Exantas Capital: An Ignored High-Yield Stock With Growth Prospects

Shares are trading below the book value, and also at a price-book-ratio below its peers.

The dividend yield is over 7% and the company will at least be able to maintain dividend per share at the current level.

Exantas Capital is delivering on its promise to strategically align the business operations to focus more on commercial real estate assets.

Investing in REITs is very popular with income investors, but the big names get all the attention, it seems.

Investment thesis

Investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is a popular strategy with income investors because of the attractive dividend yields of many of these stocks. However, over the last year or so, it was apparent that investors tend to flock to big names, leaving behind many attractive opportunities available with lesser-known names. Exantas Capital Corporation (XAN) falls into this category.

Exantas shares have gained 8.11% over the last 12 months, supported by strong financial performance and dividend hikes.

The company is on the right track to grow its earnings in the future, and the changes the management has implemented since 2016 are beginning to deliver the goods for the company. Shares yield 7.25% and are trading at a discount to my intrinsic value estimate.

Company overview & business strategy

Exantas Capital is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The investment portfolio of the company covers a wide range of products related to the real estate industry, including the below.

First mortgage loans

Subordinated interests in first mortgage loans

Mezzanine debt

Preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE)

Commercial mortgage-backed securities

Commercial real estate equity investments

Exantas was previously known as Resource Capital Corporation and the name change was completed in May 2018. The company is externally managed by C-III Capital Partners under an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of C-III.

The investment process of Exantas consists of 3 primary stages, as shown in the below graph.

Since the transition in late 2016 that started with the management change, the company has focused on identifying investment opportunities with commercial real estate companies. Along with this decision, the management called two preferred stocks as well, in order to optimize the capital structure and reduce the cost of capital.

Another primary strategy is to invest in long-duration assets that help stabilize the cash flow and earnings.

Financial performance

C-III bought the old external manager in 2016, and since then, the investment portfolio of Exantas has transitioned to become more focused on commercial real estate (CRE) investments.

This transition to focus on CRE investments is a success, which is evident from the revenue growth in the last couple of years and the improving balance sheet position.

Investment originations have also improved post the implementation of this strategic plan, and overall, many financial performance metrics have improved, as indicated in the below table.

From the fourth quarter of 2017 through June 30, 2019, the commercial real estate investment portfolio has continued to grow in each quarter. This growth has been at the center of Exantas’ recovery.

The majority of the loan portfolio represents multifamily properties and Texas accounted for 22% of the investment portfolio.

Loan balance by property type

Multifamily 57.6% Office 13.5% Hotel 11.3% Retail 7.9% Self-storage 5.7% Other 4%

Dividends

Exantas shares yield 7.25% at the market price of around $11.75. Since the beginning of 2008, dividends were cut multiple times because of the challenging financial conditions. However, the trend reversed in the last year when Exantas decided to hike its quarterly dividend, reflecting the successful implementation of its new strategic plan.

In the third-quarter earnings call, the management announced a 10% dividend hike from the next quarter as well, a decision that was driven by growing net income.

The company will likely distribute at least 90% of its earnings to investors. Therefore, whether dividends would remain at or higher than the current level would be determined by net income growth. As discussed in the next segment, the company is executing its growth plan and the management is optimistic about revenue and earnings growth.

Outlook

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Exantas is expected to complete more originations than initially planned for. Typically, fourth quarters have been good for originations and capital deployment activities. The expectation to exceed earlier guidance indicates the strong pipeline of Exantas and the liquidity position. Incremental capital deployment is expected to top $500 million in the fourth quarter, which would turn out to be a boost to net interest income in the upcoming periods. For 2020, the company plans to deploy between $850 and $1 billion.

In selecting suitable investments, the management is focused on identifying long duration investment opportunities as these could enhance the return on equity while adding a degree of cash flow stability over an extensive time period. Also, such long-duration assets are expected to provide diversification benefits as well. This strategy will likely pay off in the long term and provide Exantas with sustainable earnings.

The transition to focus on CRE assets is now almost complete and the freed-up capital is utilized by the management to generate higher earnings than what the company did back in 2016, before the transition.

Exantas has a focus on multifamily properties and the industry dynamics are positive. According to data from the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), the supply of multifamily properties will remain elevated but the strong demand will continue through 2020, which is expected to result in rents and vacancies outperforming historical averages. Furthermore, multifamily origination volume is projected to grow to $317 billion in 2019, from the $305 billion of originations reported in 2018. This favorable outlook for the industry will continue to provide investment opportunities for Exantas as companies at the transitionary stage seek financing solutions.

Valuation

At the end of the third quarter, the GAAP book value per share stood at $14.12, and shares are trading well below the book value. In addition, Exantas shares are trading at a price-to-book value below its closest peers.

However, this alone is not an indication of whether Exantas shares are undervalued.

A stable dividend growth model was used to calculate the intrinsic value estimate for Exantas shares.

For the 12 months ended September 30, Exantas made an adjusted net income of $29 million. During this period, the company paid out $24 million in dividends, retaining 19% of its adjusted net income.

Below are the major assumptions used in this model.

Dividend distributions accounting for 90% of net income

A terminal growth rate of 1%

Cost of capital of 8%

With these assumptions, the intrinsic value estimate comes to $15.65 per share, which represents an upside of 34% from the current market price of around$11.75. Even if we assume a much higher cost of equity of 9% and no growth, shares would still be trading at a discount.

The signal provided by the low price-to-book ratio can be considered accurate, as evident from the results of the dividend discount model used to calculate Exantas’ intrinsic value.

Risks

The primary risk of investing in Exantas is the prepayment of loans. For instance, in the third quarter, 11 loans totaling $255 million were paid off, which came in higher than management expectations. The low-interest-rate environment provides ample opportunities for borrowers to refinance loans at attractive rates, which was the major reason behind these payoffs. Such unplanned payoffs destabilize the cash flow of Exantas and make it difficult to plan for new investments. In the worst-case scenario, the company could be forced to cut its dividend per share temporarily to align investor distributions with cash flow.

The declining interest rate environment could also impact the earnings of the company. As an alternative, income investors could consider Exantas Capital 8.625% preferred shares (XAN.PC) as these come with a floor, which limits the impact of declining rates.

Conclusion

Exantas Capital is not the same company it was before 2016. The management is of high quality, which is evident from the decision it took to call two preferred stocks and the decision to focus on CRE assets. In addition to the yield of over 7%, shares are trading at a discount to my intrinsic value estimate as well. Income investors should find the risk-reward profile of Exantas appealing, although many continue to ignore Exantas altogether or only look at preferred shares.

When a company is growing or recovering from losses and is trading at a discount, the best way to invest in that company is to buy its shares. Exantas fits this description, and the improving prospects make the company an attractive investment for income investors.

