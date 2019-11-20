Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) CEO Lourenco Goncalves at Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference (Transcript)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference November 20, 2019 11:15 AM ET

Lourenco Goncalves - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Matt Korn - Goldman Sachs

Thiago Ojea - Goldman Sachs

Paul Young - Goldman Sachs

Matt Korn

All right. Good leave morning to everybody. Great to have you here still. For those of you who've been through, you know that I'm Matthew Korn. I'm the analyst here for North America Metals and Mining. Extremely pleased here to have here from Cleveland-Cliffs, Lourenco Goncalves. Again, thank you very much. Always a pleasure to see you.

Lourenco Goncalves

Thank you for having me here, Matthew.

Matt Korn

Of course, of course. And we're also here because iron ore, iron pellets, fuel markets have been such a major piece of conversations with myself and my clients. I've actually brought in a couple of my other colleagues here, other analysts, lead analyst here from Goldman Sachs.

We have Thiago Ojea, who's in São Paulo, who covers our LatAm metals and mining, of course, covers Vale, which should be I think an interesting angle, as well we have Paul Young from Australia. And Paul, very, very conversant in this market. Of course, covers BHP, covers Rio Tinto, [indiscernible] and the rest.

So, again, it should be a wide ranged discussion, something that I think we're going to focus, particularly on Cliffs, but also we'll be able to talk more about the iron ore markets, as well, overall.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - MattKorn

So, with that, I'll start with some questions. We'll see where the conversation goes. All right? All right. So, of course, we have all been watching the IODEX. We've all been watching the iron ore market, all right. Reached highs early this year after the Brazilian dam collapse, right? But the IODEX, the Atlantic pellet premium, they have eased over the past half year, various reasons for that.

I'd like to get your view on what you think are going to be the main factors that will drive these prices over the next six months to a year? And if there's any view that you've got around what's the normalized price levels of what these particular commodities should be, because I think in particular that pellet premium is something where I got a lot of client questions about unsure, like, how to actually mark their expectations?

Lourenco Goncalves

Okay. So you gave -- first question, that's a big question. It involves a lot of things. So, let me to try to break in pieces. First thing, the most relevant factor, of course, it's China. What's going to happen in China? How China will proceed going forward thus far as environmental controls?

The more China does regarding environmental controls, the higher the things associated with high iron content iron ore, we will do. So, during the time that China was actually trying to do something meaningful towards controlling the environment in big cities like Beijing, Wuhan, Shanghai, all the Liaoning province, all the Hebei province, things are going to right direction.

And the IODEX continued to creep up in a consistent way and we did not get even close to the predictions of five years ago. Let me refresh everybody's recollection here about the predictions several years ago. Five years ago, everybody in this conference here was convinced that our price would go to $30.

Actually, Rio Tinto was convinced that our prices would go to $30. Sam Walsh and Andrew Harding were saying that they were good with that, so they lost their jobs. And Andrew MacKenzie and Jim Wilson doing the same thing and MacKenzie was basically delegated to Jim Wilson. So Jim Wilson was the focus person. Jim Wilson lost his job as well.

And then that was replaced in Australia with the value over volume mantra. So now it's good to know that when a new CEO gets nominated in Australia or in Brazil, the first thing they say is value over volume. It's almost like if they say value over volume, Lourenco please pay attention, that's what I'm saying. In other words, don't beat the crap out of me yet. So that's a good thing. So there's a sheriff in this business. But the main thing is China and what China will do about the environment.

So, now with all these things in place, let's talk about the pellet premium. The pellet premium, especially after the disaster with Samarco, the main major disaster at Samarco. Because I don't see that -- I'd never call that an accident. The man-made disaster at Samarco created different dynamics in the pellet market.

Pre disaster the pellet market was more evenly distributed, especially with Samarco being a 50%-50% joint venture between Vale and BHP. Post-Samarco the importance of Vale was completely out of proportion, because Samarco was the biggest independent producer, all independent, because there was no -- in a 50-50 there's no controlling point. But then after that, it was Vale and the rest in the international market.

So the pellet market, long story short, for Samarco, we will go where Vale will go. So if Vale doesn't have any new accidents after Brumadinho, what we really expect that to be, if there is no other man-made catastrophes like Samarco, Brumadinho in Brazil. We might have a more stable situation in terms of the pellet market.

And if China continues to use more pellets and continues to take care of the environment, as they say they will do, there will be demand coming from China. Europe will be stable. Pellet premiums in Europe should stabilize. Nothing changing, $50 per ton is a good number for the pellet premium. It's not going to be $70, it's not going to be $80, it's not going to $30, and it’s not going to be $20.

But a $50 number, all things considered, I believe, is a decent number for you to -- or anyone else to plug their models and try to predict the future. But again, if China ignores the environment, it will be less. If Vale overloads the market with the excess pellets, which I really believe that they are not going to do, the numbers will be rational and it will be stable around $50, but pretty good number for everybody.

MattKorn

And I believe, I understood you correctly with the last call, that you did say that some of the newness of Vale's management, their approach, their seeding of some margin on the pellet to the European steelmakers in response for a request for relief, you think that has been a major factor of what we have in terms of the shakedown in the last few months.

Lourenco Goncalves

Definitely. I only speak for what I do and I tend to compare everybody else with me. I would never ever open a contract that's valid to give a clients a break. If not for anything else, just because I know that if the situation was exactly the opposite; the client would not do that for me. So I love my clients, but I love their money a lot more than I love them.

Matt Korn

Thiago, could you offer up any vision into like how you -- there in Vale and their view on the premium. If they believe that it needs support, if they're taking any actions today in response to the reduction?

Thiago Ojea

Yes. I think Vale understood that the premiums, the way they were priced given that the steel prices were also going downwards. It was creating a lot of pressure for clients. And these open opportunities, especially for the Chinese, which were not the majority of their clients in fact to put new negotiations. And in fact, I have a question for Lourenco. Now it seems that Vale is moving from the annual contracts for a more quarterly or even spot-based contracts do you feel that this could create a difference on the market? How do you see this going forward?

Lourenco Goncalves

I believe that, the landscape doesn't change, if we change the position of the window. So I already explained how the market works and it works with a yearly contracts, quarterly contracts, daily contracts, no contracts, we just need to charge what the market should bear. If we have a contract that is in place and you open to give the client a break expecting that the client will give you a break when things will go to the other side you have not been in this business long enough, but that's my view. And it would be great, if my research analysts will defend me like you just defended Vale. That I will crave, because I have been in this business for 39 years I have never seen an analyst taking a shot for the client like that. That's Brazil. Welcome to Brazil. I leave that country long ago and people are really committed to each other over there you know. Let's leave it that.

Matt Korn

Right, right. It's dog-eat-dog up here in New York.

Lourenco Goncalves

Yeah. Can I ask a question to the research analyst of –

Matt Korn

Please, please of course.

Lourenco Goncalves

Did Vale release the results of their analysis of why Brumadinho happened?

Thiago Ojea

Not yet.

Lourenco Goncalves

I have one just in case you need it. So, back to you Korn. I have completed my analysis a year and half ago.

Matt Korn

All right. So with a little bit better, I think a view in terms of the global landscape again Cliff and the North American market this is the main focus. There's been a lot of uncertainty I think among investors and how the U.S. steel market is developing, right? Most of the discussion over the past year and half has been around the continued focus and rotation towards the mini mills as they brought on more capacity. What that was going to lead across for the integrated. You all in laying out the strategy for the HBI plant and anticipating that this is going to be the direction you would see the minis take on continuing market share and thus require higher grade metallics this was part of the strategy. But in terms of the legs – in terms of the pellet piece, I get a lot of client questions asking, look I'm seeing Mittal shutting down this new furnace in the Indiana Harbor. And even though, of course Ex is self-sufficient U.S. Steel is self-sufficient in their own iron ore pellets. People are looking at their implication of like what their concentration on fewer assets might mean. What's the risk? Is there any effect that you're seeing today from Cliffs outside of maybe the quarter-to-quarter changes in nominations around perhaps even a more rapid deterioration or pulling back in the market on the integrated? What does that mean for your business today?

Lourenco Goncalves

Matt, that's a great question and let me qualify each one of the data points that you mentioned. The first one that you mentioned was the Indiana Harbor blast furnace number three shutting down. Keep in mind that, Indiana Harbor complex has three blast furnace two is more less, three and four and a big one number seven. Number seven is the biggest blast furnace in North America, and that was the blast furnace that we developed the most we – Cliff developed the most pellets to supply.

So it has always been the focus of ArcelorMittal in terms of where the development or where the growth goes. So the number seven has been run at a decent base, but not at max actually far from that. Number three and number four, on the other hand are smaller furnaces. And they can easily be – their output can easily be substituted by more production out of seven.

So it doesn't surprise me that ArcelorMittal made the decision that they made. And for us as suppliers, no change, because the production that was going through blast furnace number three was added to blast furnace seven. If in the future, and by the way I'm not speaking for ArcelorMittal, I have no inside information on ArcelorMittal.

If ArcelorMittal decides to do the same thing with four, from our standpoint Cleveland-Cliffs would be better, because we are going to: one, sell the same tonnage; number two, we're going to sell the same tonnage of a more value-added pellet that's mustang; and number three, we're going to have only one type of pellets to sell that's mustang and not two. Because today, today Indiana Harbor complex we still feed two different types of pellets

So you've got to understand the big picture. I have been using my presentations. The pie charts between the breakdown, with the breakdown between electric arc furnace and blast furnaces since 1990, because as you all know of the first thin-slab caster in this country and in the world was when Crawfordsville Indiana by Nucor in 1989. So my starting point is 1990. Through 1990, the breakdown between flat rolled and loan products in the EAF side here in the United States was the same as in the rest of the world, 100% loan brought 0% flat roll. That's why I start in 1990 one year after Crawfordsville.

Then, during the 1990s, we saw Crawfordsville double in capacity with the second caster. Hickman, Arkansas coming into operation with two casters and one hot strip mill and its steel dynamics are starting with the same people that used to operate Crawfordsville for Nucor, Keith Busse, Dick Teets and Mark Millett. So the 1990s were the year where flat rolled was consolidated in the United States as the time to migrate to – from blast furnace to EAFs.

But then at that time scrap was really available, because we generate a lot of scrap in this country and this was a new thing. Producing flat rolled with scrap. What happened since then? Well, the low hanging fruit as far as product mix, the galvanized for trash cans, the hot roll for gas containers, the cold roll for cabinetry all gone, because in the first 10, 15 years all these things migrated from blast furnaces to EAFs.

Second thing is – scrap has started to be re-melted a lot faster. So when we re-melt scrap you add deleterious elements. Fast forward for 2019, there is a problem with the scrap in United States. And the problem is the presence of deleterious elements, especially for high end applications. So it's insane to try to produce high quality staff in terms of conforming to the specifications of the appliance industry or producing the quality of surface that's necessary for automotive users using only scrap.

So at the same token then that EAFs continue to grow market share at a much slower pace, but continues to grow market share in United States. We are heading to a point that without metallics they can't continue to grow. And even with metallic they will have other challenges, but metallics is basic.

So there is room for HBI and we are about to start-up a plant that we're ahead of schedule. We are going to be producing HBI at commercial quality level by the end of the first half of next year. So sometime in the second quarter of next year HBI, will be a product being sold in United States at the Great Lakes Tower of Toledo facility.

And it will be high quality HBI with 3% carbon content very similar to pig iron with the difference that will be a lot more homogeneous because it will be the only DRI facility in the entire world sourced by a single mine with a single specification of DR-grade pellet, so should run extremely smooth in terms of feedstock because it's all coming from the same body of ore.

So the trend is our friend, Cleveland-Cliffs is prepared. Everybody else seems to be jumping on the bandwagon with different types of weaknesses to spare with us. We see a steel mill announcing a blast furnace, but they don't have pellet. They also forgot to put an order for a pig machine. It takes one year to produce a pig machine in delivery.

So they probably jumped too fast with the press release. So -- but I'm informed in the Investor community that pig machine one year. So if you want to start a pig iron operation in April of 2020, you should have put your order in April of 2019, if you haven't done that, that's a problem. So that’s one. What's that other information you mentioned there is other specific, but you mentioned so many -- you got it, right?

Matt Korn

I got it. I got what you're saying.

Lourenco Goncalves

Okay. Good. So move to the next thing.

Matt Korn

It's right and you pick up a little bit.

Lourenco Goncalves

It's another evidence that, we dictate the trends and everybody tries to jump on the bandwagon, but usually with mixed levels of failure.

Matt Korn

Well that's -- and I think that leads to the thing that I wanted to ask you next which was, even in the past couple of months you've seen some of the integrated producers rotate their focus or widen out their focus to say okay instead of maybe even focusing on finished steel we'll get more involved in the raw materials chain, right?

You saw this -- again the U.S. Steel has talked about their own potential to increase their own pellet sales into the merchant market. Stelco of course here just even like last week they talk about the ability to fit into produce.

Lourenco Goncalves

I was talking about…

Matt Korn

Yes, I agree. Yes absolutely right. And so I want to know your impression about the -- like I would say investors coming to me are saying well this is a challenge to Cliffs.

Lourenco Goncalves

We had the same investors that say that there was a challenge to Cliffs that used to tell you and your colleague; research analysts in other firms not too long ago that, when U.S. Steel made the decision to shut down Granite City all now rest steel will be long pellets. Were you at Goldman Sachs at that time?

Matt Korn

I've been here for two years.

Lourenco Goncalves

No. So you -- that predates you. But I'm sure that the investor remember, when you steel would be long pellet. And they said well okay, so what, because in order to sell in this marketplace you need to have two things. One, you need to have pellets; and second you need to have contracts with the client.

And our contracts with our clients is pretty set in stone and it's for our public information all my clients, but I can give a quick recap. I have ArcelorMittal 100%, and if they go above 100%, I have the first right of refusal. 10 million tons give or take all the way through 2026.

I have a case still two contracts, one goes through 2023, the other one goes through 2024. I have a Algoma, two contracts going through 2020 that I need these two contracts to expire because that's where the pellets to Toledo are coming from, but that's why they expire through 2020, otherwise I would have done these contracts longer.

But because I knew that Toledo was coming and I need the pellets for Toledo these two contracts to expire in 2020. And another one that goes all the way to 2023 that will be a project for Algoma. So just from the first opportunity for U.S. Steel to complement our government needs because coming 2020 they only have half of their supply, not the entirety of their supply, so that's an opportunity.

And that's pretty much it. That's what I have. And if you add up, I'm already at 20 million tons. That's exactly my production. So other than that, I'm good. So what was the question the reason for Cliffs? No. Nada it's not going to happen.

Matt Korn

I want to dig more into the HBI market and the plant that you're building. But before so Paul I want to get to kind of your sense because we've talked earlier right from the start about, what's happening with China, what's happening within the steel industry, what are they looking at in terms of environmental adjustments? You've seen, I think perhaps Goldman's iron ore forecast like over the past like year has gotten...

Lourenco Goncalves

I was coming to that through the end. I was keeping -- I have been critical of the Goldman Sachs Commodities desk for years. For the first time, I was ready to give love to Jeff Currie. The first time in probably 10 years that the Goldman Sachs forecast for iron ore pretty much matches mine. We are right there. We are in sync. And then Jeff doesn't show up for the conference.

Matt Korn

He's in London.

Lourenco Goncalves

I know. I heard.

Matt Korn

You know these issues.

Lourenco Goncalves

So Jeff, I know you are hearing live through the web, but if we're not, you're going to hear the recorded version. I love you. You are the best on Commodities desk I have ever seen in my life. Yes sir. Please go ahead.

Matt Korn

Paul like given what Lorenzo has said about the market and where you have been because I know you spend a lot of time there in the Mainland. You worked a lot with our Chinese analysts Trina Chen and all the rest. Can you give us a little bit of just the $0.50 version around what has changed our house view, what's supporting it? Why -- what's supporting our view right now that is putting us above consensus on the iron ore side?

Paul Young

Yes. No sure. I think first and foremost, it's just a redo of our supply-demand model with the help of Thiago and myself and the commodities team taking a fresh look and to yourself Matt, you been gabble for 2 years, I've been here 18 months and Thiago has been a gabble for 18 months. So completely new team effectively.

I think just to put the record straight as far as the $30 a ton forecast is concerned from years ago and Sam Walsh and Andrew Harding at Rio, I believe quickest $30 a ton I mean on a $38 a ton. So calling it down to $30 over a short duration probably wasn't heroic call.

But I think whatever I forgot about was effectively the cost curve. Actually it's not the cost curve, it's actually the margin curve in iron ore. I've done a lot of work on this previously. And you can arrange a demand scenarios, we're talking about five years. You look at combined through the cycle pellet premiums and discounts on lower raw material will actually get you to an iron ore price band of $55 to $75 a ton through the cycle long run and that's including Chinese EAF production, increasing somewhat in over sort of the medium to long run and China demand coming down but being offset partly by other regions.

So I just want to set the record straight but effectively variable our long-run iron ore price is $60 a ton. I actually think this upside risk to our long-run iron ore price is based on how we look at the margin curve and notwithstanding the fact that freight rates globally will be going up in 2020 and putting pressure on the curve. So I just wanted to I guess, make some comments on how we think as a team on long-run prices on iron ore firstly.

On the China question, I mean, I think what a lot of the market is maybe not aware of or maybe doesn't focus on over the medium term is a structural change on the capacity swap program in China. So they're swapping out 150 million to 200 million tons of blast furnace capacity. They're about a third of the way through that program.

A lot of the blast furnaces are moving to the coast and outside the two plus 26 Fenway plain [ph] regions which are being impacted as we speak today by the environmental cuts. And we're seeing a more probably more severe environmental cut program already and we're very early into that -- into the heating season cuts than what we saw last year.

And that's because the economy is doing well, demand is doing well in China, so they can enforce those cuts a little bit more and more strictly at the moment. But effective the capacity swap program what that means is that every blast furnace build outside the restricted zones can run at a higher production rate.

New blast furnace, it's more efficient. And that's one of the reasons why Chinese steel production has exceeded market forecast is the fact that new blast furnaces can run at 1.5 times the production rate of an old blast furnace being shut down. But the capacity swap program will effectively mean that China will increase their consumption of high grade. 65% pellets lump. And the scrap consumption in China is still not mature enough, right?

The production cycle was still three, four years away from that production cycle being mature enough to actually to support EAF increase. That's how we think about it as a team. And Lourenco, I mean I guess the question I had -- would have actually have to you would be, do you see actually China on a medium-term view actually being an importer of pellet. And that's creating some tension in the pellets markets.

Lourenco Goncalves

Importing pellets where?

Paul Young

China being an importer of pellets, medium to long term.

Lourenco Goncalves

Well, it all depends on how they will -- I already answered that. If they will take out the environment they will. But if they will not they will not. They still don't care. You just read every day on Berkeley Earth, the PM2.5 and they pollute, pollute and pollute.

And I think that the biggest hope that I have, particularly from where I'm sitting here in Wall Street is that ESGs -- and last year we addressed that here in this conference, ESG investors.

ESG investors need to move if they are real. If they are really serious about E is environmental, S is social and G is governance. They should have a serious -- take a serious look on everything related to China, because as far as ESG, they are bad on E, horrible on S and horrible on G.

We just heard about a little more consolidation coming to China. The land of Baowu. Baowu is a hybrid between Baosteel and Wuhan. There were two big Chinese -- two companies that I always said they have the same owner, that's the government of China, they were communist party. And they just added Shugang to the mix just to pass the size of ArcelorMittal. And I don't know if you follow the price of this stock that they are doing the swap to default is zero.

They just gave the stock to create a bigger Chinese, hammer. So that's China. China doesn't comply with E, doesn't comply with S, doesn't comply with G. It doesn't affect only the iron and the steel business, affects absolutely every day. So we need to stop blabbing about these things and acting about these things.

As a country, the United States should do just that. I hope that one day, the retail politics that's going on in Washington these days will be replaced for real politics. And not only China but Australia, as the enabler will be punished as well, because a lot of what goes to China goes to Australia.

Well the pollution in China is also an Australian problem. And by the way just to set this record straight two things. One, when I said that I agree with the price deck of Goldman Sachs, I'm agreeing with the short term with the 86 and I have no commitments with the long term.

And another thing with the record straight when was beating the crap out of BHP and Rio Tinto. I was not talking to the management or the investors, I was talking to the Board and I'm glad that both Boards listened to me. And my good friend Andrew Forrest did as well at Fortescue but that's a different story. I always have a friend somewhere.

Matt Korn

All right. No doubt, no doubt.

Lourenco Goncalves

But I have a lot of enemies too. And I have been surviving pretty good with both.

Matt Korn

I'm sure. I'm sure, there's a sample size of all even within the same room. We're winding down in terms towards the bottom hour. There's a few questions that I've got. I want to make sure that the folks in the audience have any opportunity to ask Lourenco, any questions that they may have. So if there's anything in the room? By all means. Yes sir, please.

Unidentified Analyst

I'll start. There are a couple of companies that have obviously announced some blast furnace shutdowns. U.S. Steel has gone out there and said, they're going to focus on their three primary flat roll assets. The implication is there's going to be underutilized iron ore assets blast furnaces and so forth.

One, do you see that as an opportunity potentially to buying up some underutilized iron ore assets? And could you ever see yourself as becoming more of a metallic supplier of actually buying a blast furnace and getting into the pig iron market?

Lourenco Goncalves

Look, Bob, this is possible. I will not deny that if this trend actually materialize. It's possible to happen. But these conversations always happen in times when things are less than ideal in our marketplace. So the same potential assets from U.S. Steel that would be available like Granite City was shut down three years ago, completely shut down.

And then came Donald Trump and then came Section 232. The next thing U.S. Steel reopened Granite City. So right now they are still running and they're talking about shutting down or not shutting down not trying to preempt any potential conversation that U.S. Steel might or might not have here. But I'm just trying to answer your question.

First we need to see these things really happening and then we can talk about the availability of these assets. So there's location involved. That's the status of the furnace involved, that's the logistics involved, that's how much money needs to be put into these blast furnaces to be brought back to consistent, safe and environmentally friendly operation, because we're not going to bring back a blast furnace and pollute, that's not Cleveland-Cliffs. We are green. We protect the environment in the communities that we operate.

So, every single blast furnace especially these ones that are old beasts from the past, they have serious issues in different capacities regarding the environment and I will be very vocal if someone bring me something back to operation and doesn't take good care of the environment because that's a bad reputation for us.

The Silver Bay -- just to give you an example Bob [Indiscernible] in Silver Bay, Minnesota where we produce our DR-grade pellets side-by-side with our planters of Marina or pleasure boats, bunch of yachts and we live together very well. So, that's how I see this business. You can only survive in the long-term if you take care of things long-term. That's why I really do not understand the pass that China gets from investors. They look -- all look to the other side. The media they all look to the other side. To the banking system, you guys look to the other side because we always have hope that when they are going to be operating China.

Change your hope because even ArcelorMittal gave up on China long ago. And I thought that ArcelorMittal would break in and they did it. So, banking now especially now with blockchain it's a threat for you. China is a threat for with blockchain. That's another conversation that will take a lot longer.

So, let's stop looking to the other side. Let's stop ignoring the enablers. As far as iron ore the enablers are Australia and Brazil. There's a lot of other things that enable China to be what they are.

Matt Korn

Any others from here in the room? One last thing. When we speak about ESG I think that the conclusion for Cliffs, right is that you enable manufacturing here in the United States.

Lourenco Goncalves

Yes sir.

Matt Korn

Which by and large is less carbon intensive less polluting than what you see when that is transferred overseas which is as you again held to a different standard along investors regulators and the rest. Is that a message that you find yourself -- are investors responding to you? Is that something you're able to pitch?

Lourenco Goncalves

I believe so. I believe so.

Matt Korn

Okay.

Lourenco Goncalves

Investors are starting to realize that, especially the big ones, when you look to our top 10 shareholders and you see the type of firms that own the Cliffs' stock, you'll see that there's some type of migration towards people that are more into that, that understanding, that producing steel in the United States being the basis for manufacturing and being up to a higher standard. You nailed on that matter.

It's a good move towards preserving the environment one ton of steel produced in China with no environmental controls against one ton of the same steel produced in United States under serious controls in terms of environmental regulation is a lot more environmentally-friendly than that one ton of steel produced in China.

Let alone the fact that we have Rio loss and regulations to follow here. These companies that are listed here from abroad and they trade as ADRs and things like that, they don't have even 10% of the scrutiny that we have. The SEC just announced an investigation related to Brumadinho that was recently. If it has happened with me at Cliffs, it would never happen with me at Cliffs.

But just in a theoretical exercise, I would have been at my office the next day. That's how to work here. So, things here are real. We have lost. Corruption here is punished by prison. We don't pick [Indiscernible] with 10 years, five years. Here things are serious.

So, -- and by the way this is not by chance. It was very important since the entrance of China in the WTO to destroy the middle-class in United States. It's also part of the big picture. And a manufacturing in America, it's not just manufacturing in America for the benefit of the quality of the air, it's also for the benefit of democracy and for the prevalence of capitalism. Otherwise, we're just capsulated to a big market plan that has been deployed with a lot of passive support from several different constituencies.

Matt Korn

We'll be speaking with our -- I'm doing a panel discussion with our Chief economist here in just a few minutes. And all those elements I'm sure will be part of that discussion here. So, again, we appreciate that. Is there anything -- as we're winding down Lourenco here at the end, is there anything that you feel we haven't been able to cover, anything that we're going to make sure that we do we get through?

Lourenco Goncalves

No. Look I really hope that retail investors that are listening to the webcast are paying attention to what I'm saying. Because like I said when I put my HBI facility the HBI facility would be a big success. It is a big success.

Like I said when iron ore prices were low as I said that was on a totally unsustainable situation, things reverse. And so before a retail investor the best thing -- there are two good things that you can do. One start to understand better if we are doing your money.

And second if you are really unable to understand sell the Cliffs' stock and buy an index fund.

Matt Korn

Right. All right. With that thank you very much for being here with us.

Lourenco Goncalves

Matthew, thanks a lot, really appreciate it.

Matt Korn

You bet. Thank you everyone.

Lourenco Goncalves

Thank you.