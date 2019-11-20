ENGlobal Turnaround Is Evident

The next ten years look a lot better than what the company has experienced over the prior ten years.

This year will be the first in ten years that the company will report year over year revenue growth.

ENGlobal (ENG) has experienced declining revenues for the last ten years and hasn't been profitable over the last five years. In August, I forecasted that an ENGlobal Turnaround Is Imminent. It appears that the turnaround has taken root although you might not notice if you look only at reported revenue and the stock price.

ENG reported lower revenues for the first three quarters of this year compared to the same period in the prior year and the stock price is currently slightly lower than it was in August. A closer look reveals that the company has developed a new strategy, found a market opportunity that fits their strategy, aligned themselves with a new partner, and has recorded its first major win.

Strategy

The company founder and CEO, Bill Coskey, initiated cost-cutting and sold off company assets beginning in 2012. In late 2017, Coskey implemented a "design it once - build it many times" concept, preferably in modular form. The strategy aims to capture larger contracts by offering complete turnkey solutions for natural gas and crude oil production systems, synthesis gas processing, control systems implementation, continuous emission monitoring systems, and pipeline pump functions.

A press release cited that the company has outstanding bids on contracts worth over $275 million. Management anticipates capturing 40% of these deals and earlier this year, for the first time in ten years began to increase its headcount. The hiring hasn't stopped.

Market Opportunity

ENG has hired consultants to explore potential opportunities such as an acquisition or entering potential adjacent markets. I think that the largest opportunity for ENG and where they seem to be currently concentrating on is in providing modular plants for the production of renewable diesel fuel. Renewable diesel fuel has been labeled as a "game changer" in this report that forecasts production of renewable diesel fuel will grow by 400% over the next ten years and production of much larger plants will be necessary.

The first of the type of contract that ENG anticipates winning more of was reported earlier this month with a contract in excess of $20 million for a complete hydrogen production facility. This is a huge win as the value of this contract could exceed the $25.8 million in revenue that ENG has reported for the entire first half of this fiscal year.

The hydrogen production plant will be used to produce renewable diesel fuel using Haldor Topsoe technology, which is a new business relationship for ENG and potentially instrumental in attracting new customers. ENG is the first company to utilize Haldor Topsoe technology in the U.S.

This agreement is a significant event in the history of ENGlobal," said Chairman and CEO William A. Coskey, P.E. "Not only does it introduce to the U.S. market an efficient and environmentally-friendly syngas process, it also validates our strategic shift toward providing higher-revenue modular process systems that utilize differentiated technology. We fully expect this win to greatly enhance our ability to secure additional modular systems business using this and other related technologies."

Technical

The uptrend in the stock price is what attracted me in August. Although the long-term uptrend is intact, the stock price has been in a short-term downtrend since August until the stock price shot up to a new 52-week high on heavy volume on the news of the hydrogen plant contract in early November. The price has retreated on quick profit taking, but I think that the stock price will continue on its uptrend. The stock has gained 14% over the prior 52 weeks.

Fundamental

ENG isn't profitable and has not experienced revenue growth in years. I think using Price to Sales for valuation purposes is useful here. ENG at $.55 P/S trades at a discount to the average renewable energy and services company multiple of 2.38x sales. Should ENG continue on its intended path, it is easy to see at least a double in its current stock price.

Without any new contracts, I estimate that ENG will report $58 million in revenue for this fiscal year. It will be the first time in ten years that they report year over year revenue growth and a good reason for the market to assign a higher P/S to the stock price. I think that this is the low estimate as the company is in line to win several contracts in the near future, so I'm optimistic that they will show substantial revenue year over year revenue growth in fiscal 2020.

The company is well funded to meet its obligations with over $6 million in cash although it accrued debt of about $2 million over the last quarter. The CEO owns almost 40% of the shares and the company just recently initiated a performance-based incentive plan for key employees based on profit margins, indicative that profits are anticipated.

Conclusion

Management has identified a high margin market opportunity in providing modular plants for the production of syngas, has ramped up its headcount in anticipation of winning new contracts and aligned themselves with a new business partner that allows them to provide the latest technological advances. The stock sells at cheap valuation and the stock price has been on an uptrend. I expect that ENG will be announcing new wins similar in size to their recent $20 million contract in the near future and expect the stock price to at least double.

