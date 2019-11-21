Lenovo Undervalued, But This May Be The New Normal

Lenovo shares look undervalued on the basis of long-term revenue and FCF growth in the low-to-mid single-digits, but the shares are liable to drift around the low/mid-teens to high teens without clear drivers.

The new Motorola Razr is getting good reviews, but I am skeptical that it will drive a meaningful long-term shift in Lenovo's share in the U.S. market.

Long-term outperformance in the server and mobile business seems less and less likely, though an alliance with Schneider should boost its opportunities in commercial IoT.

Although Lenovo has been exceeding expectations with its margins, helped by strong results in the PC business, the market hasn't been all that impressed and the shares have underperformed.

Lenovo’s (OTCPK:LNVGY) market-leading PC business looks well-placed to continue being a cash cow for the business, but management’s forays into the data center (servers) and mobile have proven to be poor capital allocation decisions. Although the data center business can likely do better in the future and the mobile business could outperform on attractive model launches, management really needs to show tangible results from its “3S” strategy if it wants to get the benefit of the doubt and better valuation multiples.

While I thought Lenovo could be due for some underperformance when I last wrote about the shares, the stock has suffered more than I expected from increased trade tensions between the U.S. and China in the interim, as well as weaker market demand for servers (particular hyperscale). Although Lenovo has consistently outperformed on margins, the market is not excited by a business still driven so significantly by the PC business. I do believe Lenovo shares are undervalued and offer a respectable dividend, but my enthusiasm for the shares is at least somewhat tempered by management’s inability to execute effectively with the server and mobile businesses.

Consistent With The Strategy, But More Tangible Results Needed

At the company’s recent Lenovo Tech World meeting in Beijing management once again reiterated its focus on its “3S” strategy focusing on Smart IoT, Smart Infrastructure, and Smart Vertical products. Although arguably hitting some of the important buzzwords of the day, management has been discussing this strategy for some time with not all that much to show for it in terms of tangible products or results.

On the IoT side, the company’s relatively strong position with businesses should give it some edge in the commercial IoT side, and the company announced a strategic partnership with Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY) for “smart green manufacturing solutions,” edge computing, AI, and big data. Again, that’s an announcement big on the buzzwords, and time will tell what it really means in terms of products, market share, and revenue, but I will at least note that Schneider is one of the better-placed companies at the intersection of industrial automation and electrification and has made it clear that they view industrial IoT as a major driver for the next 10 to 20 years.

As far as consumer IoT goes, though, not much has really changed over the last year. While there have been some consumer IoT devices that have caught on to some extent (like Amazon’s (AMZN) Alexa), smart consumer device adoption has still been quite modest, and Lenovo is seeing increasing competition from rivals like Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACY), as this company tries to leverage its brand value in phones (within China) into new markets.

I’d also note that while Lenovo seems committed to notions like Smart Infrastructure and Smart Vertical for its Data Center business, it has recently announced its intention to pivot more towards giving more attention and focus to more traditional non-hyperscale server products within China.

Going Up-Market Has Worked So Far

One of the biggest drivers of Lenovo’s better financial results in recent quarters has been its ongoing up-market shift in its PC business. Not only has Lenovo been outgrowing the underlying PC market, regaining its #1 overall global share, it has been taking more share in high-end categories like thin/light and gaming. That, in turn, has supported better-than-expected gross margins and operating margins, with fiscal Q2’s overall gross margin exceeding analyst expectations by over a point, while operating margin beat by nearly a point and pre-tax margin in the PC business improved by 70bp year over year, reaching its highest level in roughly four years.

Whether Lenovo can keep up this momentum is a key question. Supply constraints for CPUs are going to hurt volume in the near term, but this looks like an industry-wide phenomenon (Acer (OTC:ACEYY) noted it in its recent earnings call, and it will likely affect Dell (DELL) and HP (HPQ) too). Lenovo is also likely to see fading momentum from the Windows 10 upgrade cycle. Still, the company has a very strong position in its three largest markets (the U.S., China, and Japan), and it still punches under its weight in the high-end U.S. market, leading me to believe that further share growth there is at least possible.

Lenovo has also done a good job so far of mitigating the impact of tariffs from the ongoing U.S.–China trade war. The company has been expanding capacity in Mexico, where it can manufacture laptops and servers, and the incremental cost of products produced in Mexico is relatively modest (approximately $20/unit for notebooks according to management).

Will Razr Really Change Much?

Lenovo recently unveiled its new Motorola Razr phone with a foldable OLED screen. While the price tag looks steep ($1,500) for a phone with its feature set, early reviews have been pretty favorable, even if those reviews seem to lean more towards style than substance. I’d also note that the $1,500 price tag really isn’t bad relative to the Samsung Galaxy Fold (OTC:SSNLF) (which retails for around $2,000) and the Huawei Mate X (which isn’t available in the U.S.), and Lenovo seems to have come up with a design that avoids the scratches and scuffs that have proven more problematic for its rivals.

The Razr is a nice design, but this is hardly the first time that Lenovo has introduced a new phone for the U.S. market that looked like a winner and received strong initial reviews. In fact, Lenovo seems to do a very good job of repackaging yesterday’s technology into attractive new models, but it struggles to translate this into meaningful market share gains, and the company lacks the resources to truly challenge Apple (AAPL) or Samsung when it comes to developing new features that really drive adoption.

The Outlook

Although this article likely comes across as meaningfully more negative than my last update on the company, I actually believe Lenovo is doing quite well. The company has done a particularly good job of delivering better-than-expected margin leverage, even while the server business has underperformed on an industry-wide decline in volumes.

My issue is more about identifying drivers that will change sentiment. I believe Lenovo is looking at long-term revenue and FCF growth in the low-to-mid single-digits, and while that suggests the shares are meaningfully undervalued, it’s harder to see what will shift sentiment and shrink that valuation gap. A positive resolution of the U.S.–China trade dispute would certainly help, but it’s anybody’s guess as to when that might happen. A recovery in the server business would likewise help, and perhaps the Razr could prove to be meaningfully more popular with consumers than I expect.

The Bottom Line

I think investors have to recognize Lenovo as more of a value/income name than any sort of growth/turnaround story, and I believe these shares are likely to trade in a band between the low-to-mid teens and high-teens without real evidence of a breakout/fundamental change in the server and/or mobile business. While the strong PC business supports a healthy long-term FCF profile, Lenovo’s recent efforts to shift to a stronger growth profile haven’t worked and these shares are now very much in the “show me” camp with institutional investors, meaning value-oriented investors will need to have patience despite a relatively good recent track record of financial performance.

