook in the next year, we're still underweight. Now what you just mentioned is amazing. I mean in that -- inner contrarian, I traded options for about 11 years, so the inner contrarian in me hears things like that. And I think man, could it finally be time but we're not warm and fuzzy on energy yet and we need to see a lot more improvement before we get there, I guess.

AT: So Ryan, I'm going to give a nod to our sponsor here, the CME Group, as someone who used to trade options. What is your advice for someone who wants to get started trading options? How would you approach it?

RD: Good luck. No, I'm teasing. I enjoyed it. It's obviously -- there's different ways you can do it, right. There's the short term options, aggressive options. I mean, what I found over time some of the most successful strategies are just, kind of you're selling your puts, you are selling your calls, kind of the more higher percentage options trading. I never had any person, I never had any success trading ahead of earnings. Earnings is truly a crapshoot. Doesn't mean it can't work for somebody. But I found over the years that you might think you have some type of an edge. But earnings is truly a game that no one really knows what's exactly going to happen.

But I've enjoyed, so I love doing that. But I've really enjoyed my career shift where obviously now I'm working with advisors, taking the big picture look at views and kind of hate to say just buy and hold. But in a way, obviously, over time that works. You look at August, for instance, I mean, the S&P, we were 500 point down days every day in August, the S&P lost about 2%. Yet, if someone had a 60-40 portfolio, they actually made money because bonds did so well in the month of August. So there's always a place for options and in certain portfolios, but at the same time, I've liked my shift if you will, to kind of a big macro view looking at the market from a longer term point of view versus just kind of slicing and dicing how everything's doing every week.

SA: Speaking of options, I noticed another theme, recent theme in your Twitter feed was the remarkable lack of volatility of late.

RD: Yeah.

SA: And I'm wondering if you see that changing at all anytime in the near future.

RD: Stephen, you look back, I mean, just this year, we've had some periods where they're having a lot of volatility, and then boom. And usually it happens around trade that might be the excuse that we have. But I mean, we had a flat down day last week and the first time in years. I mean it feels like every day we're only getting very, very modest moves. The S&P hasn't been down back to back at the time, coordinates [ph] for what's going to be 28 days in a row, so down two days in a row, 28 days in a row without that. You got to go back again years I think to early 2012 what's happened the past month and a half has been amazing, in that we're making new highs, we're going higher, right?

And yet, the S&P -- really stocks across the board are just kind of taking their time. And there's the old thing don't short a dull market and I get that. But I've seen before when we're close to new highs with this kind of lack of volatility is usually what's going to happen is you're going to get a big down day, it's going to shake everybody up and we're in the camp that, there very well could be a little bit of a pullback.

I mean, it's an interesting stat for you, year-to-date heading into November, the S&P was up over 20%. So I went back and looked the month of November when you're up 20% for the year November's never been lower, up seven out of seven times. December is up six out of seven times, November, December are usually bullish months. I know what happened last year. But you know, when you're up a lot for the year, you tend to get a little bit of a chase. So if there's any little bit of a correction, well we're kind of sitting pat where we are. We're pretty comfortable where we are.

We think this bull market's alive and well. But if someone had some cash to work, a little bit of a pullback, you still could have some upside this year, we think.

AT: Right? And as I read this morning on lplresearch.com, quote, it's beginning to look a lot like a Santa Claus rally. And Ryan, appreciate all the interesting insights and statistics you've shared with us today. But before I let you go, what would change your view? Is there a particular level you'd be looking at or some change in the makeup of the market that would cause you to say, hmm, maybe this outlook I have, I need to rethink it.

RD: Yeah, there's two things really, Aaron. I'll be honest, I've used for 10 years. I mean, you mentioned Twitter a lot. I mean, it's neat because what I've been saying is I've been on record for 10 years, and fortunately been dealing on the right side. And there's two things I look at, the NYSE advance-decline line. And then also the credit markets, what credit spreads are doing. So very simply, the NYSE advance-decline lines, how many stocks are going up versus down, continues to go higher. In other words, you think about a war, if the soldiers advanced, the general's likely going to win.

That means there's participation, it means there are stocks going up. And that tends to peak about a year ahead of stocks, on average. It has been an all-time high yesterday. So that shows participation. Look at the credit markets and keep it a simple investment grade corporate spreads, high yield spreads. The bond market is the smartest guys in the room. I know what the yield curve is. Everyone's freaking out about the inverted yield curve. We're not really buying that because the credit spreads are still relatively tight.

If there was a true recession coming, like we saw during the industrial recession of '15-'16, earnings recession back then or the financial crisis that we had credit spreads would blow out and sniff it out. We're not seeing that now. So fundamentals are still good on the credit spread side of things and the advance-decline line is still suggesting participation. And if I don't see those two things start to crack, to us it suggests again a recession is very small odds over next year and the bull market should continue to go higher.

AT: All right, our guest today has been Ryan Dietrich, Senior Market Strategist at LPL Financial. Ryan, thanks very much for being here.

RD: Thanks, guys. I really appreciate the opportunity today.

SA: Thanks Ryan. We'll be right back to talk gold with Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy.

AT: Welcome back to Alpha Trader. Our guest today is Scott Bauer. He's the CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, he's a long-time professional equity index options trader at the CME and other venues and a former Vice President and Trader for Goldman Sachs. He's a frequent guest on Bloomberg TV, Fox Business, CNBC, and now this podcast. Scott, welcome to Alpha Trader.

Scott Bauer: Thank you so much. So glad to be here.

AT: Great to have you here. And we want to talk about gold, which you know, is an interesting asset class, you can make the argument that it's the most discussed asset class out there. But it's also in some ways a forgotten asset class.

Before we get into the philosophical questions about gold, what is your fundamental view on gold prices? From where we are sitting here today to where we're going, say into the early part of 2020?

SB: Yeah, so it's a lot different actually, going six months out, or three months out than the viewpoint I'd have four, five or ten years out. I think that the recent sell off that we've seen is an opportunity, I really do, that it certainly looks like on the geopolitical front, and in the issue with U.S. and China tariff talks, I don't particularly see anything happening, in the next three months, that's going to make me feel like there's going to be a resolution anytime soon.

And so as the headlines come across the tape very fluidly on a day to day basis, the gold market's moving with that, because, as you kind of mentioned earlier, this is an asset class people look at, and it's, people look at it as the safe haven asset class, but I don't see a resolution to this tariff issue anytime soon. And that is, first and foremost, the pressing issue that in my opinion, will direct the price of gold over the coming, three to six months.

AT: Right. So you said you'd have a different outlook for five to ten years. So what is your longer term outlook for gold?

SB: Yeah, my longer term outlook is actually down from here. My short term outlook is I'm bullish, because I think there's going to be issues, not necessarily political unrest, but just the geopolitics that are playing here and the global economic distress that we've seen over the last year or so due to the tariff issues. So that's why I'll be bullish in gold over the short run. Longer term though, as the market kind of settles back in, as things may hopefully get resolved over the coming years and global economies start to get better, I think that this big run that we've seen in gold this year, basically is going to come back down a little bit.

SA: Before you get into like how you want to trade that, I do want to ask you, what's noticeable to me, especially this past year is that gold has traded in tandem with the dollar, which is not what we were all taught to think that's what's going to happen, right? Is that a blip? Or is there some sort of new relationship between gold and the dollar happening here?

SB: No, that's a great point. Now I've got some charts looking at it and you're exactly right. Historically, when the dollar goes up, gold goes down vice versa, because gold is dollar denominated, but for the better part of 2019 or so we've seen both of them rise in tandem. And I think that's more just a function of what's going on globally, what's going on with the economy here and it is a blip. And going forward in the next three to five years, my outlook is that the dollar will remain strong, which if the gold dollar relationship goes back to that historical relationship should put some pressure on gold.

SA: So it's kind of like maybe look out, even longer term, I'm looking at a very long term price chart of gold. It bottoms say around the time that the internet bubble was peaking, or in the $300 per ounce area, peaked about $1,800 per ounce, 2011-2012 timeframe. Today sits about $1,470. Do you think that 2011-2012 peak of $1,800, that's a top we're not going to approach for a very long time.

SB: So I think if you look at those ranges, which are the outer edges, but really condense that a little bit and if you look at those time frames, obviously that 2010-2011 period was when, obviously the world was in major financial distress and just coming out of that. And when you look back towards the internet bubble there, down when gold was trading around 300, when most asset classes were getting hit, those are the outer edges. If you condense that and kind of look at the more range bound trade, I think you're going to see a trade of $500, $600 up to almost the current place that we are right now, you know, $1,500-ish, $1,550 as being the upper end here.

And I just think that man we've challenged that, with all the geopolitical unrest, with all of the other global economic issues here, haven't been able to break through it. So I don't see in the -- unless there happens to be some continuing global unrest. I just don't see gold really breaking back to those $1,800 level that we saw.

AT: Right. So you said you were -- you're short term bullish and long term bearish on gold. So how would you trade that? Can you set up an options trade for me to take advantage if I agree with you and your outlook?

SB: Sure, there's really a couple easy ways. And in the first one I'm looking at for the shorter term bullish trade is I'm looking at gold options at the CME here. And this is going to be based off of the April gold contract. So I'm looking to go out to March, because I want to give this a little time through the beginning of the year and see what happens here with the U.S. China tariff talk.

So on the upside, okay, I'm looking to buy the March contract, which actually expires on February 25. The 1.525, 1.550 [ph] call spread. Now you may say, wow, that's so far away from here, right? We're trading $1,465 $1,470 and it is. However, we were just trading there just a short while ago. So with volatility and volatility is really what directs the pricing of option premium when volatility is expensive option premium goes up when volatility is less expensive, or on the lower end like it is right now, option premium gets less expensive.

So I can buy this $25 wide call spread for about 520 here, so meaning it cost me about $520 every time I do that. And it gives me the opportunity then that if we do see this rally in gold in the short run here, this thing can expand out to $25 or $2,500 notional. So I've got about you know, about a five to one, if you look at it about a five to one reward to risk on that. I like that a lot.

AT: That's -- I was going to say that sounds pretty good. And just as a general rule, I mean, is it five to one, is it three to one, like is there in your head like, okay, if I can get this kind of spread, a risk reward spread, like is there a particular number you generally look -- like are targeting in your options trades.

SB: So it's very dependent upon how far away from the marketplace you're looking right. Gold right now, like I said is $1,465 $1,470. So we're looking for, basically $70, $80 away, or you know what, about 5% that is, in that range. I want to get somewhere about four to one or better. If I tighten that up, if I were to tighten, let's say move that call spread down, where I start making money with gold trading, maybe around 1,500, I'm not going to get anywhere near that reward to risk, I'm willing to extend that out a little bit. And especially with gold premium with volatility downward is, it's cheap. It's a very cheap upside play, if someone believes that gold is going up in the next three, four months or so.

SA: When we talk about the price of gold, of course, we're talking about in terms of dollars being here in the United States, and the dollar being the big currency in the world. Do you ever do gold trades versus other currencies, for instance, the Euro? They have a new chief of -- new Central Bank Chief who's basically said, yeah, savers be damned. We're going to [indiscernible].

SB: Is that exactly what they said?

AT: I think it's a direct quote, yes.

SA: I think so. She said let the savers eat cake.

SB: Nice.

SA: It sounds are relatively hawkish compared to the Fed. Do you ever see any interesting trades against other currencies?

SB: You can. I personally, I follow that. I don't trade that, but if you are looking against other currencies, the ones I really look against because you really want to find some volatility, you want to find those aberrations. So the Euro is certainly one of them because they're in just such an uproar. The pound is another one with all the Brexit issues. And those are the two spaces that I would really look at, but when I am looking at gold in terms of a currency, I mean, you really do have to just break it down back to the dollar.

AT: Okay, and going back to your earlier comments you are long term bearish on gold.

SB: Yes.

AT: So how would you be trading that or is it too soon given you are short term? Do you do pair trade of the call strategy you mentioned before and long term puts, you know [ph] you explain it to me or how would you structure that?

SB: Sure. So from an option standpoint, I'm personally not a fan of trading options going out six months, a year three years out, because of the premium levels. So I'm not personally a fan of that. What I would do however, though, is you can look to the gold future market and especially now with the new micro E-mini Gold contract that's out there, makes it really easy for a retail investor or just the average Joe out there to take a position in the gold market without having a ton of margin requirement to it. The micro E-mini Gold contract, is just a fraction of the size of the regular gold futures contract.

So someone that wants to take just a position either long or short, it's much easier to scale into a position, meaning if I want to just accumulate shorts over time, I could sell a couple of micro E-minis today or tomorrow, wait for the next pop up, sell a couple there and just kind of scale into it. So that's the area I would look at for someone that's either bullish or bearish if they don't want to get into the option space, I think the micro E-mini contract is a fantastic avenue to get in there.

AT: That's great. And I touched upon this at the top just -- I appreciate the specifics recommendations on trade. That's actionable advice for our listeners, I do want to talk a little bit more philosophically about gold. How do you view gold? Is it its own asset class? Is it a safe haven? Is it a barbarous relic I mean -- or do you not care because you're just -- you're looking at a potential option trade with a five to one risk reward and you just feel good about that.

SB: So I think the first thing you have to determine is am I a trader, or am I an investor? As a trader, I don't care, right? Because most of my trades are so short term, I'm not thinking about what happens fundamentally necessarily or what happens down the road. But for most people out there, many people out there that look at gold as part of a portfolio, a longer term portfolio, I do think you have to look at it as a safe haven trade though not as much as it used to because there are a lot of safe haven trades now, maybe not so highly as correlated to when the market kind of trades with extreme volatility as gold is, but there are definitely other avenues out there.

Now we touched on this a little bit earlier, that relationship with the dollar and you know, anybody that wants to just pull up a chart and overlap the dollar and gold on it, you'll see exactly what we were talking about. Historically when one goes up, the other goes down, right? That hasn't been the case this year, which is so odd. Because for gold being a safe haven asset that certainly underpins what we've seen this year, people are maybe getting a little bit scared about the market getting frothy or are uptight and nervous about the global economic environment. But then why is the dollar rallying as well, over the last month or so, and specifically over the last couple weeks, we've seen that coming apart and getting back to trading towards the normal little bit.

SA: And what is your view on say, Bitcoin versus gold? Do you think that coins a legit competitor as a safe haven asset versus the yellow metal?

SB: Not at all? No, I shouldn't say not at all. I don't think the data, the fundamental data or the technical data is there yet. I mean, to look at something that's been trading, for a few years, let's call it versus gold that's been around for ages and ages and ages, one can really make any correlation they want and come up with their own summary. Five years from now, if there's still that same correlation, then maybe that's something to write home about, and maybe we can make some more logical decision making answers based on that. But for right now, they do seem to work hand in hand, but I would not say that, the gold trade is similar to the Bitcoin trade or vice versa.

SA: Okay, too soon to tell.

SB: Yeah. That's the long answer was too soon -- the long answer for too -- right. The short answer is too soon to tell.

AT: All right. Our guest has been Scott Bauer. He's the CEO of Prosper Trading Academy. Scott, thanks very much for joining us today.

SB: My pleasure.

SA: It was great, Scott. Thank you.

SB: Thank you.

SA: A modest clarification. Earlier Scott referred to the micro E-mini Gold contract trading at the CME, the proper terminology is the Micro Gold Contract.