Five9: Great Long-Term Play On Call Centers

While the stock looks to be a great investment over the long term, at ~10.6x 2020 revenue, it appears a little expensive to build a new position in the name.

Five9 (FIVN) remains one of the leaders in disrupting the cloud software market for contact centers. Enterprises are constantly looking for ways to update their legacy software and invest more into cloud-based solutions. FIVN is the only pure-play company at scale looking to further disrupt this market.

The company reported a strong Q3 earnings and recently reiterated their long-term model during their analyst day. Revenue growth during Q3 grew 28% and management raised their 2019 expectations to ~25% growth for the year. In addition, the company talked about being comfortable with the 15% revenue growth expectations for 2020, which I believe is a conservative way to set the bar heading into the new year.

While the stock was strong and has popped nearly 20% since earnings, valuation has now reached a level where I remain on the sidelines waiting for a better entry point. At ~10.6X 2020 revenue, I think valuation is the biggest risk to the name as companies with high valuations tend to be the first ones to drop during a weak market.

I have liked FIVN for a while as they are the leading software-based contact center player looking to disrupt this largely legacy technology market. Valuation has ramped over the past several quarters as the company has proved they are able to generate 25%+ revenue growth on top of 15%+ adjusted EBITDA margins.

However, after seeing the recent 20% pop in the stock, I would be hesitant to put new money to work on this name given where valuation currently stands. If you already have a position in the name, I would not look to sell, rather I would wait for a better opportunity to add to the name over time.

Management has previously talked about the market remaining only 10-15% cloud penetrated, and with ~$24 billion of total global addressable market, there is plenty of room left for FIVN to grow and expand. FIVN competes in the cloud software contact center market, focusing mostly on large enterprises. This market, known as the Contact Center as a Service, or CCaaS, is an estimated $24 billion industry that remains highly underpenetrated.

Legacy vendors have historically focused on building on large call centers. This market historically invested in people to work the phones and provide customer service. I am sure many readers have an experience calling customer service and speaking with agents. Not all of these experiences are necessarily negative; however, the use of technology has advanced the customer service experience. Another factor of legacy contact center operations is its use of offshore or nearshore operations. Largely held in India and Philippines, these contact centers play host to hundreds or even thousands of workers. While this offshore work is generally cheaper for the company compared to domestic employees, technology has changed the way contact centers operate.

Q3 Results and Guidance

During the quarter, revenue grew 28% to $83.8 million and was ahead of expectations for ~$78.5 million. The impressive revenue growth also showed some acceleration from the 27% growth last quarter and was better than management's previous guidance of $78.0-79.0M. The company continues to show strength in their Enterprise customers, which represent ~80% of recurring revenue. As contact centers continue to move towards cloud-based operations, Enterprises are more willing to make investments in these areas, ultimately using FIVN's services.

Over the past 12 months, Enterprise subscription revenue has increased 36%, which is better than the company's overall revenue growth. With management talking about their pipeline remaining strong, we could see continued success within the Enterprise segment for quite some time.

In addition to 91% of revenue being recurring, the company also posted a 107% net dollar-based retention rate during the quarter, similar to the past several quarters. This consistency demonstrates the company's strength not only within their Enterprise clients but also among their Commercial clients.

The one disappointment to the quarter was seeing both gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margins contract. Gross margin was 64.0% during the quarter, down from 64.3% in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA saw a slightly bigger decline as the company continues to invest in R&D and their go-to-market strategies. For the quarter, adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.0% compared to 19.5% in the year-ago period.

Despite the increased investments that currently have a negative impact on the company's margins, there are still seeing success in expanding over time. In addition, the company reiterated their long-term model during their recent analyst day. This model includes gross margin reaching 70%+ and adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 27%+. As the company scales and gains efficiencies, they should start to see R&D and G&A expenses start to decline.

The chart above was presented during the company's recent analyst day and does a great job demonstrating the pay-off between investments and revenue growth. During 2014-2015, the company was investing heavily in their operations in order to generate strong and recurring revenue growth for the long term. Fast forward to Q3, revenue growth of 28% combined with 18% adjusted EBITDA margins led to a Rule of 40 score of 46. This marked the 6th quarter in a row of achieving this score, a rather impressive figure considering the company is approaching a revenue run-rate of $500 million.

However, this growth will not last into perpetuity and as revenue growth eventually decelerates, I think investors should expect adjusted EBITDA margins to expand towards the company's long-term model of 27%+.

For 2019, revenue is now expected to be $321.7-322.7 million, up from $312.5-314.5 million, which now represents ~25% growth for the full year. Although the big raise was no surprise here, it underscores management's continued strength in the business. In addition, the company talked about current expectations for 2020 seeming to be close to consensus, which is expecting ~15% revenue growth. However, I believe this is their first stab at a conservative guidance.

With 2019 revenue growth expected to be ~25%, a deceleration to 15% would be a rather large slowdown. However, the company has a history of setting conservative guidance and their continued investment in R&D and into their Enterprise customers could ultimately generate stronger revenue growth in the out years.

Valuation

With the recent strength in the stock post-earnings, up nearly 20%, valuation continues to expand and get more expensive. While I believe there is a lot of room left in this market for expansion and growth, investors also need to consider current valuation in relation to both growth trajectory and competitors. Revenue growth of 25% in 2019 is very strong, though 2020 revenue growth is settling in to be a little lower. Even if we see another year of 20%+ revenue growth, the deceleration is never an attractive feature to valuation.

FIVN is the largest pure-play competitor in the CCaaS market and continues to be valued on similar metrics as leading software communication companies such as Twilio (TWLO), RingCentral (RNG), 8x8 (EGHT), Bandwidth (BAND), and Vonage (VG).

RNG's valuation has popped as of recently due to their newly announced partnership with Avaya and expanded relationship with AT&T (T). The Avaya partnership is interesting as it places RNG as the exclusive UCaaS provider to Avaya, a leading communications company. As that partnership starts to develop, I think FIVN could be a benefactor as enterprises look to upgrade their contact center solutions and update to cloud-based solutions.

With a current market cap of ~$4.0 billion, cash of ~$120 million and debt of ~205 million, the company has a current enterprise value of $4.08 billion. 2019 revenue growth is expected to be ~25% for the full year and management talked about being comfortable with current 2020 estimates for ~15% growth. I believe 15% growth is a conservative bar to set to begin the year and we could ultimately see another year of 20%+ growth.

Assuming 20% growth in 2020, this would give us 2020 revenue of ~$385 million, which would imply a 2020 revenue multiple of ~10.6x. After the stock's near 20% push since reporting earnings and confirming their long-term model during their analyst day, it seems like valuation has reached a point where it is fully pricing in a strong 2020 performance.

Also, while ~10.6x a 2020 revenue doesn't seem overly aggressive, valuations of the selected peer group remain high and at a premium. This segment of the communications industry is poised to grow given the demand trends around upgrading legacy communications platforms. While I like the stock over the long-term, the post-earnings stock pop has led me to stay on the sidelines with new money until there is a better entry point.

Risks to FIVN include increased competition from other software communication players. In addition, if the market takes longer to invest in cloud-based contact center solutions, FIVN's growth may be limited.

