Chesapeake Energy: Just Getting Worse

It was two weeks ago when I detailed that investors in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) should sell the stock before a reverse split occurred. With management having issued a going concern warning and the stock dipping below $1.00, I thought a reverse split was just a matter of time and that the situation would only get worse. Unfortunately, things have seemed to deteriorate much faster than I previously expected.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

While the company is mostly hedged for the rest of year's production, it still had about 20% of production not hedged at the end of October as detailed in the Q3 earnings report. Hopefully management was able to add to those hedges during the recent rally. Since the company reported earnings before the bell on earnings day, I will go back to the previous day's closing prices for oil and nat gas to see how things are doing.

WTI oil prices are down about two and half percent since November 4th, but as the chart below shows, natural gas has lost more than 10% since then, losing half of the recent rally from $2.187 to $2.905. Unfortunately, the entire sector was hammered on Monday with natural gas prices falling more than 5%. With forecasts for warmer than previously expected temperatures in the US plus supply up 15% from a year ago, the commodity has seen a lot of selling recently. Chesapeake shares lost more than 8% on Monday and fell another 13.7% on Tuesday.

(Source: cnbc.com)

Management said in the Q3 earnings release that it thought it could be free cash flow positive next year. However, I wonder what those expectations would be with nat gas down about 30 cents since then. With the balance sheet's weakness leading to that going concern warning, depressed natural gas prices won't help the situation.

The big thing I've been talking about in regards to the name is a potential reverse split, and chances of that have increased a bit in the last couple of weeks. Tuesday was the 10th day where shares closed under $1.00, meaning the company could get a listing warning in a few weeks if things don't change significantly soon. The company will have a bit of time to get shares back above that key level, but the easiest way to do that (outside of the stock really rallying) is a reverse split.

I got a few questions in my last article about the rise in the outstanding share count that I mentioned in that article. I put together the following chart to show how the number of shares has surged, primarily due to the WildHorse acquisition, but also due to a few debt for equity swaps. You can read more about these transactions in the latest 10-Q filing if you'd like the complete details and breakdown of each specific action that resulted in dilution.

(Source: Chesapeake quarterly/annual filings, seen here)

With natural gas prices having come down about 40 cents from their recent high, shares of Chesapeake Energy have tumbled as well. The fall in this key commodity puts the company's future in even murkier waters after the recent going concern warning, and more days under $1.00 will only increase the chances of a reverse split. With warmer temperatures and decent natural gas supplies leading prices lower, Chesapeake is not a name I'd look to gamble on right now.

