Tesla: Big Upside

As long as Tesla does something close to what they plan, I think the Street is pretty low for 2020.

I don't think Model 3 ASPs are coming down which is a key driver to the earnings model.

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) numbers last quarter were respectable. Mainly that ASPs didn't take a hit, demand sounds strong and China's volumes are about to jump. Steady ASPs and ramping volumes lead to improving per-unit economics and EPS leverage. I have big EPS upside for 2020.

A Quick Point On Earnings

I've been focused on earnings for about 20 years. When working on the buy side I cared about this quarter and next quarter's earnings potential because that's what all the institutions are going to use to guess where earnings can go over the next year or so. That year-or-so-out earnings number will drive the valuation and stock price.

So, as I do with all my coverage, I really only care about what a company can earn in the next year or so. That's going to a be a key determinate where the stock can go.

For Tesla, this is a unique story. Not many companies that I follow have the ability to get earnings to jump like Tesla can. I follow big-cap tech and Tesla has as much earnings inflection potential as anything in my coverage.

When investors, particularly institutional investors, do the math of that near-term ramp, I would guess the stock price can start to break out to new highs.

ASPs Are Key To Driving Gross Margins And Earnings

ASPs actually flattened out last quarter.

2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3A Q4E Vehicles Produced 83550 88944 77138 95356 97275 106837 Vehicles Delivered 83775 90700 63019 95356 97141 106837 Estimated Leased Vehicles 1000 3000 5000 10000 9714.1 10683.7 Total This Quarter 82775 87700 58019 85356 87426.9 96153.3 Price (Sales/delivered) Actual 72.8 69.7 59.1 56.4 55.1 54.1 QTQ Change in ASP -9.6 -3.1 -10.6 -2.7 -1.3 -1.0

Source: Elazar Advisors estimates based on Tesla company reports

Look at the line that says "Change in ASP." Q3's reduction in ASPs was much more shallow than previous quarters.

This is pretty simple math. We take reported revenues and divide by deliveries. I tried to remove leases from that delivery number because they don't show up much in the reported quarterly revenues.

Remember also that decline in ASP is mostly due to mix. As S&X become a smaller percent of overall sales and lower-priced Model 3s increase as a percent, ASP comes down due to mix.

But that tells you something important about Model 3 and S&X prices -they are no longer dropping.

The company did drop prices in the first half but ASPs look like they've bottomed. That's so key for earnings.

This is a key swing factor for overall gross margins which is probably the most important metric I care about for Tesla. The entire P&L swings on gross margins.

And here's the Auto gross margins starting to bounce back thanks to ASPs flattening out.

Source

You see above gross margins starting to move up again. ASP declines halting and cost efficiencies as volumes ramp should get this key metric to keep moving up higher.

Last quarter was up to 22.8%, beating the two previous quarters.

As of late last year the company had targets that overall auto gross margins would hit 24%-25% by year-end 2020. I still think that's a possibility even though the company stopped guiding to that key metric.

I think with volume coming on in China and production efficiencies that the company's already cited, gross margins should move up as long as ASPs keep holding up.

The company appears to be saying that Shanghai's facility is cheaper than others. That tells me their margins out of that facility will be higher. That should also drive gross margins higher in 2020.

Tesla hinted to that on the Q3,

"I think just for now, it's safe to assume that it's (Shanghai) roughly in line with the margins that you see coming out of the Fremont facility."

What that means to me is early on ("just for now") it's "safe to assume" that Shanghai will be at least the margins of Fremont but it's early. My take is margins will probably be higher but Tesla doesn't want Street numbers to get too high.

I do think Q4 will have some ramp up growing pains from Shanghai. But when they get closer to 2,000-3,000 per week in production next year I think they'll start to see some efficiencies. They can reach there potentially in Q2 or Q3.

As Volumes Ramp, Margins Hold, Earnings Jump

The company is looking for 600,000 units in 2020. Based on the Shanghai volume addition alone you can see them getting there (Paywall).

If ASPs hold or move up and more units flow through you have higher gross margins, higher operating margins and more earnings.

The Street's at $5.00-plus for next year. We can see more than double that based on our model (Paywall).

Conclusion

We do most of our work by assessing what a company reported and what's coming. Then we model it out. Tesla's volume ramp matched with stable to higher margins is a recipe for big earnings upside potential.

I'm not so excited about Q4 with Shanghai's initial costs but I'm very excited about 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. All model portfolio trades are hypothetical to show direction, conviction and timing. Performance excludes all relevant transaction costs. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.