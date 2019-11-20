NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Management Presents at Barclays Global Automotive Conference (Transcript)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Barclays Global Automotive Conference Call November 20, 2019 9:45 AM ET

Jeff Palmer - Vice President of Investor Relations

Torsten Lehmann - Senior Vice President and General Manager of Business Line Car Infotainment and Driver Assistance

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Bank PLC

Blayne Curtis

So as those of you know, there's no more Detroit Auto Show in January. And it's kind of why I have NXP here. I think it's been eclipsed largely by LA Auto show. Of course, we've got the Ford and the Tesla coming up associated with L.A. And of course, by CES is where I spend a good hour with Jeff at the CES booth last January. And so I'm really excited to have an NXP Semiconductor come with us. It's the first time that they've been at our automotive conference, of course, a fixture at our TMT conference plug for that. It's in early December in San Francisco, I believe the 10th and 11th. And I think well worth going. There's going to be some mobility panels there and a great opportunity to meet companies like NXP Semiconductor, STMicro, of course, I believe Intel will be there for those of you who used to follow Mobileye.

So very pleased to have with us today Torsten Lehmann on this side of the room, who is the General Manager of their automotive business; and Jeff Palmer, who is the Vice President of Investor Relations. Why don't you start either Jeff or Torsten, with just – very high level, who is NXP? And how big is automotive within NXP? And how big are you within the automotive electronics ecosystem?

Jeff Palmer

Yes. Great, thanks. Thanks, Blayne. Appreciate being here. So NXP is a number one auto semi supplier globally. About half of our revenue is – comes from the automotive market, so a little over $4 billion. The things that we participate in, in terms of kind of functional things, largest piece is processing. So embedded microcontrollers, application processors that go throughout the car in different applications.

The second largest piece is, what we term, advanced analog. And by that, it’s things like in-vehicle networking, the physical layer devices that connect all the sensors around the car to the central processors. Things like key-less entry to secure car access, and other types of things like Battery Management Systems for EV vehicles and other analog components.

The third largest piece is our infotainment and RADAR business of which Torsten is the General Manager of. And then we have a smaller business which is a sensors – angular momentum sensor business, which is not strategic to us, but it is valuable to several of our partners.

In terms of – what we do in terms of automotive, we don't do power discretes. So if you're thinking about the EV marketplace, we don't move battery power from the stored battery to the electric motor. What we are focused on is the management of the systems or Battery Management Systems. Very focused on Level 2, Level 3, ADAS safety features, primarily in the area of RADAR and vehicle-to-vehicle communication. And I think – I'm not sure if there is more you want me to expand on that, Blayne?

Blayne Curtis

Well, maybe just then drilling – well just maybe remind us of your position overall in automotive semiconductors?

Jeff Palmer

We're the number one auto semi supplier globally. So if you think about the SAM for autos or TAM being about $35 billion, $36 billion, we address probably two-thirds of that SAM, in terms of the ability to sell products. And as I said, we're about $4.5 billion, so just over 10% if you would, just roughly speaking.

Blayne Curtis

And so how would you divide that $4.5 billion in just sort of maybe three buckets? Parts with significant volume growth that are actually hitting now. Things where we're riding the sweet spot of the S-curve? Parts that are before that on the S-curve? Important for the future, but not volume. And then things at the upper part of the S-curve that grow more or less? And we'll get to the risks around less later on with automotive production.

Jeff Palmer

Yes. So let me approach that question two ways. So first off, we've said that our business, we believe, can grow 7% to 10% CAGR over about a three-year window of time. And that assumption is for Global SAAR to be 1% to 2%. Automotive, semiconductor content, adding about four to five points on top of that. And then company-specific drivers, adding two to three points on top of that. So if you say IHS right now is assuming that 2020 will be a zero SAAR world, you can take one to two points of growth off of that. That's one way of viewing the total pie, if you will.

We've also said that our automotive business – think about 75% of it being our core businesses. These are businesses where we're already the number one vendor in the areas that we focus on. It's unlikely that we're going to gain significantly more share in those areas, but they have very high barriers to entry.

And that kind of 75% of the business will grow at automotive semiconductor rates, call it, four to five points above SAAR. The other 25% is, what we would call, our growth businesses. And these are things like RADAR for Level 2 and Level 3, digital clusters, which is the whole secular trend away from electromechanical gauges to flat screens in the car or eCockpit as some people call it. And then some smaller long-term debts, one of them being Battery Management Systems and some new Ethernet products.

That 25% of the auto business, we anticipate that can grow at 25% to 30% CAGR of a multi-year period, and that's based on design wins that we've already been awarded and that we're either ramping into production now or we know we'll go into production in a short period of time. So that's kind of how we partition the business into more two buckets as opposed to three. And those growth rates, just to add on, already contemplate any ASP declines that we may have to pursue customers on an annualized basis

Blayne Curtis

So the key components of the 25% growth are ADAS, digital cockpits, infotainment?

Jeff Palmer

Well, RADAR, ADAS, digital clusters, eCockpit, EV Battery Management System.

Blayne Curtis

Okay. So you do the battery management, but software, I mean, the hardware, but not IGBTs or...

Jeff Palmer

We don't do the power discretes.

Jeff Palmer

So if you think about electric vehicle, break it into two pieces, power discretes move the stored battery power to the motor, and BMS manages the system. So our product enables ASIL-D system level functional safety for the load balance in the battery pack, charging and discharging, allowing the battery pack to have extended distance.

Blayne Curtis

Okay. So let's start with maybe ADAS, just because it builds off. Our last presentation [Winair], who most likely is one of your customers, I would imagine. What percent of your automotive business is it? How does it – is it all in that 25%? Are there safety-related perhaps passive safety components being here would be using as well that you would put into the 25% that grows with auto semi?

Torsten Lehmann

No, I mean as Jeff said, 10% of our total automotive business is ADAS, and the vast majority of that is RADAR. We also have some passive safety things that would fall into the core. But yes, the RADAR piece is really sort of the centerpiece of the ADAS growth. And yes, there we see really spectacular opportunities. I mean, it's growing very strongly as we see the automation of vehicles going from Level 1 to all the way up to fully automized vehicles.

Yes, with respect to non-driver assistance Level 0 vehicle, all the way up to Level 5, we see only for the autonomy portion of it, a semiconductor opportunity of up to $1,200 on top of the semiconductor content of a car today. Of course, the bulk of the volume is more at a Level 1, 2 and 3, and the years to come. But also there's a very significant semiconductor opportunity. And that is driven by the fact that what we call the triple acceleration of the RADAR market. That is a) we have more cars that have RADAR as a future, so penetration rate is increasing.

On top, we have more RADAR sensors per vehicle. So in the past, it was just front-facing for adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency break, now it's really corner sensors in all directions, so multiple sensors for things like rear and front cross traffic alert or a bicyclist detection, blind spot protection, et cetera.

And then thirdly, we see more semiconductor content per individual RADAR sensor as these sensors become way higher performance and eventually, all the way up to what we call emerging RADAR, meaning we achieved LiDAR-like performance by the means of RADAR sensors around the vehicle, and really achieving a resolution that is similar like a LiDAR image around the car. So really being able to see the caution of a curb stone or see a brick in a far distance on the road, et cetera. And that is quite exciting.

So more cars with RADAR, times more sensors per vehicle, times more silicon content per individual RADAR sensors, and that drives this very big opportunity of this high 20-ish percentage growth, which is, I think, at Analyst Day, we said 1.4x what we see the market is growing

Blayne Curtis

And within RADAR, we talked to [indiscernible] about the shift to 25 to 77 gigahertz. Is that important for your business as a growth driver?

Torsten Lehmann

Yes, absolutely. I mean we see that shifting very quickly. So all the vast majority of the growth going forward is in 77 gigahertz, and that is, yes, also a necessity as we need to go to higher resolution, I mentioned, at the far end of the performance imaging RADAR. But even before we get there, we need better object separation, better resolution being able to distinguish a child playing on the side of the road from a bicyclist, et cetera. And that's one of the reasons why we need to go to 77 gigahertz.

On top of that 77 gigahertz because of the higher frequency, the smaller wavelengths allows for smaller antennas and higher integration levels. So from big bulky RADAR sensors, we go to smaller RADAR sensors. And with that, we also drive further chip integration. And yes, eventually, in the very – further out, I mean, we see really stump sized little RADAR sensors that are fully integrated even with antennas, et cetera so.

Jeff Palmer

Maybe it's also important Blayne, we use the term RADAR. What we're talking about is a system-level solution. So that's front end transceiver that Torsten was just mentioning, were 77 gigahertz. It's has been a very big catalyst for us. But also the backend processing, the interconnection, in vehicle networking between those two devices, and then a power management device and kind of a software overlay, and so we provide that full system solution.

Torsten Lehmann

And I think that's also unique about NXP that we are really one of the very few people who can master the challenge to also do that from a technological perspective. So for example, mastering 77 gigahertz in standard CMOS process technology is a key challenge that not many have been able to master.

And then on top there, we have really the full system play that also includes all the surrounding components and can provide a full ASIL-level functional safe system, which includes the power management, end-to-end vehicle networking and the secure communication, et cetera.

Blayne Curtis

So with this, is that what you call your full-stack solution or is your full-stack also includes software?

Torsten Lehmann

To some extent, also includes software. So indeed, we also do that. And then that also depends a little bit on which Tier 1 we are working with, because yes, some of the Tier 1s consider a lot in the software, their core competence. But we of course, also try to enable our customers and have different knowledgeable customers or so on.

Blayne Curtis

So if you think about that the relationship between an OEM and Tier 1 and NXP, if your solution is so robust, really what's left for the Tier 1 to do and what value because I'm sure they add value. Are they adding what's left for an OEM to do if they have her own, his or her own ideas about software? And how does that dynamic, which we usually see from the Tier 1 and the OEM level play out from your perspective?

Torsten Lehmann

Yes. I mean, I think it's clear. I mean, we don't have the ambition to become a Tier 1. So our business model is that we always go through a Tier 1, while in some cases also through a module maker who deliver to Tier 1 and they deliver to the car OEM. So we are not taking that place.

So there’s a lot of added value still by the Tier 1 and the overall system integration in the full module ECU level, automotive-grade manufacturing. I mean that is not our core competence. That's also not our ambition. And then also in a lot of areas of algorithms and higher level software, that's also typically what Tier 1 is doing.

Nevertheless, having said that, yes, we at least try to first make the lives easier for our customers and to a certain extent maybe also enable additional players by further integration, by further simplification of the application.

And yes, there also RADAR is a good example where in the past this was really almost voodoo stuff. You had a very complex application with many individual low integration level components and only very few Tier 1s could master that. Now we try to help them to make it easier to develop new standards and thereby reducing their time to market and reduce some of their R&D costs such that they can focus on what's really differentiating for them.

Blayne Curtis

And how does the whole – how do you see the RADAR versus camera versus LiDAR versus all of the above playing out?

Torsten Lehmann

That's a very good question. So I mentioned already with RADAR and imaging RADAR, we will approach LiDAR-like resolution. And so I think we can come to similar performance levels. We do see RADAR as being one of the most fundamental sensor in automation and in self-driving vehicles as well as camera.

So no doubt, also cameras are super important. And in any kind of automation and certainly the more we go to partial automation or full automation, you definitely need sensor redundancy and sensor complementarity because imagine you are sitting with your family in a robotaxi, driving in the winter at snow and fog in the dark, yes, so you'd definitely want to be sure that the sensors in the vehicle can cope with the situation.

And RADAR is really very robust and very fundamental sensor because RADAR doesn't care about daylight or bright sunlight or fog or snow and so on. So RADAR is not vulnerable to that whereas camera and LiDAR to a certain extent.

In any case you want to build on multiple sensors, so you want to really make sure the RADAR detect some object and then you want to verify with a camera, for example, that does a camera sees the same thing? Does this make sense? Should we break? Should we accelerate, et cetera?

Blayne Curtis

So I have a few drill downs there. Before Mobileye, when Mobileye was public, we hear a lot more frequent updates, of course they had an Investor Day couple of weeks ago. But one of the things they talked about is for sort of beginning mass market OEM Level 2 systems moving from camera-plus RADAR to camera-only, which of course a solution when they were independent Mobileye with a camera solution, they were more than happy to push, where is that been playing out more recently?

Torsten Lehmann

Yes. I mean, I think, first of all Mobileye is great company, and they are more system-level player, right. So they are not – I mean we don't see them like a competitor really, but like a system level company and they have definitely achieved a lot in terms of what is possible with camera processing. And like I said, I mean we are also deeply convinced that camera is also very fundamental end-to-end test. And of course, certain things that you cannot do with the RADAR, but you can do with a camera and vice versa.

The way we see it though is that you will need the complementarity of those sensors and yes, you need the redundancy of the sensors. And I think the way I read it from what has been publicly disclosed is that, yes, Mobileye has come a great long way and tests sort of demonstrated as the most extreme use case, something where they say we can do a lot with camera, but our belief is that car makers will need to send the redundancy and complementarity in order to make really sure that you don't crash into an obstacle.

Blayne Curtis

Where are you seeing in the mass market just for basic Level 2 systems, automatic emergency breaking and NCAP, four, five-star AB systems, are camera-only solutions viable there or is an NCAP as it gets tougher and tougher with pedestrians coming of the curb? Are they coming to the conclusion that it's going to become…

Jeff Palmer

I think our understanding is to facilitate NCAP three, four, five star and things like automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning. It's a combination of both cameras and RADARs. It's not an either or. I think the only sensor where maybe our biases, we think RADAR can evolve to supplant the requirement for LiDAR. We think LiDAR – while very technologically interesting. It is still way too bulky. The cost per nodes still appears to be very high and the promise of the pricing coming down does not appear to be achieved at this point.

Torsten Lehmann

Yes. And I think also when we talked to our customers, I mean, yes, basically all of our customers are definitely planning on also sensor complementarity and having multiple of those sensors. And as you know, the automotive industry is very long-term, so with most customers, we discuss no other platforms for 2023, 2024 also until the majority of the business is already sourced. And in that time horizon, definitely RADAR is absolute must have sensor.

Blayne Curtis

Well thinking about two different applications, our plan for LiDAR, if and when the costs come down or the first would be for robotaxis or of course it's being used now in largely test environments where the whole algorithms are based off of localization within a prior larger developed path.

Are you saying that RADAR, by the time we get to software capable of self-drive Level 4, Level 5 self-driving, you won't need LiDAR for those maps? And if I may start-up like a Zoox or Waymo or Cruise, can I migrate my algorithms that have been working with LiDAR Point Clouds to RADAR?

Torsten Lehmann

Possibly, so that's at least one of our ambitions to at least achieve the same performance – similar performance levels and enabled similar applications. Nevertheless, it's yet a question if you say, if I have a robotaxis, still I probably prefer to have even further sensor redundancy and it does make sense to build redundancy into the system and every bit of the system can have a failure or whatever. So you kind of want to have backup solution and so on. But yes, we want to go that level. And I mean, we also work with multiple robo-taxi customers, and they rely heavily on our RADAR sensor, so.

Blayne Curtis

And in kind of Level 3 plus, right now, there's some luxury awards out there, if we think it's BMW with [indiscernible] it's going to be first to market. Is that where you're really seeing the kind of midterm LiDAR – RADAR opportunity, displacing the need for LiDAR for those kind of Level 2 plus Level 3 systems?

Torsten Lehmann

Yes. Good question. I mean, to be honest, not really how we think about it because we don't think about it as an either/or. We just see that, I mean we absolutely see the need for RADAR in all of those systems and the different car OEMs. I mean almost everybody complemented, of course, with camera, but not necessary everybody to the same extent with LiDAR. And therefore, for us it's not a substitute or a question or anything.

Blayne Curtis

Okay. Let's move into the infotainment and cockpit electronics. Can you remind us kind of what percent of your business in that and the key product lines within that model?

Torsten Lehmann

I think you mentioned already, Jeff, that the digital cluster or digital cockpit, as we call it, that's about 10% – that is also part of this 25% growth cluster. That particular piece, I think we disclosed also at average growth rate of 15% or so that we make really – I mean, let's say, we see a lot of opportunity in the market because of the whole digitization of the driver workplace.

And so the whole analog instruments are disappearing. We see multiple resolution displays entering all the vehicles, a lot of new content coming in, a lot of new user interface requirements and then has had many, many screens in the car. So that's the portion that is growing very strongly.

And then as part of the core business, I think in the way, Jeff, you typically described that we have two things. So one is everything you see in the car, and that's what I just described. So there's digital cluster with many displays and HMI and so on.

And then we are off course also very active with everything you hear in the car and that's a more mature business that's more correlated with the normal SAAR. We have a very, very strong relative market share position in that whole radio audio sound system kind of area, we are more than 2x as big as our closest competitor.

And that's, for example, very much about any kind of radio reception, no matter if that's Analog, AM/FM Digital radio, satellite radio, whatever, you name it. Then it's the whole audio processing. So in vehicle, acoustics, equalization, noise cancellation, et cetera. And it's also a lot on the branded and non-branded sound systems side.

So where some of the premium vehicles recently released, they have up to 32 speakers and up to 32 amplifier channels. And we deliver our silicon in many of those systems. And to name a concrete example because we've also had public announcements on that as HARMAN, who is one of the big leaders in the infotainment space, they are extremely successful, especially also with their brands.

So they own these brands in vehicle audio systems like Bang & Olufsen, JBL, Harman Kardon, Mark Levinson, those are our HARMAN brands. And a lot of those systems are also powered by our semiconductor. And we have a long-term, long-standing strategic relationship with them. But obviously, also with many others, but I can't speak about everybody else.

Blayne Curtis

And where do you think we are in the inflection for digital cockpits? In particular, the digital – both digital dashboards? And then like we saw with the Ford Mackey, of course, with the Teslas large center screens?

Torsten Lehmann

Right. Yes, I mean, it's definitely a trend that's happening very quickly. And I mean you see we mentioned the growth rates. And I mean, you also see that really in mainstream compact vehicles and so on, we see that entering. So it is definitely a pretty – I would say we are in the steeper part of the S-curve.

Jeff Palmer

Yes. I'd say there is a part of the business that's kind of what maybe more tied to the growth of auto semis, where you have a single screen, right. Your traditional single screen for your navigation, what have you, but you're starting to see companies who are embracing multiple screens. I would like to highlight things like the Land Rover, which is basically three screens.

And one of the things that we're able to do is we deliver a device. It's actually able to run multiple operating systems simultaneously. So you have one operating system for the driver control panel and a different operating system for your infotainment visualization because you wouldn't want your serious satellite to update and then all of a sudden crash the dashboard, if you will. So that's something unique that we see. So I think we're in the early days. But it will transition over time, right, more reliable than electromechanical gages.

Blayne Curtis

And you're working with a variety, I assume, with Tier 1s?

Torsten Lehmann

Blayne Curtis

And as part of that, are you seeing are you seeing the OEMs waiting until they launch a brand new model, what we call, platform, new model? Or are you seeing these coming in mid-cycle programs life during what you might call a refresh?

And given how fast Moore's laws taking the prices down, how that flat screens, should you see OEMs not waiting until the new exploration – I think of the new Mustang. Rather than saying lets traverse, it's been out for a couple of years. It's time to kind of radically reinvent driver interface.

Torsten Lehmann

I think it's a good question. And I think it's a little bit of both. So I mean, of course, I mean, if you totally change the form factor and everything that is typically with the introduction of new vehicle. But what we have seen as the cycles in the user interface related things and also the respective content that comes along, your smartphone replication in the vehicle and so on, the cycles are faster on that one.

So there's more need of great ability, be it partly via software and a running vehicle without changing the architecture partly maybe upgrading the hardware as long as the display and so on are already there, at least the form factors can be the same, and that is also interesting because if you compare to the very past, where, I mean, essentially, you had your head units with a radio audio and display and so on. I mean, that was in the center stack, which is very valuable real estate in the vehicle.

And what we see happening now is that we also see more and more distributed architectures that definitely, you want the user interface there and the HMI, and that might also upgrade on a faster cycle.

But for example, the audio radio related content and so on that doesn't see the same kind of evolution pace, plus it doesn't need to be in a center stack anymore, because in the past, the reason why you brought in CDs, tapes and so on and it needed to be in reach. But now you can put that in a trunk or somewhere where less valuable real estate and maybe also it's easier to solve participation topic, et cetera.

Blayne Curtis

And NVIDIA, from time-to-time, will make a lot of noise about cockpit electronics. And obviously, there were some early leaders using NVIDIA. How do you fit in the market versus them or alongside that?

Jeff Palmer

Yes. I think I’d add to that. I think one of the other trends we actually see is the OEMs want to have scalable solutions, right. They want to be able to write the software – the HMI software once and have it scale across their brands or across our platforms.

So we see OEMs saying, look, I need premium capability in my premium model, but I want to be able to scale that down to my entry-level product. And that was where, I think, NVIDIA is a great company, but they were challenged. They can bring a good product maybe to a premium brand, but it was not scalable from a cost structure for the subs, similar with Qualcomm.

Torsten Lehmann

So in that context, I would say, NVIDIA has done a great job in the early days in creating the appetite for carmakers to really go digital cluster and see the opportunities, what is possible there. But I think yes, NXP has greater strength in terms of really addressing the volume market and really making it affordable to apply that across wider ranges

Blayne Curtis

And in terms of the other parts of, what we call, connected car, you might call cars, compute platform, where do you buy before getting to battery management and some of the future products?

Jeff Palmer

Maybe I'll key off that, Blayne. So you and I spoke earlier in your term terminology for connected cars, this concept of the car connected, let's say, the cloud and that information being passed around inside the car. So we don't do connection in our communication technology to cloud. So we don't provide cellular.

Now that's something that can be a Qualcomm would do, right. Our play inside the connected cars, we're the market leader for in-vehicle networking. So this is things like the CAN, the LIN bus, the FlexRay bus, we're starting to see adoption of Ethernet happening. One of the things we're seeing as a secular trend in the car architecture is this move from flat point-to-point networks, if you will…

Torsten Lehmann

Or getting networks.

Jeff Palmer

Yes, to more of a hierarchical domain type networks. And to where each domain will have more of a processor as opposed to an ECU, managing all the ECU nodes below it. And then the different domains, talking to each other via 10-gig Ethernet and then to gateway device, which a gateway system. That may have a cellular connection for over the year updates. So that's kind of the evolution we're seeing. That's very early days, we have a new processor family that we're actually just taping out here in the fourth quarter. Designing momentum is very strong for that, but it won't go into production for a couple of years, so just normal cars.

Torsten Lehmann

But I think, I mean, yes, anything that is a connectivity within the vehicle and distributing the stuff, I mean that is totally in – the market leader in vehicle networking across those different centers and as Jeff said, so this gateway processors that is a whole new strongly evolving area where I see a ton of traction as basically all carmakers introduces [practical] domain-based architecture that is I think common sense meanwhile in the industry.

And I think we have been also one of the thought leaders in that field. Security is a very important aspect because that's the core strength of NXP as well because, of course also all these network connections need to be secure and hack-proof and there needs to be security protection on different levels. That can be on individual network nodes or also the secure gateway controller, et cetera, and also secure protection towards the outside world, so one cellular signals come in.

And maybe last element to add, I mean as Jeff said, we are not in cellular connectivity, but we do play in DSRC sort of WiFi-based V2X Technology, which is still – at an early stage of that market, but we are super excited, for example, about the recent announcement of BW to rollout DSRC-based V2X Technology in their highest volume vehicle, the Golf 8, which has just been launched. And we also had a joint press release with VW that our solution is powering that V2X Technology. And that's really then about cars communicating with cars, cars communicating with infrastructure.

And we see by the move now of VW also more movement with other bigger OEMs also issuing our ISO RFQs. And hopefully, Volkswagen has helped to break the chicken and egg situation now because it's – probably if you are the first mover and you say I have a communicating car, but there's nobody to talk to then it’s a bit difficult, but with VW and their volume and applying that basically across the fleet or at least in the highest volume vehicles that makes a huge difference.

Jeff Palmer

And I think the only other last point I'd add to the connected car story is, we're in the process of acquiring Marvell's WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity assets, and a smaller portion of that business is WiFi, Bluetooth for in the car usage. So that's more for consumer data communication not for over-the-air updates.

Q - Blayne Curtis

Any questions in audience? There is one back there.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks guys. A few more basic questions, earlier, you had mentioned a three-year CAGR, 7% to 10%. I think it was like a low mid single-digit, 4% to 5% of that was content per vehicle?

Jeff Palmer

Can you tell us how much of that is pricing versus like visibility to just units and more units being added to the car?

Jeff Palmer

Yes. So that's actually net of pricing. So most of our contracts are multiyear contracts, five to seven years in life cycle, so that 4% to 5% incremental is net of ASP declines that we have to give up every year.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. So you have the contractual declines…

Jeff Palmer

Unidentified Analyst

Is the pricing of the product, going higher on like next-gen launches?

Jeff Palmer

It depends on what the product is, on a like-for-like basis, we do have – we offer price declines as it's the semiconductor industry. But if the customer's looking for higher levels of functionality and capability as prices do mix up over time.

Unidentified Analyst

And then do you also have raw material pass-throughs?

Jeff Palmer

Explain? Can you…

Unidentified Analyst

Like silicon or?

Jeff Palmer

Unidentified Analyst

But does it pass-through?

Jeff Palmer

Well, I mean, it's – we're semiconductor manufacturers. So it's part of our cost. So we don't pass-through, per se, but it's part of the cost that we run our business on. We run about mid – our target for gross margins is 53% to 57% gross margins.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. And my last one, if I can just get in there. So you gave us a lot of good info on the $4.5 billion auto business. Can you just touch maybe regionally are you any different than Global SAAR?

Jeff Palmer

Actually, in terms of Global SAAR, we probably reflect fairly closely to Global SAAR production. The only geography where we're probably under indexed, it would be in Japan. Where we're the largest non-Japanese auto semi supplier, but it is a multiyear work effort to crack the Japanese market.

Unidentified Analyst

Jeff Palmer

Blayne Curtis

Questions.

Unidentified Analyst

A key question that comes up, is I don't think we have time to drill down to the BMS, but back to the core. So you talked about what – and we'll have Aptiv in tomorrow talking about domain controllers. The pitch initially to OEMs was you invest in this powerful box here, and you can sort of hear again saying that to your competitor, and you don't need all that old, dare, I'd say, Texas Instruments, Infineon kind of stuff. That's been the pitch from the domain controller. I mean, you're playing in both sides. So I think it can be a bit more objective. How do you see it?

Jeff Palmer

Yes, I don't – I think, first off, the auto industry doesn't make a sea change overnight. You're not going to have one day having distributed point-to-point network architecture in the next day, it's all going to be the central box in the trunk. I think how we see it as an evolution where you're going to slot in a whole new hierarchy, if you will. And these domain controls will be very powerful. They're not your typical ECUs. They have a lot more security, a lot more capability. And they will – it's a very similar analogist to have the building network evolved over the last 20, 30 years, right.

And so I think what you see is we'll participate in providing those domain controllers or domain processors, while at the same time, we'll also be selling quite a bit of ECU capability below those nodes. So I think it's more how we see it. We don't – it makes for a really good trade show demos to show a car with computer racks in the trunk and say this is all you are going to need. I think that’s still very, very, very far away.

Blayne Curtis

Jeff Palmer

Blayne Curtis

Okay, great. Well, thank you very much.

Jeff Palmer

Thank you very much.

Blayne Curtis

And I would encourage everyone to go to Las Vegas and go through your booth, your tent, it's well worth spending a lot of time there.

Jeff Palmer

Thank you, Blayne.

Torsten Lehmann

Thank you, everyone.