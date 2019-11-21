Wells Fargo: Still Unloved, Still A Bargain

I've got a $65 fair value target, meaning there's another 20% upside and if management gets serious on costs, this rises to above $70. Buy.

This article looks at four core buy arguments: new management, large stock repurchase potential, large cost reduction potential and financial metrics that show the core franchise is far from dead.

The window of opportunity to buy the recovery is therefore still wide open.

I last wrote on Wells Fargo (WFC) in July (here), recommending investors buy the shares on the basis that we had reached peak negativity. The shares are up 18% since then, outperforming other US banking majors and suggesting the company has indeed turned a corner.

Source: Yahoo Finance

I think there's a lot further to go. The valuation discount to peers remains large and the stock remains very unloved with sell-side analysts. Yet financial performance has been surprisingly resilient to all the turmoil the company has faced and the buyback programme is big, on-track and will continue to support the shares and deliver earnings growth. Finally, with a new-CEO coming on-board we should finally see action to exploit the huge cost opportunity within the company.

My fair value target is $65 and I'll be holding tight for the 20% further upside this implies. If management gets serious on costs I see a further >$5 upside.

We're still at peak negativity

My last article started off by noting that stock-market negativity around WFC had reached new highs. Despite the 18% share price rally since then many market indicators remain at maximum negativity, in my mind, meaning the buying opportunity is still very much with us.

The number of sell-side analysts with a "bullish" or "very bullish" recommendation has shriveled further to less than 20%, the lowest number in at least four years. Most are sitting on the fence with neutral recommendations. As and when they finally call the turn on the stock - as will inevitably happen at some point - there will probably be a powerful price move, albeit the big money may already have been made by then seeing as analyst ratings are a notoriously lagging indicator.

Sell-side analyst ratings

Source: Seeking Alpha

Alongside this dearth of support from sell-side analysts, WFC's relative valuation metrics also remain at multi-year lows, even if there has been some slight recovery over the summer.

Compared to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), WFC is stuck at a 28% discount on P/TNAV, having traded at just a 7% discount in early 2018 before the Fed asset cap was announced. Compared to Bank of America Corporation (BAC), the discount is 8%, having been a 6% premium last year. And compared to Citigroup Inc. (C), WFC's P/TNAV premium has shrunk from 70% to 47%.

Source: author's calculations from Seeking Alpha data

Forward estimates also remain on the floor with heaps of negativity baked in. 2019 revenue estimates took a big step down following the lowering of NII guidance in 1Q and remain 4% below where they were late last year. The only positive point is that revenue estimates have at least been stable since the spring.

Source: author's calculations from Seeking Alpha data

The Street also retains its very dim view of WFC's prospects beyond this year. Looking out to 2021, consensus sees revenues declining annually by ~1% and net profits by a whopping 5% annually. Only Goldman Sachs (GS) is expected to do worse.

Source: author's calculations from Seeking Alpha data

The window of opportunity to buy Wells Fargo remains wide open

Yet in spite of - or perhaps because of - this pervasive negativity, I still think it's a great time to buy WFC.

I see 4 elements to the buy case.

1. Appointment of Charlie Scharf is a major turning point

Senior management upheaval has been a huge part of the recent problem for WFC and we've had a lengthy CEO limbo period since Tim Sloan's departure in March. The situation wasn't helped by reports that several of the leading candidates turned down the offer. Additionally , the process was complicated also by needing to satisfy regulators and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B, WFC's largest shareholder. Warren Buffett more or less put a veto on candidates from JPM or GS, which shortened the list of candidates.

Charlie Scharf is a well-respected executive with the necessary contact book within the Fed and OCC to solve the unrelenting regulatory scrutiny the company has been under. The fact Bank of New York Mellon's (BK) share price has suffered since his departure demonstrates the high regard in which he is held by investors (see my recent article on BK here)

2. Despite everything, WFC's financial performance has been resilient

Ordinarily we might have expected a heavily negative financial impact from WFC's recent problems. The Fed asset cap has limited the company's capacity to grow and the succession of mis-selling scandals has forced the company to adopt a much more risk-averse sales stance.

WFC has lagged peers on many metrics, especially - and unsurprisingly - in Community Banking. Community Banking net interest income is down 4% YoY for 9m19 compared to peer rates of growth in a range of 5-8%. Revenues are down 2% and loan growth has been negligible.

Source: 10-Qs

However, in spite of this obvious damage, WFC has managed to limit the fallout in terms of bottom line profits. These are actually 2% up YoY for 9m19, a better performance than scandal-free BAC, for example.

Source: 10-Qs

This has been achieved because although the various scandals have hit revenues, WFC has managed to compensate by squeezing costs, which were 1% lower YoY for 9m19, remarkably, giving the firm positive operational leverage over the first nine months of this year.

Source: 10-Qs

More importantly, it is clear that the scandals and upheaval have really only impacted WFC's rate of growth. They haven't made much of a dent to profitability, which is arguably the bigger long-term driver of share performance. ROTE was 12% in 3Q excluding litigation charges and is above 14% for 9m19, higher than last year.

Consensus estimates see ROTE staying at around 12-13% in both 2019 and 2020, which is middle of the pack compared to other US majors.

It is important to remember that WFC generates these returns on a much less leveraged balance sheet than peers: the company's "Supplementary Leverage Ratio" was 7.4% in 3Q compared to JPM, BAC and C on a range of 6.4-6.8%. This distorts the returns comparison. Were we to recalculate ROTE on a "normalised" level of leverage, say 5%, which is the regulatory minimum, WFC would show the second-highest adjusted ROTE of the peer group at 20%.

Source: author's calculations from Seeking Alpha data

3. Share repurchase authorisation is large and unaffected by recent events

I've remarked in previous articles that one of the interesting features of US banks is that the Street doesn't see any of them delivering meaningful net profit growth in coming years. Almost all the EPS growth comes from share repurchases. That's obvious from this chart:

Source: Seeking Alpha consensus data

This being the case there's a strong argument for buying the bank with the biggest repurchase potential - and that bank is WFC.

WFC's peer-leading repurchase potential stems mainly from having a very under-leveraged balance sheet so it is largely independent of P&L trends.

For example, WFC operates with a leverage ratio that is 240bps above its regulatory requirement and a common equity tier 1 ratio that is 260bps above requirement. These are the biggest surpluses of the peer group.

Source: 10-Qs

In this year's CCAR, WFC was authorised for $32.4bn of total payouts to end-June 2020 (dividends and repurchases). This isn't the biggest absolute number but it is the biggest authorisation when measured against market capitalisation, equating to a total payout of 15%. The share repurchase authorisation is 11%, again the highest of the peer group.

Source: company disclosures, author's calculations

This is a crucial point with regard to WFC. The Fed is taking a very hard-line approach in terms of the growth cap and in terms of pushing through far-reaching managerial and organisational changes. But it is not taking a hard-line on capital requirements or payouts. Given that all US banks face a slowing revenue outlook, and that EPS growth is going to come mostly from share repurchases over the next couple of years, WFC paradoxically looks very well placed, in spite of all the negative headlines.

4. WFC has a huge cost-cutting opportunity that a new CEO will surely look to exploit

The final thing to think about with WFC is the huge cost-cutting opportunity within the bank. I noted that costs this year have been kept in check and that this has helped cushion the revenue blow. But a lot more could be done.

Source: company disclosures

WFC's own management acknowledges this and CFO John Shrewsberry said the following on the 3Q earnings call:

The big opportunity once Wells Fargo both internally and from a regulatory perspective has chin the bar for being excellent at operational risk, compliance, and governance overall, is a massive simplification. We do just about everything we do in many different ways, and there is a huge opportunity to compress that. It improves the customer experience, the team member experience. It's easier to control. It's easier to automate, and it's much less expensive to deliver.

Excluding litigation expenses, WFC's underlying cost:income ratio for 9m19 stands at 63%, a full 7ppts higher than JPM and C, both of which have large investment banking businesses that inflate their ratios. Well-run banks with the business mix of WFC should be able to run with ratios below 50%.

Source: 10-Qs

Even if WFC only got down to the average of these three peers (58%), the cost opportunity is in the region of $3bn of annual savings. Taxed at WFC's effective tax rate of 17.5% and put on an earnings multiple of 10x, this potentially gives a valuation benefit of $25bn ($5.5 per share). WFC's market cap is presently $228bn, so I'd categorise costs as at least a 10% upside share price lever that a new CEO will surely look to pull.

Conclusions

Yet the company's financial metrics suggest the core franchise has come through recent events with flesh wounds rather than anything more serious. There is a lot of negativity already baked into Street forward estimates and the company can sustain earnings growth simply by executing on its existing share repurchase plans. Finally there is the cost angle, which if new management choose to pursue it, could be a $25bn value opportunity or >$5 per share.

I get to a $65 price target using my usual ROTE/COE model, outlined below. This is based simply on current 2020 consensus estimates so it excludes the potential value of cost reduction which is not yet in Street numbers. $65 already gives 20% further upside.

Including the possibility of new management getting serious on costs the FV target rises to above $70 for 30% upside. Buy.

ROTE/COE valuation

Source: author's calculations

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.