Margin And Growth Concerns Cause Change In Liberty Oilfield Services' Priorities

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) provides hydraulic fracturing services to the onshore energy E&P companies in the Permian Basin, the DJ Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin in North America. I do not think the stock can produce healthy returns in the short term. Returns, however, may improve over the medium-to-long-term, once the completions and drilling activities spring back to action.

Most of the indicators suggest that the pressure pumping services business continues to suffer from lower drilling and completions activity. Given the headwind, its operating profit per active fleet declined significantly in Q3. The company will also hold the deployment of one fleet until the returns are adequate. In this challenging time, the company's management aims to increase shareholder returns through repurchases and dividends.

Industry Indicators Have Weakened

From June-end until September in 2019, the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price has moved south (5.8% down), while the U.S. rig counts decreased (~7% down). The completions activity slowdown reflects in the 12% lower drilled wells in the key U.S. unconventional shales in the past three months, while the drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) declined by 5%. The crude oil price has more downsides than upsides because of the current volatility in the crude oil price, concerns over the global demand growth, and geopolitical tensions.

Led by the weakness, the upstream producers have reduced the 2019 capex budget and focused on free cash flow generation. In this environment, LBRT's management finds the oilfield services market oversupplied with frac capacity due to the increased efficiency of active frac fleets. Among the most noticeable change in the past quarter was the slowdown in the U.S. tight oil production. If the trend (i.e. lower crude oil production) continues, we may see a more balanced demand-supply scenario by Q4 2020.

Oversupply of equipment has put substantial pressure on pricing, which led to a 41% fall in the adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet from 2018 until Q3 2019. In August, it decided to hold back the deployment of the newest hydraulic fracturing fleet until the market condition improves, which means it will continue to run 23 fleets for now. In this environment, Liberty's management focuses on making healthy returns for investors and maintaining a strong balance sheet. In the past year until September 30, its return on capital employed was 17% based on $75 million paid through dividends and distribution.

Analyzing The Strategies

One of the measures LBRT uses to keep track of profitability is sustaining cash flow per fleet, which is defined as expected annualized adjusted EBITDA per fleet minus the annual maintenance capex per fleet. In Q3 2019, this metric read $11.5 million, which was ~10% deterioration compared to Q2. Compared to a year ago, the metric dipped by 44%. So, LBRT's pressure pumping fleet profitability has been quite weak in Q3.

LBRT's fleet utilization, although relatively soft over a year ago due to upstream companies' budget exhaustion, was looking to steady in Q3 and may even go up in Q4. The company is currently refilling some of the utilization. Pricing for pressure pumping fleets is under negotiation as various legacy contracts are getting close to expiry. The competition and supply in the market determine the pricing dynamics. The oilfield services companies are exercising restraints, but the upstream activity is unlikely to recover in Q4. We, however, may witness a recovery after Q1 2020.

Over a more extended period, the use of technology and data will influence decision making. LBRT will integrate its proprietary database and multivariate analysis techniques with parent-child well relationships to include the WellWatch fuel data collection. WellWatch allows real-time pressure sensing in offset wells to monitor impending frac fleets. Given the current uncertainty in the market, the options available to the company include reinvesting cash flow and returning cash to shareholders.

The company is currently focusing on innovative technologies like mono line frac jobs and simul fracs. Since repairs and maintenance costs are significant for companies operating with machinery assets, the treatment of iron and expenses related to health and safety issues (or HSE) are considerably high. These technologies will allow LBRT to run different scenarios to check out how the systems are interfacing with the wellheads and give the right solutions.

What Are LBRT'S Recent Drivers?

Following the industry headwinds, LBRT's revenues and operating income declined in Q3 2019. From Q2 to Q3, its revenues decreased by 5%, while the adjusted EBITDA decreased more sharply by 24%.

We notice that the upstream companies' efficiency gains have raised the number of frac stages by 10% to 20%, which has led to a reduction (not one-to-one relation though) in the active frac fleets in 2H 2019. The demand slowdown for frac fleets has resulted in pricing pressure on services. And because of the change in efficiency, productivity will vary, going forward. To understand the impact of efficiency improvement on production and pressure pumping demand, LBRT is also improving its database by further studying the parent-child well relationships with its proprietary database and techniques.

Divided And Repurchase

LBRT pays a $0.05 quarterly dividend per share, which amounts to 2.2% forward dividend yield. In comparison, Nabors Industries (NBR) has a lower forward dividend yield (1.9%).

In January 2019, it approved a $100 million buyback, which is set to expire on January 2021. The company repurchased shares at an average price of $14.66 per share in 9M 2019, which is 77% higher than the current price level. It seems the company is currently undervalued relative to the management's estimates. Approximately $99 million remains authorized for future repurchases as of September 30, 2019.

Capex Plans, FCF, And Debt

In the first nine months of FY2019, LBRT's cash flow from operations (or CFO) increased by 10% compared to a year ago, despite a fall in revenues. A decrease in working capital led to the rise in CFO in 9M 2019. Its free cash flow (or FCF) increased because capex fell and CFO increased during this period.

As of September 30, 2019, LBRT's liquidity (cash balance plus revolving credit facility) amounted to $344 million. Most of its debt repayment obligations fall in 2022 ($106 million). With the available liquidity (cash balance plus credit facility), debt repayment looks comfortable unless the FCF turns significantly negative due to a sharp deterioration in the energy environment.

The company's debt-to-equity (0.13x) is lower than peers. While FTS International's (FTSI) leverage (9.8x) is significantly higher than the average, Nine Energy Service's (NINE) leverage (0.63x) is lower than the average.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

LBRT is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.1x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is higher, which implies a lower EBITDA. The stock is currently trading at a discount to its past six-quarter average (3.8x).

LBRT's forward EV/EBITDA multiple expansion versus the current multiple is significantly higher than peers, which typically results in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (NINE, PUMP, and FTSI) average of 3.37x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha for this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to Seeking Alpha, 11 sell-side analysts rated LBRT a "buy" in November (includes "outperform"), while five recommended a "hold." None of the analysts rated it a "sell." The consensus target price is $12.5, which at the current price, yields ~51% returns.

What's The Take On LBRT?

Most of the indicators suggest that the pressure pumping services business continues to suffer from lower drilling and completions activity. LBRT has been able to offset some of the weaknesses because it offers solutions to complex drilling processes, which typically commands a higher margin than the traditional business. It employs better database management by studying the parent-child well relationships with its proprietary techniques. Despite that, EBITDA per active fleet declined significantly in Q3. The company will hold the deployment of one fleet until the returns are adequate.

LBRT's outlook seems mixed. While efficiency and utilization were somewhat resilient in Q3, the Q4 performance may deteriorate as the upstream operators' budget cut take its full toll. Meanwhile, the company's management aims to increase shareholder returns through repurchases and dividends. I think the stock will remain weak in the short term. But I also think the energy sector is not far off from the period when completions and drilling activities would resume the action. Once that happens, returns from the stock will improve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.