Teva Is Due For A Substantial Re-Rating

The only remaining substantial threat is the opioid litigation, and things are looking much better recently.

In my recent article "Opioids For All, But Not For Mr. Market", I expected the stock market to calm down soon and find a more rational perspective on Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA). Since it was published, the stock has rallied 36%. So, is there more upside left?

Yesterday, Teva announced an upsized debt offering, i.e., demand for its debt was higher than expected, as instead of just $1.5 billion, a total amount of $2.1 billion was sold, of which ~$1.1 billion was in euro. All notes mature in 2025, and the euro-denominated notes carry a very convenient interest rate of 6%, while the USD-denominated debt carries a 7.125% interest rate. The difference is lower than the ~2.3% spread between U.S. and Euro LIBOR rates, so from this point of view, the USD debt is actually more convenient than it seems.

With the money raised, Teva will retire debt due in 2021 and 2020, indicating that it wants to get near-term obligations out of its way. The next significant refinancing will need to occur before 2023, when over $4 billion of notes come due.

I assume the new notes are callable just as the ones Teva will redeem with the proceeds, i.e., the company could lower its financing costs as soon as more favorable conditions become available.

Until 2023, Teva will only have to pay back $6.3 billion worth of debt, i.e., an average of $2.1 billion per year, which it will probably be able to fund with its free cash flow. (It projects $1.7-2 billion of FCF for 2019 and growth for the next few years.)

On the other hand, interest obligations will increase due to this offering, as the replaced notes carried an average interest rate below 3% for sure (the exact mix was not disclosed). I would pencil in a hit to the income statement of ~$85 million per year. That said, the increased financial flexibility removes the threat of an equity offering and highlights once again that the usually quite efficient debt markets don't consider a bankruptcy as a likely outcome of the opioid litigations.

CreditRiskMonitor sees a 2.1-4% risk of bankruptcy for Teva within the next 12 months. Notably, this evaluation was obviously based on the situation before the new debt offering. So, today's score should be lower.

In 2023, Teva will have only ~$19 billion of debt left, i.e., ~4x today's EBITDA, which with just a bit of growth could even shrink to ~3.5x and become a very usual and sustainable leverage ratio.

Since the stock trades for just 6x FCF, the potential upside is substantial. E.g., if Teva makes $2.2 billion of FCF in 2023 and is valued like a normal drugmaker at 15x-20x FCF, the stock would reach $30 or even $40 - i.e., a 200-300% gain from here.

Overall, despite the recent 50% rally, I believe Teva still offers an extremely favorable risk/reward situation. With nothing more than stable or slightly growing results, further debt reduction is a certainty, and outsized equity returns should follow suit. At this point, given the recent developments, the last obstacle for a re-rating of the equity remains the final resolution of the opioid matter. It has become more likely recently, but is still not certain.

Personally, I believe the need for help and cash is real, so nobody gains any advantage from forcing defendants into bankruptcy. And plaintiffs need cash now, so there is a huge incentive to settle soon instead of starting an endless string of costly trials.

