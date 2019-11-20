Why Kohl's Cratered

Source: Barron's

Kohl's (KSS) reported quarterly revenue of $4.63 billion, Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 and GAAP EPS of $0.74. The company beat on revenue by $230 million. However, the stock cratered over 15% post-earnings. I explain why below.

Stagnant Revenues

Kohl's reported net sales of $4.4 billion, flat Y/Y. Other revenue of $263 million was up 3% Y/Y. Total sales of $4.6 billion was flat. The company delivered a revenue beat; heading into earnings I assumed a sizable revenue beat would have been enough to carry the day. However, large retailers like Kohl's, Macy's (M) and J.C. Penney (JCP) have to prove the ability to transition from sales through physical locations to sales via a digital platform. There are several metrics - comparable sales growth, digital sales growth, margins - investors can hone in on. A miss on any metric could cause a retailer's stock to falter.

Kohl's reported comparable sales growth of 0.4%, an improvement over the 3.2% decline in the first half of the year. Any growth in comparable store sales could be a win for large retailers, in my opinion. Kohl's performance also bested that of J.C. Penney, which reported a 9% comparable sales decline. The company benefited this quarter from sales related to back-to-school season. However, there was softness due to heavy promotions. Certain retailers have had to engage in heavy promotions to drive revenue and sell down stale inventory that may have swelled due to the trade war with China. The need for promotions may not abate anytime soon, which could impact top line growth and gross margins.

On a product basis, actives led the way with a 7% sales growth Y/Y. Apparel sales for national brands like Nike (NKE), Under Armour (UA) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) also delivered out-sized growth. Home and children performed in line, while the women's fell 1%. Management is trying to address the women's area, but if the problem is fashion-related, then it could take a few quarters to fix.

Digital sales increased in the mid-teens range, driven by mobile and strong performance from the Kohl's app. The company has built up a loyalty among its customer base, which spurred revenue from the Kohl's app much faster than overall digital sales. Lululemon (LULU) is also known for its strong loyalty program. These sales have the potentially to be stickier, as well as fast-growing. The company also rolled out its nationwide Amazon (AMZN) returns program. This partnership has the potential to drive tremendous traffic to Kohl's and allow it to better leverage its physical locations as fulfillment centers.

Declining Margins

Gross profit of $1.6 billion fell 2% Y/Y. Gross margin was 36.3%, down 70 basis points versus that of the year earlier period. The competitive landscape forced Kohl's to run heavy promotions. That and the under-performance of women's apparel hurt margins. SG&A expense of $1.4 billion rose 3.2% Y/Y. Spending to support sales and investment in technology are expected to continue. The fall out was that EBITDA of $431 million fell 14% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 9.3%, down 150 basis points versus the year earlier period.

Kohl's has a strong balance sheet with $490 million in cash and $1.7 billion in working capital. Through the first nine months of the year it generated free cash flow ("FCF") of $375 million. Strong liquidity and cash flow should serve the company well in case the retail sector faces more headwinds. Its $1.9 billion debt load is less than 1x last 12 months EBITDA. The company has a pristine balance sheet, which could be a competitive advantage amid the retail wars.

Why Kohl's Cratered

As if the double digit fall in EBITDA was not enough, Kohl's also revised its earnings guidance to $4.75 to $4.95 from $5.15 to $5.45:

Turning to guidance, as you saw in the release we are revising our annual adjusted earnings guidance to $4.75 to $4.95 per share. Our updated annual guidance incorporates our year-to-date results and the investments we're making to take advantage of the opportunities to further accelerate our sales and capture market share. We expect the heightened promotional environment to continue through the balance of the year. For the top line, we now expect comp sales of down 1.5% to down 1% for the year, which implies Q4 comparable sales in the range of flat to up 1%.

Management expects gross margin to be down 60 to 65 basis points for the year. Through the first nine months of 2019, gross margin was down by 50 basis points. This implies more margin erosion for Q4 2019. SG&A expense is expected to increase 1.5% to 2.0% for the year, slightly higher than the 1.4% rise through the first nine months of the year. If gross margin slides and SG&A expense rises in Q4, that implies EBITDA will continue to falter.

Lowered guidance is likely what caused KSS to crater post-earnings. The aggressive promotional environment will likely not abate anytime soon. Stagnant revenue growth and shrinking margins do not bode well for Kohl's or the retail space in general.

Conclusion

KSS is down over 25% Y/Y. Stagnant revenue growth and deteriorating margins make the stock a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.