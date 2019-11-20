MediPharm: Strong Q3 Overshadowed By Industry Woes

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Since MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF) went public earlier this year, the stock has been a consistent performer including the third-quarter it just reported. With sales and profitability both growing at a fast rate, we think MediPharm is emerging as the best value play within the cannabis sector.

(All amounts in C$)

2019 Q3 Review

MediPharm reported 2019 Q3 results which showed revenue growing another 38% to $43 million. Gross margin was stable at 34% and EBITDA was a positive $10 million. MediPharm has achieved one of the best financial performances in the cannabis sector only four quarters since it began substantial commercial operation. The success of MediPharm's business model hinges on a robust cannabis derivative market in Canada and globally. Management attributed the continued growth to strong demand from LPs for outsourced extraction services. As LPs prepare for the launch of edibles and concentrates targeting December, it is not hard to imagine the strong demand for extraction service providers such as MediPharm.

(Source: Public Filings)

As we noted previously, the next few quarters would be crucial for MediPharm to prove the sustainability of its business model. After the initial ramp-up leading up to legalization, MediPharm needs to rely on strong demand from consumers for future revenue. It is too early to assess market demand for derivative cannabis products in Canada, we think investors ought to be cautious given how poorly the initial legalization has gone.

Growth Strategy

Now that MediPharm has dominated extraction in Canada so far, the company is looking to grow through two areas. First of all, the company is ramping up its export capability by pursuing GMP certification and advancing its development strategy in Australia. The company has taken advantage of the legalization down south to create a unique export system for a Canadian cannabis processor. The Australian subsidiary has received a license to manufacture certain extract products for medical purposes. MediPharm will pursue a similar strategy in Australia by setting up a supply chain with local licensed producers and pursuing an asset-light business model by avoiding the costly growing operation. We think Australia represents an interesting long-term value driver that has limited near-term impacts. After GMP certification is obtained, we would expect MediPharm to aggressively expand outside North America to the EU and other markets.

(Source: IR Deck)

We also expect tolling agreements to start generating stable cash flows for MediPharm in the coming quarters. Based on the array of agreements signed with LPs, we believe MediPharm will be able to enjoy relatively stable margins and cash flows due to the fee-per-service nature of these tolling agreements. It is worth noting that the ultimate success of these partnerships depends largely on the development of the Canadian legal market for derivative products which remains to be seen. Based on the first year of legalization, investors are justified to worry about the demand for derivative products such as topicals, beverages, edibles, etc.

(Source: IR Deck)

Attractive Valuation

Cash declined from $73 million to $42 million amid heavy capital spending to ramp up capacity which increased to 300,000 kg per year in Q3. The company raised $71 million in June from an equity offering and we view additional financing as unlikely in the very near-term given adverse market conditions. MediPharm currently trades at 3.2x EV/Sales and 13.7x EV/EBITDA on an annualized basis which is very cheap compared to peers. In fact, MediPharm is currently the cheapest stock among the top 8 largest LPs in Canada. We think the discount is unwarranted given MediPharm's consistent execution track record and solid financial position.

(Source: Public Filings)

Looking Ahead

Going forward, we expect MediPharm to report improved earnings from tolling agreements and expanding white-label offerings. International export markets including Australia could also become meaningful contributors in the near future. However, the biggest risk for the company and the entire extraction industry is the uncertain demand picture in Canada. After an extremely disappointing earnings week for Canadian LPs, investors have punished MediPharm as well even though the company reported strong growth in almost every metric. We think the negative sentiment towards Canadian stocks will become an overhang for the foreseeable future. As a result, we view current weakness in MediPharm shares as an attractive buying opportunity but investors need to have a longer-term investment horizon. It is futile to predict short-term market cycles but we believe MediPharm represents one of the few names in Canada that is worth taking a look at, although a long-term horizon and high risk tolerance are required.

