Newell Brands Covered Call Strategy Execution Flawed But Underlying Stock Performing Well

I originally bought Newell Brands (NWL) in October of 2018 as the common stock appeared under-valued and the turn-around from an overly expensive acquisition and some strategy missteps was beginning to take effect. I bought at nearly the 52-week low, but didn't establish a large position relative to my account size-about 5%. The stock oscillated for the next few months, and after a pullback I tripled my position and had been reinvesting dividends. The larger purchase was in April of this year at $14.35 per share, which was lower than my original purchase. My basis on the outright purchases, not the DRIP shares, is now $14.82 per share.

I learned about writing covered calls from a friend many years ago. We initially wrote calls on high flying tech stocks. My friend had a screening system that wouldn't take a position unless the annualized yield was around 80%! As this was in 2000 before the full dot com crash, I was also able to make similar trades, but quickly realized expecting 80% returns was unrealistic! Since then, my strategy has shifted. I outlined these strategies in my first covered call article, and will summarize them here:

Strategy One: Use Covered Calls to "create" dividends on non-dividend paying stocks held for capital gains

Strategy Two: Use Covered Calls to generate double or triple the income/cash yield on dividend paying stocks. Treat call premium as "extra dividends".

Strategy Three: Use Covered Calls to trim or exit appreciating positions at prices I am content with/acceptable gain, or force rebalancing when "called out".

The linked article explains how Strategy One applied to my GroupOn (GRPN) position I held in 2017, and how Strategies Two and Three applied to my position in Realty Income (O). While I am not an expert in either options trading or search engine optimization, the article appears on page one of a Google search for covered call strategies and has become my most viewed article!

Newell Brands has been another good covered call candidate in the past year

While I didn't buy Newell Brands specifically to write covered calls, it falls into Strategy Two. The stock currently yields 4.5% and has exhibited a fair amount of volatility in the past twelve months, which aids my strategy. My initial strategy of writing calls, then rolling them out, and at a higher strike price was negatively affected by a run-up in stock price, then collapse. I should have let the position be called away, both as it would have been good sell discipline (roughly 50% appreciation by late January 2019) and I ended up buying more NWL after the dip. I could have let the position go and added that capital to the purchase I made in the spring.

Since June I have been writing covered calls and having them either expire out of the money, rolling out the call date after capturing time decay in the premium, or rolling out the call date and up the strike price. The latter comes with some risks-I'm basically buying my own capital gain back. As evidenced when the share price fell early this year, this is the riskiest part of the trades in my mind. I recently rolled up some Nov 15 18 strike calls to the Nov 15 21 strike calls. These calls expired worthless Friday, so I pocketed the premium. However the stock price has fallen from near $21 to $19.64. This one dollar paper loss means I've actually already lost some of the premium I paid to "roll up" the 18 strike call when I bought to close the position. If I cannot write new 21 strike calls for December or January to recapture some of this cost, or the stock continues to drop, my trades could quickly become losers. For example, the Dec 21 strike calls are trading in the $.20-$.25 premium range-much less than what I was able to sell the Nov 15 21 strike price call for. I may look more closely at the 20 strike price, forfeiting some of the "gain" I bought when buying to close the Nov 18 strike position with the stock trading near $21 a share.

Net Positive but Cash Negative at the present

Looking at my performance to date, the original rationale to go long NWL has paid off. Between appreciation from two timely buys and reinvesting the dividends, a "buy and hold" strategy with much less effort than tracking call premiums and strikes would have been profitable. My base position is up nearly 33% not counting reinvested dividends. The stock has been between 4% and 6% yield over the past year, with both my purchases at the higher end of that range. So a passive, buy-hold-DRIP strategy would have worked better due to my own option trading practices (as opposed to strategy).

My call strategy is working ok but my execution has been poorly timed to optimize the strategy and currently at a slight cash loss with an overall paper gain. I am currently at a small amount of risk if the stock price drops from its current level. Had I been willing to let the stock be called away on November 15th on my original 18 strike calls, then re-established the position, I would have done better and might not be at risk presently. By "buying" the gain from $18 to over $20 in the stock by "buying to cover" my in the money calls, then write higher strike price $21 calls, I had a net cash outflow. The $21 strike Nov 15 calls expired worthless, netting my premium but the stock is now below $20 a share, and the premiums on either 20 strike or 21 strike Dec 20 calls does not have much value in offsetting my "overhand" remaining from buying back the 18 Nov 15 in the money calls. Depending on the movement of NWL over the next week or so, I may have to settle for about $.25 in premium. Fortunately most brokers have eliminated their commissions and only charge exchange fees on options trade, so these smaller premiums on small lots don't get eaten away by trading costs.

Yes, if/when I get called out at a higher strike than my in the money 18s I will recoup these funds, but this cash outlay to buy back in the money calls is real. This is an area I have to tweak my strategies-do I continue to "roll up" my carrying cost in the underlying stock to get these gains back in the future, do I roll out in the money calls, or do I allow the positions to be called away? I think the latter two options are better than the practice I find myself doing more often. Rolling up has proven once already to lose me money in Newell Brands.

I believe the shares are fairly valued if not still undervalued as the turn-around of Newell Brands continues. So on one hand a slowly appreciating price will allow calls to be written profitably, and if the stock falls, more DRIP shares and out-of-the-money call premiums will soften the small cash loss when I rolled the strike price up, and the expired premiums will soften the paper loss. However, reviewing all my options trades in NWL shows that while I'm confident in a conservative covered call writing strategy, my frail execution at times can improve, resulting in more profitable trading activity while profiting from the underlying stock's appreciation and dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWL, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial advisor or tax professional about your specific financial situation before implementing any strategy discussed herein.