Scully's Value Gap Is Overdue To Close

The company is substantially oversold, whether compared to market comps, SOTP, valuation implied by SRL's historical trading, or just the absolute value of the royalty itself.

Upcoming catalysts include a likely December release from the company, increased information on the underlying mine production (and thus, royalty stream), and the mine operator potentially going public.

The market continues to be unaware that the Scully mine is operating and selling at or ahead of expectations, creating a valuable royalty stream for SRL.

The undervaluation of SRL has increased from excessive to extreme as iron prices stabilized from exuberant levels and impatient investors bail before a series of likely catalysts.

Scully Royalty (SRL) owns a 7% royalty (the royalty is paid under a global marketing arrangement with Cargill, structured as 7% of net revenues at the Port of shipment) on the privately held Scully Mine in Labrador, Canada, which produces a high quality 65% iron ore concentrate product. The mine recently restarted production under new ownership (global commodities giant Cargill and private equity firm Proterra Partners) and with a new cost structure in August of this year, and has been ramping up quickly. The company also owns a substantial number of other assets, all of which support the company's tremendous value upside compared to the current market price.

Since peaking due to fears of an acute supply shortage in July, iron ore prices have corrected to settle in a more normal trading range.

From the peak iron ore equities have declined in line with iron ore prices.

However, as we laid out in our previous article,

Scully Royalty Is An Undiscovered Royalty Company Worth Double With A Huge Margin Of Safety

we believe the market value of Scully Royalty in July still dramatically undervalued the company and its assets, much of it split between a large cash balance, liquid securities and cash flowing real estate, and the Scully Mine Royalty.

Sum-of-The-Parts Valuation (US$)

Total Current Assets 71.927 71.927 Securities & Real Estate 50.16 50.16 Mubuku III & McLeod River 37.5 37.5 Hydrocarbon Assets* 10.231 10.231 Wabush Royalty @ 8x 188.05 Wabush Royalty @ 11x 258.56 Total Liabilities* 63.975 63.975 Net Asset Value ($m USD) 293.893 364.403 Shares O/S 12,600,000 12,600,000 Value per SRL Share $23.35 $28.92

Reproduced from prior article.

Since July iron prices declined, but our valuation was always predicated on lower iron ore prices. We assumed a $90 65% price, compared to a $95 65% price today (CFR Qingdao).

Reproduced from prior article. (x-axis in million tonnes per annum, y-axis 65% Fe USD per tonne FOB Pointe-Noire)

We believe the decline in SRL substantially overshot any rational adjustment from lower iron ore prices. We believe from our conversations with investors that much of this decline is due to a lack of information about the mine's performance and royalty sales. Because Tacora Resources is privately held and Scully Royalty does not report quarterly this information is not yet public, investors are left waiting in the dark as to the current operating status of the mine and royalty. Consequently we believe that sharing our estimates, which we've collected and confirmed through several private sources and proprietary data services, would be beneficial in helping the market understand the mine's production status, and therefore the royalty's value:

Tonnes (dmt) Est. Royalty USD Sales in Q3 2019 (mid-Aug through Sep) 290,000 $1.8 million Sales first 3 Months (Aug 30 - Nov 30) 890,000 $5.2 million

(Source: Internal estimate, tonnage estimate can vary due to a number of factors ie. moisture content, timing of shipments, etc.; royalty estimate can vary due to a number of factors ie. destination of shipment / shipping costs, moisture content, quality premium / discounts, exchange rates, etc.)

We support our Q3 2019 tonnage estimate from information about New Millenium Iron's (OTCPK:NWLNF) concurrent royalty on the Scully Mine - a flat CAD $0.10 per tonne on shipments, which in Q3 2019 was reported to be $29,529 or 295,290 tonnes, above our estimate. We believe that SRL has better payments and contract terms to NML's, and that the company almost certainly has received the royalty on their books. That means that the Scully Mine, in a little more than one month of start up production, had already sold nearly 300,000 tonnes of high quality 65% iron ore concentrate into the global market.

Producing almost 900,000 tonnes in the first three months of ramping up is a huge achievement that we don't think is known by the market. Even assuming the mine does not continue to ramp up and maintains this current pace, annualizing just the first 3 months leads to production of 3.6 million tonnes. Assuming forward 12-month 65% prices average $90 USD, and valuing this stream at 8x EBITDA after provincial resource taxes (in line with market comps), this would value the royalty today, without any improvements in volume, at more than $115 million USD, compared to a market cap of $125m today.

Of course the company also owns many additional assets, including a very substantial pile of cash, securities, real estate, and other more minor assets, which readers can adjust as they like. Discounting the value of those assets and subtracting all of the company's liabilities leads to a value of $105 million USD. Subtracting this from the market cap leads to an implied valuation for the royalty of just $10m, or less than 1x current run rate EBITDA.

Interestingly, this extreme mispricing can also be imputed from the company's historical trading:

One can view the pre-royalty unaffected share price (prior to wide market knowledge of the mine's value or status, when the royalty was completely written off and the mine was either inactive, in bankruptcy, or its status was uncertain) of SRL's other assets as approximating $7 per share, or approximately $90 million USD.

Subtracting that from the current share price leads to an implied value of less than $3 per share, or around $35 million USD, or less than 2x current run rate EBITDA. The difference between the two numbers lies in additional discounting of the company's assets, above and beyond the conservative discounting applied to arrive at the $105 million USD net asset value.

Either way we believe the market has completely missed the boat on the royalty's value, which in its current state, three months into operations, is already worth nearly the entire current market cap of the company.

Investors have also missed what is likely to be an important upcoming catalyst, a December release by the company of either its financials, its strategic plan (including a potential dividend), or an update on the underlying royalty performance. The company has communicated privately to investors that some communication is likely before the end of the year, and we believe this since the company did this exact thing last year, when it issued a completely unexpected 1H and Q3 report at a time when the company normally issues nothing. The share price of the company increased nearly 50% on this unexpected release. It is also possible that the mine operator, Tacora Resources, attempts an IPO to take advantage of favorable stock market and iron market conditions once the mine demonstrates a track record of solid operating and financial performance. Readers will remember that Tacora marketed and then pulled an IPO last year, preferring instead to receive backing from private equity and Cargill.

Likewise, when the company highlighted the value of the royalty in April by changing the name of the company from MFC Bancorp to Scully Royalty the share price proceeded to nearly double over the next month. We believe that an announcement of this magnitude is possible, which in our view would be highlighting the current operating status of the royalty and declaring a return of capital linked to it.

We would also note that the company is oversold compared to its two (and only) market comps / iron ore royalty companies MSB and OTCPK:LIFZF, both of which have bottomed and bounced alongside the bottom and bounce in iron ore prices, while SRL has continued to decline.

Regardless of whether one views the company as technically oversold or fundamentally undervalued we believe the current share price is unsustainable and that patient shareholders will be rewarded as the company's market value, through multiple catalyst opportunities, increases to match the company's intrinsic value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.