Shipping Markets In 2020 And Beyond: Marine Money Review

Should investors be optimistic into 2020 and beyond? I shared some thoughts in the opening panel along with Vance Brown of William Jones and Omar Nokta of Clarksons. You decide!

IMO 2020 is just weeks away, but IMO 2020 is only the beginning. What is next for shipping?

This was the 20th annual event, but there was an unprecedented focus on global sustainability as ESG (Environmental, Social, & Governance) themes were the primary topics.

Note: This report reviews the recent Marine Money Forum which is an industry staple and is must-follow event for those with investments in the shipping sector. Discussion points focus on IMO 2020, forward ESG goals, current market balance, and popular investor discussion topics. Three 'key firms' are highlighted in the report, but the topics are relevant for all crude tanker, product tanker, containership, LNG, LPG, and dry bulk ventures.

Relevant firms include, but are not limited to: Ardmore Shipping (ASC), Costmare (CMRE), Diana Shipping (DSX), DHT Holdings (DHT), Dorian LPG (LPG), Eagle Bulk (EGLE), Euronav (EURN), Flex LNG (FLNG), Frontline (FRO), GasLog (GLOG), GasLog Partners (GLOP), Genco Shipping (GNK), Global Ship Lease (GSL), Golar LNG (GLNG), Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), Golden Ocean (GOGL), International Seaways (INSW), Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Nordic American Tankers (NAT), Seaspan Corp (SSW), Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), Teekay LNG Partners (TGP), Teekay Tankers (TNK), and Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP).

Source: Marine Money, Program Agenda, 13 November 2019

Global Shipping: Unprecedented Change Ahead

We've lived through a tumultuous few years in the shipping sector, with multi-year bear market cycles finally breaking into positive rates in most of the key segments over the past year or two. Despite the dramatic improvement in underlying supply/demand balances across the sector, pessimism still abounds along with a fascination for the upcoming "IMO 2020" regulation, which will dramatically reduce the allowable global sulfur emissions by restricting all fuel use to 0.5% maximum sulfur content (down from 3.5% currently).

This "IMO 2020" regulation, which comes into full effect on 1 January, in less than six weeks, is the largest maritime regulatory shift since crude tankers phased from single-hull to double-hull technology in the early 2000s. Arguably, IMO 2020 is the largest modern maritime regulation even undertaken and there is still substantial uncertainty about the supply of complaint-blend fuels and the likely price spreads between the old high-sulfur fuel oil ("HSFO"), compliant very-low sulfur fuel ("VLSFO"), and the alternative marine gasoil ("MGO") which is similar to diesel. HSFO consumption will be banned globally on the open oceans starting 1 January, except for those who have installed scrubber systems on their engine exhaust.

One might think this November 2019 forum would have focused heavily on IMO 2020. Nope! That discussion is in the past (even though operators and investors are still bracing excitedly for it)- instead we talked primarily about ESG and the shipping industry's bold commitment to launching new propulsion technologies by 2030 with the goal of reducing total emissions by 50% before 2050.

The industry has widely accepted two overlapping initiatives: "Poseidon Principles," which are heavily backed by global banks and require unprecedented levels of carbon disclosures and mitigation efforts and the "Getting to Zero Coalition," which is a global partnership aimed at developing and launching new propulsion technologies which don't require carbon emissions.

ESG- What Does This Mean?!

ESG is short just means "Environmental, Social, and Governance," but in its current usage in the global shipping sector, this means there is an unprecedented focus from banks, companies, investors, and other stakeholders to reduce the level of emissions- specifically carbon- across the industry. Maritime shipping accounts for over 90% of global trade and its carbon footprint is gathering more scrutiny over time. While ships are massively more efficient than trains, trucks, and planes (see below), there's still going to be significant net emissions.

Source: World Shipping Council, Carbon Emissions Review

The shipping industry has been almost solely focused on profit maximizing over the past couple decades, which of course is ironic because profits have been mostly nonexistent since 2009 in most sub-sectors due to horrendous oversupply. Going forward, it's a much different picture. 12 leading banks, representing over $100B in ship finance capacity, have already signed the Poseidon Principles and I expect many more will follow. Investors are prioritizing these initiatives as well, and as we can see from the absolute carnage in the energy sector, money is fleeing anything perceived to be bad for the environment. Furthermore, ship owners are almost all in favor of developing improved propulsion technologies- both to improve and sustain the global environment, but also to ensure the longevity and survival of their business interests. Adapt or die is rapidly becoming the mantra.

What does this mean for investors? I believe investors should be aligning their portfolio with the strongest management teams, the best balance sheets, and the most modern and efficient tonnage possible. I am already expecting the high fuel costs of IMO 2020 to bring about a bifurcated market between the older tonnage and the more modern efficient vessels, but the focus on ESG could place these effects into hyperdrive, accelerating vessel obsolescence across the board.

Shipowners on Board

Marine Money hosted a full-length panel with six shipowners, which directly touched on these impacts. I strongly recommend a review of the audio. Participants included International Seaways (INSW), Eagle Bulk (EGLE), Ridgebury Tankers, Dorian LPG (LPG), Ardmore Shipping (ASC), and Star Bulk (SBLK) all of which are making significant strides in fuel efficiency for their respective fleets.

Source: MarineMoney, Ship Finance Forum Gallery

Bullish or Bearish?

When we hear terms like "accelerating vessel obsolescence," it's very natural to have a bearish reaction; however, in shipping, I believe that a heavy focus on new propulsion technologies and maximizing efficiencies will be a positive force for both the environment and for the investors.

First, this new focus should significant limit new speculative ordering, which has plagued the shipping markets for the past decades. Most vessels have an expected lifespan between 20-30 years, so if you're ordering today for a 2022 delivery, that ship is expected to run into the early 2040s or even the 2050s. With the focus on developing completely new propulsion technologies prior to 2030 and pushing towards a full 50% global reduction in carbon emissions prior to 2050, there's a very high chance that a ship ordered today might be obsolete by 2030 and might not even be able to trade effectively for more than 10, perhaps 15, years. I suspect a heavier ESG focus will dramatically restrain the orderbooks and forward growth until new propulsion methods are advanced. This is course is mega-bullish in the short and medium-term as supply growth is restrained.

Additionally, the push towards efficiency could lead to speed limits or at least engine output limits, which would reduce the emissions generated per mile. This is the primary viewpoint of the "Clean Shipping Coalition," which has the support of over 100 shipowners, and believes the only effective near-term solution is to regulate speeds back towards the more efficient portion of the curve. This could cut emissions by 20-30%, but it would also dramatically reduce the effective available supply, which would almost certainly send shipping rates skyrocketing, hence why the shipowners like it. Nonetheless, I believe a global push towards both high fuel costs and obsession on emissions will have the effect of lowering average speeds over time, hence also improving shipping rates.

Finally, with investors becoming more and more selective and top-tier banks only agreeing to lend to those who meet the strictest criteria, I suspect that the older subpar tonnage will increasingly struggle to survive. This is a positive for investors since it will naturally reduce the supply overhang due to the 'survival of the fittest' impact on global fleets. I've already been investing with this mindset over the past year as I believe IMO 2020 is just the first step in driving a global bifurcated fleet market. Altogether, these initiatives are likely to improve profits and stability for modern tonnage while driving older tonnage into accelerated obsolescence.

Current Market Highlights

At the Marine Money Forum, we opened the day with an Investor Discussion, led by Omar Nokta, Head of US Securities at Clarksons. Omar presented some excellent industry overview slides and then we began a panel discussion with Vance Brown of William Jones Wealth Management and myself, representing Value Investor's Edge. The full audio from our chat is available here.

Source: MarineMoney, Ship Finance Forum Gallery

Key Trend: Global Utilization Improving

Omar & Clarksons were courteous enough to share their slides, so we'll review a few of them which I think best touch on the overall dynamics. First of all, global seaborne fleet utilization has been steadily improving after hitting a lull from 2011-2018, with 2019 finally bringing us above 80% and 2020-2022 projected to bring global utilization back into the mid-80s. This is in an industry where a shift of just a few points in utilization can lead to wild swings in profitability.

Source: Clarksons Platou Securities, Marine Money Presentation, Slide 3

Key Trend: Orderbooks Near Historical Lows

Another crucial factor that we've been hammering at Value Investor's Edge and on Seeking Alpha as well is that almost all sector are at or near record lows in terms of orderbooks. The LNG sector is the only space where newbuilds are elevated, and even in that space we are well below the levels we've seen in past years. The inverse view on this is, "yeah, that's because global demand is uncertain and sentiment is horrific," which isn't untrue; however, in the past decades of observations, demand almost always surprises bearish forecasts and almost always underwhelms excessively bullish ones.

We're looking at some of the smallest orderbooks on record, so all we need a halfway stable market and rates could be very strong going forward. This is notably before accounting for any of the demolition of inferior tonnage brought about by IMO 2020 and future ESG initiatives.

Source: Clarksons Platou Securities, Marine Money Presentation, Slide 4

Key Factor: Very Low Hurdle for Demand to Exceed

As Clarksons points out, the average annual demand growth in ton mileage from 2016-2018 was 3.2% across the various sectors. This was during three years which weren't known for strong growth at all, hardly setting the bar high. Meanwhile average projected newbuilding deliveries from 2020-2022, barring any massive wave in ordering (which is unlikely due to propulsion uncertainties), are set to be just about 2.9% per year. If demand is similar to the past few years, then it will likely exceed new supply growth and again this is before any demolition of older, inferior, tonnage in 2020+.

There's a very decent chance that net supply growth in almost all key areas except for the gas markets (LNG, LPG) could be flat or even negative over the coming 2-3 years. If there is any weakness in demand, the scrapping of older tonnage will be expedited further, acting as a "safety valve" for the markets.

Source: Clarksons Platou Securities, Marine Money Presentation, Slide 5

I'm bullish on the markets overall, and these slides provided a solid backdrop to the thesis we've already been sharing. I encourage investors to both listen to the audio clip above and then join the discussion in the comments section.

A Few Names to Watch

It's always important to stay abreast of changes in the industry, but which firms are we watching the closest as we enter 2020? I've included three firms below which I believe are very interesting and are likely to benefit from the changes in the markets- Scorpio Tankers (STNG), Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), and Dorian LPG (LPG). I've also spoken with the management of each of these firms and interviewed them live on Value Investor's Edge. The full audio and transcripts are now available for investors to peruse below:

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers is a modern product tanker pureplay with the largest publicly-traded clean tanker fleet on the market. They are led by Robert Bugbee, who has made no secret of his full-throttle bullishness and he has just unveiled his third set of call options, purchasing the right to buy 200,000 shares at $32.00 by January 2020. I've never seen a CEO buy short-dated call options before and Mr. Bugbee has now purchased three large sets.

How does Scorpio benefit? First, they are set to transport the clean fuels around during increased trading periods, driving enhanced shipping earnings. More importantly, they own a purely modern fleet with substantial scrubber usage, which means they will both save costs on fuel due to less consumption, but they can also burn the (expected to be) far cheaper HSFO fuel, saving an additional expected $200+ per ton. I expect STNG will be able to outperform older non-eco vessels by a range of $4-$10k/day ranging from their smaller vessels to their larger LR2 tonnage. This makes STNG a potential winner during 2020 regardless of the overall market. If the market is strong, STNG could be a mega-winner.

Scorpio Tankers Podcast: Published 3 October 2019 (Transcript)

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

Star Bulk controls the world's largest publicly-traded dry bulk fleet, but more importantly, they are pursuing a 100% scrubber-equipped fleet by Q1-2020. This will enable them to benefit directly from the expected large fuel spreads and I expect to see savings of about $4-$5k/day from their midsize tonnage and over $10k/day from their Capesize and Newcastlemax vessels. The dry bulk markets aren't as exciting as the product tanker space, but Capesize rates have done quite well in 2019, recently completing the longest run above $20k/day since 2009-2010.

I expect we'll see substantially improved earnings from SBLK during the coming quarters and the larger the fuel spreads, the larger the profits they can achieve.

Dorian LPG (LPG)

Dorian has been one of my favorite names through 2019 and the low-hanging fruit has already been picked here, with the stock up nearly 130% YTD. However, Dorian is still fairly cheap considering the strength in their underlying market, as they trade around 70% net asset value and for about 4x current earnings potential. Dorian has an active share repurchase program as well and I expect we'll see management continue to utilize this going forward.

Dorian is installing scrubbers on about one-third of their fleet, but 19 of their 22 ships are already very high-spec Korean-built ecoships with far lower consumption than their peers. There are still a lot of vintage VLGC vessels on the market, all of which are inferior to what Dorian provides. If ESG drives us towards more efficient solutions yet, the majority of Dorian's fleet is retrofit capable, which would allow them to upgrade ships to consume LPG fuel directly.

Conclusion: All Eyes on January

We're certainly living in exciting times for the shipping industry. Not everyone is bullish as can certainly be seen by a multitude of names still trading close to record lows, especially in the LNG and dry bulk sectors. Forward demand is always tenuous, but the supply picture is the best we've seen in decades, perhaps the best in history.

Stay tuned for updates as we enter 2020, and please feel free to join the discussion below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBLK, LPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.