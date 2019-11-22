Sweet Victory For Boeing

On the second day of the Dubai Airshow, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) announced a big order for the Airbus A350 with Emirates. We will provide a separate analysis on that order in due time. Most noteworthy from that order announcement was that from an initial tentative agreement for 70 Airbus A350/A330neo aircraft, the 40 Airbus A330neo was dropped which paved the way for Boeing to reach an agreement with Boeing (NYSE:BA) on a Dreamliner order. Boeing and Airbus likely will both parade their orders as the showpieces of the Dubai Airshow, but the truth as we will show is that on-order book level the reality is a bit less rosy than portrayed.

Source: Boeing

Boeing Finalizes Order With Emirates

At the Dubai Airshow of 2017 (two years ago!), Boeing announced that it had reached a tentative agreement with Emirates for the purchase of 40 Boeing 787-10s with conversion rights for the smaller Boeing 787-9. However, as Airbus decided to wind down the Airbus A380 program and announced a tentative agreement with Emirates for 30 Airbus A350-900s and 40 Airbus A330-900s it seemed like Boeing was not going to be able to win an order after all.

The tentative agreement with Boeing for 40 Dreamliners lapsed earlier this year, which by some was seen as a sign that Boeing would be losing out an order here. However, agreements lapsing are never an indication that no deal will be reached at all and I believed that a Dreamliner deal would be part of a bigger framework as I discussed with members of The Aerospace Forum in individual chats.

Table 1: Customer Summary Emirates (Source: Boeing)

That framework would include conversion of the remaining Boeing 777-300ER orders and either a conversion or a deferral of some of the Boeing 777X orders. Before the start of the airshow, Emirates had 150 Boeing 777X aircraft on order with 15 orders for the ultra-long range variant (Boeing 777-8) and 135 orders for the Boeing 777-9. The carrier also had six orders for the Boeing 777-300ERs, which were not going to be delivered as Emirates already celebrated its final Boeing 777-300ER delivery in December 2018:

According to a press release by Emirates, the carrier ordered 30 Boeing 787-9s valued $8.8B substituted from Boeing 777X orders with first deliveries scheduled for 2023, which is a change compared to the $15.1B tentative agreement for 40 Boeing 787-10s that were to be delivered from 2022 onward. It's not a big deal that Emirates changed the order or replacement - the lapsed tentative agreement with a new agreement changed, it's a tentative agreement exactly for that reason. However, I think Boeing would rather have sold the Boeing 787-10 to Emirates because to date it is not a fast-selling aircraft.

Source: Boeing

Boeing mentioned the following in its press release:

As part of the agreement, Emirates will update a portion of its large order book by exercising substitution rights and converting 30 777 airplanes into 30 787-9s. With this conversion, Emirates remains the world's biggest 777X customer with 126 airplanes on order and the largest 777 operator with 155 airplanes today.

With 30 orders for the 777X orders converted leaving 126 Boeing 777X on order, it means that Emirates converted the 6 Boeing 777-300ERs to orders for the Boeing 777X.

So, the changes are as follows:

30 Boeing 777X orders converted to 30 Boeing 787-9s.

Six Boeing 777-300ERs converted to 6 Boeing 777Xs.

Table 2: Emirates order book changes (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What's important to realize is that on a net basis, there are no changes in the number of units ordered, but in terms of value, there are changes as Emirates is opting for a smaller, less expensive aircraft and the airline is not offsetting that difference by increasing the order quantity. The conversion of the six remaining Boeing 777-300ERs brings a positive order book change of roughly $400 million, but the 777X-to-787 substitution has a list price penalty of $4.5B. On a net basis, we are looking at a reduction of $4.1B at list prices in the order book. Obviously, airlines don't pay list prices and negotiate significant discounts, but after keeping those discounts in mind, Boeing will still see the Emirates order value contract by slightly over $2B (after discounts) or $1.7B if Emirates is trimming its order for the ultra-long range variant of the Boeing 777X.

Conclusion

While this deal is presented as an $8.8B order, it's important to realize that this is actually an order conversion with a negative impact on the values. Nevertheless, it's not bad news at all. Emirates remains committed to the Boeing 777X, and at this point, it does not seem that the airline wants to replace a significant portion of its order for the Boeing 777X to orders for the smaller jets. At the same time, and I consider that to be the big win here for Boeing, Boeing will be introducing a second aircraft type to the Emirates fleet to operate next to the Boeing 777 platform. That's a big win for Emirates as it provides them with flexibility and also for Boeing, it opens up opportunities to sell more Dreamliners to Emirates in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.