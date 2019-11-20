Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) CEO Joe Papa Presents at Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference Call November 20, 2019 10:55 AM ET

Joe Papa - CEO

Annabel Samimy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

Annabel Samimy

Great. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Bausch Health Presentation. It’s our pleasure to have CEO, Joe Papa here with us, who I think has orchestrated probably one of the tremendous feat I would say from three years ago. And it’s fair to say that Bausch is in a relatively stable position right. I think, you’ve got probably 75% to 80% of your revenues in the growth phase, in the state of the growth as opposed to state of decline. Obviously, there is still a couple of areas of work to do. So, obviously, that’s getting dermatology back on track and getting the leverage back to much more reasonable level. But, you are well on your way. So, why don’t I, let you take a few minutes, give everyone a lay of the land. And then, we can go into Q&A.

Joe Papa

Sure. So, it’s pleasure to be here with everyone. It’s a chance to talk about some of the things that we’ve been working very hard at Bausch Health. First and foremost, I’d start with that we have, we think transformed the Company through -- going through a stabilization, then going in turnaround, now ultimately transformation where we’re focused on growing the business. We’ve now -- in the last quarter we’ve reported a couple of weeks ago, we’ve talked about this being our seventh consecutive quarter of organic growth. So, we’re very pleased about that. If you look at the sub segments of our business, again, well said that we have 80% of our business, which is the Bausch & Lomb business and the Salix business showing growth. In fact, the Bausch & Lomb is now showing 12 consecutive quarters of organic growth. So, we’re very pleased with what we’re seeing in the business, the direction it’s going. We’re importantly investing behind the business. We increased the amount of research and development, we spend dramatically. When I joined, it was $300 million; now, we’re up to about $450 million a year now. Specifically, we guided this year for $480 million. So, we’re continuing to make investments in research and development with the belief that we can grow our sales and continue to show that organic growth.

Importantly, we’re launching new products. Those new products are generating results that we’re looking for. And that’s helping us as well. And at the same time, as you mentioned, on the leverage side, when I joined, we had about $32.3 billion of debt. We’ve now paid down approximately $8.5 billion of debt. So, we’re now in that 23 range, 23.5 range. So, very pleased with the results we’re seeing, but importantly know we have a lot more work to do to generate long-term shareholder value.

Annabel Samimy

Okay, great. So maybe I can -- we can just start with the bigger picture. You’ve laid out some three-year growth targets, 4% to 6% revenue growth, 5% to 8% EBITDA growth. From the beginning of this year, it looks like you’ve been starting to grow into that but you’re not quite there. So, it implies that there will be an acceleration towards the end of the year and into the coming year. So, maybe you can lay out for us what you think will be the drivers of the acceleration, both on the revenue and EBITDA line, understanding very well that early part of the year, maybe you’re working with some divestitures.

Joe Papa

Sure. So, well said, I think, that really is what we…

Annabel Samimy

Did I answer your question…

Joe Papa

No, you’ve said it very well. I think, what we’ve been focused on is finding the organic growth. But, the important comment that I'll add to just to extenuate what you're saying is that we also have to work through some loss of exclusivity during this year. We expect that we’ll work through approximately $354 million of loss of exclusivity. So, that part of what we’ve had to go through in order to show that organic growth. But, if you think about our organic growth, in the first quarter, we had about 5% organic growth, about 3% in the second quarter, and in our third quarter now we've demonstrated about 4% organic growth.

So, despite working through these loss-of-exclusivities, we're still growing. We believe we're growing mostly through the impact of our Significant Seven products has really been the major driver for that, and how we're going to grow going through the future. I don't want to guide anything specifically to the fourth quarter other than the guidance that we've put out for the revenue and EBITDA that we put out before. That’s probably what I'd be able to say about the fourth quarter. But, we're very pleased at what we're seeing in terms of the turnaround of this Company. In places where we had to make investments, we've made those investments, and we're getting a great return on investments for the shareholders.

Annabel Samimy

Anything within the Significant Seven that we can point to or is it just as a collective, that's going to drive you out of this -- into this 4% to 6%?

Joe Papa

Yes. I'd say, when we talk about our Significant Seven, we clearly think -- talking about year-over-year growth, the importance of the BRYHALI, the importance of DUOBRII are clearly important drivers. We made a comment during the call that the -- both VYZULTA and LUMIFY have done better than we expected this year. And that's obviously helping our growth of the Significant Seven. Significant Seven specifically are up 65% versus a year ago. And we think that's obviously great progress in terms of what we're expecting for the future.

Annabel Samimy

Okay, great. So, maybe we can talk about the investments that you've made so far. They've generated pretty tangible returns. Obviously Project CORE is helping on the profitability side. SG&A investments have driven XIFAXAN and GI, R&D. Obviously we're seeing it treating the dermatology franchise. I guess, what are some of the upcoming investment issues that you have going forward that might take you into the ‘22 to ‘23 range? And what you're…

Joe Papa

Yes. So, first and foremost, you're absolutely right. Project CORE has been a big positive for us. We made investments there. Importantly, we're being smarter about where we coupon, what programs we put in place, we kind of go after those that drive the best value. We talked about Project CORE as delivering approximately $75 million for our program this year. And I am confident to say that we will hit or exceed that number. So, feel very good about what Project CORE has done for us.

On this specific question though, where are we investing? One of the things we’ve talked about is the silicone hydrogel product is an important opportunity for us, to launch that silicone hydrogel daily lens. We've launched it in Japan, but we needed to put additional capital expenditure behind and preparing to launch that globally. We've done that. We've increased our CapEx in both U.S. and in Waterford, Ireland, our two manufacturing facilities for that product. That’s going to help us and that's an investment we knew we had to make as we launch SiHy Daily in -- at the end of 2020 in United States, and then after that, we'll launch it in Europe.

So, that's a big investment for us. The other thing we've done is a little bit on the investment side is we made the decision to go out and acquire TRULANCE as a simple example of where we saw it was a perfect fit of taking TRULANCE, pairing it with our XIFAXAN, and if I can use the word synergy, there is real synergy there. Because those are two products, we think we have a best in class products for IBS-D with XIFAXAN and we think that TRULANCE product is a best in class label for IBS-D Obviously we’re not there yet. We only have about a 4% market share market, but there is a lot of upside we believe in TRULANCE. So, those are the kind of things that we’ll continue to invest in. Part of the other -- the final comment I’d say would be R&D. We’ve dramatically increased it as I mentioned. That’s the other place we’re going to continue to invest in for the future for our Company.

Annabel Samimy

And when we talk about R&D investments, where do you place most of those R&D investments, is it across all the core franchises or is there specific franchise that is more R&D intensive?

Joe Papa

Yes. It’s a really a portfolio. We’re looking at it from a portfolio view. Obviously, our Bausch & Lomb business being approximately 57% of our business gets a large part of the investment of R&D dollars. But obviously we’re also looking at -- and specifically in Bausch & Lomb, we’re spending a lot of time on the surgical business because that’s one place where we believe it generates a very -- a relatively faster return on investment in R&D in surgical, usually a fastest time to market. So that’s one place we’re investing significant dollars. The other area I also mentioned is silicone hydrogel daily launch as being good example of it. But beyond that, it is the XIFAXAN next generation product that we’re looking at. We are going after a next generation formulation of XIFAXAN as well as the new indication. We said publicly that we’re going after a postoperative Crohns with XIFAXAN. We’re going after an acute hepatic encephalopathy, we’re going after a SIBO indication, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth indication. And then, finally within XIFAXAN, we’re looking at what if we were able to control these patients before they get hepatic encephalopathy when they’re in a decompensation cirrhosis opportunity. So those will be places we’re looking at.

We also have -- when we acquired the Synergy company, we picked up dolcanatide as another opportunity. And finally in addition, we licensed the right -- and amiselimod S1P modulator, we believe that we’ve got some very interesting activity for the GI conditions. So we’re going to go after that. We announced on our call, there is one question on amiselimod, the question is that whether or not there is a cardiovascular signal. We do not believe so. But, we said the best thing to do is to run a very comprehensive FDA approved protocol and determine whether or not there is a signal or not for cardiovascular. If there is no signal, it will then open it up for a variety of new indications in the gastrointestinal opportunity. So, that’s the other place we’re investing as we sit here today and hopeful to have some data on that in early 2020.

Annabel Samimy

Great. So, maybe I can ask, as you think about potential assets that you can bring in for external investments. Are you at a point now -- are your franchise is at a point now that you’re becoming a go to partner, are people now coming to you bringing assets either into GI or into dermatology or into eye health? Where are you in that phase, or are you still going out there seeking assets?

Joe Papa

The answer is yes, we are going -- go out and seek assets, yes we are. We still prioritize our debt repayment as our primary goal. But, as we did with the Synergy assets and acquiring TRULANCE where we can find opportunities that fit well with us strategically and generate a great return to our shareholders, we’re going to go after those assets. So, that’s the kind of thing we're looking at. What I would say is that with all due respect to my competitors in the ophthalmology and eye care space, we think we are the most integrated eye care company. And by that I mean that we are not only in contact lenses, which is number of people are in but we have contact lenses, we have the ophthalmology prescription business, we have the multipurpose solutions, we have the surgical business, we have the consumer business. So, when it comes to eye care, we think we are the most integrated eye care company out there. And that's one of the places where we think we can continue to invest both internally through research and development but also through partnering. If people are looking for a partner in eye care, they know that Bausch & Lomb has 165 years of legacy position in eye care. So, that's one of the places where we expect we will continue to grow organically but also look for partnering opportunities.

Same comment with our Selix business. That business is doing phenomenal, got great growth, especially behind our XIFAXAN product, but even across the franchise. We've talked about what TRULANCE was doing.

So, those are the kinds of places where we think that -- when it comes to gastroenterology, it's another place where we think that people are looking for partners, they're going to think about the Selix business as place to partner.

Annabel Samimy

Okay. So, you touched on a point that I think people forget in all the drama that was going and that was evolving into Bausch Health. Each of your franchises taken alone are actually quite -- have an amount of breadth and depth in it that as a standalone company in itself, they would be viewed as highly valuable. But, I think, the equity holders clearly see that there's insufficient value being ascribed to each of these different franchises, just taking eye care alone. I mean, you have Cooper, which also has a broad portfolio, trading in 18 countries with that. So, how do you -- do you have any plans to try to unlock that value, whether it'd be through a spinoff? I mean, GI should get at least the 12 times [ph] value by itself. So, how do you reconcile the disconnect in the value of each of these separate franchises with what's actually being ascribed to your stock today? That's a difficult question but that's a reality.

Joe Papa

The summation of your comment is that we're undervalued?

Annabel Samimy

Yes, I think so. But, everyone...

Joe Papa

We agree. So, I think my comment is that, as you would expect from this executive team that we're going to do everything we can to unlock the value of this Company for our shareholders. We’ll look at any and all alternatives to unlock value. But, as you appropriately say, if you look at the multiple of where an Alcon or Cooper's trading versus where we're trading, we're approximately half of what they're trading at. So, that's the kind of thing that we're going to continue to look at. We obviously have a plan to unlock value in our Company as we reduce our leverage in the Company and pay down the debt. Obviously we paid down $8.5 billion already. But we'll continue to look at it. I mean, one of the things we've done -- I joined in May of 2016, we have sold assets that generated proceeds of approximately $3.8 billion to unlock what we think is the value in this Company to pay down the debt. So, we'll continue to look at whatever is the right thing to do to unlock shareholder value. But, we've got a plan and we're going to continue to execute on it. But we're certainly open to anything that will expedite this plan for the benefit of our shareholders and as we move forward, pay down the debt.

Annabel Samimy

Okay. I know last year, maybe even earlier in this year, a lot of people are talking about fact where your stock [indiscernible] stock now seen enough recovery that you could consider something like that and accelerate the best pay down. So, you can unlock the value of these various franchises.

Joe Papa

I think the right answer there is, as I said before that we think that we’re undervalued. So, it’s a little bit difficult -- if you believe of the value and the Company, it would be hard to do something like that right now. We’ve got a plan to execute to grow our way through and to grow EBITDA, we think it’s a best way to get to that debt leverage down. But, as I said to your previous question is there are other alternatives that present themselves, so you expect the management team to look at any and all alternatives to unlock the value of this Company.

Annabel Samimy

Okay. Just before I got other questions, is there anyone in the audience have any questions?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Joe Papa

Yes. I’m going to repeat the question. The question was, in the area of partnering, specifically in ophthalmology, are there any specific areas that I would choose to partner within? And as I said, we think we’ve got a good portfolio of products in the surgical side but we certainly seek to add to that. On the contact lens side, that’s really going to come all from organic growth. So, the one area that we do think there is an opportunity in the franchise going forward is in the prescription business. That’s one area that we do think there is some partnership opportunities. And one of the presenters that was just hear, Clearside was here. And that’s one of the areas we just announced about two months ago now I guess, it was a partnership with Clearside and XIPERE that we think it’s an interesting opportunity, that application is in a lead product, but then there is potentially other applications that we think are important to us. So, look to us on the surgical side, look for us on the ophthalmology prescription side and as those two markets come together, those will be the place that we’re clearly looking to partner on.

Lens is we think that organically -- Bausch & Lomb is the one that invented the soft contact lens. So, we think we’ve got a great legacy team there, doing great research and development. We will launch our silicone hydrogel into the market. It has already been launched in Japan, but we’ll launch in the U.S. next year, latter half of next year and then obviously Europe beyond that. So it’s mostly in the surgical and the prescription side of the business that we’ve looked to partner.

Annabel Samimy

So, maybe we can talk about some of these investments that you’re going to make through business development. Luckily you do have cash flow right now where you can consider these bolt-on acquisitions as you have with TRULANCE, as you have with Clear -- license and Clearside technology. Are you at a point now that your cash flow is sufficient that you can start thinking of something a little bit bigger, more transformative, you want to go down that path again, or you’re happy with the bolt-on strategy that you stated?

Joe Papa

So, I think first and foremost, we recognize we have too much debt and we’re working to pay down that debt. And that’s the first priority. But, where we find opportunities, like a project Synergy and acquiring TRULANCE and dolcanatide, do I think if that was to show up the opportunity we go after into, the answer is absolutely yes. That fits so perfectly. Strategically what we’re trying to do, it was a chance to leverage the XIFAXAN primary care program that we put promotion in place. It makes sense everyday to do it again. So, we’ll look to this and try to find more of these opportunities. They’re not always available, but we do think that there will be opportunities for us to do more of that going into the future. If we -- the best answer for any company in healthcare, as you speak in natural balance between growing organically which I think is really important but then also bolting on some opportunities where you can leverage your infrastructure, leverage your know-how and R&D to bring forth more growth for company and help make you even better solution for solving the problems of eye health, solving the problems of gastroenterology or solving the problems or dermatology business.

Annabel Samimy

Okay. So maybe we can dig a little deeper on the various franchises. You've already touched a little bit on Vision Care investment and GI. I wanted to talk about dermatology because that's still the area that is sort of at a point where turning around now it's a smaller percentage of your business. So, that's fair to make that statement. But it still does get outsized attention. This is just a one franchise that hasn't yet turned around. So, you have launched a number of products now. At what point do you think that you can see growth now getting outside from under these LOEs and is 2020 that growth year for derm? I think, I heard on the call that maybe 4Q might be trough. So, maybe you can give us a little color there and we can get a little bit more granular what the product also?

Joe Papa

Let me start with the big picture and get to the derm specifically. First and foremost, we do believe that we have about 80% of business going in the right direction, showing organic growth. That's our Salix business, our Bausch & Lomb business. And that we've shown that now for, I would say 12 consecutive quarters of Bausch & Lomb. But one that you're absolutely perfect to point out, the dermatology is lagging behind. We've always felt the solution for dermatology was new products, new products, new products. And now, we've had a chance to launch SILIQ, BRYHALI, ALTRENO and now of course DUOBRII. We believe it is those products that will help us -- now that we've gone through the loss of exclusivity, as Paul said, during the call, we are relatively at a stable platform now for derm. We can grow off this platform for the future. So, that's clearly how we are looking at this.

The great news we believe is that, if I've got 80% of the business going the right direction, as soon as I get derm turned around and starting to grow, that's going to be a very significant another growth driver for us. If I can approximate, we'd have ballpark 85% to 90% of business all going in the right direction, once we turn around the dermatology business. So, that's been an important initiative to us. We acknowledge, it's been about a year, year and a half behind the rest of the business. But we do see the new product, specifically some of the excitement we have with DUOBRII, off to a great start. It's already at about a 2,300 prescriptions per week. So, it's going in the right direction. We're excited about it. We did acknowledge that we're couponing some significantly right now, because we think that's the best long term driver of getting physicians to try the product. And once they try it, we think they're going to like the product.

We know that there is 7.5 million people with psoriasis in the United States as an example, only about 150,000, 200,000 go on biologics. Most of them use, like 8 million topical prescriptions a year. We think DUOBRII is a best in class solution because for the very first time, you can use a topical product to treat psoriasis. And you can treat to clear, not just a limited number of weeks, you can actually use the product till the psoriasis clears especially in places -- tough to clear areas, like their elbows, their knees. That we think is a game changer and why we're excited and how we're going to turn around and turn positive.

Annabel Samimy

Okay. I can't ignore the effort that you put out there. I know that some decided to extrapolate or allude that it might be $2 billion product but somehow I don't think it's the same price point of prescription. So maybe you can talk about what you think the actual peak opportunity is for a product like DUOBRII? Do you have access to a much larger population obviously than some of the antibodies? So, can you frame it for us, please?

Joe Papa

Yes. I'm always reluctant, resistant to try to put an absolute number on any individual product. But, I will say, what are we excited about, we change the game. We now have a product that you can treat to clear. And that is what most psoriasis -- 90% of the psoriasis patients will tell you when you ask them, how you want to treat the psoriasis, then want to treat it properly with something that goes on the site of activation. The biologics have a place, if you have very wide spread psoriasis, more than 10%, 15% body surface, you need to use that. But for most patients, they want to treat locally. That’s when we think DUOBRII will be a game changer for it. I really don’t want to put a number on it specifically. But I will say, there is 8 million prescriptions being written for a topical product for psoriasis. We think that when it comes to psoriasis that we should be a best in class alternative for those paitients.

Annabel Samimy

So, just one other question on DUOBRII. It is -- you did mention correctly 8 million people are treated with a topical product. Does DUOBRII fall into the same path that all the other dermatology products have fallen into, not exact necessarily but the same environment that needs to set through generic, needs to set through thousand other choices before you get to a DUOBRII, or have you now contracted with enough payers to see that they have modified restrictions in terms of access?

Joe Papa

We’re very pleased with our ability to contract DUOBRII. When we first talked about it after the launch, it was August, we had 30% coverage. I think, Paul was at our presentation in September and he talked about 38% coverage. I went to a presentation and I talked about 43% coverage in October. And as we did our earnings in November, we said we now have 57% coverage. That is just staggering in this day and age where you have new to blasts with many of the plans. 57% coverage in the first five months, we think is just outstanding. And our expectation is that we will have on order of 70% to 75% coverage at one year. So, we think that is a completely different situation than what’s happening with many of the plans that hopefully are talking on derm.

The reason we’re able to get that we believe is that we have a budget impact model that we present to market access managed care teams. And what we show is that a managed care plan that has a million lives, every time you add DUOBRII, if you have a million lives, you can say that on order of $3 million to $5 million a year. So, you can quickly hypothesize for a 20 million lives in managed care plan, they can make some real significant savings. And the way we believe we’re getting these savings is, there is one of few things, either you’re delaying the need to go on a biologic because you can use DUOBRII and delay the need to go biologics or you’re delaying the need to switch from biologic one to biologic two, that’s a very expensive -- that induction period is a very expensive time period for patients with psoriasis. So, if you delay going on to biologic, you take a patient that with biologic is on a $50,000, $60,000, $70,000 a year a patient, and you’re going to use DUOBRII, you’re going to be in order of magnitude lower than that. The other alternative is, you don’t have to go into an induction phase to switch from biologic one to biologic two. That obviously is also a big saver for the plan.

So, those are the two ways that we’ve been able to get to what we think is relatively quick acceptance of DUOBRII at 57% and why we think it will get to, let’s call it 70% to 75% in the one year timeframe.

Annabel Samimy

Okay. Can you just give us an idea of what that copay program is like? I mean, we’ve seen a new strategy -- it’s not a new strategy, but a more aggressive strategy for a number of pharmaceutical companies providing a significant amount of support upfront to generate the volume and subscriptions to be able to get on to plan as opposed to just offering your standard copay and hope [Technical Difficulty]. So, can you help us understand the structure of this copay program and how much support you're actually putting behind this?

Joe Papa

So, I think your characterization is correct. We’re putting significant copay assistance there to get the patients and the doctors able to get experienced with it. Because we believe this product, when people try it, they will find that this is very appropriate for them. I've heard some great anecdotal comments back from the field. I've actually had a chance personally go out there and work with sales reps to learn about the acceptance of DUOBRII. And we're very pleased with the results. You're 100% correct. We have put a significant effort behind the couponing of DUOBRII to allow physicians to try it. Because once they try it, we believe that they'll use it for a number of their psoriasis patients. I will go as far as saying that if a patient has psoriasis, we believe that there should be -- in their medicine catalogue, there should be a DUOBRII product. Because it really for all those psoriasis patients, even people on biologic are going to have some flares and breakthrough on a knee or an elbow, we think that would be perfect for that.

Annabel Samimy

So I guess patients in that whole concept negatively by saying that you're buying your way on to the market. But is this now -- the lay of land and what you have to do to have a successful launch in not just this state but any other states that has number of options in the market?

Joe Papa

I think, there is a challenge with what these new to markets blasts for six months, you have to work your way through this. But I would go to the example of when we launched XIFAXAN and IBS-D is exactly what we did. We put significant couponing upfront. We got the usage as that usage has then become more common [Technical Difficulty] we're now seeing and with XIFAXAN IBS-D as I mentioned on the call, it's up 14% versus a year ago. And we think a large part of that is attributable to some of the things we did early on with the launch of the product, coupon it, make it available. Once doctors get a chance to use it, they see in the case of IBS-D that they can treat for two weeks episodically and potentially eradicate the disease for a much longer duration. That’s something that makes the difference. We think the same thing will with DUOBRII.

Annabel Samimy

Okay. And I know we're just running out of time but one last general statement. It looks as if 2018 really is a trough year for EBITDA. Would you stand by that statement at this point, would you feel comfortable standing by that statement? Anything to put that in context for your leverage goals in coming years out it might take to get there?

Joe Papa

Sure. I mean, we're going to stick with what we said is that, our CAGR is we believe on revenue will be -- grow revenue in that 4% to 6% of CAGR, compound annual growth rate, but we also think on EBITDA will be in the 5% growth for the EBITDA. Now, there is going to always be ups and downs in any given quarter and year, depending on the loss of exclusivity, projects and things like that, but we stand by that CAGR. That's the kind of the thing that we expect to be able to deliver.

Annabel Samimy

Thank you. I think we're out of time.

Joe Papa

Thank you.