The Last Major Obstacle For The Bulls

After the breakout to new highs in the S&P 500 Index last month, Wall Street continues to celebrate the string of successes in several large-cap stock indices. And while the bull market’s foundation remains on a solid footing, there remains one more obstacle to be overcome before the bulls can truly say the market’s holding pattern has ended. In this report we’ll take a look at the NYSE Composite Index, which is arguably the best and broadest measure for the U.S. equity market. I’ll argue that once the NYA breaks above its January 2018 high, which hinges in part on improvement in the China ADRs, a final major impediment to confirming a reinvigorated bull market will have been overcome.

Market bulls are clearly feeling their oats after the S&P 500 (SPX) finally succeeded in breaking out from an extended trading range. After last peaking in July, equities spent a frustrating four months grinding in a sideways fashion and making little headway. It was during the July-October period that traders were under constant pressure from news headlines which suggested that the global economy was slowing down due to the trade tariff dispute.

Those fears were finally cast aside when it was announced that the U.S. and China had reached a breakthrough to the impasse which they faced for much of this year. Investors were jubilant with the acknowledgement on both sides that the trade war would be amicably settled and began heavily buying stocks. The buying has continued ever since, as witnessed by an impressive string of new highs in the SPX and other major averages.

One average that hasn’t yet joined the S&P 500 in making a new high, however, is the NYSE Composite Index (NYA). After hitting a peak price of 13,637 on Jan. 26, 2018, the NYA has spent the better part of two years fluctuating below this level. While the NASDAQ Composite, the Dow 30 and the SPX all successfully overcame their previous highs last month, the NYA failed to join the party. It still hasn’t quite overcome the 13,637 level as of the Nov. 18. However, the index is less than 200 points, or one percent, away from this level. It won’t take much to send the NYA to a new high and thereby confirm that the bull market is becoming reinvigorated.

Source: BigCharts

You may be wondering why the NYSE Composite Index is so important for confirming that the bulls have completely regained control of the near-term market trend. The reason for this assumption is that the NYA reflects the entirety of the NYSE stock universe. Shares of all listed companies, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), are included in this particular index. There are also many China ADRs in the NYSE Composite, and this adds a special significance to the index right now.

Most of the 125 China ADRs listed in the U.S. as of Oct. 23, 2019, are listed on the NYSE. This is a key consideration right now since the market’s latest move is arguably based on the markedly improved tone in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. It’s easy enough to explain why U.S. equities have rallied since last month. However, if a sustainable rally based on a trade war resolution is to be seen, it should also include strong participation by China’s equity market. Hence the need for China ADRs listed on the NYSE (which have underperformed for much of 2019) to break out of their holdings patterns and join their U.S. counterparts in making higher highs.

A visual example as to why the NYA has lagged the SPX and other large-cap major U.S. indices of late is provided by the chart below. This shows the performance of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) – which can be used as a proxy for China ADRs in the aggregate – over the last six months. FXI has been stuck in neutral since at least June, as you can see here. U.S.-listed China stocks, for the most part, haven’t shown any indications of experiencing liquidation since the announcement that good progress is being made in ending the U.S.-China trade dispute. That’s definitely good news. The less-than-good news is that China ADRs haven’t shown the same level of vibrancy and brio that U.S. equities have in recent weeks. This again is reflected by the languid action of the FXI.

Source: BigCharts

As the above graph shows, an attempt was made by the FXI earlier this month at rallying to its July peak. That rally failed, however, and FXI has since fallen back to its pre-announcement level of around 41.00. China’s stock market is hanging tough, however, as reflected by the fact that FXI isn’t far below its early November high at the 43.00 level. A rally in the leading China ADRs in the coming weeks would not only push FXI above 43.00, thereby confirming that the pattern of higher highs and higher lows for China stocks remains intact. It would also be enough to push the NYSE Composite Index above its previous high and thereby confirm a breakout for this key stock market barometer.

The significance of a move to a new high in the NYSE Composite can’t be understated, and it would likely inspire the bulls with greater confidence to press their advantage in the near term. If there’s one thing that some reluctant bulls have worried about this fall, it’s the lack of a corresponding move higher in many U.S.-listed China shares. After all, if there’s to be any truth to the assertions on both sides that the trade war is close to being resolved, it should surely be reflected in Chinese equity prices. For this reason, a move higher in the NYSE Composite – and by extension the China ADRs – would be most welcome from a bull’s perspective.

While we wait for China stocks to join the party, the strength of the U.S. side of the bullish equation is unquestionable. The basis for rising stock prices is of course rising corporate earnings, and this continues to support the outlook for even higher share prices in the coming months. Providing support for this expectation is the graph, based on Bureau of Economic Analysis data, of after-tax U.S. corporate profits. Prior to the last two major bear markets, this data series was in a downward slope for at least a year before the onset of the bear. At this time, by contrast, corporate profits are still in a distinctly rising trend.

Source: St. Louis Fed

From a technical perspective, market breadth on both the NYSE and Nasdaq has narrowed in the last couple of weeks. This can be seen especially in the rising number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both exchanges, as well as a lower number of new 52-week highs. That said, the rate of change (momentum) of the new highs and lows is still rising as reflected in the following graph. As I argued in my previous report, as long as new high-low momentum is trending higher on an intermediate-term (3-6 month) basis, this supports an overall path of least resistance for equities.

Source: BarChart

Overall, the U.S. equity bull market remains in a good overall shape from an intermediate-term technical and a fundamental perspective. However, it would greatly help the bulls’ cause on a near-term basis if China stocks showed more strength in the coming weeks. A rally in China ADRs would suffice to push the important NYSE Composite Index (NYA) to an all-time high. This in turn would signal to investors that the last of the major impediments to a reinvigorated bull market (based on improvements in the global trade outlook) has been removed. For now, investors are justified in maintaining long positions in U.S. equities, but should hold off on initiating new positions in China stocks until the above-mentioned improvement in the iShares China Large-Cap ETF is seen.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund. I’m using a level slightly below the $33.00 level as the initial stop-loss for this trading position on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.