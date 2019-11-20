Sprouts Farmers Market Should Initiate A Dividend Payment

In the meantime, it is likely the grocer's stock will languish. Sprouts should consider initiating a dividend payment to create shareholder return rather than authorizing another buyback.

Even more so now, I suspect Sprouts will build smaller stores beyond 2020. It still needs to determine an optimal size and define other key initiatives.

When it reported Q3 results, it did offer some clarity on the strategy, just not enough. The grocer asked for more time to clearly understand the factors impacting store productivity.

When Sprouts reported Q2 earnings, there was concern about the increase in building costs. The grocer said it would consider going smaller.

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) reported 2019 third quarter results on October 30th. The grocer reported an 8% improvement in sales inclusive of a 1.5% year-over-year increase in comparable store sales.

As well, it did some “'splainin'” in its earnings call. The color was welcome but not quite enough to totally allay the concerns surfaced in the second quarter earnings call.

And, until those concerns and newer concerns are fully addressed, an investment in Sprouts is likely to languish.

The Birth of A Catchphrase

First, a bunny trail – apparently, the catchphrase “Lucy, you've got some 'splainin' to do” was actually never uttered on the I Love Lucy show by Ricky Ricardo. He did mispronounce the word “explaining” on the show but never strung those specific seven words together. Regardless, the phrase ranks in the top ten of television's funniest phrases and is considered the defining one-liner for the show.

One 'splanation' for the stickiness of the catchphrase is its ultimate truth. Lucy did need to 'splain' – in almost every episode. The show is based on her antics and, all too often, the ensuing messes. Though never spoken on the show, the phrase actually captures the very essence of the show, making it recognizable and, thus, memorable.

The pertinent thing for Sprouts, relative to this history recap, is to avoid becoming Lucy. Its next steps need to be researched thoroughly and well-planned. Experimenting or shooting from the hip will be a disappointing and destructive approach – especially considering how touted the appointment of Jack Sinclair in June 2019 as new CEO.

The Recent Concern and Some Research

Sprouts Farmers Market is an atypical grocer – its primary product categories combined with an unconventional layout offer a differentiated experience.

My primary concern after the second quarter earnings call had to do with the size of future stores.

Question: Can you give any indication of your commitment to this kind of pace of opening stores, or is there any likelihood that you may want to slow this as you kind of get things back in sync here? Answer: And, just to reinforce that Chip, I think there probably is an opportunity for us to approach this store growth slightly differently in terms of how we've operated. And looking at the format, I think there's opportunity to do them slightly smaller and probably an opportunity to do them in a slightly more concentrated geographic approach going forward. (emphasis added)

Evidently, I wasn't the only one concerned. A significant portion of the Q&A session in the third quarter earnings call, approximately 30%, focused on the subject of store size.

Sprouts only has 335 stores in 21 states. Therefore, its runway is long regarding geographic expansion. So, changes to the layout are key decisions.

Our stores are organized in a “flipped” conventional food retail store model, positioning our produce at the center of the store surrounded by a complete grocery offering. We typically dedicate approximately 15% of a store’s selling square footage to produce, which we believe is significantly higher than many of our peers. The stores are designed with open floor plans and low displays, intended to provide an easy-to-shop environment that allows our customers to view the entire store, and our small box format allows for quick in-and-out service.

According to Sprouts, in the past few years, its cost to build has increased “significantly”. In the second quarter earnings call, just days after Jack Sinclair came on board as CEO, the cost concern was a key topic:

But, some of the things we need to work on is our box. Cost has gone up 50% over the last 3 to 4 years to build a box. Why is that? Well, there's a lot of reasons for that that we need to really dig into and understand. (emphasis added)

So far, the digging has been productive. By the third quarter call, the inflation factor varied as much as 10%.

Our stores have gone up over 40% in cost to build in the last four. We have a strong belief that there’s a lot of that cost that we can eliminate and build our stores less expensively. (emphasis added)

And yet, there are factors relative to cost to build and ongoing store performance that are still not fully understood.

To start, Sprouts identified its “more productive” stores. It noted these stores are “smaller”:

Interestingly, our smaller stores tend to be more productive than our larger stores.

These stores are also older.

CFO Chip Molloy: But we have stores today, as Jack pointed out that are significantly smaller, create the same – the core brand proposition that are incredibly productive. And so that’s what leads us to, at least, a hypothesis and something that we need to work through. Analyst: Those are all older stores, so correct, the ones you’re referring to with that productivity? CFO Chip Molloy: Most of our older stores, that’s true. (emphasis added)

So, age or establishment can not be excluded from a productivity formula. In the second quarter call, Sprouts admitted it needed to improve execution after store openings.

We work really hard for the grand opening. And, then, we don't always come back later with a really good marketing plan and a really good branding plan and really helping the customers throughout the marketplace understand who we are and what we stand for.

It would follow older, established stores have a stronger customer base. The loyalty of its customer base seemed to be validated in the past quarter when Sprouts tinkered with its promotional strategy. Comparable store sales grew 1.5% on lower traffic volume which means average basket sales increased. Phasing out some promotions led to a stabilization of margins.

As we started to … unwind some of the aggressive promotions, we found that the traffic trends really didn’t change. They didn’t get worse and they didn’t get better.

Further, the grocer noted a correlation between productivity and the distance between a store location and its distribution center.

Our fresh sales distribution works effectively where we have density. Where we don’t, it is sub-optimal which creates shrink and cost inefficiency. (emphasis added)

Older, established stores are performing well – the same stores most likely geographically located near distribution centers (it is very unlikely Sprouts established distribution centers and then purposely built stores as far away from those points as possible). As well, these same stores have stronger customer bases than the newer, “larger” locations where Sprouts has not worked as hard to establish its brand story. When considering all three factors – size, age and location, it's natural to doubt the success of a strategy focused solely on only one as the “go smaller” approach suggests.

On one hand, it's commendable there are no sacred cows in Sprouts' approach to addressing the concern of building costs. If “going smaller” is a potential answer, certainly, it needs to be up for consideration. Yet, it doesn't appear Sprouts has fully settled on smaller size as the ultimate solution.

We don’t know exactly how it’s going to play out, but when you look at the cost per square foot, we need to find a way of not spending as much money.

There Will Be A Shift

At this juncture, my personal opinion is there will be a smaller footprint for newly-built Sprouts locations. My opinion isn't based on the facts presented. Rather, I suspect it simply because a smaller size is still being discussed as an option after Mr. Sinclair's first 100 days.

I think we can get a lot more stores into 2021 and 2022 with an approach that makes them a little smaller.

That's not to say there won't be a noticeable shift in the ideas presented in discussions with analysts and shareholders. The shift will most likely be in how and why the decision was made. Rather than blaming building costs, the focus will be redirected to operations. It's already started.

New stores have been increasingly more complicated and become more expensive to operate and build.

The deli expansion that began in 2015 looks to be a potential casualty.

Our newer, bigger stores with the enhanced Deli proposition in it - the customers like them. They’re just costing a little bit too much for us and they’re taking up a little bit too much space. (emphasis added)

Some of the increased costs in building new stores may relate to staffing shortages in the construction industry. Ironically, the “costing too much” reference in the comment above most likely pertains to the staffing requirements necessary to operate an expanded deli.

The "taking up too much space" reference may pertain to the seating areas included in some layouts.

Furthermore Mr. Sinclair is definitely a fan of Sprouts' resemblance to a farmers market in appearance and experience.

In terms of a farmers market feel, the smaller stores create that farmers market feel that we’re trying to kind of replicate and it’s got the assortment and product offer that we wanted to have.

It's hard to argue the newer designs don't somewhat obstruct an open view.

Digging Into Deli

The expansion of the deli design started in 2014.

We have tested a lot of different elements: salad bars, carving stations, a breakfast bar in the mornings, full-service center of the plate. And, the customer response has been fantastic.

Options were tested throughout 2015.

This year, we have rolled out our new and expanded deli offerings into a select number of new stores and existing stores. These enhancements include features like a new salad bar stocked with ready-to-eat healthy and flavorful salads, a full-service deli case with prepared proteins and healthy side dishes and an improved and expanded assortment of component meals and side dishes. We are pleased with the results from this test and are currently planning to incorporate many of these offerings into a greater number of new stores in 2016 and will also begin to roll out to some of our existing stores in 2016. These enhancements require an elevated level of customer service in the store. So, the expansion will include a keen focus on customer service training for our team members.

By 2015 year-end reporting in early 2016, Sprouts had target locations identified.

As you know, we tested an improved deli offering in a few stores in 2015, featuring an extensive prepared-salad offering, prepared-food service case, fresh juices and specialty coffee. We plan to add the new deli offering in approximately 70% of our new stores as well as over 30 existing stores in 2016.

By year-end 2017, the enhanced deli had expanded to more than 130 stores - not quite half of the company's 285 total locations.

In 2018, the grocer opted to further expand the layout:

We introduced an enhanced store layout designed to facilitate guest engagement and showcase our unique product assortment. We’ll open more stores with this layout in 2019 and further expand our deli oﬀerings to provide more fresh and healthy prepared meals for on-the-go and convenience shoppers. (emphasis added)

From fiscal 2014 to fiscal 2018, the average store size crept higher - from 27,502 square feet to 28,849 square feet. After peaking at $601 in fiscal 2015, the average sales per square foot hovered between $570 and $580 from fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2018.

Source: Author-created from company data

Whether the split can be wholly contributed to the deli expansion is yet undetermined, but the split between net sales of perishables and non-perishables did distinctly change in fiscal 2016.

Source: Author-created from company data

Curiously, when the new management team has referenced store size, they must be referring to averages.

The size of our store prototype has only increased slightly over the last few years. (emphasis added)

Taking a closer look at the relation between growth in location count and growth in gross square feet may be revealing the culprit capturing management's attention. Based on the bump in gross square footage, locations built in 2018 equate to a footprint at least 10% larger.

Source: Author-created from company data

Furthermore, using these numbers to project 2019 creates noticeable slippage in key sales statistics.

Just as curiously, over half of the locations added in 2018, with larger footprints due to the enhanced deli, fell in Sprouts' densest locale. At year-end 2017, just over half of Sprouts stores were located in three states. Of the 30 locations added in 2018, 15 were added in Arizona, California and Nevada at 5, 6 and 4 stores respectively.

If the newer, larger stores were in the same areas as older, established stores, it may not be practical to expect out-performance for the newer.

Again, there are far more unexplained curiosities than explained.

Know What You Are and How To Do It

Despite the unknowns, there were moments of clarity in the third quarter earnings call worthy of note.

Sprouts may not yet know the optimal size of a store to be built past 2020. But, Sprouts CFO, Chip Molloy, did share the grocer's base case for geographic expansion. The company expects to support such expansion with comparable store sales growth:

I mean this is a business that if we want to build square footage long-term, to be able to create an earnings growth environment, you have to do 2.5+% comp. And that’s the goal for us - to get to a place where we’re able to deliver the kind of comp with stable gross margins that creates a meaningful earnings growth while you’re still building square footage.

As mentioned earlier, Sprouts CSS growth in the third quarter was 1.5% year-over-year. Year-to-date in 2019, CSS growth is 1% compared to the first nine months of 2018.

While the grocer concentrates on determining an optimal layout and improving CSS growth among other key initiatives, Sprouts will slow its geographic expansion in 2020. The list of new locations has been narrowed to 20 but it's too late to deflate the size.

We’ve looked at all the stores that were in flight for next year and for those that we felt like really we’re on the fringe and we really would prefer from a supply chain perspective or a cost perspective, we’ve done our best to unwind those. The ones that are still on the list are what we believe are the better locations of the class.

There is some opportunity for us to improve the 2020 build costs, but not by as much as what we think it can be going forward in terms of making the store slightly smaller.

The 2020 stores will look the same as the stores 2018 [the stores you’ve seen in the enhanced prototypes with the larger deli].”

A second noteworthy moment relative to Sprouts' key initiatives surfaced when Mr. Sinclair discussed competition. His comments seemed to assure Sprouts would not be haphazardly experimenting with its brand similar to Lucy Ricardo's antics.

But I’m a big believer that if a retailer knows what it wants to be, we should stick to being good at what we are. We’ll watch what the competitors are doing. Our differentiation in terms of the product assortment that we have, in terms of what we do in bulk, in terms of the advice we give in vitamins, in terms of the clarity that we have around our plant-based initiative, the clarity that we have around our vegan initiative, those kind of initiatives create a differentiation that will mean people, we want people and we think people, will migrate to the Sprouts brand and respect that particular initiative. It [competitors' decisions] doesn’t over-concern me.

A Fresh Concern

Clarity can provide comfort. But, for Sprouts, more time is needed to gain all of the clarity it needs to make change. In fact, the grocer mentioned needing more time no less than five times during the earnings call. For shareholders, this means 2020 should be a year of unfolding answers and clarity.

But, financially, it's not likely to offer much comfort.

It [2020] probably won’t look a whole heck of a lot different than this year.

This means Sprouts could be considered “dead money” as it “takes the time” to determine answers and define initiatives. To combat this, there may be another option Sprouts should consider to create shareholder return.

Sprouts' Board has authorized four share repurchase programs since 2015 - $150 million in November 2015, $250 million in September 2016, $250 million in February 2017 and $350 million in February 2018. Sprouts has actively repurchased shares since - $294.3 million in 2016, $203.4 million in 2017, $258.3 million in 2018 and $163.3 million to date in 2019. It has $55 million remaining on the latest authorization effective until December 2019. Since year-end 2015, Sprouts has retired 41.34 million shares and now has 118.14 million shares outstanding.

Rather than establishing a new share repurchase program in 2020, Sprouts should consider initiating a dividend. Sprouts' buybacks over the past four years total $919.3 million. An annual dividend payment of $0.60 per share growing 10% annually over the next four years would cost the grocer far less - between 35% and 40% of the expenditures used on buybacks in the past four years.

When the share price is under $20 on an initial $0.60 dividend payment, the yield would equate to 3% or more. This type of yield could attract another demographic of investor. It could also help establish a floor for the share price.

Final Considerations

My investment club initially invested in Sprouts in 2014 and reinvested in 2015. We currently show a small paper loss. For investors in our situation, advisors would most likely recommend we recognize there's a cost in lost opportunities. We should probably take a loss on our Sprouts investment sooner rather than later. When the grocer has its future plans better defined, we could allocate another investment.

There's little chance we are alone in the situation. It's likely there are many more shareholders with a paper loss than not. Initiation of a dividend has the potential to alter their decisions. Sprouts should add the idea to its list.

