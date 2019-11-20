Lear Shares Are Still Attractive

Source

Lear Corporation (LEA) has long been on my watch list for a potential investment. The shares always seemed to be moving upward and not offering the right prospects at any time for me, though. Now, with shares off their highs and the company starting a new massive buyback program, investors should look to see if the company would be an ideal fit for their portfolio. The company is tied to the cyclical automotive industry, but as it continues to win new contracts, it should be able to stabilize any declines in demand. In the long term, the company will continue to benefit from its leading market position as a premier component maker for automotive manufacturers.

Performance

Lear recently reported earnings that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company saw revenue decline slightly but still reported a healthy earnings number. The company expected much of this due to the impact of global production being down and manufacturers shutting down to change over their assembly lines for new models. This, plus a general slowdown in new automobile purchases worldwide left Lear earning less than the year before.

We can see below a better picture of the results for the quarter and thus far this year.

Source: 10-Q

However, investors should take note of the decreased share count. There was about a 10% reduction in total shares outstanding. The company continued the trend by repurchasing over 600k shares in the third quarter. There is still $1.2 billion left of a $1.5 billion authorization for share repurchases. The company has the ability to reduce another 16-17% of shares outstanding at current market prices by the end of 2021. This is a huge program and is more than supported by the company's strong cash flow, customer demand, and balance sheet. In fact, the company has been able to reduce total shares outstanding by over 48% since it began repurchasing in 2011. Shareholders should be impressed as the company has realized a positive return on its average purchase price of $89 a share. The positive impact doesn't only result in existing shareholders becoming larger owners of the company but also results in higher earnings and a lower dividend payout ratio.

As we can see below, the company has a strong balance sheet.

Source: 10-Q

Current cash is about $1.3 billion and long-term debt is only $2.3 billion. This leaves the company with a net debt position of around $1 billion. The balance sheet is strong enough that Moody's upgraded the company to Baa2, which is within striking distance of the upper range for investment-grade ratings.

Source: Wikipedia

This is beneficial as it helps the company secure a lower cost of capital should it try to take advantage of low interest rates to make further acquisitions.

The company operates primarily in two segments: "E-Systems" and "Seating."

Source: Investor Presentation

2018 sales were $21.1 billion, which is in the low range of what the company expects for sales this year.

The company continues to be a part of new vehicle launches, with several wins on popular vehicle models.

Source: Investor Presentation

The key seating wins are in many of the popular models seen on the road every day. The added benefit of these wins is the ability to cross-sell to the E-Systems offerings. The company's products are a necessity in auto manufacturing as seats are required in any vehicle.

Source: Earnings Slides

As you can see, many of the wins are on the same platforms. This helps drive synergies and production times for both Lear and the manufacturer. The company recently acquired a company called Xevo with $75 million in sales. The company designs operating software for the entertainment and navigation systems among other features. The strong relationship Lear has with customers should enable it to leverage the offerings across the platforms it wins for other segments. The boom in technology and features will continue and Lear should continue to benefit.

A good way to have insight into how Lear may perform is to watch how the customers are doing.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company drives a large amount of revenue from the "Big Three": Ford (F), GM (GM), and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF). The performance of these companies can give insight into how Lear may be doing. This also means that it has a strong reliance on North American car sales.

Luckily, the company has a history of outperforming others in the industry.

Source: Investor Presentation

Due to this, I believe the company not only deserves a premium valuation but can also operate from a position of strength in any downturn. Additionally, the company has a strong financial position that allows it to perhaps even acquire better competition during a recession.

The company has a strong backlog due to the new business wins and should be able to continue to offer strong revenue numbers with a back up of business needing to be fulfilled.

Source: Investor Presentation

Because of this, I believe the 2019 outlook can be trusted and is still strong.

Source: Investor Presentation

With a free cash flow of $850-950 million, the company can continue to repurchase shares and increase dividends. This should enhance shareholder value.

Valuation

Looking at the average valuation for the last 5 years, we can get an idea if shares trade at a discount or premium to their historical value.

Source: Morningstar

Currently, shares trade at a discount to their average P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, and forward P/E. This tells us shares are offering an opportunity. It should be noted that on a forward P/E basis, the company barely trades at a premium to the manufacturers. This is despite the fact that it has been a strong steward of capital and has a strong balance sheet.

Next, looking at the historical yield, we can gain insight into if the company is offering a higher-than-average dividend.

Source: Yieldchart

Currently, shares are offering a 2.46% yield which has only happened about 12% of the time in the last 16 years. The average yield is 1.51% and the higher current yield implies an undervalued share price. While the yield is not particularly appealing, it should be noted the company has a strong history of raises lately.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company has a low payout ratio, leaving it the flexibility to continue its raises even amid a downturn. It also should be able to continue to do so at an attractive rate which will enhance the current yield on cost.

Conclusion

With Lear shares pulling back over 25% from their 52-week highs, I decided to initiate a position. I will look to add more shares should the stock trade closer to its lows or about 15% lower from here. I usually add to my positions anytime they drop 5%. This allows for dollar cost averaging, and if I believed in the stock at a 5% higher price, why not own more at a lower cost? I believe the company is currently undervalued based on historical valuations and the continued cash generation abilities. As the company continues to reduce shares outstanding, it will support the share price and benefit shareholders. I look forward to being a long-term shareholder of the company but will, of course, reduce my position should it quickly get to new highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.