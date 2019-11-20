Berkshire Hathaway: Historic Buying Opportunity Meets Flawed Repurchase Plan

Charlie and I favor repurchases when two conditions are met: first, a company has ample funds to take care of the operational and liquidity needs of its business; second, its stock is selling at a material discount to the company’s intrinsic business value, conservatively calculated.” – 2011 Annual Letter

With over $128 billion cash and cash equivalents, it is evident that Berkshire Hathaway has ample liquidity to fund its businesses operational and liquidity needs. Moreover, as I will demonstrate, Berkshire trades at 10x the earnings of its non-insurance operating businesses – indicating a significant discount to intrinsic value. Given Buffett’s two preconditions for share repurchases are likely met, the current repurchase authorization is a logical undertaking. However, I argue that in its existing structure, this authorization is inefficient both in creating significant value for ongoing shareholders and making a dent in the current excess cash position. Notably, the liquidity of both “A” and “B” share classes is insufficient for Berkshire to acquire a meaningful number of shares without having a significant impact on the price of those shares. Additionally, in my interpretation of 10b5-1 plans, Berkshire likely does not have “safe harbor” to make repurchases for a significant number of trading days, further limiting their participation in the repurchase market. As a solution, I argue Berkshire would benefit from utilizing a partial tender offer as a mechanism to increase intrinsic value for ongoing shareholders, deploy excess capital, and benefit selling shareholders.

Starting with valuation, I calculate that Berkshire will end 2019 with a book value of $420 billion, meaning the shares currently trade at 1.27x my estimate of Q4 book value (the value of Berkshire’s equity holdings has increased by approximately $21 billion since the end of the 3rd quarter). For perspective, over the past 30 years, Berkshire’s price-to-book value has averaged around 1.57x. While book value is a reasonable starting point for discussing valuation, I believe it has become less relevant as an increasing amount of earnings come from wholly owned businesses whose augmented values are not captured on the balance sheet.

In valuing Berkshire, I start with the current market capitalization and then subtract the value of the equity portfolio (net of deferred tax liabilities), the value of cash equivalents and fixed income holdings (netted for a $20 billion minimum cash balance), as well as the value of partially owned businesses, to derive what I am paying for Berkshire’s wholly owned businesses. Note that this is similar to the “grove” valuation methodology outlined by Buffett in the 2018 shareholder letter. “I believe Berkshire’s intrinsic value can be approximated by summing the values of our four asset-laden groves and then subtracting an appropriate amount for taxes eventually payable on the sale of marketable securities.” I acknowledge there is an age-old debate on the treatment on insurance float in calculating intrinsic value. My position is that as Berkshire consistently generates underwriting profits, float is essentially a zero interest (more often than not a negative interest) perpetual loan. Conservatively, I do not include any potential underwriting profits in my earnings estimates although Berkshire has generated underwriting income in 15 of the last 16 years. Investors who disagree with my treatment of float/underwriting income should feel free to make any adjustments they deem necessary.

Berkshire Hathaway Commentary Shares outstanding (Class B equivalent) 2,445 Price $ 219.00 Market Capitalization 535,455 Less: Current 11/19 Equity Portfolio 235,530 Includes OXY pref, excludes KHC Less: Deferred Tax Liabilities (26,880) 21% tax on est. $128 billion unrealized gains Net value 208,650 Less: Cash & fixed income 147,326 $128 billion cash, $19 billion fixed income Less: $20 billion withholding requirement (20,000) Stated minimum cash position Net value 127,326 Less: Non-controlled businesses 19,200 KHC at FMV, $9 billion other biz. Implied value of operating businesses 180,279 Non-Insurance Operating 2019 est. Railroad & utilities 8,317 My estimate Manufacturing, service & retail 10,087 My estimate Corporate interest expense (252) Q3 expense annualized Total 18,152 Implied earnings multiple 9.9

The above analysis suggests investors are implicitly paying $180 billion for just over $18 billion in earnings from the non-insurance operating businesses, or a ~10x multiple. I believe this compares extremely favorably to the current S&P multiple of over 19x – especially when considering that nearly half of these earnings are derived from railroads and utilities, businesses that typically garner premium multiples on a standalone basis. Note that if investors paid a 19x multiple for Berkshire’s operating business, although I am not arguing they should, the implied price per share would approximate $286. However, this valuation discussion is not important so much as to determine that Berkshire is worth “x” per share, but rather to demonstrate that its intrinsic value is well in excess of the current price. Having shown this, it makes sense to turn to the share repurchase authorization and its current limitations.

I believe the biggest constraints on share repurchases are low trading volume and the potential lack of safe harbor under a 10b5-1 plan. Over the last year, volumes have averaged around 290 and 4 million per day for A and B shares, respectively. This works out to about $1 billion per day in combined volume at the current prices. There are 252 trading days per year so we can extrapolate annual turnover of $252 billion. However, I believe this significantly overstates the number of shares available for repurchase. A bit of explanation is required to demonstrate my theory. As fair warning, readers should note that I am not a securities lawyer and the following is my interpretation based on my own research and analysis.

10b5-1 share plans are designed to protect the investing public from insiders (individuals or entities) from using material non-public information to their benefit while still allowing them to transact in their own shares. For instance, I think we all agree it would be unfair for a CEO to sell a large amount of stock once he/she realizes the company will miss earnings or lower guidance, etc. Essentially, the 10b5-1 regulations require companies and insider individuals to pre-commit to their sales or purchases of stock in advance of periods where they may have access to material non-public information. In their 10-Q disclosures, Berkshire appears to disavow this commitment.

The program does not specify a maximum number of shares to be repurchased or obligate Berkshire to repurchase any specific dollar amount or number of Class A or Class B shares…”

To the contrary, the decision to repurchase is at the constant discretion of Buffett and Munger

share repurchases can be made at any time that both Warren Buffett, Berkshire’s Chairman and CEO, and Charlie Munger, a Berkshire Vice Chairman, believe that the repurchase price is below Berkshire’s intrinsic value, conservatively determined.”

While this strategy is optimal for ensuring that Berkshire does not overpay for its shares, it is sub-optimal in that I believe they lose “safe harbor” under 10b5-1, meaning they must forgo share repurchases when insiders have material non-public information. My understanding of material non-public information is information, that if disseminated, would have a substantial impact on the share price. Examples that I can think of that may be especially pertinent to Berkshire would be advance knowledge of a contemplated acquisition or unreleased earnings information. To test my theory empirically, I went back and looked at the disclosures in recent 10-Q’s since the amended repurchase authorization was announced.

Q3 2018 – Berkshire commences share repurchases on 8/7, the Tuesday following their Q2 earnings release – Berkshire typically reports on Saturday morning. They announced the amended share repurchase program on 7/18 and stated would not initiate repurchases until they announced Q2 earnings.

Q4 2018 – Berkshire repurchases shares between 10/11-10/18. Note that the shares fell from the all-time high of $223.94 on 10/9 to an intraday low of $203.28 on 10/11. They stopped repurchases on the 10/19 even as the share price fell below $200, possibly indicating a restricted period commencing approximately two weeks before Q3 earnings were announced on 11/3. After earnings, Berkshire’s shares again approached their record highs. Berkshire recommences repurchases of A shares between 12/13 and 12/24 as the price fell below $200 (in B share equivalents) during last December’s market downturn.

Q1 2019 – Berkshire commences share repurchases on 2/26, the Tuesday following the release of 4Q earnings and the Annual Report. No repurchases were made between the end of the 4th quarter and the earnings release.

Q2 2019 – Berkshire repurchases shares between 4/1-4/10, ending repurchases more than three weeks before Q1 earnings. Berkshire again commences repurchases on 5/28 after 5/4 earnings report. Note that the share price fell from around $219 prior to the Q1 report to around $200 when repurchases commenced, perhaps again indicating a price sensitivity to share repurchases.

Q3 2019 - Berkshire commences share repurchases on 8/5, the Monday following their Q2 earnings report. No repurchases were made between the end of Q2 and the earnings announcement.

While there is obviously a self-imposed valuation constraint on Berkshire’s repurchases, the above analysis demonstrates that Berkshire has not repurchased shares for at least two weeks preceding an earnings announcement. Again, unlike most companies, I contend this is likely due to lack of safe harbor under a 10b5-1 plan. For argument’s sake, let’s assume that Berkshire is precluded from repurchases for two weeks before three quarterly reports and a month before the annual report (Berkshire reports Q4 earnings/annual report approximately eight weeks after the end of year). This works out to around 50 “lost” trading days. Thus, even in a “perfect” year where shares traded below conservatively calculated intrinsic value on 100% of trading days, Berkshire could only make repurchases on around 200 of those days, or roughly 4 days out of 5. Again, at $1 billion in turnover per day, that works out to about $200 billion on an annualized basis at the current price.

While $200 billion is a very large number, there needs to be some context put around it. First, Berkshire generated $23 billion in free cash flow in 2018, a number that is likely to increase over time given higher operating earnings, dividends, and interest income. However, using this number as a proxy, if Berkshire were to deploy all their free cash flow into share repurchases, it would equate to just under 12% of volumes at the current price. Let’s compare this to a repurchase powerhouse like Apple. In the most recent quarter, AAPL repurchased $18 billion of stock, or just over 100% of free cash flow. Yet, given the massively higher volume in AAPL stock, they only accounted for 5.1% of the total volume. If Berkshire were to adopt a similar strategy, they would need to acquire 2.4x the relative volume. Again, this assumes that Berkshire shares trade at a conservative calculation of intrinsic value, according to Buffett and Munger, on 100% of trading days. Obviously, the more active Berkshire is in their own shares, the more likely they are to cause upward movement in the share price, such that aggressive share repurchases ultimately become self-defeating. Moreover, this analysis only deals with trying to deploy existing cash flow and gives no mention to the additional volume impact Berkshire would face if they tried to actually reduce the existing $128 billion cash position.

As outlined above, Berkshire’s current share repurchase authorization is unlikely to have a meaningful impact on excess capital or increase intrinsic value for remaining shareholders. An obvious solution would be to declare a special or recurring dividend. However, that solution is not tax efficient nor does it increase intrinsic value for shareholders. In my opinion, a better solution would be to partial tender for shares at a price that induces sellers but still increases intrinsic value per share for those who opt not to sell. Given we have shown Berkshire is trading at about 10x earnings, I would argue there is significant flexibility above the current share price whereby a partial tender offer could simultaneously benefit remaining shareholders while offering selling shareholders a higher price than they may garner in the open market.

As an illustrative example, at a partial tender offer price of $240 per share, Berkshire could retire 10% of outstanding shares for $59 billion. Berkshire would be buying back stock at an implied multiple of under 13x earnings of its non-insurance operating companies, which I consider highly reasonably relative to the S&P multiple of >19x and the 10-year bond at 1.8%. Moreover, Berkshire would still have about $70 billion in cash.

Berkshire Hathaway Commentary Shares outstanding (Class B equivalent) 2,445 Tender price $ 240.00 Market Capitalization 586,800 10% tender = $59 billion Less: Current 11/19 Equity Portfolio 235,530 Includes OXY pref, excludes KHC Less: Deferred Tax Liabilities (26,880) 21% tax on est. $128 billion unreal. gains Net value 208,650 Less: Cash & fixed income 147,326 $128 billion cash, $19 billion fixed income Less: $20 billion witholding requirement (20,000) Stated minimum cash position Net value 127,326 Less: Non-controlled businesses 19,200 KHC at FMV, $9 billion other biz. Implied value of operating businesses 231,624 Non-Insurance Operating 2019 est. Railroad & utilities 8,317 My estimate Manufacturing, service & retail 10,087 My estimate Corporate interest expense (252) Q3 expense annualized Total 18,152 Implied earnings multiple 12.8

I believe there are other benefits to a partial tender offer as well. As Berkshire shareholders know well, Buffett has had his “elephant gun” primed and ready to go for years, but prey has remained elusive. In the interim, cash has continued to pile up, necessitating that Berkshire hunt bigger, and likely rarer game. While I acknowledge that conditions may change at a moment’s notice, and Berkshire may stumble across a great opportunity to deploy a very large amount of capital, reducing that capital modestly in the interim would mean that singles, doubles, and triples become more acceptable and meaningful pitches to swing at instead of just waiting for a walk-off home run. Additionally, there is an opportunity cost in the form of low returning cash that must be measured against repurchasing what Buffett knows best, Berkshire shares, or waiting for the perfect opportunity for a large acquisition. Each passing day increases that cost.

To conclude, I believe Berkshire’s share repurchase plan is rational and additive to intrinsic value, however, its efficacy is hampered by the large amount of capital Berkshire must deploy for it to be meaningful relative to the limited liquidity provided by its shares. Ultimately, a partial tender offer may be the most efficient way to resolve this conundrum as it would provide a meaningful outlet for excess capital, give selling shareholders a better price than they would garner in the open market, and increase intrinsic value for remaining shareholders.

