Research Frontiers: A Rank Speculation On A Fascinating Product

Is this one of those companies that “has a great future (and always will)” or has its time finally arrived?

It still is – but the company's latest products are getting more attention and more licensees.

Regular readers and Investor's Edge Marketplace subscribers know that I typically invest for the long term and do so with higher quality companies. I generally have a jaundiced eye when it comes to "concept" stocks. 90% (or more like 99%) of the time, these small companies touted as having "A product that will change the world!" or "This is clearly the next Amazon!" are struggling to gain traction for a reason, and the touts are writing a bunch of hooey.

But every now and again, while researching for my annual "Fallen Angels" list of larger, better financed and higher quality firms, I find a possible gem that just might break out. My speculation on Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) back during the dotcom boom only worked out because my trailing stop discipline took me out with a small profit before the dotbomb hit.

Concept stocks were all the rage back then. Since those heady days when REFR peaked at $35.69, it has been a long downhill slide. The high for this year was $5.38, the low was $1.23. It trades roughly at the midpoint of those extremes today.

Research Frontiers' claim to fame is that it holds numerous patents on what the industry calls "smart glass." Smart glass refers to glass that is electronically tintable all the way from 100% transparent to 100% opaque and anywhere in between that suits you. It does this by aligning miniscule particles in a thin film within a glass or plastic window. Users can instantly change the tint of their glass to help keep out harsh sunlight and, even more importantly, 95% of the heat in its power-off state. REFR's technology is protected by numerous patents.

In addition, their "SPD-SmartGlass" technology blocks UV and infrared rays regardless of whether the glass is in its clear or tinted state. This reduces air conditioning drag on cars, granting better fuel consumption numbers, and also has uses in airplanes, boats, homes, and offices' cooler. Those of you who have flown in some of the newer Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft have experienced this feature firsthand. The first time I saw it a year or so ago I had more fun tinting and un-tinting my window than watching bad movies or old sitcoms.

And now we take a brief time-out for the engineers among my faithful readers: the way this works is that a super thin layer of nano-particles is immersed in liquid and attached as a film to a single glass or plastic surface or between two pieces of glass or plastic. (Those of us living in colder climes are quite familiar with double-pane windows with a thin layer of air between them which might be heated by the sun during the day and then slowly lose that heat overnight.)

These suspended particles are then subjected by electrical current to either be 100% aligned, in which case the glass would be 100% transparent, or in a random distribution. The level of the voltage used (always quite small) can be adjusted to affect the level of randomness and therefore the level of transparency or opacity.

Now back to those who just want to know if this is a company worth owning. REFR's technology is, in my opinion, a really important step forward. The original concept came from Edwin Land (he of Polaroid cameras and a zillion or so other early technology patents back in the 1960s.) The current product is many orders of magnitude more advanced today.

Forget buying expensive window coverings except as decoration. Simply adjust the light to your satisfaction. Is a sunny south-facing bank of windows ruining your furniture and carpeting? No problem - tone it down while the sun is brightest and return it to completely clear later in the day. Or put it on a timer and never think twice about it.

Would you like more winter sunshine to warm your home but not blinding summer sun? Each season can be changed as can each day or anytime to suit your mood. Think about the energy savings, the lesser usage of fossil fuels, and the comfort this could provide.

Now imagine the same glass in your car. This glass alone could provide better gas mileage simply by allowing you to tint your windows to a certain degree allowed by law or to tint your sunroof however you like. Now extrapolate these benefits at the personal level to huge apartment and condominium complexes or the massive office buildings in urban areas. Personal comfort meets reduced fuel consumption. The size and number of air conditioning systems for these mammoth buildings could be drastically reduced, saving millions of dollars in construction and maintenance costs.

The fewer mechanical or electro-mechanical items you need to stuff into a given space (for instance, to open and close a sunroof) the more weight you save and, just as importantly, fewer moving parts will yield less maintenance issues.

Vision, Meet Reality

In 2000, when I made my first profitable-but-just foray into Research Frontiers, this was real-cool Star Wars stuff. And it was supposed to be just around the corner. That did not work out. But now, after 20 years, things are beginning to fall into place. Mercedes and McLaren are both using the technology in some of their higher-end cars, beginning with one they are jointly producing. (Mercedes has been using it in some sunroofs since 2012 on a test basis.)

In addition, on the last conference call, CEO Joseph Harary claimed there were 23 different models from a number of different auto manufacturers who are in various stages of discussion to incorporate REFR's technologies into their vehicles.

Mr. Harary is listed as the President, CEO, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel, chief cook and bottle-washer of REFR. OK, maybe not those last two but as the firm grows, he will need to be a good delegator and take a vacation every now and then!

In addition, a new license has been granted to Israeli manufacturer Gauzy. This makes it about 40 licensees using Research Frontiers' technology. Most are smaller firms but Panasonic is one of them and I suspect other majors will be added soon.

Gauzy's factory (in Germany) will be the second manufacturer of REFR's SPD film. (The other is Hitachi.) I think greater production as a result of this new licensee will mean better economies of scale, reducing the cost of the product, and the capability to make larger contiguous film strips (currently only about 3 feet, the new factory will have film strips larger than 5 feet, opening up entirely new markets in the architectural, cruise ships, trains and all other areas.)

We must remember that Research Frontiers does not produce anything itself. It licenses its technology to other firms which sell the product via their own, considerably larger in many cases, marketing departments.

This is a double-edged sword. On the good side, REFR's costs are not subject to the volatility of the fickle marketplace and the more this technology catches on the more licensees will likely want to enter the competitive market to sell the product. It is in Research Frontiers' interest to see prices for the end-product to drop. If they were a producer that would squeeze their margins. By licensing the technology that is someone else's problem. And the lower the price the more people and businesses will buy the product, likely yielding more licensees.

The other side of that sword is that there will always be those who will claim that any successful new technology was gained by infringing on their discovery or their patent. REFR has (as of the end of 2018) 266 patents on their various technologies and processes. But the threat of some obscure individual waging a righteous or spurious lawsuit will likely increase as REFR does well. In addition, there is always the possibility, as with any technology firm, that a superior product will emerge that is not based on the technology of any of Research Frontiers' 266 patents.

Valuation

Valuation. In a concept stock? Not going to matter when considering the price of entry and the ultimate price at which the stock might sell. This is a company that currently makes about $1.2 million a year in licensing fees and has expenses that eat up every bit of it and more. That is the bottom line on their income statement!

The good news is that they received $4.6 million in financing in a sweetheart deal contiguous to their licensing of Gauzy so they have over $7 million in the till, which at their current burn rate will last them 3-4 years without any new licensees coming on board. With more licensees and no spurious lawsuits, I see an even better balance sheet in their future. Given that the company has no debt whatsoever, they seem to be in good shape on the balance sheet side of the equation! (Then there's that not so hot income statement…)

The bottom line for me:

Research Frontiers may languish at its current price or descend yet again. However, this time I think there may be enough critical mass building as car manufacturers, cruise ship companies, passenger trains, architects and builders, and thee and me will want this technology. If REFR is not OBE'd (Overtaken By Events) by a firm that designs an even better mousetrap at an even lower cost, I think this time it might just rise in a respectable manner.

Of course, if it doesn't, they can always sell their stock symbol via a reverse swap to some overpriced, overhyped someday-we'll-make-money, really! marijuana stock. Now there are some stocks to avoid.

Good investing,

Joe

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in REFR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.