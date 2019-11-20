Global X Copper Miners ETF: Why The Endurance Nature Of Copper Will Pay Off

Thesis

It's been a tough year for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: COPX) owing to currency fluctuations (on a global front) and political instability in mining locations. The total number of holdings under the COPX ETF currently stands at 35 top among them Oz Minerals Ltd (OTCPK:OZMLF) at 5.80%. The basic materials under its stock coverage are 97.16% making it a strong indicator of commodity potential. In this article I will argue why I am bullish on the COPX ETF with specific focus on the copper movement globally, the power of the mining companies and their overall growth strategy.

Currency flops and recent political unrest in copper mining locations such as Chile have made the ETF price to fall from a high of $23.12 in April 2019 to 18.42 (on November 12, 2019). The gains made earlier in the year were capped by increasing concerns of copper supply shortages. Copper futures traded at $2.712 on November 8, 2019 representing a decline of 0.57%.

Over the past year, Global X Copper Miners fund prices have declined steadily. The ETF's growth between February and May 2019 was short-lived.

Based on its global usage, copper is undoubtedly the barometer of the world economy. For example, copper is mainly used in the housing sector in the US. The decrease of mortgage rates in August 2019, allowed the US housing sector to register a surge of 7.1% after 713,000 single family units were sold at the same month. A total of 666,000 units were sold in July 2019 up from 635,000. With this input, the level of copper demand needed for wiring and other domestic uses will definitely surge.

Slumping Prices

There have been reduced manufacturing activities especially in the United States and China as shown in the manufacturing data. In an analysis by Wall Street, manufacturers are the worst hit due to the on-going trade war between the US and China. The latter's growth in industrial output also slowed down in the end of October. Production in China grew by 4.5% in October against a forecast of 5.4% (a 0.9% decline).

Prices of copper futures are facing a great run of volatility. On 13th November it rose to 2.651 (0.40% increase) after finding support. Substitute metals took a hit as well with aluminium falling to $1,757.50 (0.48%), Zinc declined to $2,412.25 (0.48%), Lead was 2023.50 (a decrease of 0.71%), Nickel $15,385.00 (a decrease of 0.11%). The metal industry has indeed been hit by the ongoing economic downturn. There is evidence to show that copper prices tend to decrease during economic recessions.

Source: YCharts

The grey lines in the chart above show the periods of economic recessions. From 1970 to 2009, the price of copper has been dwindling at every recession. Out of the 30-year period, the worst decline happened in 2009 during the crash of the US housing market. Thus, the health of the housing sector is vital in supporting the upsurge of the copper price.

However, before taking the position that you can safely short the ETF due to the negative prospects, it is important to consider the opportunities to be derived in powering economies such as the US and the growth in the mining.

Power of the Global Miners

Big copper mining companies have had a rough patch with their respective governments. For example Glencore Plc (OTCPK:GLCNF) has had to battle operational problems this year including plans to stop its mining activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company is under investigation by the U.S Department of Justice on incidences of corruption in its dealings with copper mines in Congo. Other companies like Trafigura, have expressed their interests to settle in Congo and proceed with the mines despite the expected closure of Glencore's operations in the area. There is a bullish feel in this market.

However, the exit of Glencore from the Congolese mining market could also spell doom for the country. Glencore produces cobalt (a product of copper and nickel) from its extensive Mutanda mine. It is not just the 7000 workforce that stand to lose but the government's super-tax profit initiative of 50%. According to DW tough regulatory conditions such as 10% cobalt royalties and super taxes have driven Glencore to the edge. This exit will push prices of copper higher.

The largest copper mines in Chile such as Escondida are still in operation despite the three-week protests held by miners. According to Reuters the social protests are in demand of better pensions, healthcare and Chilean education. The BHP Group (BHP) that operates the Escondida mine proceeded with its mining operations amid the protests. The company recently appointed an insider, Mike Henry as its CEO to succeed the outgoing chief, Andrew Mackenzie. It is important to note that as the new chief, Mr. Henry will not consider slowing down the operations of key mines such as Escondida since that will be the beginning of his legacy at the helm of the company. You should expect expanded growth of the copper mines not just in Chile but beyond. The current BHP CEO and Chairman, Mr. Mackenzie has reiterated the fact the company understands their required obligation to increase contribution so as to facilitate re-nationalization and reduce inequality. Thus, the stability of Escondida as an integral copper mine in Chile and the rest of the world are essential in pushing the copper prices higher.

Other copper mines in El Soldado and Los Bronces operated by Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) were also affected by protests. Despite the delays, the company's production remained resilient. As at 2018, copper concentrate production at the Los Bronces mine was 369,500 mt, the largest at the time. The company also invested $3 billion to redesign the open pit and the underground mining site. The copper market has turned bullish as more miners are embracing environmental safety in the mining process. Anglo American's mining process uses back fill to conduct sub-level stopping. This procedure allows the miners to use waste rocks and aggregate materials to fill mines and replace the ores.

Fundamentals

The following figure shows a 1-year analysis of the copper movement.

Figure 2: Copper (HG) movement

Source: Finvis

Copper almost hit a high of 3 between April and May 2019- the highest this year. An analysis of the copper contracts of 25000 pounds shows the three investors had an unequal relationship with copper.

Commercial hedgers had an upper hand in the copper contracts trade over large and small traders. This possibility raises the fact that copper trading will be highly influenced by speculative trading.

Source: YCharts

There is a direct correlation between the normative percentage changes in COPX price with that of copper. The chart above shows that over this annual period, COPX ETF has fallen by -9.19%, leading to a subsequent decline of copper price to -7.08%. Ultimately, an improvement in the ETF will also increase the price of copper.

Electric vehicles

The rise in electric vehicle production is also a key factor in the mining of copper concentrates. First of all, the stator windings of an EV can use more than a mile of copper wiring. A publication by the Copper Organization shows that in 2016, the global production of EVs increased by 2 million. By 2025, the production is expected to reach 7 million. The demand forecast is expected to hit 1,700 kilotons by the year 2027 (as a result of electric vehicles alone). It is not just the stator, but the electric motors, wiring components, inverters and the charging sites themselves that also need copper. This data means that by 2025, about 5 million copper-based charge ports will be required in the EV charge stations.

Chilean Peso

From November 12, 2019 the Chilean Peso, slid to a record 16-year low. The Peso has traded below 800 against 1 dollar (representing a drop of 5%). It traded at 770.70 against the dollar on November 18, 2019. Since Chile houses the main copper mining giants like Escondida mines, its economic stability is key to the growth of the copper price. The protests that began mid-October 2019 have led to the sharp fall in Chilean assets. The government has promised to rewrite the constitution to halt the protest. This fall in the Chilean Peso is thus a temporary aspect and will fade away with the economic adjustments set to be initiated. The country's central bank has planned to offer currency swaps totaling to $4 billion to ease peso/dollar liquidity. The swap will be conducted in a 30-day to 90-day duration. The plan came into effect on Thursday 14th November 2019 and is slated to continue until January 9, 2020.

Bottom Line

There is a direct link between the change in price of Global X Copper Miners ETF and copper. The main copper mining locations such as Chile have been affected by street protests that have disrupted production. These protests have led to a major decline in copper prices. Other commodities such as Nickel, Zinc and aluminum have also taken a slump. We are positive of a possible trade deal between US and China. Additionally, copper prices are slated for a significant increase in the long run due to improving prospects of the housing sector especially in the US, the increased production of electric vehicles (EVs) and the initiative to stabilize the Chilean Peso. My call in this regard is to go long on COPX ETF with a bullish view of increasing copper prices.

