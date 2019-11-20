Parsley Energy: Looking Better Than Ever

Parsley Energy (PE) has reported robust quarterly results and seems in a better position than ever to face low oil prices. The company has reduced costs to a point where it can generate free cash flows at oil prices of under $55 a barrel. I believe Parsley Energy's cash flow turnaround sets up the company well heading into 2020 as it completes the acquisition of Jagged Peak Energy (JAG). In the long-run, I expect the Austin, Texas-based Parsley to further improve its free cash flow profile.

Earnings Recap

Parsley Energy has reported an adjusted profit of $81.9 million, $0.29 per share, for the third quarter, down from a profit of $126.2 million, or $0.45 per share, in the same quarter last year. The company posted a 25% increase in oil production on a year-over-year basis to around 91,700 bpd while its total oil, gas, and NGL production increased by 29% to 150,391 boe per day. However, the positive impact of production growth got offset by the dip in commodity prices. Parsley Energy realized an average sales price of $36.65 per boe in the third quarter (without derivatives), down from $47.58 per boe in Q3-2018. Its oil price realization fell to $55.16 per barrel as opposed to $62.78 a barrel in the year-ago quarter. The earnings drop, therefore, was driven by tough market conditions.

What I liked about Parsley Energy's latest results is that despite the challenging business environment, the company successfully pulled off a cash flow turnaround. Parsley Energy, like a number of other shale drillers, has burned cash flows in the previous quarters but it reported free cash flows of $20.8 million for the third quarter as it generated operating cash flows of $339 million (ahead of working cap. changes) which exceeded capital expenditures of $318.29 million. Parsley Energy has also initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share.

Last month, Parsley Energy announced its plans to acquire rival Permian Basin operator Jagged Peak Energy in an all-stock $2.27 billion deal, inclusive of Jagged Peak's net debt of $625 million. The company expects to close the merger in the first quarter of 2020.

Looking Ahead

The oil price environment isn't looking great. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has largely remained within $54 to $58 a barrel range since the start of the fourth quarter, down from the April peak of more than $66. The high levels of shale oil production from the US, growing stockpiles, the 16-month old US-China trade war which has raised concerns about global oil demand, the expected increase in oil supplies from some key market such as Brazil, Norway and Guyana, and indications that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, may not agree on deeper production cuts for 2020 are the primary factors which could continue to weigh on oil prices in the future. As a result, the commodity could stay within the $55 to $60 a barrel window.

However, I believe now, Parsley Energy looks better positioned than ever to face weak oil prices. The company has just shown that it can generate free cash flows at $55 oil, which also implies that it can hit cash flow neutrality at lower oil prices. I think the company has done an incredible job of improving capital efficiency and curtailing costs which have helped push it to free cash flows.

Parsley Energy's lease operating expenses and general and administrative charges, on a per-unit basis, have been declining and in the third quarter, they fell to the lowest ever level. Meanwhile, the company has also been successful in reducing well costs in the Delaware Basin by around 20% in the last twelve months. The company has been targeting capital efficiency gains of 8% to 10% for 2019, driven in large part by the well cost savings, but due to better-than-expected performance, Parsley Energy is now on track to deliver 14% to more than 16% improvements in capital efficiency on a year-over-year basis. The company is now able to produce more oil by spending less. That's evident from the fact that Parsley Energy has reduced the mid-point of the capital expenditure guidance for this year to $1.435 billion from $1.445 billion previously while increasing this year's oil production guidance to 86,900 bpd from 85,750 bpd.

I believe Parsley Energy's latest quarterly results will also give confidence to investors regarding the company's ability to turn Jagged Peak's assets into free cash flow generating properties. Jagged Peak has been burning cash flows but in my view, the company is further away from generating free cash flows than Parsley Energy. In the short-term, Jagged Peak might continue reporting a cash flow deficit as it merges with Parsley Energy and that might weigh on the performance of the combined company. But Parsley Energy can use its experience of reducing costs and achieving capital efficiency gains to significantly improve the cash flow profile of Jagged Peak's properties. Remember, the assets of the two companies are located in close proximity to each other and they are essentially drilling from similar rocks. Therefore, there is a high degree of transferability of operational and geological knowledge (such as well design and spacing techniques) which the two companies have. Therefore, I think the combined company will also start generating free cash flows, even though it may face a deficit in the short-term.

Moreover, in the long-run, the combined company will enjoy a scale advantage and extract operational synergies. As a result, it can eventually become even better at generating free cash flows as compared to Parsley Energy or Jagged Peak on a stand-alone basis.

Although Parsley Energy may face a cash flow deficit in the short-term after it completes Jagged Peak's acquisition, the company will remain in great financial health and I believe it can easily withstand a tough period. Remember, Parsley Energy is buying Jagged Peak in an all-stock deal which means the former will be able to retain all of its liquidity, which was $981 million at the end of the third quarter including $976 million available under the revolving credit facility. The company will be getting Jagged Peak's debt but since the deal will also push Parsley Energy's earnings (EBITDAX) higher, its leverage ratio (in terms of debt-to-EBITDAX) will remain at a healthy 1.6x. The combined company will also have a favorable debt maturity profile, with no significant maturities (>$500Mn) in the near-term.

On top of this, the oil production of the combined company will have solid hedge coverage. A majority of the company's oil production for 2020 will have downside protection with hedges. This minimizes the exposure of the company's cash flows to volatility in oil prices.

For these reasons, I believe Parsley Energy's future is looking exciting. The company's shares have fallen by 19% in the last six months, largely due to the weakness in oil prices. Parsley Energy, however, has outperformed the broader oil and gas E&P industry (XOP) which has tumbled by 24% in the same period. Shares of Parsley Energy are currently priced just 5.34x on an EV/EBITDA (fwd) basis, lower than the sector's median of 6.40x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I think this is a good price for a company that has exhibited its ability to grow oil production while generating free cash flows with weak commodity prices, is expanding its footprint in the Permian Basin, and is in great financial health. The company's shares could recover substantially once oil prices stabilize and it continues to grow production, earnings, and free cash flows in the coming quarters. Those investors who can stomach oil price swings should consider buying this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.