Xerox's Transformative Snag

It's an interesting time for technology firm Xerox (XRX). After rebuffing HP Inc. (HPQ) and its advances to acquire the firm, Xerox's management team not only put out their own offer to acquire HP, they continued on the road to restructuring their business in order to create long-term shareholder value. These latest moves deserve particular attention, as does the prospect still of a deal between it and HP coming through. Through these types of transactions, significant shareholder value can still be made which, for the struggling Xerox, is desperately needed.

Recent developments are positive

Excluding M&A rumblings, there are two big developments surrounding Xerox recently that warrant attention. The first of these is updated guidance provided by management. In its third quarter earnings release, the management team at the firm said that this current year is looking better than previously anticipated. The actual new guidance, stacked up against the prior guidance, can be seen in the table below.

*Created by Author

If all goes according to plan, earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share should both be marginally higher this year than what management expected in the recent past. At the mid-point, earnings now should be about $3.15 per share, or about $0.175 per share higher than management thought before. Adjusted earnings of $4.05 per share at the mid-point imply the same increase. Earlier this year, the company expected operating cash flow to be around $1.20 billion, but that figure has now been pushed higher to $1.25 billion, while free cash flow forecasts have been revised higher to the tune of $0.10 billion to $1.15 billion.

This guidance does not take into consideration the company's latest divestiture, which is the second point that needs addressing. Earlier this month, management announced the sale of its 25% interest in Fuji Xerox Co., plus the sale of its 51% stake in Xerox International Partners, an OEM joint venture between them and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:FUJIF). In addition to receiving net proceeds of $2.3 billion from the transaction, the company is having FUJIFILM Holdings drop its $1 billion lawsuit against it that related to the two entities' failed merger from 2018. Supply chain assurances, plus a royalty on sales to existing Xerox International Partners, have also been included as part of this transaction.

The big story

For years, Xerox has failed to be a beacon of success. To see this, we need to only look at the graph below. Between 2014 and 2018, the company's revenue dropped from $12.68 billion to $9.83 billion. This year, sales should be lower still by around 6%. All of this excludes the impact of its recent asset sale. While net income has improved from its low in 2016, it's still down a great deal from 2014, and operating cash flow has been mostly level for the past four years. This year (for the first three quarters), revenue is down 8.2%, but operating cash flow has done better. So far, it stands at $895 million, up 23.4% over the $725 million seen a year earlier. Besides this recent recovery on its bottom line, the only redeeming quality pertaining to the firm's performance in recent years was the fact that debt has fallen from $7.74 billion in 2014 to $4.83 billion. With its recent asset sale, management indicated that it wanted to pay off its $554 million in notes due in December of this year.

*Created by Author

Gradually improving cash flows is great, as is lowering leverage, but in order to truly transform the enterprise, management has made the decision to try buying up rival HP. For several days, rumors had circulated over what the terms entailed, but in a press release made public by HP on November 17th, we finally got a confirmed look at what Xerox had in mind. According to the letter sent to HP's Board of Directors, Xerox offered to acquire its larger peer in a transaction valued at $22 per share. $17 per share of this would be in the form of cash, with the rest being payable in the form of 0.137 shares of Xerox stock for each share of HP stock outstanding.

In all, this move valued HP at $33.5 billion. This is inclusive of net debt outstanding. The actual equity value of the transaction stands at $32.60 billion according to my math. Of this, $25.19 billion would be in the form of cash. As of their most recent quarterly filings, Xerox and HP had cash and cash equivalents on hand, respectively, of $922 million and $4.92 billion. Assuming that Xerox is able to use all of HP's cash on hand for the deal, plus the $2.3 billion (less the $554 million used toward the debt reduction) the firm got from its sale, it will still be about $18.53 billion short to transact the deal. If nothing else changes, this is a great deal of debt to take on.

One big benefit from this transaction for both parties is the proposed synergies that would be generated. Xerox pointed out $2 billion in annual run-rate synergies that could be generated over the first 24 months following the completion of the transaction. $0.5 billion of this would come from combined supply chain and distribution cost-cutting. The remaining $1.5 billion would come from combining their R&D functions and from streamlining corporate functions. Though this sounds like an excellent move for the synergies alone, HP's management team said, in its rejection letter, that any sort of deal would require extensive due diligence (in part, probably, to ensure that synergies are realistic), plus HP's management said that the proposed transaction significantly undervalues its own business.

The first point is fair, but so too is the second point. Already, we have seen the relatively poor performance demonstrated by Xerox in recent years. HP is no all-star itself, but its results have been demonstrably better. To see this, we need to only look at the graph below. In it, you can see a continued, painful decline in the firm from 2014 through 2016, but 2016 appears to have been its trough year. Since then, the company's revenue has risen nicely, its net income has more than doubled, and its operating cash flow has risen nicely too. To see its fortunes dictated by a smaller firm and to see that smaller firm walk away with 52% of the stock in the combined entity is disconcerting.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's clear that Xerox is working hard to restructure itself and to redefine itself. This is excellent, and the moves made so far look to be value-accretive. Having said that, it's hard to see the company being able to complete such a large deal given their size disparities. If the deal does get done on terms even remotely close to this, though, Xerox and its shareholders should benefit tremendously, but given it's hard seeing this happening unless the company can sweeten the deal. At this time, Xerox badly seems to need this deal, but HP doesn't and it has that as its advantage. I do expect further negotiations to take place, but the end result, while helping Xerox, should be best for HP overall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.