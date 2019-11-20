Baby Bonds Complete Review

In this article, I'll review all the baby bonds, listed on a national exchange, sorted into several categories. There are 190 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Since there is no common ETF for baby bonds only, I'll examine the two largest primary exchange-traded fixed-income ETFs with a market capitalization of over $22.5B in general, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX). As we can see in the charts below, 68% of PFF's holdings are preferred stocks, which occupy 70% of the market capitalization of the fund and also 69% of PGX's holdings are preferred stocks with a market capitalization of 66%. Still, with more than $5.4B in baby bonds, in general, these two are the most representative for this kind of fixed income securities.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all baby bonds by several groups and will reinstate our monthly review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest. First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), has declined to the current rate of 1.90% after it had previously uptick close to the psychological level of 2.00%. And this comes against the background of the Federal Reserve's decision to lower borrowing costs for the third time this year and signaling that it will not raise rates for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve is extending its repo operations at least through January of the next year. The fixed-income securities, in turn, started the month with tangible selling, before bouncing back driven by the bullish bond market, with PFF and PGX trading close to their 1-year and 2-year high, respectively. As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 finished a sixth straight week of gains, resulting in a new fresh all-time high, with a series of positive news, among which were the US-China trade deal, last month's FOMC decision to cut the Federal Funds Rate to 1.75%, the strong jobs report and the better-than-expected corporate earnings season.

The Review

These baby bonds resemble the preferred stock securities in their basic features. They are debt securities that are generally issued in $25 denominations and have maturity dates of 5 to 84 years (in our database, AGO-F is the security with the longest maturity, 7/15/2103). Baby bonds are normally redeemable at the issuer's option on or after five years from the date of issue at par. Most of these debt securities pay quarterly interest distributions. In payment of interest and upon liquidation, the exchange-traded debt securities rank junior to the company's secured debt, equal to other unsecured debt, and senior to the company's preferred and common stock. An important note is that all baby bonds are not eligible for the 15% tax rate on dividends as there are U.S. securities that pay interest, not dividends.

1. Call Risk Baby Bonds YTC < 0

The lower the bond, the higher the risk. Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. In simple terms, these securities are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss leads to negative returns.

Currently, a total of 51 of all baby bonds that are listed on a National Exchange bear a negative Yield-to-Call. In other words, 27% of this type of fixed-income securities carry a call risk.

1.1 Long Time No Call

Source: Author's database

1.2 Short Time No Call

Source: Author's database

2. Baby bonds below PAR, YTM < 10%, yield curve:

Source: Author's database

The rated ones only:

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list (with the not rated ones):

Source: Author's database

With the securities in the next paragraph, we have an aggregate of only 23 baby bonds trading below their par value or in other words 12% from the whole majority. As you can see, only 6 are rated from the S&P, 3 of which are investment-grade "babies" that are trading at a price lower than $25. As for the rest, the main reason to trade below PAR is the increased credit risk for its holders. Medley Capital (MCC), Maiden Holdings (MHLD), Pitney Bowes (PBI), Conifer Holdings (CNFR), Capitala Finance (CPTA), TravelCenters of America (TA), and Arlington Asset Investment (AI) have charts of their common stock which unfortunately do not show much confidence for their creditors.

3. Baby bonds YTM > 10%. Be careful with these babies:

Source: Author's database

This is the most speculative group of baby bonds. It has been increased over the past week to 6 securities, mainly because of the LTS' baby bonds that take part now. Ladenburg Thalmann (LTS) agreed to sell itself to Advisor Group (private company) and its baby bonds (LTSL, LTSF, LTSK, and LTSH) have shifted their yields to the yield of the private company yields.

As for the Medley (MDLY) "babies", MDLQ and MDLX, continue to take part in this group due to concerns about the upcoming merger of Medley Capital, MDLY, and Sierra Income Corp.

4. Baby bonds > Par, yield curve by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Now, only the rated ones. For a better idea, I've excluded the NextEra Energy's subordinated notes (NEE.PJ), which is the only callable one, for us to have a clearer look over the yield curve.

Source: Author's database

The next step is to exclude the non-investment grade ones and to observe the yield curve of all investment-grade baby bonds:

Source: Author's database

The investment-grade baby bond with the highest Yield-to-Worst currently is the Qwest Corporation's CTBB with YTC of 6.39%. CTDD and QVC's QVCD are next, yielding at 5.49, and 5.22%, respectively. The Ford's (F) F-B that was downgraded by Moody's as part of the company's senior unsecured debt, from investment to below-investment rating, is still rated a "BBB" from the Standard & Poor's. With 5.06% YTW, it is the only other issue to be above the 5% threshold, while all other securities fall below that level.

5. Fixed-to-Floatings:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Since after the call date, they all change their nominal yield, this chart may be misleading. That's why the best way to compare the group is by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call). This is a much more plausible yield curve.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

INBKZ and INBKL are located at the top of the chart, meaning it has the best Yield-to-Worst from the group. However, they are the only ones that are not rated by S&P. Except for AQNA and AQNB, the rest of the baby bonds carry an investment-grade rating.

6. Baby Bonds issued by a BDC

Under the 1940 Act, BDCs must generally meet certain levels of asset coverage with respect to their outstanding "senior securities," which typically consist of outstanding borrowings under credit facilities and other debt instruments, including publicly and privately offered notes. "Asset coverage," as defined under the 1940 Act, generally refers to the ratio of a BDC's total assets compared to its aggregate amount of outstanding senior securities, which allow BDCs to decrease their asset coverage requirement to 150% from 200% under certain circumstances.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

For this chart, I'll leave only those securities that are not callable yet, trade above par, and have a positive YTC. Let's examine the yield curve of all BDCs' baby bonds.

Source: Author's database

Take note that except for PBB and PBY ("BBB-" by S&P), all other securities are not rated by any of the big three rating agencies.

7. Ex-Dividend Dates until the end of the year:

Which baby bonds are ex-dividend for the next 45 days? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed income investor who practices the dividend capture strategy.

8. A Look at the Most Recent Redemptions

There are 3 securities called for the past month:

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

9. A Look at the Most Recent IPO:

There are 6 baby bonds, issued for the last month.

Source: Author's database

Again, the full list:

Source: Author's database

GSLD is currently trading over-the-counter before it opens trading on the NYSE. At this point, you can check its market price in FINRA. With the last reported price of $25.00, GSLD has a Yield-to-Call of 8.875 and Yield-to-Maturity of 8.00%.

10. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the baby bonds have moved since the start of the month:

Source: Author's database

LTS' baby bonds have lost $4, or about 16% from their market capitalization, to catch up the acquiring company's debt yields. During the last 30 days, MDLY's MDLQ and MDLX also lost the same dollar value, after they had previously climbed to $22 and $21, respectively. For a clearer view, I will exclude these securities from the following charts. First, let's see the overall perspective:

Source: Author's database

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is what our small world of baby bonds looks like in the mid of November. Although at a slow pace, the New Year's rally for all fixed-income securities never stopped, as the situation is not much different from the previous month. Yields are falling with each month, and there has been almost no correction since December last year, except for a few days through which there was a more tangible selling. However, this was quickly stopped and didn't take long for all to get back on the path of buying. With only 23 baby bonds (from a total of 190) that are trading below their par value, it becomes harder and harder to find good returns from a bond that does not trade at a significant premium.

Again, as the previous month, as good value, I find CTBB that is the highest YTW rated baby bond, being an investment-graded, giving a YTC of 6.39%, while almost all others are placed below the 5% barrier. Another issue, I find as a quite safe and with very good potential is RILYH. You can check out the article where I explain from the first hand the idea behind the trade by clicking the following link --> How To Earn 20% + Annualized From B. Riley Financial Bond In 7 Months.

