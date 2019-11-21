Dubai Airshow Day 4: Boeing Winner Of The Day

The Dubai Airshow of 2019 so far has been a bit of a slow show but not an uninteresting one as we had a big order for the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A350 from Emirates, a mega-order from Air Arabia for 120 Airbus A32neo family aircraft and despite being grounded customers have continued committing to the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX.

Source: Emirates

The first three days brought order announcements covering 337 aircraft. Two years ago there were announcements covering 140 aircraft. So, while I have the impression that the airshow is slower than previous years the contrary is actually true for the first three days. During the previous edition of the airshow, Day 4 was Airbus’ day with a tentative agreement for 430 aircraft and a day total of announcements covering 773 aircraft. Let’s see whether, Airbus and Boeing came even close to that number during this year’s airshow.

Boeing

Boeing had only one announcement, but what they had to announce was big for the jet maker. The US jet maker announced that it had agreed to sell 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to Emirates. The agreement is different from the tentative agreement drafted during the previous Dubai Airshow in the sense that Emirates now will be taking 10 Dreamliners less and will be taking delivery of the smaller -9 variant converted from existing Boeing 777X orders. Additionally, the airline has converted existing orders for six Boeing 777-300ERs to orders for the Boeing 777X. On paper this is a $8.8B agreement, but the net value likely runs in the negative $2B direction. So, it’s a nice deal for Boeing but it’s bittersweet.

Airbus

For fireworks on Day 4, we didn’t have to count on Airbus as the jet maker didn’t make a single order announcement.

Conclusion

Figure 1: Infographic Dubai Airshow 2019 Day 4

Whereas we had a 430-unit tentative agreement on the fourth day of the previous airshow with a total of 773 aircraft announcements for the entire trading day. During this year's arishow Boeing and Airbus didn’t get any further than announcements for 36 aircraft, all of which are conversions from existing orders.

Unless the jet makers have extremely big orders to announce on the last day of the show, we are likely going to see a slower airshow this year compared to two years ago. It's likely that this is the state of the airline and aerospace industry at this time… a state of rationalization. We see the Boeing 737 MAX being grounded, Airbus having continued struggles on production of the A320neo and the Boeing 777X is not running on schedule. Combined with a more thoughtful capacity deployment strategy and big order books, I wouldn’t know where jet makers can still look for big orders. There are a few orders to be won, but at this point it's key for airlines to match their capacity deployment with financial targets and demand and for jet makers to get their production settled.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.