GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Presents at Stifel Healthcare Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

Paul Matteis

Thank you very much. For those on the webcast, my name is Paul Mateiss and with me here is Steve Schultz, the Vice President of Investor Relations at GW. Thank you for joining me Steve.

Steve Schultz

Yes, Paul, thanks for having us. We appreciate Stifel's invitation and your hosting this webcast interview. And before we start let me just make sure that people understand I'll be making some forward-looking statements and you should refer to our SEC filings in the appropriate manner.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Paul Matteis

Okay, great. Well, maybe we could start, Steve, could you just sort of set the stage for Q&A by giving us a quick couple minute recap of what you reported for the third quarter in terms of revenue, patient adds, qualitative commentary you guys have given surrounding discontinuations, stuff like that and then we can get into maybe more details?

Steve Schultz

Yes, sure. So, third-quarter we reported $86 million, just over $86 million in revenue for Epidiolex. We also reported about $1.9 million in Epidiolex with OI revenue into France. So, for a total of about $88 million in sales. We had a total at that point of $188 million sales in the first three quarters of this year and 15,000 patients had tried Epidiolex to that point prescribed by 3,000 physicians.

So, we are very pleased with the performance of this drug, with the receptivity of the drug in the marketplace. The drug is working well. It is an important new offering in the marketplace and we believe is changing the landscape of the class. We also announced that we were beginning to launch into Europe starting with the first five major EU5 countries: Germany, France, England, UK, Spain and Italy and that we had begun that in Germany. In mid-October we launched in Germany. We are still negotiating pricing in those other countries, although you saw the nice announcement that we had completed that negotiation for England. And then we had about 1,200 patients in an expanded access program in Europe. So, I think that sends the message that European patients and European physicians are excited about access to this drug.

We also noted a number of pipeline programs that have -- we are progressing, Sativex probably being the most exciting that offers really an interesting path to near-term approval in MS spasticity with expansion opportunities beyond that. We can probably talk about that later in the call. We elevated schizophrenia, which has been sort of on the back burner for a while as we got Epidiolex through the commercial knothole. And so, we'll be looking at increasing our clinical activity with schizophrenia as well. And then of course we noted that our balance sheet is strong with about $555 million in cash.

Paul Matteis

Okay, great. Well, one element of the quarter that I feel like has driven some volatility in the stock is kind of debate, concern, confusion -- you could phrase it a number of ways -- surrounding the underlying patient add rate. So, you added 3,000-ish patients last quarter -- those are my words, not yours, but it seems reasonable to back into that from what you reported. Given so much pre-existing awareness for this drug ahead of the launch and then the EAP, can you just help us think about the sustainability of where you are with growth? Have you exhausted a lot of the pre-existing demand based bolus and do you feel like you are at a sustainable place at this point?

Steve Schultz

Yes, it's a good question, Paul. I think that year one of this launch has always been about accessing or getting this drug to as many LGS and Dravet patients as possible. And I think we've done a pretty amazing job in achieving that. Again, I noted a moment ago that we have about 15,000 patients that have tried this drug. I think we estimate that LGS and Dravet patients in the US are probably approximately available market of about 40,000 or so.

So, we've got plenty of headroom even beyond the achievement of getting 15,000 patients on medicine. We have I think still headroom within the LGS and Dravet populations. But we -- and I think that activity and that receptivity has been driving that excellent patient acquisition growth. But looking into 2020 we see a number of factors that we think will be important in terms of momentum building beyond that. And that is the European launches coming online, albeit probably in a more muted fashion than we saw in the United States, but still a nice tailwind we would think.

TSC, tubular sclerosis complex label expansion we believe will still come around middle of the year. And TSC label expansion would double the diagnosed target available market but would also expand on the seizures that are on label. Reminding everyone that this is a label for the seizures associated with those conditions. So we think that could be a very meaningful momentum builder as well.

And then finally, we do believe that 2020 is a year where reimbursement should continue to be moving in a more favorable direction. We launched into a very favorable reimbursement environment led by 30 million lives covered by Express Scripts with essentially needing to be prescribed by a neurologist only. But there are still pockets of restrictions out there and we want to make sure we are working with payers to try to ease those restrictions as much as possible. And we think that 2020 will be a year where we see some of that come through.

Paul Matteis

How much visibility do you have into that now? We've heard other companies that we cover talk about -- make comments about 2020 and say, hey, we are not worried about gross to net getting worse; we feel like we have had our payer discussions for next year. For you guys access is a massive pivot point to this, especially when you look at the utilization of other antiepileptic drugs. Can you talk anymore about your payer discussions right now? And what makes you optimistic that this is going to meaningfully get better in January of 2020?

Steve Schultz

Well, I think if I look back a year to when we launched of this drug, our payer interactions essentially included what we thought would happen over the course of the year. We talk to payers about the expected adult/pediatric mix, we talk to payers about where the dose would probably land at the end of the year. We talk to payers about what the expected price per year for that first year of the drug would be. We talked about the utilization of the drug being for LGS and Dravet patients mainly. And all of those things essentially are where we are today. So, our credibility is very strong and payers and I think that payers a year ago were concerned about what I would call perhaps true off-label prescribing. The use of--

Paul Matteis

Like CBD as pet food.

Steve Schultz

The use of CBD as pets food for pain, for -- you name it. And that has not ended up being the case. The drug in 2019 was essentially prescribed to LGS and Dravet patients. There are non-LGS and Dravet patients that are on this drug and are being reimbursed as well. But for the most part what we've anticipated would happen has happened and I think that that's reassuring for the payers.

Paul Matteis

Okay. So, when will we learn more about payer stuff? Is there anything -- beyond watching and calling into your quarterly calls, when can Wall Street get more visibility into this as a growth driver?

Steve Schultz

Well, I think it is an iterative thing, Paul. There are not necessarily momentous occasions where payers turnaround and say we are good to go. But things do occur that surface. For example, recently there was a letter that came out of California that clarified the state's position on reimbursement for Epidiolex. Prior to that letter reimbursement was happening on a county-by-county basis, from what I understand, and it was inconsistent.

And so, the state turned around, ahead of when they normally do this kind of thing, and they basically put clarifying rules in place that essentially say if you are an epilepsy specialist we will reimburse the drug. If you are a neurologist there were a couple of hurdles there, but quite achievable.

So, I think which are going to see are some more obvious cases like that where things pop up. And I would expect that in other states where there's a lack of clarity you may see these kinds of guidance documents. And I think that you'll see also probably in the commercial payer landscape perhaps some easing of restrictions that either naturally occur, because we know over time the direction of travel. Or where we have worked with the payers to address situations. And hopefully we will communicate some of that to you as well where we have the opportunity to do so.

Paul Matteis

Okay, okay. So, now your favorite question. So, what's the -- to put it simply, what's the deal with IMS? And you go back to second quarter, IMS seems to get underestimated revenues. You go to this quarter it seemed maybe kind of accurate, but actually the NRxes were up and new starts were down. And investors and analysts love to look at IMS every Friday and I'd just be curious -- and I'm kind of wanting to go back to your call, right? I felt like if you really looked closely at certain comments you would think maybe IMS is getting more accurate or maybe you think it's not. What's kind of GW's view on this going forward? Should we be watching it?

Steve Schultz

Yes, I think we've always said, Paul, pretty consistently that these script reporting services are unreliable. They only capture a small percentage of the total script activity. And I think a very, very good example of the lack of reliability was about a month ago I think there was a dramatic drop-off in SIMPONI scripts. And that was due to one of the specialty pharmacies shutting off the reporting spigot, if you will.

And so, I mean I just think that that's a clear example that should cause investors pause to really utilize those data for anything -- rely on those data in their decision-making.

Paul Matteis

Okay. So, you don't feel like -- because I think on the call there was one comment about how the capture rate had been stable. And that when people think about a stable capture rate they often think about a stable sort of ratio between script data and revenues and stuff like that. But you feel like the picture is still pretty muddy.

Steve Schultz

I want to just remind investors that keep in mind that those data are unreliable. That's all.

Paul Matteis

Okay, fair enough, fair enough. So, I wanted to ask one more question just about utilization of the product. You guys have said consistently now for the past couple quarters that 40% of the at least newer initiating patients in the past two quarters are adults. Are those adults mostly LGS patients? Are they mostly other epilepsy patients? How well do you understand this?

Steve Schultz

Well, we don't see the diagnosis of the patients unfortunately for us, but appropriately so. The diagnosis is blocked by HIPAA laws. So, we rely on what we hear from the field and from what we hear from physicians and clinicians. As far as we understand, the majority of the adult patients are LGS patients at this point. There are patients I mentioned earlier that -- both adults and children that don't have LGS or Dravet that are prescribed this medicine and are reimbursed. The expanded access program is one clear example of patients that don't have LGS or Dravet that are taking the medicine and getting reimbursed for it and there are others.

So, that is occurring. But I think, again, as I said earlier in the call, you should assume that the majority of the patients in 2019 are LGS and Dravet patients. That was -- always the strategy was to go out and capture get this drug to as many patients within the LGS and Dravet communities as possible. We will continue to stay focused on that. But I think we are finding that physicians and epilepsy specialists do want to prescribe this drug to patients that don't have LGS and Dravet and are doing so.

Paul Matteis

Yes, yes, okay. So, can we talk about Europe and maybe just give at least a qualitative sense of how much a growth driver that could be? Maybe to start, for Onfi and Banzel, in the US we talk about these drugs being LGS drugs but being utilized more broadly in the refractory epilepsy setting. Now again, I know you can't market it that way, but as we think about the utilization dynamics for AEDs in Europe, is it a similar kind of market and prescribing place to the US?

Steve Schultz

I think there are some similarities between the US and Europe that are important and those are that the patient populations are very similar. The EU5 and the US populations of these refractory epilepsy patients are very similar, the LGS and Dravet and TSC patient populations, very similar. The awareness and enthusiasm around access to this drug is very similar in Europe right now to where was when we launched into the United States.

Paul Matteis

It is.

Steve Schultz

I think that's evidenced by the 1,200-plus patients that we have in the European early access program. So, those conditions are very similar. However, Europe is generally a more muted launch. The countries that you launch into generally you do so in an iterative way. So, unlike the US where you launch on one day and you have immediate response, Europe you're going to see a sequencing of countries coming online. As I mentioned earlier, Germany first. We are negotiating final negotiations with France for the price, although we are selling into France already. The nice pricing is a nice thing to have now and we can launch into England and we think we'll probably end up doing that early in 2020. And then we're -- hopefully to finish negotiations around price.

So, you're going to have -- in Spain and Italy. So, you are going to have the sequencing which mutes it a bit. And I think also the reality in Europe, certainly for year one, would be a much more restrictive prescribing environment where really LGS and Dravet patients will be the focus of the prescribing activity in the first year of Europe in commercialization.

Paul Matteis

And what does price look like for AEDs in Europe versus the US just generally?

Steve Schultz

Well, many of them are generic, so pretty low.

Paul Matteis

But what about the brands? Like in MS I think Tecfidera is a third of the US price in Europe.

Steve Schultz

Yes, so I think it varies right now. I think stiripentol is a drug that's available, but it's hard to tell what the pricing is. Onfi is a drug that -- clobazam is a drug that's been generic for many years over there. So, it's difficult to have the comparator given the novelty of Epidiolex in the marketplace. But clearly the drug works and clearly there's a lot of excitement for it. And the UK -- or the English health authorities believe that it's cost-effective now since they've put it -- since NICE has [indiscernible]. The French and the Germans clearly believe it is an effective medicine. So, I think we're in pretty good shape. And our pricing strategy, or our objective anyway, is to get to about 70% -- blended 70% of the US price.

Paul Matteis

Okay, okay. It could be worse. Interesting. Can you talk a little about persistence? And I think just taking a step back, at some point someone told me that a good rule for discontinuation rate in the real world for a drug is to take the clinical trial rate and double it. And I'm sure that that is just flawed. But at the end of the day the premise is usually that in the real world persistence is not as good as clinical trials. You guys have said that persistence is tracking better than your clinical studies. Can you talk about that? Am I right and--?

Steve Schultz

Yes, sort of. I think what we said on our Q2 call -- and this is a pretty hot topic right now with investors, as you would imagine. So, what we said on our second-quarter call was that the retention rate was very high, and there were some good reasons why the retention rate would be very high. One is titration was going more slowly as clinicians were learning how to use the drug. Titrating to 5 mg per kg per day initially up to 10 and holding at 10, watching and then going from there. And we do see that the dose range is increasing, which is to be expected. However, that also pushes off any kind of discontinuation.

Paul Matteis

Because of the adverse events?

Steve Schultz

Right because many of the adverse events that you would expect to see you see when patients are put on the drug rapidly. For example, in our clinical trials you see in patients that are on valproate and are pushed in two weeks' time to 20 mg per kg per day that there are some cases of liver enzyme elevations. Well, if you slow the titration you also mitigate that as a problem. You give the liver time to adjust. So, there are strategies by titrating slower that can be very effective in terms of producing those AEs. With that said, in all drugs there are discontinuation rates. And in our clinical trials we saw in 14 weeks about a 10% withdrawal rate.

Paul Matteis

In trials in 14 weeks, okay.

Steve Schultz

And then last year, about a year ago at the American Epilepsy Society meeting, there were two posters presented. One on LGS patients and one on Dravet patients and the open label extension. So, these are patients that completed the clinical studies and went on to this open label study. And at the one-year mark there was a retention rate of 80% for LGS patients and 70% for Dravet patients. So, I think if investors are trying to model a discontinuation rate, which you have to model for every drug, I think that is about as real-world data as you're going to find.

Paul Matteis

Yes, okay. Okay, so you feel like that data is a decent analog, it is as good as what we currently--?

Steve Schultz

It's currently the only analog you have out there right now.

Paul Matteis

Yes, okay, okay. Any questions from the audience? All right, maybe we can -- can we talk just a little bit about what you guys are doing on the IP side? You recently had a patent issued, but what you have in the Orange Book right now and what does it cover exactly?

Steve Schultz

Yes, thanks for that question. The IP position on this drug has only improved over time and it's a key part of the protection strategy of the drug. We have orphan protection which is sort of the baseline, but we also now have nine patents listed in the Orange Book. Those nine patents are method of use patents and they really refer almost directly to the label, which is important and we think is strong. And they speak to the types of seizures treated, they speak to the epilepsy types treated and they speak to the novel finding of this drug-drug interaction with Clobizam, which is a bidirectional interaction. And so, those are, we believe, very strong patents, very defensible patents that go out to 2035.

On top of that, we did announce on our Q3 call that you will find a new formulation patent on the US PTO's website. It hasn't granted yet but we believe it will go to grant. And that patent talks to Epidiolex as a 98% CBD, 2% other compound. The 2% other being fully characterized and consistent and how, in comparison with pure synthetically derived CBD, Epidiolex is different and more efficacious. And we believe that that, while not a composition of matter patent, is composition of matter like -- perhaps would certainly we believe be a good defense to a direction where we think competition would likely come from, which is pure synthetic CBD.

Paul Matteis

Right, okay, okay. Did that -- I think we talked about this briefly, but does the strength of that patent hinge on the FDA recognizing that the utility of Epidiolex comes from being a mixture and not just CBD?

Steve Schultz

I think that's a component of it. And I think you should assume that we're --.

Paul Matteis

That's something you might work on?

Steve Schultz

We are doing everything we can to protect the exclusivity of this drug from all directions -- including formulation improvements as we look forward as well. You know we are working on a formulation, for example, that I think would be probably a better adult use option and that would have IP that came with it as well.

Paul Matteis

Right, okay, okay. Can you maybe in the last -- we've got three minutes left. What are we going to learn about CBD next year? Will any of these investigator studies or things like that have data?

Steve Schultz

I think there is one open label CBDV study that -- in autism that we would expect to perhaps see more data on. Right now CBDV is exploratory. Autism is challenging because it's very broad-based. There are not a lot of valid scales or measurements. And I think what we want to do is see how CBDV performs in an autism arena. See where within the co-morbidities of autism it has the most effect and then that will guide us towards next steps on how to apply the drug in this environment.

Paul Matteis

Okay, okay. And in the meantime Sativex. What gets you excited about that opportunity in the US? I think it's -- it's used I think in thousands of patients in Germany, but it's not a huge drug. So, what's the nexus of your approach and enthusiasm there?

Steve Schultz

Yes, it's interesting. Sativex gets pretty much zero value right now. And we believe -- we are actually really excited about Sativex because it is a near-term asset. And as you mentioned, in Europe there are thousands of patients that are getting relief from their spasticity, so we know the drug works. There are a number of positive Phase 3 pivotal studies that support the 30-plus approvals in Europe. And it's time to bring it to the United States. And we believe that we believe that patients -- MS patients with spasticity in the United States will welcome this drug. We're now working with the FDA to design the appropriate data package to be able to file an NDA. There are some slight differences between the date of the primary endpoints in the European studies and what the FDA likes to see. So, we are looking to bridge that.

And I think the most exciting thing about Sativex is while MS spasticity is an interesting application from a revenue standpoint, it's really about getting the approval, establishing the beachhead and expanding the beachhead from there -- much the same way we did with Epidiolex where you gain the LGS and Dravet approval, expand it into TSC and the seizures associated with TSC. We are now running a Rett syndrome trial. If the Rett syndrome trial works and we're able to expand the label in that direction, that would now include the Rett scale, which includes co-morbidities that are quite similar to those you see in autism, cognitive deficits, behavioral issues.

Paul Matteis

The Rett studies with CBDV?

Steve Schultz

Yes, with CBD with Epidiolex.

Paul Matteis

CBD, yes.

Steve Schultz

So, the strategy is gain the approval and then expand the label from there. Sativex is no different. Sativex -- you gain the MS approval and now we have run a number of other placebo-controlled trials that you all haven't seen yet that we know where it works and are pointing us in the direction of how we can expand that label over time. So the strategy is a good one. Sativex is interesting also because it's a complex botanical. We breed a plant to have a very complex chemical formulation designed specifically for this indication. And our very sophisticated extraction capabilities allow us to basically grow and formulate to a point where it's exactly the same batch after batch but very, very difficult to copy.

Paul Matteis

Got it, got it, okay. Well, thanks, Steve. We're out of time. So, I guess -- Sativex, next study will start next year, correct?

Steve Schultz

Yes, next year.

Paul Matteis

Next year, okay.

Steve Schultz

Early.

Paul Matteis

Okay, early. Thanks so much.