A New Phase Of Growth Is Near For Silver Lake Resources

Please note that Silver Lake Resources (OTCPK:SVLKF) trades with greater liquidity on the Australian stock exchange under the stock code of SLR. All of the dollar figures in this article are in AUD unless stated in USD.

For the past couple of years, Silver Lake Resources has been re-investing a significant amount of cash flow back into their Mount Monger and Deflector operations. This has resulted in an extension of mine life and hopefully, in the next 12 to 24 months, increased gold production and a reduction in All in Sustaining Costs (AISC). There are currently 5 catalysts for the company which may result in higher production and lower AISC. These are: the Easter Hollows project, Santa project, Tank South project, the French Kiss project and the successful takeover of Egan Street Resources. I believe none of these projects have been considered in Silver Lake's current share price due to the uncertainty surrounding them. Due to this uncertainty, I will go into some detail explaining how these projects will proceed and the production these projects will produce. I will also go into some detail regarding Silver Lake's Andy Well gold operation, which came with the acquisition of Doray Minerals. This project, currently on care and maintenance could create significant value for Silver Lake Resources and I will explain why.

Easter Hollows

Throughout 2019, a lot of time and effort has been spent on progressing the Easter Hollows project. Although Silver Lake has yet to make a decision on whether to proceed developing this project, I feel like it is only a matter of time. A number of drill results registering 1 to 4 meters in thickness, grading over 15g/t gold, were identified within this deposit, and an initial inferred resource of 155,000 ounces was subsequently determined. The company did not provide the grade of this deposit but it was included in the Daisy Complex's overall inferred resource which registered a very high 18g/t of gold. Silver Lake explained in the September 2019 quarter that the two lodes which are currently mined at the Daisy Complex, the Haoma West and Lower Prospect lodes, will be fully depleted by the end of the 2019 calendar year. Further development of these deposits is expected to cease even though these lodes exist deeper down in the mine. As these two lodes are being mined at a rate of 60,000 ounces per year, the company will more than likely attempt to mine Easter Hollows at roughly 60,000 ounces per year. Infill drilling is currently being conducted with an investment decision to be made in the March 2020 quarter. As Easter Hollows is adjacent to Daisy's existing underground infrastructure, the time between an investment decision and ore extraction of this deposit will be a matter of a couple of months. I have therefore decided to conservatively estimate that only 50,000 tonnes grading 6g/t will be extracted from the Easter Hollows deposit in the second half of the 2020 financial year.

Santa Deposit

The Santa Deposit was mentioned in my earlier article on Silver Lake Resources back in 2018. Since that time, a reserve for the deposit was identified and the company has decided to go ahead with developing this shallow underground deposit. The capital outlay to develop Santa is only $4 million and will only take 2 months to construct with initial production commencing in the June 2020 quarter. Santa is expected to produce around 26,000 ounces a year with a full year of production expected in the 2021 financial year. Although Santa only has reserves of 29,000 ounces, there is significant scope to increase this as there is a sizable 454,000 ounce resource to work from.

(Source: Santa underground announcement)

French Kiss

The French Kiss deposit will be a very handy short-term addition to Mount Monger's production profile. This deposit, which is located at the Aldiss mining center, will add a sizable amount of production ounces during the December 2019 and March 2020 quarters. Although the planned production from this deposit is only small at 21,000 ounces grading 3.6g/t, this high grade feed to the processing plant has been brought forward whilst the company assesses the viability of the Easter Hollows project.

Harry's Hill

The Harry's Hill open pit deposit is in the final stages of extraction. In the September 2019 quarter, 296,586 tonnes were mined at a grade of 1.88 g/t for 17,882 ounces. This leaves Harry's Hill with around 272,000 tonnes of extractable ore at a grade of around 2.86 g/t for 25,000 ounces. I made this estimate from the 30 June 2019 resource and reserves update and subtracted the September 2019 quarter's production. I decided to include the last of Harry's Hill production in the second half of the 2020 financial year, as high grade ore will be fed in to the mill from the French Kiss deposit in the December 2019 quarter. From all of the above assumptions, I have made a table of the total production estimates for the 2020 and 2021 financial year's halves below.

H1 2020 H2 2020 H1 2021 H2 2021 Daisy underground Tonnes 130,000 g/t 6 Recovery 95 Produced 23,826 Easter Hollows Tonnes 50000 150,000 150,000 g/t 6 6 6 Recovery 95 95 95 Produced 9,164 27,500 27,500 CEB & Maxwells Tonnes 150,000 150,000 150,000 150,000 g/t 6 6 6 6 Recovery 95 95 95 95 Produced 27,500 27,500 27,500 27,500 Santa Tonnes 16,000 115,500 115,500 g/t 3.5 3.5 3.5 Recovery 95 95 95 Produced 1,710 12,350 12,350 French Kiss Tonnes 177,000 g/t 3.6 Recovery 95 Produced 19,464 Harry's Hill Tonnes 148,000 250,000 g/t 2 2.86 Recovery 95 95 Produced 9,042 21,841 Karonie Tonnes 209,500 209,500 g/t 1.6 1.6 Recovery 95 95 Produced 10,239 10,239 Stockpiles Tonnes 175,000 g/t 1.38 Recovery 95 Produced 7,377 Total production 79,832 67,592 77,589 77,589

(Source: Author based on company data)

Tank South

In my production estimation, I have not considered the Tank South deposit into Mount Monger's production profile as a lot more planning is required for the company to make an investment decision on the deposit. I believe there is a high likelihood that this deposit will be developed in the near future due to the resource being high grade and not too far beneath the surface. Silver Lake has also mentioned that there is scope to increase the size of the current 71,000 ounce resource, grading 3.6 g/t with further drilling currently underway. Tank South is also a different style of mineralization compared to the nearby Tank deposit and could be part of a new mineralized system, which is why they are eager to increase drilling around this area. If Tank South does end up being a viable operation, an additional 20,000 ounces could be added to Mount Monger's operation in the 2021/2022 financial years.

Stockpiles

I can see a very large amount of lower grade ore being available for Mount Monger's Randalls mill for many years to come. As at 30 September 2019, there were stockpiles at Mount Monger which totaled 1.34 million tonnes grading 1.38g/t for 59,300 ounces. Silver Lake also has another larger, lower grade deposit named Karonie. The Karonie deposit can be extracted via open pit and contains 1.6 million tonnes, grading 1.6g/t for 82,000 ounces. There are plans in the not too distant future to begin mining of this deposit. This means that around 3 million tonnes of ore could be available for base-load feed. With stockpiles and Karonie ore not required until the 2021 financial year, there is enough base load ore to feed the mill for possibly 6 years.

Takeover of Egan Street Resources

Currently, Silver Lake is attempting an all scrip takeover of Egan Street Resources. Egan Street has a high grade underground deposit named the Rothsay gold project. The board of Egan Street has approved the off-market takeover and Silver Lake currently has more than 82% of the shares outstanding in the company. The cost of the acquisition is around $65 million. If the takeover proceeds, Silver Lake will be able to transport the underground ore from the Rothsay gold project to its nearby Deflector mill.

The Rothsay gold project is a 1.54 million tonne resource containing 454,000 ounces and is a very high 9.2g/t gold. The company completed a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) over a year ago and has determined that it is capable of mining 2.3 million tonnes of ore grading 4.4 g/t for 320,000 ounces. Egan Street then plans to use ore sorting technology which will remove waste rock from this ore to produce a higher grade concentrate of 7.2 g/t, containing 320,000 ounces. It will be interesting to see if this ore sorting technology goes ahead once Silver Lake acquires this project, as this technology does not seem to be common with gold mining projects. For more metrics on the Rothsay project, please see the table below.

(Source: ASX announcement)

Once Silver Lake has acquired Egan Street, they will probably need to construct a Carbon in Leach (CIL) circuit to process this gold. The Deflector mill has a flotation circuit and is currently running at full capacity. To reduce the costs of constructing a CIL circuit, there may be a possibility that Silver Lake could dismantle Andy Well's mill which is currently on care and maintenance, and re-construct the mill at Deflector. If not, $28.7 million could potentially be required to construct the plant.

(Source: ASX announcement)

Overall, this project still looks to be very profitable with estimated cash costs of $876/ounce and AISC of $1069/ounce. Also, once a CIL plant is constructed, Silver Lake will be able to begin drilling out oxide targets around the Deflector mill which will further boost production life at this new plant.

Andy Well and Gnaweeda project

The Andy Well underground mine and processing plant was transitioned to care and maintenance in November 2017. Taking a quick glance at this project, a few things need to happen before Silver Lake would consider bringing this mine back online. My view is that Silver Lake will not be satisfied with solely mining and processing Andy Well underground ore as the project in its current form will not be a large enough operation. Silver Lake would only be interested in operations which can sustain a 100,000 ounce gold operation per year. Andy Well however, does boast a high grade 500,000 ounce resource grading 8.8g/t which could form part of a restarted operation. The nearby Gnaweeda project which is only 15 kilometers from the Andy Well processing mill could also provide additional ore feed for the mill. The Gnaweeda project has over 6 kilometers of highly prospective strike and has an advanced prospect named Turnberry, which contains a resource of 5.5 million tonnes grading 1.8g/t for 322,000 ounces. As these prospects at Gnaweeda look to be lower grade in nature, the Andy Well mill will need to be reconfigured due to milling constraints (mill capacity is 200,000 tonnes/year). Therefore, a lot of capital would be required to not only drill out reserves and additional resources at Andy Well and Gnaweeda, but also to expand or construct a new processing mill to increase milling capacity. Silver Lake also currently has a 50/50 joint venture with Alloy Resources, who has managed to drill out a 250,000 ounce resource at a little over 2g/t. This project is also not too far from the Andy Well processing mill. Overall, this project has potential, but a lot of additional capital would be needed to make this project work.

Conclusion

This analysis demonstrates that the market is underestimating Silver Lake Resources' potential. There is significant scope to not only increase mine life at their operations, but to also increase future production and lower AISC. In the next couple of years, the company should be capable of becoming a 300,000 ounce producer. If they decide to pursue further investment in the Andy Well project, a further 100,000 ounces could be added to this 300,000 ounce figure. The current management has so far been able to demonstrate their operational and capital allocation abilities and look to be continuing this in to the future. I can't see why the stock price wouldn't be a number of multiples on its current price in the next couple of years if the gold price stays where it is and builds on its significant cash pile of $155 million.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVLKF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.