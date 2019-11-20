Sierra Bancorp Currently Less Than Attractive

Quarterly dividend is expected to be maintained at $0.19 per share, implying dividend yield of 2.8%.

Sierra Bancorp's (BSRR) earnings are expected to come under pressure next year due to NIM compression and growth in non-interest expense. However, low growth in loans is expected to partly offset some of the downward pressure on the bottom line. Despite the prospects of earnings decline, it is likely that the quarterly dividend will be maintained at the current level due to a comfortable payout ratio.

Low Credit Demand to Constrain Loan Growth

I'm expecting BSRR's loan growth to dip in 2020 as a result of economic slowdown. The company operates in California, a state that posted GDP growth of only 1.9% in 2Q2019, down from 2.8% in the first quarter of this year.

As apparent in the third quarter earnings release, the management is also not confident about loan growth. The release mentioned that loans might face headwinds from:

Loan payoffs, which have occurred at relatively high levels in recent periods,

Reduction in the number of lending opportunities that meet the management's credit criteria, and

Intense competition.

On the other hand, unemployment numbers point towards strengthening in demand for consumer loans and residential mortgages, which will offset some of the overall pressure on the loan book. California's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in October, which is the lowest in more than four decades.

Based on the above, I'm expecting BSRR's loan growth to slow to 2.0% year over year in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Funding Mix to Pressurize Margin

BSRR's funding mix shifted towards higher-cost funding sources in the third quarter, which will limit the company's ability to adjust costs in the wake of falling yields. By the end of September 2019 borrowings made up 4.5% of total funds as opposed to 3.0% at the end of June 2019 and 2.45% at the end of March 2019. Due to the liability mix I expect BSRR's net interest margin, NIM, to be highly sensitive to interest rate changes.

Results of an interest rate sensitivity simulation conducted by the management confirm the high sensitivity. According to the simulation model, a 100bps decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 4.55% over the next twelve months. The results of the simulation, as given in the third quarter 10-Q filing, are shown in the following table.

I'm assuming no further interest rate cuts, therefore my estimates only incorporate the 75bps Fed funds rate cut in 2019. Based on my interest rate assumption, my earning assets and liabilities assumption, and management's guidance on interest rate sensitivity, I'm expecting BSRR's average NIM in 2020 to be 23bps below the 2019 average.

Earnings Likely to Decline by 5%

BSRR's earnings are expected to dip by 5% year over year in 2020 mostly due to the expected compression in NIM. Low growth in non-interest expense, of 1.7% year over year, is expected to further pressurize the bottom-line next year. As a result, I expect BSRR's earnings to dip to $2.19 per share in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Offering Dividend Yield of 2.8%

I'm expecting BSRR to maintain its quarterly dividend in 2020 at the current level of $0.19 per share. This dividend estimate implies a forward dividend yield of 2.80%. Despite the prospects of earnings decline, I think there is very little chance of a dividend cut as the dividend and earning estimates suggest a comfortable payout ratio of 34.8%. Moreover, BSRR's Tier I Capital to Risk Weighted Assets ratio was reported at 14.79% at the end of September 2019, which is well above the regulatory requirement of 8.0%. Thus, BSRR's dividend faces no threat from regulatory requirements.

BSRR Offering Limited Price Upside

I'm using the historical price to book ratio, P/B, to value BSRR. The company has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.31 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $21.5 gives a target price of $28.1 for December 2020. This price target implies a 3.6% upside from BSRR's November 15 closing price. The table below shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

Based on the mid single digit price upside, I'm adopting a neutral stance on BSRR. The stock will become attractive at an entry point of $25.6, which is 10% below the target price. I recommend buying at or below this entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.