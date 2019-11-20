Palladium: Sentiment Remains Relatively Complacent

Just over a few weeks ago, a litany of bullish articles on the Palladium ETF (PALL) came out, with all of the articles pointing to higher prices due to the fundamental backdrop. When everyone is bullish, and the consensus is that something is headed higher by the majority, it's usually the worst time to be running with the herd. This sentiment was confirmed by the Daily Sentiment Index [DSI] data, with bullish sentiment sitting at the highest levels in over two years on October 28th at 88% bulls. Since that time, the metal has tumbled from its all-time highs and has corrected nearly 7% from the $172.00 level on the Palladium ETF. The same bulls that were calling for much higher prices continue to remain bullish, and the sentiment for palladium is still elevated despite the 7% correction we've seen. Based on this, I believe that any sharp rallies to new highs are selling opportunities. Most of the bulls are likely confident that dips will continue to lead to new all-time highs, but I think we have likely seen the highs for the next few months on the Palladium ETF at the $175.00 - $180.00 level.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

In mid-October, I wrote on the Palladium ETF and discussed that the reward to risk ratio on the metal was very poor heading into the back half of October. Not only did we have bullish sentiment at elevated levels with four bulls for every one bear in the market, but we also had a technical setup that suggested speculators were beginning to chase the metal. As the chart I shared from my article displayed, forward-returns over the next two months were generally terrible following these readings, and this occurrence has thus far lived to its expectations. The forward-returns table suggested that the average 10-day return would be (-) 2.74%, with the average 40-day return being (-) 6.77%. We are currently a little over 20 days past the signal date, and while returns aren't entirely in line with expectations, they are maintaining the bias of lower prices.

(Source: Author's Chart & Data)

If we compare the above table to the current one, we can see that the above table was predicting weak returns over every single period from five days out to 40 days out from the signal. As the below table shows, the 5-day return and 20-day return were both negative, with returns of (-) 1.79% and (-) 4.14%, respectively. Given that the 30-day and 40-day returns are also negative and we are playing out similarly to prior signals, we would expect that any rallies over the next month are likely going to provide selling opportunities. This is because while we did see bounces during prior signals, they ultimately resolved to the downside. Let's now take a look at where sentiment stands below vs. where we were a few weeks ago.

(Source: Author's Chart & Data)

I shared the below chart of bullish sentiment for palladium in mid-October and discussed why it was an opportune time for investors to book some profits. The reading we were seeing was for 83% bulls, and this suggested that we had more than four bulls for every one bear in the market currently. When the majority are of the consensus that something is going to happen, that consensus generally ends up being wrong. While bullish sentiment did head a little higher to a reading of 88% bulls on October 28th, this has marked a short-term top for palladium thus far.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart)

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart)

If we take a look at current readings for palladium sentiment, we can see that we're sitting at 56% bulls, and well off of the highs that we saw in October of 88% bulls. This retreat in sentiment is a positive sign as it shows that we've managed to shake some of the bulls out of the palladium trade, but this is still quite an elevated reading considering the 7% correction we've seen. Generally, when a market tumbles 7% or more from its highs, we are likely to see readings of 40% bulls or less, not a reading that holds above the 50% level. Based on this, I would not be surprised at all to see a lower low in the Palladium ETF below $161.00 before this correction has fully run its course.

If we examine a chart built by Dr. Jean-Paul Rodrigue, we can see that smart money and institutional investors were likely accumulating palladium over the past year and a half. We've now seen the public creep into the trade based on elevated sentiment levels. This suggests that we are somewhere between the greed and delusion stage in Dr. Jean-Paul Rodrigue's chart below. Therefore, the next leg up will likely mark the new paradigm stage where investors decide they must get in as palladium is the new commodity du jour.

(Source: Dr. Jean-Paul Rodrigue, Medium.com)

In the below chart, I have marked up the similarities between the psychology chart and where I believe we might be currently. Based on this analogy, I am confident that we are well into the public phase of this bull for palladium, and that the next sharp rally will likely bring either delusion or new paradigm talk if we do get one. If this is the case, the next rally back towards the $175.00 level on the Palladium ETF will likely be the 8th or 9th inning in this bull market.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If this is the case, this will provide a profit-taking opportunity, not a time to let the fundamentals of supply and demand that the bulls are discussing drown out rational thinking. The bulls certainly have a point that demand is growing for palladium, as we have seen. However, I believe much of these fundamentals have been baked into current prices. Generally, when everyone becomes aware of a trade, much of the fundamental reason for that trade is mainstream and priced into that asset.

(Source: Metals Focus)

While the recent drop in bullish sentiment from 88% bulls to 56% bulls certainly provides fuel for a bounce, I believe that new highs are going to provide a selling opportunity for the Palladium ETF. The Palladium ETF has support at $147.00, with resistance at $172.50, and more resistance overhead at $185.00. While buying trades down to support at $147.00 - $152.00 will likely be profitable for investors, I would be much less inclined to be overweight the metal if we head over the $172.00 level. This is because the $172.00 - $185.00 level is likely going to mark the area where bullish sentiment returns to frothy levels, and speculators get caught up tripping over themselves to get into this trade.

(Source: TC2000.com)

To summarize, I believe we are in the 7th or 8th inning of this bull market for palladium, and I see the reward to risk as weak above the $172.00 level on the Palladium ETF. While the metal could end up launching itself much higher long term, my focus is on the next 3-6 months, which is the time-frame I specialize in for most of my trading. The most likely range over the next six months for the Palladium ETF is $145.00 - $185.00, and therefore taking profits above $172.00 is a prudent move for those looking to play the market from a probabilities standpoint vs. an emotional perspective. Based on this, I would not get caught up in the likely bullish headlines for palladium if we do head higher, and instead use that enthusiasm to take at least some profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.