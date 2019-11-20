Natural Gas Storage Forecast: Third Bullish Report In 17 Weeks

The latest numerical weather prediction models are projecting just about normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days, but there is a disagreement in terms of scale.

We anticipate to see a draw of 90 bcf, which is 19 bcf smaller than a year ago but 58 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending November 15), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) jumped by 32.6% w-o-w (from 125 to 166), as weather conditions continued to get colder across the Lower-48 states. Cooling demand has plunged by about 54.7% and remains too weak to have a meaningful impact on natural gas consumption. We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was approximately 4.0% below last year's level, but as much as 46.6% above the norm (see the chart below).

This week

This week (ending November 22), the weather conditions got warmer. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will drop by 24.6% w-o-w (from 166 to 125), while the number of nationwide CDDs will rise by 7.0% (from 3 to 4). Total average daily demand for natural gas should be somewhere between 103 bcf/d and 107 bcf/d, which is approximately 17.1% above the 5-year average for this time of the year. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be mostly within the norm, but as much as 20.3% below last year's level.

Next week

Next week (ending November 29), the weather conditions are expected to get colder. The number of CDDs is currently projected to drop by 41.7% w-o-w (from 4 to 2), while the number of HDDs should increase by 12.7% (from 125 to 141). Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should remain within the norm. However, in annual terms, TDDs will decline by 7.9% due to base effects (last year, the weather conditions over the same period were colder).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply-Demand Balance

On average, the latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) are showing just about normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days (November 20-December 5), but TDDs are generally projected to trend higher. Total demand is expected to average 110.1 bcf/d (some 20.5% above the 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically into Mexico - and also by robust LNG sales.

Projected HDDs are expected to remain slightly above the norm (on average), but there is a disagreement between the models (in terms of scale): GFS is significantly more bullish than ECMWF (see the table below).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Non-degree-day factors have a mostly bullish impact on natural gas consumption. We estimate that, at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas switching must be averaging approximately 5.6 bcf/d (1.5 bcf/d above last year's level). Additionally, nuclear outages and weaker hydro inflows are spurring some extra consumption in the Electric Power sector. However, stronger wind and solar generation are having a negative impact on the potential power burn. On balance, we estimate that non-degree-day factors are currently having a bullish impact on potential natural gas consumption (compared to the same period in 2018). We estimate the net impact to be around +2.7 bcf/d (+1.5 bcf/d vs. 2018).

Overall, in the week ending November 22, we currently project that total balance will be looser (vs. the same week in 2018). However, we expect the balance to get slightly tighter in the week ending November 29 (see the table below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. The figures in the table above are weekly averages measured in million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Deviations from the 5-year norm are measured in percentages. Deviations from the previous year are measured in MMcf/d. Deviations are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, higher consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas higher production has a negative effect (red color). Total Balance represents the net result of the interaction between total supply and total demand. Total Balance = total supply minus total demand. Total Balance does not equal storage flows. *Total Balance deviation vs. 5-year average = total supply deviation minus total demand deviation.

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a draw of 90 bcf (3 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 19 bcf smaller than a year ago but 58 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). A draw of 90 bcf would be the first draw this season and the third bullish storage change (relative to 5-year average) in 17 weeks (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations.

