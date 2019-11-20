United Airlines: A Lower Share Price Could Make For A Possible Buy

Buy now in anticipation of P/E multiple expansion lifting the share price off of the present lows, or preferably wait for an even lower share price to boost potential returns.

United Airlines: Investment Thesis

Despite generally good returns for shareholders over the last several years, share price volatility suggests an investor should be seeking a higher than normal risk adjusted rate of return for an investment in United Airlines (UAL). At the current share price of $93, and based on analysts' consensus estimates, the returns potentially available are possibly on the low side for the risk involved. However, a share buy price ~$84 has the potential to deliver returns in the mid teens and higher. Based on past share price volatility it's not unreasonable to expect a buy price ~$84 to become available over the next few months.

About United Airlines

From the United Airlines FY 2018 10-K report

Operations The Company transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers, operates more than 4,800 flights a day to 353 airports across five continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport ("Newark"), Chicago O'Hare International Airport ("Chicago O'Hare"), Denver International Airport ("Denver"), George Bush Intercontinental Airport ("Houston Bush"), Los Angeles International Airport ("LAX"), A.B. Won Pat International Airport ("Guam"), San Francisco International Airport ("SFO") and Washington Dulles International Airport ("Washington Dulles"). All of the Company's domestic hubs are located in large business and population centers, contributing to a large amount of "origin and destination" traffic. The hub and spoke system allows us to transport passengers between a large number of destinations with substantially more frequent service than if each route were served directly. The hub system also allows us to add service to a new destination from a large number of cities using only one or a limited number of aircraft. As discussed under Alliances below, United is a member of Star Alliance, the world's largest alliance network. Regional. The Company has contractual relationships with various regional carriers to provide regional aircraft service branded as United Express. This regional service complements our operations by carrying traffic that connects to our hubs and allows flights to smaller cities that cannot be provided economically with mainline aircraft. Republic Airlines ("Republic"), Champlain Enterprises, LLC d/b/a CommutAir ("CommutAir"), ExpressJet Airlines ("ExpressJet"), GoJet Airlines ("GoJet"), Mesa Airlines ("Mesa"), SkyWest Airlines ("SkyWest"), Air Wisconsin Airlines ("Air Wisconsin"), and Trans States Airlines ("Trans States") are all regional carriers that operate with capacity contracted to United under capacity purchase agreements ("CPAs"). Under these CPAs, the Company pays the regional carriers contractually agreed fees (carrier costs) for operating these flights plus a variable reimbursement (incentive payment for operational performance) based on agreed performance metrics, subject to annual adjustments. The fees for carrier costs are based on specific rates for various operating expenses of the regional carriers, such as crew expenses, maintenance and aircraft ownership, some of which are multiplied by specific operating statistics (e.g., block hours, departures), while others are fixed monthly amounts. Under these CPAs, the Company is responsible for all fuel costs incurred, as well as landing fees and other costs, which are either passed through by the regional carrier to the Company without any markup or directly incurred by the Company, and, in some cases, the Company owns or leases some or all of the aircraft subject to the CPA, and leases or subleases, as applicable, such aircraft to the regional carrier. In return, the regional carriers operate the capacity of the aircraft included within the scope of such CPA exclusively for United, on schedules determined by the Company. The Company also determines pricing and revenue management, assumes the inventory and distribution risk for the available seats and permits mileage accrual and redemption for regional flights through its MileagePlus® loyalty program. Alliances. United is a member of Star Alliance, a global integrated airline network and the largest and most comprehensive airline alliance in the world.

United Airlines Growth

The following are excerpts from the Q3-2019 earnings call,

… third consecutive quarter that our pre-tax margin has grown in the fourth quarter on an adjusted basis. This strong performance gives us the confidence to raise our full year 2019 adjusted EPS guidance to a new range of $11.25 to $12.25. We are now ahead of pace towards achieving our 2020 adjusted EPS target of $11 to $13 which we set nearly two years ago. We extended this quarterly streak of pretax margin expansion despite the obstacles like historically severe weather, volatile global market and of course the grounding of the MAX aircrafts. We continue to invest in a variety of improvements to the United experience that are benefiting our customers and elevating the value proposition of flying United. Here's just a few items. Our ConnectionSaver, which you've heard about that's already saved over 50,000 customers from missing their connections year-to-date, which is accruing customer gratitude and appreciation over time while ensuring each aircraft arrives on time. We are also now selling flights on the new CR J550 which will transform regional flying and give us a uniquely United advantage serving customers in our (small city) as they connect to international destinations. As we told you before, it will offer a first-class cabin, economy plus seating, Wi-Fi and more amenities than any other 50-seat regional aircraft operating today. So from the award winning and refreshed United app to expanded complementary snack options, we are continuing to invest in our customers' experience across the board. But ultimately, what makes all of those enhancements truly come alive are the people who deliver them and serve our customers every day and that is why our Backstage event for our flight attendants are so pivotal. It's proven to be an absolutely game changing experience for our employees. I believe the reason for their enthusiastic response is that Backstage brings our core4 principles to life in a variety of tangible ways that authentically resonate with our employees and our customers. It's been really satisfying to travel systems since we introduce core4 and witness how our employees have embraced this framework of safe, caring, dependable and efficient. And it's inspiring to see how they've taken personal ownership of the concept finding creative compelling ways to embody it, every customer, every flight, every day. In closing, when you look at the sum of all these efforts, what you see is a picture of what proof not promise looks like in practice. So we have less than a quarter left of 2019 and we believe our momentum remains strong. But I promise you and I use that word with earned confidence, we expect the best lies ahead.

All of the above sounds encouraging for shareholders. If delivered it promises good future results similar to what has been delivered to shareholders over the last four to five years, as illustrated in Table 1 below.

United Airlines: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article, I hope to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be, based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for United Airlines shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - United Airlines: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for United were positive for all of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. The average yearly rates of return range from 6.1% for investor A to 23.1% for investor F. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Nov. 19, 2019. In considering which investor in Table 1 has achieved the best investment returns, we must take into account not only the percentage rate of return but also the "duration" of the investment. Investor F has the highest rate of return at 23.1%, and their investment has grown by $1,786 from $3,000 to $4,786. If investor F continues to hold, but the United share price remains around current levels, the percentage rate of return will decrease the longer the shares are held due to the effect of duration. Investor D's average yearly rate of return at 21.7% is less than that of investor F. But, due to duration, investor D's investment has grown by $2,969, $1,183 more than investor F's investment. Of course, investor D has had their funds tied up since Q2 2016. Investor F has likely had their funds invested elsewhere between Q2 2016 and Q3 2017. But those funds would have required percentage rates of return above 20% to match investor D's investment performance. Long duration coupled with high rates of return are very powerful allies for investors.

United Airlines: Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections.

I will undertake this detail where subscribers have identified promising companies that are under covered by analysts. I also will undertake this detail where I believe analysts covering a stock have missed some important aspect and I believe the market will be surprised come earnings release time. Recent cases where market surprises have been identified can be found in these articles "RH: Expect A Strong Q1 Beat - Trigger For A Massive Short Squeeze" and "Sleep Number: Expect A Strong Second Quarter EPS Beat And Increased Full-Year Guidance." Now, that takes a lot of effort, with the end result often not clear until after the work is done. Before I get into that level of detail, I'm able to use my high level models to project indicative future rates of return for individual stocks, as explained below. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

United Airlines: Qualitative Assessment Of Value Grade For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha PREMIUM Valuation Metrics

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of UAL providing an overall value grade of "A-" for share investment at current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for United Airlines as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates. There always are issues with using analysts' quarterly and yearly EPS estimates together. Not all analysts provide quarterly estimates, so the number of analysts will be different for quarters and year. This is part of the reason the quarterly estimates seldom add up to the yearly estimates. Another reason is the analyst providing the "high" estimate for a given year might also not be the analyst with the highest estimate for each and every quarter of that year. Accordingly, I give priority to the yearly EPS averages and prorate the quarterly EPS estimates to ensure they add to the yearly total. This massaging might seem pedantic, but the differences between quarters and years can be large and the process is automated.

As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for United Airlines. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS estimates indicate growth of 30.9% for 2019 over 2018. Based on analysts' consensus estimates, growth in EPS in 2020 is estimated to be lower at 5.5%, followed by a return to stronger growth in 2021 and 2022. It should be understood, in quantifying the short form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying purely on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

United Airlines: Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing my own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, I can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2 and 3 above. Table 2 below shows my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, I use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in United Airlines at current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard UAL Projected Rates Of Return

Note: Analysts' estimates only available to end of FY 2022.

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return of ~5% to 10% for exits at end of all years FY 2020 to FY 2022. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above, and a constant P/E ratio of 7.88. The P/E of 7.88 is based on UAL's current P/E ratio of 7.88 (share price $93.29 divided by Q3-19 non-GAAP TTM EPS of $11.84 per Fig.2 above). This is 9.92 below the sector non-GAAP TTM median P/E of 17.80 per Figure 1 above. Note that share price at end of FY 2019 is projected to increase to $94.50, an annualized increase of 5.29% (constant P/E ratio 7.88 multiplied by Q4 2019 TTM projected EPS of $12.00 per Fig. 2 above).

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2022, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Rate of Return ("IRR") - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at end of or during Q4-19 by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by ~4% by end of Q4.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to FY2022 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year. The P/E Ratio assumption for FY 2020 to FY2022 is assumed to remain at the current level of 7.88.

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

United Airlines: Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figures 3.1 and 3.2 below.

Figure 3.1 United Airlines Versus S&P 500 Index - 1 Year To Date

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 is trading today ~3120, well above a year ago. UAL shares are trading slightly above a year ago. But in between, the two have not tracked closely at all, with UAL share price showing considerable volatility compared to the S&P 500.

Figure 3.2 United Airlines Vs. S&P 500 Index - Aug. 1 To Date

Data by YCharts

Figure 3.2 shows the S&P 500 was ~2950 at beginning of August and is currently well up ~3120 level. UAL's share price started the period ~$90 and finished slightly up at $93.28, but with a lot of volatility in between. At beginning of August the share price recorded a high of $93.04, with subsequent lows ~$81, before recovering to $91.84 during September. This was followed by further retreats to a low of $80.87 on Oct. 3, followed by recovery to an October high of $92.80 on Oct. 28. November share prices have ranged between $91.29 and $95.16.

Using the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, I'm able to see the effect on projected rates of return of targeting to buy United Airlines shares at the current price, but with the P/E ratio progressively increasing to the five-year historical median of 8.39 per Fig. 3 above.

United Airlines: A Less Pessimistic Outlook

TABLE 3 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard UAL Projected Rates Of Return

In Table 2, buying at the current share price of $93.29 and assuming a constant P/E of 7.88 would give indicative average yearly rates of return of ~5% to 10% for years FY2020 to FY2022. Table 3 shows by buying at the same price but assuming the P/E progressively increases to 8.39 (five-year historical median) the indicative average yearly rates of return increase to ~7% to 12% for years FY2020 to FY2022.

Timing Stocks Vs. Timing The Market

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices. Let's try targeting an entry price of ~$84 for UAL shares to see the potential effect on returns.

TABLE 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard UAL Projected Rates Of Return

Table 4 uses the same assumptions as in Table 3 above, except for a lower share price of $83.96 at entry. At the lower share buy price, potential returns for FY 2020 to FY 2022 are in the range ~16% to 17%. The UAL share price has fallen below $83.96 in August, September and October. With ongoing labor negotiations, and the 737 MAX issues it's quite possible the share price will again fall to these levels over the months ahead.

United Airlines: Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low - Stress Test

TABLE 5 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard UAL Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on Table 5 -

A range of estimates included - In Table 5 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 5 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $93.29 but with the P/E ratio for FY2020 to FY2022 reduced to 7.09. The 7.09 is arrived at by discounting the current P/E ratio of 7.88 by 10%, for the purposes of stress testing the investment. For the consensus case, the lower multiple results in projected rates of return of negative (3.04)% for FY2020, a positive 4.25% for FY2021, and a positive 6.43% for FY2022. The high case shows returns of 1.53%, 9.74%, and 8.30%, respectively, for FY2020, FY2021 and FY2022. The low case shows negative returns for both FY 2020 and FY2021, but turns 5.36% positive in FY2022.

United Airlines: Limitations Of This Short Form Analysis

The short form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for UAL going out three to four years. Having said that, there are a considerable number of analysts (see Fig. 2 above) providing estimates for UAL, so the consensus estimates are broadly based. The number of analysts covering the stock reduces in the outer years so reliability of estimates will reduce for those years. For small-cap stocks of interest but with limited analyst coverage, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that's likely in the case of reasonably well-covered stocks such as UAL.

United Airlines: Conclusions

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, UAL is of interest at present. Based on Table 1 above, shareholders have mostly earned good returns over the last four to five years. Buying at the current share price of $93.29 could provide low double-digit returns, if the P/E ratio were to increase from the present 7.88 to 8.39. But given the volatility of the share price there could be opportunities to buy well below the current share price, maybe ~$84. That could set up a patient investor for possible rates of return in the mid teens and higher over the next few years.

United Airlines: Additional Considerations

As per summary below, there's a wide disparity between the P/E ratios for the six major US based airlines.

Summary Table - Six US Based Airlines

It's not certain why there is such a wide range of P/E ratios for these six airlines. Uncertainty brings risk, but it also brings opportunity. At Analysts' Corner we are currently undertaking a more in-depth look at these six airlines to see if there is any mispricing in the marketplace that would make an investment in one or more of these airlines advantageous over the others.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.