Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended November 17, 2019

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of Opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: Opaxe)

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: Opaxe)

1) Wassa gold mine in Ghana

On November 13, Golden Star Resources (GSS) released results from infill and step out surface drilling on the southern extensions of Wassa and the best interception was 92m @ 4.8g/t Au from 900m in hole BSDD19-399D2. This is equal to 442(AuEq.)m and gold mineralization was intersected 200m south of the current inferred mineral resource. This shows that Wassa is open for more than a kilometer south of existing underground infrastructure:

(Source: Golden Star)

Golden Star has drilled 59 holes for 45,000m so far in 2019 and it aims to boost the size of the project's inferred mineral resource as well as convert ounces to the indicated category.

Wassa is an underground operation located in southwest Ghana, some 40 km from the Prestea gold mine:

(Source: Golden Star)

It's Golden Star's flagship asset and is expected to produce 150,000-160,000 ounces of gold at AISC of $880-940 per ounce in 2019.

Proven and probable reserves stand at 1.5Moz, while the measured and indicated resources are 3.4Moz. The inferred resources are 6.4Moz, so there's a lot of space for the expansion of reserves.

Golden Star is currently investing $23 million in the construction of a paste plant to boost stope availability. It also plans to expand development to 5,000 tpd.

(Source: Golden Star)

At the moment, the company is using just 3,500 tpd of the 7,800 tpd capacity of the CIL plant at Wassa.

2) Karari - Dervishgold mine in Australia

On November 11, Saracen Mineral Holdings (OTCPK:SCEXF) published an exploration update for its projects and the best result was 50.95m @ 8.55g/t Au from 311.05m in hole KRGC681 at Karari - Dervish. This is equal to 436(AuEq.)m and the high grade shoots remain open at depth:

(Source: Saracen Minerals)

The Karari - Dervish gold mine consists of two sister underground deposits adjacent to the Carosue Dam mill.

(Source: Saracen Minerals)

The Carosue Dam operations currently have reserves of 1.8Moz, 1.2Moz of which come from Karari and Dervish:

(Source: Saracen Minerals)

It's a 23Moz gold camp, so there is definitely room for growth. Also, Saracen plans to invest A$34 million to expand the capacity of the Carosue Dam mill to 3.2Mtpa from 2.4Mtpa. The facility is currently processing some third-party ore, but Saracen plans to focus solely on the Karari and Dervish deposits in the future:

(Source: Saracen Minerals)

3) Thalanga polymetallic mine in Australia

On November 13, Red River Resource (OTCPK:RRRDF) released assay results from the Liontown deposit at its Thalanga copper-lead-zinc operations and the best interception was 35.75m @ 0.3% Cu, 3.5% Pb, 7.4% Zn, 2.2g/t Au, and 91g/t Ag from 53.75m in hole LTDD19013. This is equal to 329(AuEq.)m:

(Source: Red River)

Thalanga is located in central Queensland and it includes several base metal deposits at West 45, Far West, Waterloo, Orient, and Liontown:

(Source: Red River)

The mine produces copper, lead, and zinc concentrates and has gold and silver credits. The mill has a processing capacity of 650ktpa but is currently running at just 350-450ktpa.

The mine life of Thalanga is somewhat limited and the Liontown deposit is crucial for future production:

(Source: Red River)

So far, Red River has been delivering very good exploration results and the mine's resources have almost doubled since the company got the project in 2014:

(Source: Red River)

Conclusion

Golden Star has managed to intersect gold mineralization 200m south of the current inferred mineral resource at Wassa, and I expect the project to grow steadily when the company releases a resource and reserve update for Wassa Deep in early 2020. The company expects to produce 190,000-205,000 ounces of gold at a cash operating costs per ounce of $800-850 in 2019. With a market capitalization of almost $350 million, Golden Star looks somewhat overvalued, but the exploration potential at Wassa is outstanding.

Saracen's Karari - Dervish is a nice small gold mine in Western Australia with a decent potential for expansion. However, it doesn't matter much for the overall valuation of Saracen as the latter just announced a $750 million binding agreement for the acquisition of half of the world-famous Super Pit gold mine in WA's Kalgoorlie-Boulder district. It's a game-changer for the company and the Super Pit should attract a premium to its valuation. Saracen plans to finance the purchase through the issue of shares at A$2.95 apiece. It's a very large equity raise, and I expect the company's shares to trade near that level for the next few months.

Red River has done wonders at Thalanga since 2014 and the recent exploration results have been very good. However, there's a lot of spare capacity at the mill and the company needs to fill it if it wants to be consistently profitable. In Q3 2019, Red River generated concentrate sales of A$20.9 million and the EBITDA was just A$3 million. Overall, I think it's an interesting turnaround story in the zinc space.

If you like this article, consider joining The Gold Commonwealth.

There's a two-week free trial and the service will focus on long ideas, takeover targets, turnarounds, exploration stories and under-followed gems in the mining space, particularly gold. Omnis Quis Coruscat Est Or!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.