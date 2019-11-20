A Technical Look At Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) managed to breakout to new highs in July of this year. In fact, the high printed on July 16th was not only a 2019 high but also a multi-year high. The last recorded multi-year high before this was back in November 2017.

Shares of Energy Recovery have been caught in a trading range for the past 3 years or so (see below). The share-price topped out in 2016 after a strong rally. Since then, shares seemed like they have been forming a robust basing pattern which normally plays themselves out as bottoming patterns. Bottoms usually take far more time to form than tops. Therefore, it stands to reason that many investors would have bought that breakout back in July of this year.

However, since then shares have tumbled right back down to $8.53 which is disappointing. This is what is called a false breakout. In hindsight, investors who bought the breakout should have immediately liquidated positions once price traded under the 2017 highs for a sustained period. Suffice it to say, investors who continue to hold shares since the Summer are sitting on some substantial paper losses at present.

Long-term charts are really significant in our opinion. Shares of Energy Recovery have now lost both their 200 day moving average ($9.54) and 200 week moving average ($9.18). This is a worrying sign.

Being chartists, we believe that all possible fundamentals which could affect the trajectory of the share-price have already been reflected in the technical chart. Furthermore, since history repeating itself is a core aspect of the technical analysis approach, there is every possibility that shares will come back down to test strong support at the 2017 lows as well as the 2018 lows (just north of $6 a share). Shares could easily print a triple bottom before launching higher in earnest. Here are some patterns which back up our thesis.

The first short-term bearish pattern on the daily chart is called the descending triangle. These patterns indicate distribution and are always bearish. As we can see from the chart below, price looks precariously close to falling through support. Another worrying sign is the increase in selling volume. In fact, the recent increase in selling volume may already be alerting us to the fact that support has already broken. Therefore, any more significant selling over the near term will definitely confirm this bearish triangle.

The pattern below however (inverse head and shoulders pattern) looks more reputable given the precise time-periods between the head and the two peaks. We have drawn the neck-line which connects the lows of the initial peak along with the beginning of the head. Since the neck-line is sloping downwards, this again brings bearish ramifications to the table. As we can see from the chart though, price has not collapsed completely from that right shoulder which is giving the bulls a ray of hope. Again, to confirm that this reversal pattern is being played out, price would have to convincingly close below the neck-line which is at about $8.20 a share.

In order to stack the odds in our favor as much as possible, we would actually wait for the inverse head and shoulders pattern to play out instead of the right-angle triangle. This to many may be counter-intuitive as potential gain on the respective trade to the downside would actually be less. However in trading, the number one rule is to preserve capital. The more confirmations we have in our locker, the better. Therefore our near term target would be something under $8.20 a share. Let's see how the rest of the week plays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in ERII over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.