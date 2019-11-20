Are The CAPE Ratio And The Inverted Yield Curve Sending Us Sell Signals?

The signals sent by the CAPE model are not strong enough to cause investors to stray from their long run investment policy.

The dynamics affecting American stock market returns have changed dramatically over the sampling period of the CAPE model. It may no longer hold.

The CAPE model indicates that the US stock market is overvalued . and has for nearly 31 years.

in early 2017, I examined the forecast value of the Cyclically Adjusted Price/Earnings (NYSEARCA:CAPE) model. The CAPE model indicated then, as now, that the US stock market was substantially overvalued. Many in the financial press pointed to this indicator as a "canary in the coal mine" portending a market selloff.

Yet equity prices have continued to surge over the last 3 years. Is there a problem with the CAPE model? This article will examine the foundation of the CAPE as well as it predictive power. Additionally, we'll review the implications of the recent inversion of the yield curve. We'll consider whether future stock returns can be inferred from these popular market indicators.

A Brief Summary of the CAPE Model

The CAPE model is the brainchild of Robert Shiller, professor of economics at Yale University. He tested 10 years of trailing price/earnings ratios against future stock returns and found that higher price/earnings measurements correlated with poorer long term stock market performance.

Shiller's basic rationale is that ten years of trailing price/earnings provides a more telling metric of stock market value. There is intuitive appeal to using more historical data as economic cycles drive price/earnings measures based on immediate data to extreme levels. As an example, corporate earnings collapse during recessions. Any price/earnings snapshot taken at that point would be sky high since the denominator (earnings) would be very low.

Robert Shiller and his co-author, John Campbell, presented their earnings publicly for the first time in mid 1990s. The CAPE ratio rose to an all time high of 40 soon thereafter only to be followed by a major stock market selloff known as the dotcom bust. Credibility was born in the financial press. Shiller himself indicated that he derived some confidence from these events.

The experience of the market correction from 2000 to 2002 was a life-changing thing. I sort of thought it was coming, and then confirming that–it gave me confidence.

The CAPE Ratio Today

If we take a longer view of the CAPE ratio, using Shiller's own data, the US stock market has been overvalued ... for over 30 years! While there have been notable selloffs during that period, the unmistakable long term direction of the US stock market has been upward in the face of "bloated" price/earnings multiples. The chart below notes that there were only a few months in 2009 when when the CAPE ratio dipped below its long term average in the past 3 decades.

The persistent positive performance of the US stock market has invited some criticisms of Shiller's CAPE model. Ironically, some of the most vocal criticism has come from his long time friend and colleague, Jeremy Siegel.

One of the critiques is Shiller's use of GAAP to measure corporate earnings. Siegel notes that accounting methods changed significantly 25 years ago Mark-to-Market accounting rules mandate writedowns of assets during economic downturns which depress earnings. Corporate earnings have been understated in this century relative to the broader sample size.

In the 1990s, GAAP went to mark-to-market. “It mandates writedowns and asset impairments whether the asset is sold or not. That never used to happen.” And on the flip side, “it doesn’t permit you to write up the asset unless you sell it and prove that there’s actually value — so it’s almost a one-way buy,” Siegel added. “In recessions, you get big writedowns.

Alternative definitions of corporate earnings such as those compiled by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) may be more suitable. These measures focus on on operating earnings and exclude large write downs of assets. He argues that they are more consistent across the many accounting regimes that have prevailed across the decades in the US. Using operating earnings to restate CAPE ratios, today's market is only slightly higher than long term averages.

Siegel goes on to argue that equilibrium price earnings ratios should be higher with today's efficient markets. The cost of maintaining a broadly diversified equity portfolio has been driven to zero with the widespread availability of indexed investment vehicles. For most of the Shiller's sampling period, there were large transaction costs and/or management fees associated with equity portfolio management.

The macroeconomic climate factors in. Current interest rates have been well below long run averages. The 5 year treasury yield is about 1.5% - a full 4% lower than its 60 year trailing average. In fact, the entire yield curve is well below historical norms.

Low interest rates impact stock market valuations in at least two ways. Future earnings are discounted at lower rates and are therefore more valuable. All else equal, stock prices should be higher along with their associated price/earnings multiples.

Bonds are also serve as potential substitutes for stocks. The financial repression of the last ten years has driven the real interest rate of US treasurys to zero. As an example, the ten year treasury offers a real yield of around 0.20%. While Shiller's own CAPE model forecasts low real returns going forward, its range of muted outcomes still outpaces today's expected return in the fixed income markets.

Robert Shiller does still believe in the underlying forecast power of the CAPE model. He noted last year ...

We are launching a trade war. Aren’t people thinking about that? Is that a good thing? I don’t know, but I’m thinking it’s likely to be bad times in the stock market.

Sooner or later, Professor Shiller will be right. Stock market returns are characterized by periodic selloffs. But the CAPE model is a forecast of long term returns. And the standard errors of its forecast are quite large. I wouldn't use it as a market timing tool.

The Inverted Yield Curve

The bond market conveys a cautionary message in the form of an inverted yield curve. While yields are undeniably low, short term rates have exceeded long term rates for part of this year. Inverted yield curves have preceded the onset of the last 7 recessions by 6 to 16 months. There was one false signal in 1966. Keep in mind that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s preferred measure to gauge an inverted yield curve is the difference between the 10-year and 3-month treasury yields.

There is a narrative to support the notion that inverted yield curves portend recession. Under most economic conditions, investors demand a higher return to invest their money over a longer time horizon. This generates an upwardly sloped "normal" yield curve. This sentiment can break down occasionally. When investors perceive an economic downturn, they anticipate a fall in interest rates as the Federal Reserve adopts an accomodative policy in response to the recessionary threat. They bid up the prices of longer term bonds to lock in a decent return - driving long term rates lower.

Seven recessions hardly amounts to statistical significance. There just aren't enough observations to arrive at a reliable conclusion that inverted yield curves herald a recession. However, a view of the actual data suggests that there is something out there.

The chart below follows the spread between the 10 year treasury yield and the 3 month yield. When it falls below 0 (the thick horizontal line), we have an inverted yield curve. With regularity, a recession (the highlighted rectangles) follows within 16 months.

The reader will note that the yield curve inverted in June of this year - first time since 2007. Moreover, the US economy currently is one of the longest periods of expansion in modern history. Perhaps it is "overdue" for a recession?

The more relevant question for investors is what it portends for the stock market. After all, that outcome more directly affects portfolios than the arrival of a recession. Nobel Laureates Eugene Fama and Ken French have wielded their considerable empirical skills to determine if inverted yield curves portend poor stock market returns.

Both US and foreign stock markets were tested as Fama/French compared a passive strategy of holding a stock portfolio with an active strategy of switching to T-bills when the yield curve inverted. The data spanned 12 countries and covered the period from 1975 to 2018. There are enough observations to obtain statistical significance.

Fama/French used multiple definitions of an inverted yield curve in his study and asked the question ... Does a portfolio in which migration to T-bills is triggered by inverted yield curve perform better than a simple stock index over a 1,2,3, and 5 year period?

The answer was a resounding no. In fact, the active strategy of switching to T-bills was notably inferior to the returns of the stock market regardless of the location of the stock market and the time horizon evaluated.

The table below summarizes their findings. Each row represents a different (reasonable) definition of an inverted yield curve. Each column represents a different investment horizon. The entries in the table represent the difference in performance of the active portfolio against the stock index of the underlying market. You'll note that the table consists almost exclusively of negative numbers. Under virtually any circumstances, it's better NOT to market time based on a yield curve inversion.

It appears that active portfolio strategies triggered by yield curve inversion merely sacrifice the return premium that is generated over the long run by stocks relative to T-bills. The inverted yield curve may portend a recession but the performance of the stock markets thereafter still outpaces safe assets.

The key takeaway here is that investors should invest in a manner consistent with their own investment objectives and risk tolerance. Stay the course and avoid reading the tea leaves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY TIP AGG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please use the secondary title included. It is more accurate